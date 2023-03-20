Kobe Sushi
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Japanese spot serving a variety of sushi, sake, and other specialties, in a down-to-earth space.
Location
1569 Fall River Drive #169, Loveland, CO 80538
