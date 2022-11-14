Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Kocina de Raphael 610 Legion Dr Las Vegas NM 87701

140 Reviews

$$

610 Legion Dr

Las Vegas, NM 87701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Plate
Stuffy
Burrito

Breakfast Specials

Hand Held Burrito

$5.99

Two eggs, green chile, papitas & cheese with your choice of bacon, sausage, chorizo or ham

Smothered Burrito

$9.99

Two eggs, choice of chorizo, ham, bacon or sausage. Served with choice of red or green chili & papitas topped with melted cheese & garnish

Stuffy

$9.99

Two eggs, choice of chorizo, ham, bacon or sausage. Served with choice of red or green chili & papitas topped with melted cheese & garnish

Chorizo Y Huevos

$9.99

Carne Adovada Y Huevos

$10.99

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Egg Specials

Two Egg Breakfast

$6.99

Steak and Eggs

$16.99

Pork Chops and Eggs

$12.99

Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs

$11.99

Omelette

$8.99

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.99

House Special

$9.99

Hot Cakes

Short Stack

$5.99

Full Stack

$6.99

One Hotcake

$3.99

Sides

French Toast

$6.99

Bacon

$2.49

Sausage

$2.49

Ham

$2.99

Toast

$1.99

Tortilla

$1.99

One Egg

$1.59

Hash Brown

$3.99

Papitas

$3.99

A la Carte & Sides

Add Green Chile

$3.99

Add Red Chile

$3.99

Add Sopapilla

$1.99

Add Tortilla

$1.99

Rice

$2.99

Beans

$2.99

Posole

$2.99

Guacamole

$3.99

Papitas

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Tots

$3.99

Hash Brown

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Taco

$3.99

Burnt Cheese Taco

$5.99

Relleno

$6.99

Side of Chicharrones

$5.99

Single Enchilada

$7.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Taco Burger

$5.99

Tamale

$2.99

Tostada Bean

$3.99

One Egg

$1.99

Nacho Cheese

$3.99

Side shred cheese

$1.99

Burrito

$7.99

Stuffy Without Chile

$7.99

EXTRA PLATE

$1.00

Appetizers

Cheese Fries

$8.99

Cheese Tots

$8.99

Chile Fries

$8.99

Chips & Salsa

$0.99

Guacamole Salad

$8.99

Nachos

$6.99

Nachos Supreme

$9.99

Tamale With chili

$6.99

Comidas Nativas

All Shrimp Fajitas

$17.99

Burnt Taco Plate

$15.99

Three corn tortillas with choice of filling: pork, chicken, ground beef or roast beef & burnt cheese on the outside, served with cheese & garnish, salsa & choice of rice, beans or posole

Carne Adovada Plate

$14.99

Chile pork, beans, papitas, cheese & garnish, your choice of rice or posole & tortilla or sopapilla

Chalupas

$13.99

Two corn tortilla shells served with beans, ground beef, cheese, guacamole, sour cream & garnish Add roast beef, chicken, carne adovada or pork +1.00

Chile Bowl

$7.99

Red or green chile, served with your choice of beans or posole & tortilla or sopapilla

Chile Quart

$9.99

Fajitas

$17.99

Our delicious fajitas have been marinated to perfection, served with fresh red & green bell peppers, onions, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, garnish & two flour tortillas, choice of beef, chicken, shrimp or combo

Green Chile Chicken Soup

$7.99

Soup served with your choice of tortilla or sopapilla

Menudo Bowl

$13.99

Menudo served with your choice of red or green chile with or without posole & choice of tortilla or sopapilla

Menudo Quart

$19.99

New Mexican Style Steak Ranchero

$16.99

Smothered with red or green chile, topped with tomatoes & melted cheese, served with fries, tortilla or sopapilla & our own green chile chicken soup

Pork Chops Ranchero

$16.99

Two pork chops smothered with red or green chile, topped with tomatoes & melted cheese, served with fries, tortilla or sopapilla & our own green chile chicken soup

Soup Quart

$14.99

Steak & Enchiladas

$19.99

Two cheese enchiladas, served with red or green chile, beans & fries, tortilla or sopapilla

Taco Burger Plate

$15.99

Three corn tortillas with a ground beef patty, green chile & American cheese, served with choice of beans, rice or posole with cheese & garnish

Taco Plate

$12.99

Three corn tortillas with choice of meat: pork carnitas, chicken, ground beef or roast beef, served with beans, rice or posole with cheese & garnish

Taco Salad

$12.99

Flour tortilla shell served with beans, ground beef, cheese, guacamole, sour cream & garnish Add roast beef, chicken, carne adovada or pork +1.00

Zia Taco

$14.99

This Indian taco is served with beans & your choice of filling: pork, chicken, ground beef roast beef or chicharron, topped with red or green chile, cheese & garnish

Dessert

Giant Cookie Chocolate

$2.99Out of stock

Giant Cookie White Chocolate

$2.99Out of stock

Dinners

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.99

Fish & Chips

$12.99Out of stock

2 4oz beer battered Cod fillets with french fries

Pork Chops

$12.99

Two 4oz center cuts with potato of choice

Seafood Platter

$13.99

Kids

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Kids Bean & Cheese Stuffy

$6.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.99

Kids Grill Cheese Sandwich & Fries

$5.99

Kids Hamburger & Chips

$6.99

Kids Korn Dog & Fries

$5.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99

Kids Taco & Bean's Plate

$6.99

Cherry Lime Flv

$0.50

New Mexican Favorites

Burrito

$14.99

Our delicious burrito is served w/your choice of filling & rice or posole, topped with red or green chili, cheese & garnish. Choice of ground beef, bean, bean & chicharron, roast beef, chicken, pork or carne adovada

Chili Relleno Plate

$13.99

Combo Platter

$14.99

Enchiladas

$13.99

Two corn tortillas with your choice of filling: pork,cheddar, chicken, roast beef or ground beef. Served with beans, rice or posole. Topped with cheese & garnish, smothered with red or green chile.

Flautas

$12.99

Four hand rolled flour tortillas with spicy chicken, served with guacamole & sour cream

Frito Pie

$7.99

Served with red or green chile, beans cheese, lettuce & tomatoes

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Quesadilla

$11.99

Stuffy

$13.99

Tamale Plate

$12.99

Taquitos

$11.99

Four hand rolled corn tortillas with spicy ground beef, served with guacamole & sour cream

Sandwiches

BLT

$8.99

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Hamburger

$9.99

New Mexican Burger

$12.99

Sopapilla Burger

$9.99

Tortilla Burger

$9.99

Rosie Burger

$7.99

Rosie Burger- Hemberger with pico.

Extra plate

Extra plate

$1.00

Other

Water

Iced Tea

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Cherry Lime

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Soda

Bottle Soda

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.99

Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Rasp Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Monday

Enchilada Plate

$9.99

Red or Green Chili

Red Chili Sm

$29.99

Red Chili Lrg

$63.99

Green Chili Sm

$29.99

Green Chili Lrg

$63.99

Beans, Rice, Posole or Salad

Beans Sm

$25.99

Beans Lrg

$39.99

Rice Sm

$25.99

Rice Lrg

$39.99

Posole Sm

$25.99

Posole Lrg

$39.99

Salad Sm

$25.99

Salad Lrg

$39.99

Quarts

Menudo

$15.99

Beans

$7.89

Rice

$7.89

Posole

$7.89

Red chili

$8.49

Green Chili

$8.49

Refried Beans

$7.64

Quacamole

$20.99

Salsa

$8.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

610 Legion Dr, Las Vegas, NM 87701

Directions

Gallery
Kocina De Raphael image
Kocina De Raphael image

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Cafecito
orange star4.7 • 13
2207 7th Street Las Vegas, NM 87701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Ruidoso
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Durango
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston