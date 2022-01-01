Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kodaiko Ramen & Bar

568 Reviews

$$

718 K street

Sacramento, CA 95814

Order Again

Popular Items

Tonkotsu
Vegan Shoyu
Chicken Katsu Sando

Small Plates

Pickle Plate

Pickle Plate

$7.00

house kimchi and pickled vegetables

Karaage

Karaage

$12.00

japanese fried chicken, yuzu-tajin mayo

Chicken Katsu

$10.00

panko crusted fried cutlet

Shiro Maguro Carpaccio

Shiro Maguro Carpaccio

$15.00

albacore, chili ponzu, jalapeno, pickled wasabi

Hiyayakko

Hiyayakko

$9.00

organic tofu, sweet pepper jam, negi, chili crunch, ponzu, shio kombu, trinity oil, puffed rice crackers

Shrimp Toast

Shrimp Toast

$12.00

panko fried with kewpie mayo, tobiko, bonito flakes, green onion

Sweet Chili Karaage

$12.00

Sushi Hand Rolls

$7.00

Choice of: albacore & negi; spicy albacore & kaiware; veggie

Special Sashimi

$15.00

Nori Fries

$8.00

Brussels

$9.00

chili caramel, rice puffs, mint

Chili Karaage Bucket

$24.00

Sashimi

$15.00

Animal Fries

$12.00

Veg Tempura

$9.00Out of stock

Sandos

Spicy Kimchi Chicken Sando

Spicy Kimchi Chicken Sando

$14.00

fried chicken cutlet, housemade kimchi slaw, chili oil, lemon, kewpie mayo

Chicken Katsu Sando

$14.00

fried chicken cutlet, katsu sauce, japanese egg salad

Egg Salad Sando

$9.00

japanese egg salad, katsu sauce

Veggie Sando

$12.00Out of stock

Ramen

Tonkotsu

Tonkotsu

$17.50

three day pork paitan, shoyu tare, pork belly chashu, half ajitama, mizuna, negi

Shoyu

$16.00

chicken chintan, shoyu tare, chicken chashu, half ajitama, negi, wakame

Mushroom Paitan

Mushroom Paitan

$17.50

rich cashew cream, pork belly chashu, half ajitama, shimeji mushrooms, negi

Citrus Shio

Citrus Shio

$16.50

chicken chintan, lemon-shio tare, chicken chashu, half ajitama, roasted garlic oil, negi, wakame, sumac

Vegan Shoyu

$15.00

shiitake-kombu dashi, shoyu tare, seasoned tofu, seasonal veggies, negi, wakame

Crab Dumplings & Miso Butter

Crab Dumplings & Miso Butter

$25.00

chicken chintan, lemon shio tare, gyofun, mizuna, negi, roasted garlic oil, lemon coulis, togarashi with half ajitama egg

Mazemen

$16.00

Mabo

$17.50

OG Tonk

$18.00

Donburi & Salads

Miso Chicken Donburi

$15.00

sake kasu marinated chicken, ginger, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mizuna, onsen egg, crispy fried onions

Tofu Katsu Curry Donburi

Tofu Katsu Curry Donburi

$15.00

summer vegetables, pickled onions & ginger, steamed rice, negi

Cabbage-Wakame Slaw

$5.00

sesame- soy vinaigrette

LG Cabbage-Wakame Slaw

$8.00

Kodaiko Salad

$16.00

sesame chili karage, cabbage-wakame slaw, daikon radish, cucumber, cashews, local peaches, mint, crispy noodles, sesame vinaigrette

Meshi-pickle

$7.00

Meshi-brussels

$7.00

Meshi-pork

$8.00

Dessert

Honey Nori Ice Cream Sando

$9.00

Side

Side of House Fermented Spicy Sambal

$1.00

Ajitama - seasoned egg

$3.00

Onsen Egg

$3.00

63º Egg

Pork Belly Chashu

$3.00

1 pc

Chicken Chashu

$4.00

Fall Vegetables

$3.50

Organic Tofu

$3.00

Garlic Confit Puree

$1.00

Gyofun

$1.00

umami rich dried fish powder

Chili Oil

$1.00

Side Kimchi

$3.00

Side Steamed Rice

$3.00

Substitute Shirataki Noodles

$2.00Out of stock

Kaedama

$3.00

Tajin Mayo

$1.00

Chili Caramel

$1.00

Ex Tonk Broth

$6.00

Ex Shoyu Broth

$3.00

Ex Shio Broth

$3.00

Ex Paitan Broth

$4.00

Soy Sauce

$0.50

Wasabi

$0.50

Chili Ponzu

$0.50

Fry Sauce

$1.00

Togarashi

$0.50

Kid's Menu

Kid's Ramen

Kid's Ramen

$8.00

light shoyu vegetable broth, seasoned egg - please, for our younger guests only

Kid's Chicken Donburi

$8.00

marinated chicken, ginger-miso sauce, caramelized onions, mushrooms, rice

Kid's Karaage

$8.00

half order of our japanese fried chicken, kewpie mayo, side of rice with black sesame

Can/Bottle Beer

Orion

$4.00

japanese lager, 350mL

Modelo

$4.00

mexican lager, 12oz

Onibi Yuzu White Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Wine Bottle

BTL Domaine Michel Barraud

$30.00Out of stock

BTL C'est La Vie Red Blend

$34.00

187mL Le Grand Courtage

$12.00

Sake Small Format

Night Swim, Futsushu

$12.00

180mL

Kanbara "Bride of the Fox", Junmai Ginjo

$30.00

300mL

Imayo Tsukasa, Black, Junmai Ginjo

$18.00Out of stock

180mL

Saran Cup, futsushu

$10.00

180mL

Shibata Black, yuzu sake

$18.00

200mL

Joto Graffiti

$11.00

Little Sumo

$11.00

Snow Angel

$10.00

Katafune Cup

$20.00Out of stock

Winter Warrior

$25.00

Sake Bottle

Atago No Matsu, Honjozo

$48.00

720mL

59 Takachiyo, Chapter 1, Junmai Ginjo Nama

$68.00

500mL

Bijofu, tokubetsu junmai

$45.00

720mL

Imayo Tsukasa Black jummai

$72.00

Azumono "First Wave"

$72.00

59 Takachiyo, Chapter 4

$62.00

N/A

Sencha Hot Tea

$3.50

Sencha Iced

$3.50

Topo Chico

$4.00

Ginger Beer, Fevertree

$4.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Melon Ramune

$4.00Out of stock

Orange Ramune

$4.00

Ramune

$4.00

Strawberry Ramune

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Lychee Lemonade

$6.00

Lavender Lemonade

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Made from scratch Ramen joint in the heart of downtown Sacramento a block from Golden 1 Center

Location

718 K street, Sacramento, CA 95814

Directions

