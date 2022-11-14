- Home
Kocina de Raphael 610 Legion Dr Las Vegas NM 87701
140 Reviews
$$
610 Legion Dr
Las Vegas, NM 87701
Popular Items
Breakfast Specials
Hand Held Burrito
Two eggs, green chile, papitas & cheese with your choice of bacon, sausage, chorizo or ham
Smothered Burrito
Two eggs, choice of chorizo, ham, bacon or sausage. Served with choice of red or green chili & papitas topped with melted cheese & garnish
Stuffy
Two eggs, choice of chorizo, ham, bacon or sausage. Served with choice of red or green chili & papitas topped with melted cheese & garnish
Chorizo Y Huevos
Carne Adovada Y Huevos
Huevos Rancheros
Egg Specials
Sides
A la Carte & Sides
Add Green Chile
Add Red Chile
Add Sopapilla
Add Tortilla
Rice
Beans
Posole
Guacamole
Papitas
French Fries
Tots
Hash Brown
Onion Rings
Taco
Burnt Cheese Taco
Relleno
Side of Chicharrones
Single Enchilada
Sour Cream
Sweet Potato Fries
Taco Burger
Tamale
Tostada Bean
One Egg
Nacho Cheese
Side shred cheese
Burrito
Stuffy Without Chile
EXTRA PLATE
Appetizers
Comidas Nativas
All Shrimp Fajitas
Burnt Taco Plate
Three corn tortillas with choice of filling: pork, chicken, ground beef or roast beef & burnt cheese on the outside, served with cheese & garnish, salsa & choice of rice, beans or posole
Carne Adovada Plate
Chile pork, beans, papitas, cheese & garnish, your choice of rice or posole & tortilla or sopapilla
Chalupas
Two corn tortilla shells served with beans, ground beef, cheese, guacamole, sour cream & garnish Add roast beef, chicken, carne adovada or pork +1.00
Chile Bowl
Red or green chile, served with your choice of beans or posole & tortilla or sopapilla
Chile Quart
Fajitas
Our delicious fajitas have been marinated to perfection, served with fresh red & green bell peppers, onions, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, garnish & two flour tortillas, choice of beef, chicken, shrimp or combo
Green Chile Chicken Soup
Soup served with your choice of tortilla or sopapilla
Menudo Bowl
Menudo served with your choice of red or green chile with or without posole & choice of tortilla or sopapilla
Menudo Quart
New Mexican Style Steak Ranchero
Smothered with red or green chile, topped with tomatoes & melted cheese, served with fries, tortilla or sopapilla & our own green chile chicken soup
Pork Chops Ranchero
Two pork chops smothered with red or green chile, topped with tomatoes & melted cheese, served with fries, tortilla or sopapilla & our own green chile chicken soup
Soup Quart
Steak & Enchiladas
Two cheese enchiladas, served with red or green chile, beans & fries, tortilla or sopapilla
Taco Burger Plate
Three corn tortillas with a ground beef patty, green chile & American cheese, served with choice of beans, rice or posole with cheese & garnish
Taco Plate
Three corn tortillas with choice of meat: pork carnitas, chicken, ground beef or roast beef, served with beans, rice or posole with cheese & garnish
Taco Salad
Flour tortilla shell served with beans, ground beef, cheese, guacamole, sour cream & garnish Add roast beef, chicken, carne adovada or pork +1.00
Zia Taco
This Indian taco is served with beans & your choice of filling: pork, chicken, ground beef roast beef or chicharron, topped with red or green chile, cheese & garnish
Dinners
Kids
New Mexican Favorites
Burrito
Our delicious burrito is served w/your choice of filling & rice or posole, topped with red or green chili, cheese & garnish. Choice of ground beef, bean, bean & chicharron, roast beef, chicken, pork or carne adovada
Chili Relleno Plate
Combo Platter
Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas with your choice of filling: pork,cheddar, chicken, roast beef or ground beef. Served with beans, rice or posole. Topped with cheese & garnish, smothered with red or green chile.
Flautas
Four hand rolled flour tortillas with spicy chicken, served with guacamole & sour cream
Frito Pie
Served with red or green chile, beans cheese, lettuce & tomatoes
Huevos Rancheros
Quesadilla
Stuffy
Tamale Plate
Taquitos
Four hand rolled corn tortillas with spicy ground beef, served with guacamole & sour cream
Sandwiches
Extra plate
Beans, Rice, Posole or Salad
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
610 Legion Dr, Las Vegas, NM 87701