Kobe Japanese Steakhouse St. Pete
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Explore KOBE's TO-GO menu and enjoy KOBE at home. We offer a wide array of hibachi, sushi, sashimi, Asian entrees, and more. See you soon!
Location
2773 66th St. North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Whiskey Wings Tyrone - Whiskey Wings Tyrone #105
No Reviews
7022 22nd ave North St. Petersberg, FL 33710
View restaurant
Pesky Pelican Brew Pub - 923 72nd ST N
No Reviews
923 72nd ST N Saint Petersburg, FL 33710
View restaurant
Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete - 5211 Park St. N St. Pete, FL
No Reviews
5211 Park St. N St. Petersburg, FL 33709
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in St. Petersburg
More near St. Petersburg