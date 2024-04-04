- Home
Kochin Hut
303 Universal Dr N
North Haven, CT 06473
Food
Veg Appetizer
- Veg Samosa$7.99
Homemade patties stuffed with turmeric infused potatoes and mix vegetables
- Veg Pakora$8.00
potato, cauliflower, onion fried fritters
- Onion Pakora$7.00
fried onion fritters
- Mirchi Pakora$8.00
fried chilli fritters spicy
- Tamarind Baigan$10.50
- Samosa Chat$8.50
sliced samosa layered with yogurt ,mint chutney, tamarind, chickpeas,herbs
- Spanich Chat$8.50
chickpeas batter fried spanich with herbs, yogurt, mint, tamarind chutneys
- Chilli Paneer$12.50
batter fried paneer tossed in sweet ,hot, spicy and tangy chilli sauce
- Lasuni Gobi$12.50
Crispy , garlicky batter coated cauliflower tossed with tomato and cilantro
- Gobi Manchurian$12.50
crispy fried cauliflower florets tossed in a sweet, tangy and rich manchurian sauce
Non Veg Appetizer
- Chicken Lollypop$14.50
crispy and flavourful chicken is marinated in spicy yogurt and batter fried
- Chicken 65$13.50
deep fried boneless marinated chicken with spices
- Chicken Tikka Masala Samosa$11.50
crispy handcrafed wraps with chicken in a creamy masala sauce, fresh curry leaves,garam masala
- Kochin Calamari$14.50
Fried squid stir with onions, bellpepper, garlic and curry leaves
- Prawns Roast$15.50
grilled shrimp tossed with read onion, spices and curry leaves
- Chicken Wings Tandoori$15.00
Smoky flavor grilled wings cooked in tandoor
- Chicken 555$14.50
Shllow fried marinated chicken with yogurt , spices and coated with sauces
- Chilly Chicken$14.50
Fried boneless chicken tossed with onions, bellpeppers ,chillis and herbs
- Kochin Platter$15.50
Mix kebab chicken tikka, malai tikka, shola kebab, chicken wings
Dosa
- Plain Dosa$12.00
Thin savory crepe made from rice batter and lentils served with sambar and chutney
- Masala Dosa$12.99
Thin savory crepe made from rice batter and lentils stuffed with turmeric infused potatoes served with sambar and chutney
- Maysore Dosa$12.99
Thin savory crepe made from rice batter and lentils,thick garlic-red chilli sauce is added,served with sambar and chutney
- Cheese Dosa$14.99
Thin savory crepe made from rice batter and lentils,grated cheese mozzrella, served with sambar and chutney
- Chicken Tikka Dosa$15.50
Thin savory crepe made from rice batter and lentils juicy chicken tikka, served with sambar and chutney
Fusion Food
Tandoori [Clay Oven]
- Tandoori Chicken$20.50
chicken with bone marinated in yogurt and spices and roasted in a tandoor
- Chicken Tikka$20.50
Boneless chicken infused with saffron ,yogurt and spices cooked in tandoor
- Chicken Malai Tikka$21.50
white marination grilled chicken with ginger,garlic, cream and spices
- Dongri Kebabs$27.50
- Seekh Kebabs$27.50
Ground lamb with Indian spices, skewers and grilled
- Lamb Chops$28.50
Marinated lamb chops with herbs and house spices and yogurt
- Shrimp Tikka$22.50
shrimp, lemon juice, garam masala and herbs grilled in tandoor
- Shrimp Malai Tikka$22.50
marinated shrimp with malai cream with indian herbs and spices
- Fish Tikka$23.50
boneless chunks of fish marinated in delicious spices
- Fish Maiai Tikka$23.50
perfect blend of well-loved spices and herbs
- Paneer Tikka$19.50
Cottage cheese marinated in spices and grilled in a tandoor
- Tandoori Vegetable$17.50
fresh marinated vegetables with spices and cooked in tandoor
- Kochin Mix Platter$25.50
combination of tandoori chicken,chicken tikka and lamb seekh kebob
Vegeterian
- Channa Masala$16.00
chickpeas in an onion tomato gravy
- Aloo Gobi$16.50
potato, cauliflower,spices and herbs
- Saag Paneer$17.00
A classic Indian dish, spinach cooked with spices and grounded and add cubes of cottage cheese
- Kadai Paneer$17.00
spicy and flavorful dish made by cooking paneer and bell peppers,fresh ground spice powder
- Paneer Tikka Masala$17.00
North indian dish of grilled paneer served in a tikka masala,spices onion,tomatoes.cashews and butter
- Paneer Khurchan$17.00
Scraped paneer, cooked in a creamy tomatoes sauce ,onions and bell peppers
- Mutter Paneer$16.99
Green peas and paneer cooked with onions ,tomatoes ,cashews, spices and herbs
- Daal Tadka$15.00
Smooth and creamy dal spiced with tadka
- Daal Makhani$15.99
Punjab origin dish,thick and creamy black lentils and red kidney beans slow cookek with spices, butter and cream
- Bhindi Masala$16.00
Okra, whole and ground spices,herbs,onions and tomatoes
- Malai Kofta$17.00
veggie and cheese dumpling in a creamy sauce , blended with nuts and spices
- Navaratna Korma$16.99
mix veg in a creamy gravy with assorted nuts and spices
- Smoked Baingan Bharta$16.99
fire roasted smoked eggpland mashed and cooked with spices
- Gutti vankaya curry$16.99
eggplant cooked in a spices , peanut and coconut base gravy
Chicken
- Chicken Tikka Masala$19.50
All time favorite, marinated chickenbreast roasted in tandoor and cooked in a mild cashew creamy tomato and spices
- Butter Chicken$19.50
Chicken breast cooked in a creamy tomato sauce with ginger crushed fenugreek leaves
- Chicken Korma$19.50
Chicken breast cooked in a creamy sauce , blended with nuts and spices
- Chicken Malabar$19.50
Chicken cooked with spices, coconut, coconut oil and curry leaves from state of Kerala
- Chicken Curry$19.50
Curry is a traditional indian dish made by simmering chicken with plenty of spices ,herbs onions and tomato
- Mughlai Chicken$19.50
Roasted chicken then cooked in a aromatic rich creamy and brown onion gravy with spices, black pepper nuts and dry fruits
- Chicken Madras$19.50
Boneless chicken stewed in coconut ,red chilly , mustard seed and spices
- Chicken Jalfrezi$19.50
Boneless chicken cooked in a tomato base gravy with bell peppers spices and onions
- Chicken Vindaloo$19.50
Boneless chicken cooked in a spicy and tangy curry with red chile paste, ginger,garlic and spices from state of gova [spicy]
- Chicken Chettinad$19.50
chicken cooked flavourful gravy ,freshly ground mixture of spices ,black pepper from state of tamilnadu [spicy]
- Chicken Tikka Kadai$19.50
Marinated chicken roasted in tandoor and then saute with garlic, ginger, herbs and spicesand bell peppers , semi gravy
- Sag Chicken$19.50
chicken breast cooked with creamy grounded spanich and spices
- Mango Chicken$19.50
Chicken breast cooked with mango and chefs special spices
Lamb
- Laal Maas$22.00
lamb curry made with popular spices of Rajasthan with onion,tomatoes and spices
- Lamb Saag$22.00
Delicious lamb and grounded creamy spinach ,green chillies and cilantro
- Lamb Tikka Masala$22.00
Grilled tender lamb cooked in aromatic rich creamy tomato chew curry sauce
- Lamb Korma$22.00
mild lamb curry in a yogurt, cream and nut-paste based sauce and seasoned with mild aromatic Indian spices
- Lamb Maamsumkora$22.00
Tender pieces of lamb with peanut ,coriander ,ginger and red chillies in spicy gravy
- Lamb Rogan Josh$22.00
Lamb curry with combination of spices in a thick, flavourful creamy tomato curry sauce
- Lamb Vindaloo$22.00
Goan dish of tender chunks of lamb marinated and cooked with vinegar garlic, ginger and spices
- Lamb Madras$22.00
South Indian dish cooked in a special madras spices and deep rich coconut , mustard and curry leaves
Seafood
- Kerala Fish Curry$21.00
Fish is braised in a sauce made of ginger, garlic ,green chillies, turmeric powder along with mustard and curry leaves
- Fish Molee$21.00
fish pieces are simmered in a smooth,coconut milk gravy
- Fish Tikka Masala$21.00
simmering grilled fish in a spicy masala with onion,tomatoes and ground spices
- Goan Fish Curry$21.00
fish, tamarind paste, grated coconut, green chilies, onion and a melange of spices
- Nellore Chepala Pulusu$21.00
Traditional Andhra style fish curry.fish is simmered in a tangy and spicy stew,chillies,poppy seeds and sesame seeds
- Shrimp Curry$22.00
Shrimp cooked in a thick sauce of a yellow hue with turmeric, onion, garlic, pepper, coriander, tamarind and spices
- Shrimp Tikka Masala$21.00
roasted tandoori shrimp in rich cashew , creamy tomato sauce
- shrimp korma$21.00
Bread
- Plain Naan$4.00
A leavened flatbread from northern India
- Garlic Naan$5.00
Naan bread seasoned with minced garlic and cilantro
- Onion Kulcha/Naan$5.00
Bread stuffed with onions
- Chilly Naan$5.00
Naan seasoned with green chillis and cilantro
- Kashmiri Naan$5.00
bread is filled with dried fruits,nuts,cherries,raisins,almonds,cashews and herbs
- Tandoori Rotti$4.00
A round soft flat unleavened whole wheat bread made in tandoor oven
- Chappatti$4.00
Flatbread made with whole wheat flour and baked on a griddle
- Kerala Parota$3.00
Flaky,layered bread made of refined wheat flour or maida
- Plain Parota$3.00
unleavened flatbread
- Stuffed Aloo Parota$5.00
whole-wheat flour stuffed with potato
- Stuffed Keema Parota$5.00
whole-wheat flour with minced lamb meat
- Cheese Naan$5.00
Naan stuffed with melted cheese,minced garlic and cilantro
- Chilly Cheese Naan$5.00
Naan seasoned with green chillis and cilantro
- Onion Naan$5.00
Naan bread seasoned with minced onion and cilantro on top
Salad
- Cucumber Salad$7.00
sliced cucumbers and onion are tossed in sweet and tangy vinaigrette
- Chikpea Salad$7.00
chickpea combines fresh vegetables tomatoes,cucumbers and lemon
- Tandoor Chicken Caesar Salad$9.00
marinated, grilled, warm pieces of chicken breast, mixed greens, yogurt, coriander, turmeric, chickpea and lemon
Biriyani
- Veg. Biryani$17.00
An aromatic rice dish made with basmati rice,mix veggies,herbs and biryani spices
- Chicken Biryani$18.50
Delicious savory rice dish loaded with spicy marinated chicken, onions and flavorful saffron rice
- Lamb Biriyani$19.50
braised lamb, layered and aromatic slow cooked basmati rice, secret homemade masala
- Hyderabadi Chicken dum Biriyani$18.50
chicken is cooked with special masala as a thick curry and then cooked along with the basmati rice
- Hyderabadi special fried Chicken Biryani$19.00
Boneless fried chicken flavoured with exotic spices and secret masala then cooked along with the basmati rice
- Thalapakatti Goat Biryani$20.00
cooked jeera rice with goat meat and spices served with raita and salna
- Hyderabadi Goat dum Biryani$20.00
- Paneer Biryani$17.50
- Shrimp Biryani$21.00
Rice
- Gulab Jamun$5.99
soft delicious milk balls soaked in rose flavored sugar syrup
- Ras Malai$5.99
cooked spongy soft cheese dumplings soaked in creamy cardamom-saffron milk
- Carrot Halwa$5.99
combination of nuts, milk, sugar and ghee with grated carrots
- Rice Kheer$5.00
popular Indian pudding made by boiling milk, jaggery and rice
- Mango Kulfi$5.99
mango flavored Indian frozen dessert
- Pistachio Kulfi$5.99
pistachio flavored Indian dessert
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Welcome to Kochin Hut Indian Restaurant, where we invite you on a gastronomic voyage that spans the diverse tapestry of Indian cuisine. Our culinary journey brings together the sumptuous flavors and aromas from every corner of India. From the sizzling spices of North Indian curries to the coastal delights of South India and everything in between, our menu is a testament to India's culinary richness.
303 Universal Dr N, North Haven, CT 06473