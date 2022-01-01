Koble Greek Italian Grill imageView gallery
Greek

Koble Greek Italian Grill Powell

439 Reviews

$$

176 W Olentangy St

Powell, OH 43065

Popular Items

Greek Salad
Gyro
Chicken Gyro

Appetizers

Opa Combo

$20.00

Crispy fried calamari, Smelts, Shrimp, served with our special house garlic sauce.

Calamari Fritti

$10.00

Tender baby squid, seasoned. Lightly breaded and fried. Served with our special house garlic sauce

Saganaki

$8.00

Lightly breaded Kasseri cheese. Served with pita

Falafel Appetizer

$8.00

Ground fava beans, blend of herbs and spices. Served with pita and hummus

Smelts

$9.00

Crispy fried baby fish served with our special house garlic sauce

Meatballs

$10.00

Homemade meatballs, stuffed with Romano cheese, served in our tomato basil sauce and sprinkled with Romano cheese. Served with pita

Spanakopita

$5.00

Fine layers of flaky phyllo dough, baked with spinach, feta cheese and a variety of fresh herbs.

Grilled Octopus

$12.00

Marinated and served with onions, peppers, and our house vinaigrette

Dolmathes

$10.00

Grape leaves stuffed with seasoned ground beef, rice and herbs. Topped with our lemon sauce and sprinkled with Romano cheese. Served with pita.

Wings

$12.00+

Spreads and Dips

Hummus Platter

$6.00

Garbanzo beans blended with extra virgin olive oil, tahini sauce, lemon and fresh garlic. Served with pita and cucumber.

Tzatziki Platter

$6.00

A traditional Greek yogurt dip mixed with cucumbers, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil. Served with pita and cucumber.

Spicy Feta Platter

$8.00

Blended roasted red peppers mixed with onions, feta cheese and fresh herbs. Served with pita and cucumber.

Spinach Goat Cheese Platter

$9.00

Finely chopped spinach blended with extra virgin olive oil, mixed with goat cheese and onions. Served with pita and cucumber.

Get All 4

$12.00

A serving of each: Hummus, Tzatziki, Spicy feta & Spinach goat cheese! Served with pita and cucumber.

Veggies for Dipping

$2.50

Salads and Soups

Greek Salad

$7.00

Crispy romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, pepperoncini, feta cheese, olives, topped with our house vinaigrette.

Village Salad

$8.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and crumbled feta cheese topped with house vinaigrette.

Avgolemono Soup

$4.00

Traditional Greek chicken lemon soup.

Soup Of The Day - Lentil Soup

$4.00Out of stock

Flatbreads

Greek Flatbread

$15.00

Tzatziki sauce, goat cheese, gyro meat, onions, olives, tomatoes, topped with provolone cheese.

Italian Flatbread

$15.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, banana peppers, topped with provolone cheese.

Seafood Flatbread

$18.00

Shrimp, smoked salmon, crab, onions, basil, capers, kale, topped with provolone cheese.

Vegetarian Flatbread

$15.00

Tomatoes, fresh basil, kale, artichokes, fresh mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Gyros

Chicken Gyro

$8.50

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta, creamy garlic sauce.

Falafel Gyro

$7.00

Falafel, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, hummus.

Gyro

$8.00

Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta, creamy garlic sauce.

Philly Chicken Gyro

$9.00

Chicken, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese

Philly Shrimp Gyro

$9.00

Shrimp, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese.

Souvlaki Gyro

$8.50

Charbroiled pork tenderloin pieces wrapped in a pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, feta, and creamy garlic sauce.

Spicy Chicken Gyro

$9.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, spicy feta sauce.

Spicy Gyro

$8.50

Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, spicy feta sauce.

Veggie Gyro

$7.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, green peppers, olives, feta, creamy garlic sauce.

Grouper Gyro

$10.00

Pan-fried grouper, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, spicy feta sauce.

Paninis

Cheese Lovers Panini

$13.00

American, provolone, feta, and a slice of tomato.

Chicken Melt

$13.00

Grilled slices of chicken tenders, bacon, banana peppers, and Swiss cheese.

Greek Panini

$13.00

Gyro meat, feta cheese, grilled tomatoes, black olives, onions, Greek vinaigrette.

Grouper Panini

$14.00

Grouper, grilled mushrooms, green peppers, onions, olives, baby spinach, and provolone cheese.

Italian Panini

$13.00

Pepperoni, salami, ham, onions, banana peppers, provolone, Italian dressing.

Portobello Panini

$13.00

Portobello mushroom, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, zucchini and provolone cheese.

Spicy Chicken Melt

$13.00

Grilled slices of cajun marinated chicken tenders, bacon, banana peppers, and Swiss cheese

Pasta

Italian Meatball Pasta

$16.00

Homemade meatballs, served in a tomato basil sauce.

Venus Chicken Pasta

$17.00

Grilled chicken, fresh baby spinach, tomatoes, onions, peppers, in our white wine lemon butter sauce, topped with Romano and feta cheese

Venus Shrimp Pasta

$17.00

Grilled shrimp, fresh baby spinach, tomatoes, onions, peppers, in our white wine lemon butter sauce, topped with Romano and feta cheese.

Salmon Pasta

$18.00

Pasta with baby spinach tossed in our white wine lemon butter sauce topped with grilled salmon and grated Romano cheese.

Vegetarian Pasta

$16.00

Sauteed tomatoes, peppers, onions, garlic, zucchini, mushrooms, baby spinach, olives, and our white wine lemon butter sauce. Topped with Romano and feta cheese.

House Specialties

Moussaka

$18.00Out of stock

Oven-baked layers of seasoned ground beef, eggplant, zucchini, potatoes and fresh herbs, topped with bechamel sauce.

Pasticio

$16.00

A traditional Greek macaroni dish layered with seasoned ground beef, topped with bechamel sauce.

Lamb Shank

$16.00Out of stock

Lamb shank slow cooked with fresh herbs and spices in tomato sauce. Served over rice or pasta.

Grilled Lamb Chops

$28.00

Marinated and char-grilled, served over rice pilaf, with a Greek salad.

Stuffed Peppers

$18.00

Two bell peppers stuffed with seasoned ground beef, rice and fresh herbs. Topped with tomato basil sauce, sprinkled with crumbled feta and Romano cheese. Served with lemon potato and a Greek salad.

Aegean Chicken

$17.00

Grilled chicken, zucchini, mushrooms, onions, red & green peppers, and tomatoes. Served with your choice of rice or pasta, sprinkled with Romano cheese.

Aegean Shrimp

$17.00

Grilled shrimp, zucchini, mushrooms, onions, red & green peppers, and tomatoes. Served with your choice of rice or pasta, sprinkled with Romano cheese.

Aegean Vegetables

$16.00

Zucchini, mushrooms, onions, red & green peppers, artichoke, spinach and tomatoes. Served with your choice of rice or pasta and sprinkled with Romano cheese.

NY Strip Steak

$22.00

12 to 14 oz Prime Certified Angus Beef NY Strip Steak. Served with grilled asparagus and lemon potatoes.

Fish Speciota

$20.00

Pan seared grouper filet and shrimp topped with tomato basil sauce, goat and Parmesan cheese. Served on a bed of rice and with a side of grilled asparagus.

Burger Special - American

$10.00

An 8oz Angus Beef Patty, cooked to your preference topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and American cheese. Served with a side of fries.

Burger Special - Greek

$10.00

An 8oz Angus Beef Patty, cooked to your preference topped with feta cheese, banana peppers and black olives. Served with a side of fries.

Kebobs

Chicken Kebob

$17.00

Marinated and charbroiled skinless chicken tenders served over rice and with a Greek salad.

Lamb Kebob

$20.00

Kids Menu

Mini Gyro with Fries

$6.00

Gyro meat, lettuce, tomato and gyro sauce wrapped in a pita and served with fries.

Mini Chicken Gyro with Fries

$6.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and gyro sauce wrapped in a pita and served with fries.

Tenders with Fries

$6.00

Three chicken tenders served with fries

Kids Pasta with Gyro Meat

$6.00

Fettuccine noodles with parmesan and gyro meat.

Tenders and Pasta

$6.00

Fettuccine noodles with parmesan and chicken tenders.

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$6.00

A pita topped with our house-made flatbread sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Kids Pepperoni Flatbread

$6.00

A pita topped with our house-made flatbread sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.

Kids Italian Pasta

$6.00

Fettuccine with a meatball topped with our house-made tomato sauce and parmesan cheese.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Served with a side of fries.

Kids Noodles

$6.00

Fettuccine tossed lightly in olive oil and topped with parmesan.

Mini Veggie Gyro & Fries

$6.00

Desserts

Walnut Baklava

$4.50

Traditional greek dessert

Almond Roll

$3.50Out of stock

Almond baklava, rolled and topped with chocolate.

Pecan Blossom

$3.50Out of stock

Pecan baklava

Italian Lemon Chello Cake

$4.50

Chocolate Lovers Cake

$4.50

Carrot Cake

$4.50

Almond Cookie

$1.50

Traditional greek cookie, dusted in powdered sugar.

Cheese Cake

$4.50

Tiramisu

$4.50Out of stock

Sides

Asparagus

$5.00

Chicken

$5.00

Cucumber

$1.00

Falafel Side

$5.00

Feta Side

$1.00

Fries

$2.50

Greek Dressing

$0.50

Gyro Meat

$5.00

Gyro Sauce (Creamy Garlic)

$1.00

Hummus Side

$1.00

Lemon Potatoes

$3.00

Marinara

One Lamb Chop

$5.00

One Meatball

$2.00

Pita

$1.00

Ranch

$0.25

Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Salmon

$9.00

Shrimp

$9.00

Souvlaki

$5.00

Spicy Feta Side

$2.00

Tzatziki Side

$1.50

Spinach Goat Cheese Side

$2.00

Mild Wing Sauce

$0.50

Hot Wing Sauce

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

176 W Olentangy St, Powell, OH 43065

Directions

Gallery
Koble Greek Italian Grill image

Map
