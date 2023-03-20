Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kobe Sushi

1569 Fall River Drive #169

Loveland, CO 80538

All Day

Soups

Miso Soup

$2.50

Egg Drop Soup

$2.50

Large Miso Soup

$6.50

Large Egg Drop Soup

$6.50

Salads

Side Salad

$2.50

Garden Fresh Salad

$4.50

Seaweed Salad

$7.95

Avocado Salad

$7.50

Cucumber Salad

$7.50

Kani Salad

$7.95

Squid Salad

$7.95

Hot Appetizer

Edamame

$7.50

Cheese Wonton

$9.50

Pork Gyoza

$7.95

Japanese Spring Roll

$7.95

Vegetable Tempura Appetizer

$9.95

8 pcs. assorted vegetable

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura Appetizer

$12.50

2 pcs. shrimp 5pcs. vegetable

Chicken & Vegetable Tempura Appetizer

$10.95

2 pcs. chicken 5 pcs. vegetable

Baked Mussels

$9.50

Rock Shrimp

$11.50

Lightly battered and fried, with special sauce

Spicy Tuna Wonton

$11.50

Deep fried spicy tuna served with creamy thai spicy mayo aioli

Jalapeno Popper

$13.95

Jalapeno, spicy tuna, cream cheese

Cold Appetizer

Sushi (5 Pcs.)*

$12.95

Sashimi (9 Pcs.)*

$17.50

Seared Tuna Mango*

$14.95

Tuna sashimi, mango, wasabi mayo, spicy mayo, dressing

Seared Tuna Tataki*

$14.95

Tuna sashimi, sriracha, dressing

Yellowtail Jalapeno*

$14.95

Salmon Jalapeno*

$14.95

Sushi & Sashimi A La Carte

Albacore (Tuna)*

$8.50

Black Tobiko*

$8.50

Crab Meat (Kani)

$6.95

Escolar* (White Tuna)

$8.50

Fatty Tuna (Toro)*

$16.50

Flying Fish Roe (Masago)*

$7.95

Fresh Water Eel (Unagi)

$8.95

Izumi Dai*

$7.95

Jumbo Sweet Shrimp*

$10.95

Octopus (Tako)*

$6.95

Quail Egg*

$6.50

Red Tobiko*

$8.50

Salmon Roe (Ikura)*

$10.95

Salmon*

$8.50

Scallop (Hotate)*

$8.50

Shrimp (Ebi)

$6.95

Squid (Ika)*

$7.50

Surf Clam (Hokkigai)*

$6.95

Sweet Egg (Tamago)

$6.95

Tofu Skin (Inari)

$6.95

Tuna (Maguro)*

$8.95

Uni*

$18.50Out of stock

Wasabi Tobiko*

$8.50

Yellowtail (Hamachi)*

$8.50

Wagyu

$18.00

Classic Rolls/Hand Rolls

Asparagus Roll

$6.50

Asparagus Tempura Roll

$6.50

Avocado Roll

$6.50

Black Pepper Tuna Roll*

$8.50

California Roll

$8.50

Crab, avocado, cucumber

Chicken Tempura Roll

$9.50

Chicken, avocado, cucumber

Cucumber Roll

$6.50

Deep Fried Shrimp and Cheese

$11.50

Shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber

Deep Fried Spicy Krab

$11.50

Crab, cucumber

Deep Fried Spicy Salmon Roll

$11.50

Salmon, cucumber

Deep Fried Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.50

Spicy tuna, cucumber

Eel Avocado Roll

$9.50

Eel Cucumber Roll

$9.50

Fried Sweet Potato Roll

$7.95

Philadelphia Roll*

$8.95

Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese

Salmon Roll*

$8.50

Salmon Avocado Roll*

$9.50

Salmon Tempura Roll*

$10.95

Salmon, avocado, cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.95

Shrimp, avocado, cucumber

Spicy Salmon Roll*

$9.50

Spicy Crunchy Salmon Roll*

$9.50

Spicy Tuna Roll*

$9.50

Spicy Crunchy Tuna Roll*

$9.50

Spicy Scallop w. Crunchy Roll*

$9.50

Spicy Yellowtail Scallion Roll*

$9.50

Tuna Avocado Roll*

$9.50

Tuna Roll*

$8.50

Vegetable Roll

$7.95

Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, carrot, radish

Yellowtail Scallion Roll*

$8.50

Specialty Rolls

Alaska Roll*

$17.95

Salmon, krab, cream cheese, mango, avocado, topped w/ ikura, tobiko

Avalanche Roll*

$17.95

Flavor Landslide! - (Deep Fried) - Yellowtail, salmon, krab, avocado, mango, topped w/ sweet potato tempura, eel sauce, spicy mayo, tobiko, scallion

Caterpillar Roll

$16.50

Eel asparagus inside, avocado on top

Chai-Hong Roll*

$17.50

Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, avocado, krab, masago, mango, wrapped in thinly sliced cucumber

Double Dragon Roll

$17.50

Soft-shell crab, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Dragon Roll

$16.50

California roll inside, topped w. eel

Dynamite Roll

$16.95

EXPLOSIVE flavors - California roll, topped w/ baked scallops & shrimp sauce, eel sauce, tobiko, scallion

Empire Roll*

$17.95

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, topped w/ baked salmon, spicy krab, tobiko, scallion

Godzilla*

$16.50

(Deep Fried) - Yellowtail, scallion topped w/ spicy krab, eel sauce, tobiko

Green Dragon Roll*

$16.95

Spicy tuna, mango inside, avocado on top

Happy Family Roll*

$18.50

A piece for everyone - Tuna, yellowtail, escolar, avocado, topped w/ seared salmon, special spicy sauce, tempura flakes

Infernal Drake Roll*

$17.95

(Deep Fried) - Spicy krab, cream cheese, topped w/ seared salmon, eel sauce, spicy mayo, tobiko, scallion.

Jalapeno Roll*

$17.95

Shockingly spicy! – (Deep Fried) - Spicy tuna, jalapeno, cream cheese, topped w/ krab tempura, crunchy, eel sauce, sriracha, tobiko, scallion

Kamikaze Roll*

$17.50

Shrimp tempura, topped w/ spicy tuna, eel sauce, tobiko, scallion.

King Crab Crunchy Roll*

$17.95

A bite from the deep sea - (Deep Fried) - Assorted fish, topped w/ spicy tuna, crunchy, eel sauce, spicy mayo, tobiko, scallion

Kiss of Fire Roll

$16.50

On fire (literally) - California roll, topped w/ salmon, eel sauce, spicy mayo, tobiko, scallion

Las Vegas Roll*

$17.95

Savory extravagance - (Deep Fried) - Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, topped w/ krab tempura, eel sauce, wasabi mayo, tobiko, scallion

Lion Dance Roll

$18.50

Spicy crunchy tuna and cucumber inside, topped with shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, eel sauce, tobiko, scallion.

Loveland Roll*

$18.50

Flavor symphony - Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, krab, mango, avocado, cucumber, wrapped in rice paper

Mexico Maki*

$15.50

(Deep Fried) - Salmon, jalapeno, cream cheese, eel sauce, sriracha

Northern Lights Roll*

$16.50

Tempura salmon inside, topped w. tuna, salmon, avocado & eel sauce

Paradise Roll*

$17.95

Delightfully vibrant - Salmon, yellowtail, avocado, topped w/ rainbow tobiko

Park Ridge Roll*

$17.50

Soft-shell crab, topped w/ tuna, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo, tobiko, scallion

Peachy Roll*

$14.95

(Deep Fried) - Yellowtail, cream cheese, asparagus, topped w/ tobiko, eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunchy, scallion

Rainbow Roll*

$16.95

California roll, topped w/ tuna, salmon, izumi dai, ebi, avocado.

Rock & Roll*

$17.50

(Deep Fried) - Spicy salmon, cream cheese, asparagus, topped w/ spicy krab, eel sauce, tobiko, scallion

Rocky Mountain Roll*

$17.50

California roll inside, topped w. salmon and spicy krab

Samurai Roll

$18.50

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, topped w/ eel, spicy krab, eel sauce, wrapped in soy paper

Spicy Krab Tempura Roll

$16.50

(Deep Fried) - Spicy krab, spicy creamy sauce, topped w/ krab tempura, eel sauce, spicy mayo, tobiko, scallion

Spider Roll

$15.95

Soft-shell crab, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Sweet Heart Roll*

$17.95

Crunchy spicy tuna, topped w/ tuna, spicy mayo

Volcano Roll*

$18.50

Spicy tuna eruption! - (Deep Fried) - Spicy tuna, topped w/ spicy tuna, avocado, wasabi mayo, tobiko

Yummy Yummy Roll*

$17.95

Hmmmm… - Salmon, avocado, mango, topped w/ izumi dai, crunchy, tobiko, eel sauce, wasabi mayo.

Sushi Entrees

Maki A*

$22.95

Tuna roll, salmon roll & California roll, Soup and Salad

Maki B*

$23.95

Spicy tuna roll, spicy crunchy salmon roll & eel cucumber roll, Soup and Salad

Maki C

$24.95

Chicken tempura roll, shrimp tempura roll, California roll, Soup and Salad

Sushi Classic*

$27.95

8 Pieces sushi w. California roll, Soup and Salad

Sushi Deluxe*

$31.95

10 Pieces sushi w. shrimp tempura roll, Soup and Salad

Sashimi Classic*

$33.95

15 Pieces of assorted sashimi, Soup and Salad

Sashimi Deluxe*

$37.95

18 Pieces of assorted sashimi, Soup and Salad

Chirashi*

$29.95

Assorted sashimi over seasoned rice, Soup and Salad

Una Don

$29.95

Broiled glazed eel w. eel sauce over white rice, Soup and Salad

Sushi Sashimi Platter 1*

$42.95

13 Pieces of sashimi, 5 pieces of sushi, tuna avocado roll, Soup and Salad

Sushi Sashimi Platter 2*

$75.95

18 Pieces of sashimi, 10 pieces of sushi, w. rainbow roll, 2 Soup and 2 Salad

Bento Box

Chicken Teriyaki with Shrimp Tempura Box

$26.95

Beef Teriyaki with Sesame Chicken Box

$26.95

Sesame Chicken with Chicken Teriyaki Box

$26.95

Salmon Teriyaki with Sesame Chicken Box

$26.95

Sushi & Sashimi Box*

$26.95

Sushi & Kamikaze Roll Box*

$26.95

Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$17.95

Beef Teriyaki

$18.95

Shrimp Teriyaki

$18.95

Salmon Teriyaki

$18.95

Sesame Chicken

$16.95

Lightly battered slices of white meat chicken sauteed in sesame sauce, served with soup, salad, white rice

Tempura

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$18.95

Chicken & Vegetable Tempura

$16.95

Vegetable Tempura

$15.95

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$15.95

Beef Fried Rice

$15.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.95

Vegetable Fried Rice

$14.95

Yaki Udon/Yaki Soba

Chicken

$16.95

Beef

$17.95

Shrimp

$17.95

Vegetable

$15.95

Pad Thai

Chicken Pad Thai

$16.95

Beef Pad Thai

$16.95

Shrimp Pad Thai

$16.95

Vegetable Pad Thai

$15.95

Dessert

Mochi Ice Cream

$7.50

Three mochi per order

Sides

White Rice

$1.95

Side Fried Rice

$5.95

Side Yaki Udon

$5.95

Side Yaki Soba

$5.95

Side Avocado

$3.95

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Eel Sauce

$0.75

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Side Wasabi Mayo

$0.75

Side Ponzu Sauce

$0.75

Beverages

Soda

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Fanta

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Tea

Ice Tea

$3.50

Thai Tea

$4.50

Ramune

Strawberry Ramune

$4.50

Orange Ramune

$4.50

Juice

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50
Japanese spot serving a variety of sushi, sake, and other specialties, in a down-to-earth space.

