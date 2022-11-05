Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kochi Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

4100 E 8th Ave

Denver, CO 80220

Latte
Egg & potato Empanada
Cold Brew

Signature Drinks

London Fog

London Fog

$4.50+
Green Tea Latte

Green Tea Latte

$4.50+
Toasted Coconut Oolong

Toasted Coconut Oolong

$4.50+
Maté Latte

Maté Latte

$4.50+
Cape Town Fog

Cape Town Fog

$4.50+
Matcha Chiller

Matcha Chiller

$4.50+
Lavender Maté

Lavender Maté

$4.50+
Tea-Latte

Tea-Latte

$4.50+
Tea-Monades

Tea-Monades

$4.50+
Classic Chai

Classic Chai

$4.50+
Spicy Chai

Spicy Chai

$4.50+
Golden Chai

Golden Chai

$4.50+
Rooibos Chai

Rooibos Chai

$4.50+

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75+
Espresso

Espresso

$2.25+
Cortado

Cortado

$3.25
Cafe au Lait

Cafe au Lait

$3.25+
Latte

Latte

$4.25+

Americano

$3.75+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.25+
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+
Mocha

Mocha

$4.75+

White Mocha

$4.75+

Macchiato

$2.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Kid's Hot Choco

$3.00

Kid's Steamer

$2.75

French Press

$5.00+

Refill Drip

$1.00

Milk Steamer

$3.25+

Tea

Yerba Maté Tea

Yerba Maté Tea

$3.50+
Nilgiri Tea

Nilgiri Tea

$3.50+
Earl Grey Tea

Earl Grey Tea

$3.50+
Mango Tango Tea

Mango Tango Tea

$3.50+
Boulder Blues Tea

Boulder Blues Tea

$3.50+
Sencha Tea

Sencha Tea

$3.50+

Moroccan Mint Tea

$3.50+
Red Rocks Tea

Red Rocks Tea

$3.50+
Green Rooibos Bonita Tea

Green Rooibos Bonita Tea

$3.50+
Dark Roast Oolong Tea

Dark Roast Oolong Tea

$3.50+
Custom Cup

Custom Cup

$3.75+

Blended Drinks

Acai Berries Smoothie

Acai Berries Smoothie

$6.95
Tropical Smoothie

Tropical Smoothie

$6.75

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Protein Powder

$1.00
Acai Berries Bowl

Acai Berries Bowl

$8.95
Tropical Bowl

Tropical Bowl

$8.95
Coffee KK

Coffee KK

$6.75+
Mocha KK

Mocha KK

$6.75+
Vanilla Bean KK

Vanilla Bean KK

$6.75+
Peanut Butter Blast KK

Peanut Butter Blast KK

$6.75+
Java Chip KK

Java Chip KK

$6.75+
Matcha KK

Matcha KK

$6.75+
Caramel Sea Salt KK

Caramel Sea Salt KK

$6.75+

Bottled Drinks

Kombucha Black Berry

$5.00

Kombucha Lemon Ginger

$5.00

Kombucha Rose Bud

$5.00

Kombucha Alpine Lavender

$5.00

Kombucha Watermelon Bloom

$5.00

Pear Apple Juice

$4.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Quiche

Spinach & Mushroom Quiche

Spinach & Mushroom Quiche

$5.75
Bacon and Cheddar Quiche

Bacon and Cheddar Quiche

$5.75

Breakfast Sandwich

Ham & Swiss

Ham & Swiss

$5.75

Caprese

$5.75
Bacon & Egg

Bacon & Egg

$5.50

Vegan Bar

VEGAN Breakfast Bar

$4.50

Empanada

Vegan Veggie Empanada

$5.75

Egg & potato Empanada

$5.75

Croissants

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.00
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75

Pistachio Croissant

$4.75

Almond Croissant

$4.75

Spinach Feta Croissant

$4.75

Seasonal Croissant

$4.75

Pop Tarts

Glazed Cherry

Glazed Cherry

$5.00
Nutella

Nutella

$5.00

Hand Pies

Green Chili Pork

Green Chili Pork

$5.25
Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$5.25

Sweet Bread

Chocolate Chunk Bread

Chocolate Chunk Bread

$4.25
Orange Cranberry Bread

Orange Cranberry Bread

$4.25
Apple Cinnamon Bread

Apple Cinnamon Bread

$4.25

Red Velvet Bread

$4.25

Gluten Free Bread

GF Bread

GF Bread

$4.50

Cookies

GF Peanut Butter

GF Peanut Butter

$3.00
Seasonal Cookie

Seasonal Cookie

$3.00

GF Muffins

GF Harvest Berry Muffin

GF Harvest Berry Muffin

$4.25
GF Apple Pie Muffin

GF Apple Pie Muffin

$4.25
GF Seasonal Muffin

GF Seasonal Muffin

$4.25

Scones

Pumpkin Chocolate Scone

Pumpkin Chocolate Scone

$4.25
Pecan Toffee Scone

Pecan Toffee Scone

$4.25

Jalapeno Cheddar Scone

$4.25

Other Scone

$4.25

Tea

2oz Packaged Tea

$9.99

Blooming Tea

$4.95

Sample Tea Tins

$1.00

Matcha 1oz

$9.99

Matcha Whisk

$20.00

Tea Jars (18)

$9.99

Tea Jars (25)

$14.99

Rose Silicone Steeper

$6.99

Animal Steeper

$6.99

Hook Steeper

$6.99

Metal Ball Steeper

$6.99

4oz Colourful Bag

$12.00

8oz Colourful Bag

$20.99

16oz Colourful Bag

$29.99

Tumblers

Kochi Tumbler

$12.99

Bodum Tumbler

$19.99

Coffee Beans

Ethiopian Light Roast

$12.99

Brazilian Dark Roast

$12.99

El Salvador Medium Roast

$12.99

Chocolate

Packaged from Cameroon

$13.99

Small Chocolates - El Salvador

$5.00

Big Chocolates - El Salvador

$7.00

Christmas Cup

Red Christmas cup

$8.00

Banana

Banana

$1.00
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
International Tea & Coffee Cafe with amazing fresh baked pastries.

Location

4100 E 8th Ave, Denver, CO 80220

Directions

