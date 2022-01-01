Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean
Barbeque

KOBUNGA USC Village

review star

No reviews yet

929 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 1610

Los Angeles, CA 90089

Popular Items

Build Your Own Plate
The Mama Kim (Bulgogi)
The Mama Cho (BBQ Chicken)

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Plate

Signature Plates

USC Special (Short Rib)

$15.50

Slow Cooked Short Rib, Napa Cabbage Kimchi and Soy Sauce Pickles

The Mama Kim (Bulgogi)

$15.00

Thinly Sliced Beef Bulgogi, Cucumber Kimchi Pickles and Sauteed Corn

The Mama Cho (BBQ Chicken)

$13.00

Korean BBQ Marinated Chicken, Korean Slaw and Soy Sauce Pickles

The Kobunga (Pork Belly)

$14.00

Tender Roasted Pork Belly with a Burnt Sugar Crust, Cucumber Kimchi Pickles and Honey Soy Carrots

TBDT (Soft Tofu)

$12.00

Soft Tofu with Spicy Garlic Soy Sauce, Cucumber Kimchi Pickles and Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Crispy Korean Fried Chicken, Potato Bun, Sweet and Spicy Korean Fried Chicken Sauce, Soy Sauce Pickles, and Korean Cabbage Slaw.

Add Ons

French Fries

$6.00

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Crispy Korean Fried Chicken, Potato Bun, Sweet and Spicy Korean Fried Chicken Sauce, Soy Sauce Pickles, and Korean Cabbage Slaw.

Sides

Side Short Ribs

$6.50

Side Beef Bulgogi

$6.00

Side Korean BBQ Chicken

$4.00

Side Roasted Pork Belly

$5.00

Side Soft Tofu w/ Spicy Garlic Soy Sauce

$3.95

Side White Rice

$3.50

Side Brown Rice

$3.50

Side Mixed Greens

$4.00

Side Noodles

$4.00Out of stock

Side Cauliflower Rice

$4.00

Side Napa Cabbage Kimchi

$4.00

Side Cucumber Kimchi Pickles

$4.00

Side Honey Soy Carrots

$4.00Out of stock

Side Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$4.50

Side Soy Sauce Pickles

$4.00

Side Pickled Jalapenos

$4.00Out of stock

Side Korean Cabbage Slaw

$4.00

Side Sauteed Corn

$4.00

DRINKS

Lemonade

$4.00

Seasonal Iced Tea

$4.00

Fountain Drinks

$4.00

Milkis

$3.50

COCO Grape

$3.50

Shikhae

$3.50Out of stock

Pear

$3.50

Arrowhead Water

$3.00

Cloud Alkaline

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Sanzo Lychee

$3.50

Sanzo Mango

$3.50

Sanzo Calamansi

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy Kobunga Korean Grill! We are a fast casual Korean BBQ restaurant with chef driven recipes. All of our sauces, meats and side dishes are made in-house. We offer Vegan and Gluten-Free items as well!

Website

Location

929 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 1610, Los Angeles, CA 90089

Directions

Gallery
KOBUNGA image
KOBUNGA image

