A map showing the location of Stone Kitchen and Bar View gallery

Stone Kitchen and Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1045 Bethel rd

columbus, OH 43220

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Spicy Edamame

$7.00

Potstickers

$11.00

Sliders

$13.00

Bruchetta

$12.00

Mac n' Cheese

$12.00

Mussels

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura

$14.00

Wings

$13.00+

Calamari

$12.00

Dip Sampler

$9.00

Salads and Soup

Burrata Salad

$16.00

Steak Salad

$17.00

Quinoa Kale

$14.00

Chicken Med Salad

$14.00

French Onion

$7.00

Handhelds

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy Chicken

$13.00

Cajun Chicken

$13.00

Classic Burger

$14.00

Stone Burger

$15.00

Crusted Steak

$16.00

Blackened Chicken

$15.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Vegiterian Pizza

$14.00

Mushroom Truffle Pizza

$16.00

Hipster Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

BBQ Pizza

$16.00

Steak Pizza

$18.00

Seafood Pizza

$20.00

Build Your Own

$11.00

Pastas

Shrimp and Clam

$17.00

Bolognese

$15.00

Chicken Pesto

$16.00

Seafood Pasta

$17.00

Main

Grilled Chicken

$19.00

Piri Piri Chicken

$18.00

Fish n' chips

$17.00

Ribeye

$28.00

Salmon

$18.00

Lamb Shank

$22.00

Fish of the Day

$25.00

Coulotte

$20.00

Desserts

Chocolate Fondant

$7.00

Profiterole

$7.00

Pudding

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Kids

Kd Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kd Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Kd Tenders

$7.00

Kd Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kd Pasta

$7.00

Kd Mac n' Cheese

$7.00

Kd Ice Cream

$3.00

Sides

Fingerling Potatoes

$6.00

Ratatouille

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Mac n' Cheese

$6.00

Carrots and Bussels

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Toast Sd

Cocktails

Mosaic Mule

$9.00

House Margarita

$9.00

Smokey Old Fashion

$9.00

Bees Knees

$9.00

Poisoned Apple

$9.00

Aperol Sprits

$9.00

Long Island

$9.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$12.00

Boubon/Wiskey

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Jack

$7.00

Jack Fire

$7.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Watershed Bourbon

$10.00

Angels Envy

$10.00

Well Whisky

$6.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Peroni

$6.00

Guiness

$5.00Out of stock

Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat

$5.00

CBC IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Elvis Juice

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Homestead Porter

$6.00

Truth IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Thirsty Dog Christmas

$6.00

Chimay

$10.00

Bottled

Miller Lite

$3.00

Coors Lite

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Lite

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Heiniken

$4.00

White Claw

$5.50

High Noon

$5.50

PBR

$4.00

Heiniken NA

$3.50

Bud Lite

$3.00

Bud

$3.00

Yeungling

$3.50

Strongbow

$5.00

NA Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Water

Ginger Ale

Soda Refill

Red Bull

$4.00

Bottled Water

$3.50

Wine By the Btl

St. Michelle BTL

$24.00

Seaglass Pinot BTL

$24.00

Seven Falls Blend BTL

$27.00

Josh Cab BTL

$27.00

Meiomi Pinot BTL

$36.00

19 Crimes BTL

$24.00

Santa Margharita BTL

$46.00

Prisoner BTL

$65.00

Banfi Chianti BTL

$24.00

Cataclysm Cab BTL

$32.00

Oberon Napa Cab BTL

$48.00

Benzinger Chardonnay BTL

$24.00

Hess Chardonnay BTL

$45.00

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc BTL

$33.00

Aix Rose BTL

$38.00

Vodka/ Gin

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Absolute

$9.00

Titos

$8.00

Harridan

$11.00

Hangar 1

$9.00

Watershed Vodka

$9.00

Tanguray

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Monkey 47

$11.00

Beefeater

$9.00

4 Peel Watershed

$10.00

Botanist

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Stoli Berry

$8.00

Stoli Mandrine

$8.00

Stoli Lemon

$8.00

Absolute Citron

$9.00

Hendrix

$8.00

Empress 1908

$9.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Tequilla/ Rum

El Jimedor

$8.00

Patron

$9.00

Don Julio Anejo

$9.00

Casamigos

$9.00

Altos

$8.00

Espolon Reposado

$9.00

1942

$25.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Clase Azul

$15.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Cincoro Anejo

$29.00

Cordials

Ouzo

$7.00

Baileys

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Sam Buca

$7.00

Kahalua

$7.00

Campari

$5.00

Scotch/Cognac

Dewars

$8.00

Glenlevet 12

$10.00

McCallen 12

$10.00

Chivas 12

$9.00

Johney Walker Black

$9.00

Remy Martin

$9.00

Hennessy

$8.00

Wine By Glass

St. Michelle Sav Blanc

$8.00

Seaglass Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Seven Falls Red Blend

$9.00

Josh Cab

$9.00

Meiomi Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Prosecco

$8.00

19 Crimes Red Blend

$8.00

Banfi Chianti

$8.00

Cataclysm Cab

$10.00

Santa Margherita Pinot

$16.00

Oberon Napa Cab

$15.00

Benzinger Chardonnay

$8.00

Hess Chardonnay

$15.00

Aix Rose

$12.00

Kim Crawford Sauvigon Blanc

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1045 Bethel rd, columbus, OH 43220

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Gallo's Tap Room - Bethel - 5019 Olentangy River Rd
orange starNo Reviews
5019 Olentangy River Rd Columbus, OH 43214
View restaurantnext
Grandad's Pizza & Pub - Bethel Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1490 Bethel Road Columbus, OH 43220
View restaurantnext
Mr. Hummus Grill - Bethel Road
orange star4.4 • 664
1450 Bethel Rd Columbus, OH 43220
View restaurantnext
Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant - 4452 Kenny Rd. Columbus, Oh
orange star4.3 • 396
4452 Kenny Rd Columbus, OH 43220
View restaurantnext
Cafe Elena - 2054 Crown Plaza Drive
orange starNo Reviews
2054 Crown Plaza Drive Columbus, OH 43235
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Henderson Rd
orange star4.0 • 40
1832 W Henderson Rd Columbus, OH 43220
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in columbus

FUSIAN - Grandview
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near columbus
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston