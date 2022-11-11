Koehn Bakery - Butler, MO
587 Reviews
$
101 S. Orange Street
Butler, MO 64730
6 Inch Sandwiches -
6in Ham or Turkey -
Have it your way! Choose your bread, ham turkey or both, cheese, fixins and dressing.
6in Roast Beef, Salami or Tuna -
Have it your way! Choose your bread, roast beef, tuna or salami (up to 2), cheese, fixins and dressing.
6in Chicken Salad -
Koehn Bakery's own chicken salad, yes it is that good!
6in 4 Meat Combo -
Roast beef, ham, turkey and salami with your choice of bread, cheese and fixins.
6in Italian -
Ham, salami, and pepperoni with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and black olives on our very own Italian bread.
6in Brisket -
Koehns white bread, smoked sliced brisket, Blues Hog BBQ sauce and Kentucky cole slaw. We may not be a BBQ joint but the flavor profile will make you think we are.
6in Meatball -
A Koehn Bakery specialty. Seasoned meatballs served on our Italian bread with Provlone cheese and covered in Accurso's Sugo.
6in Pizza -
We take Italian bread, load it up with pepperoni and provolone cheese, cover that with Acursos sugo, sprinkle it with oregano and parmesan cheese, toast it and call it Pizza.
6in Veggie -
Delight yourself! Choose your bread, veggies, cheese and dressing.
6in BLT -
Try this old time favorite on our Jalapeno Bread, with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and your choice of mayo. Add cheese if you like.
Wraps, Paninis, & Specialty Sandwiches -
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap -
Fajita chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, onion, lettuce and ranch dressing rolled up in a spinach wrap.
Rueben -
Koehn's rye bread, freshly sliced corned beef brisket, Franks kraut, Swiss cheese & 1000 Island dressing. Toasted to perfection. Said by some to be the best Reuben ever.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap -
Spicy Chicken, lettuce, onions, Ott's Buffalo dressing and Ott's Blue Cheese dressing in a Jalapeno wrap. Add jalapenos or habanero sauce if you dare!
Turkey Panini -
Turkey on sourdough bread with pepper-jack cheese, onion, tomato and Koehn's mayo.
Jalapeno Cheese Wrap -
Spicy chicken, pepper-jack cheese, lettuce and chipotle dressing in a Jalapeno wrap. Add jalapenos and spice up your life.
Attitude Panini -
Turkey and bacon on sourdough bread with pepper-jack cheese, guacamole and onion.
Guacamole Grande -
Spicy chicken, rice and beans, guacamole and pepper-jack cheese to start. Roll all of that up in a jalapeno wrap with salsa, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro and lime and you end up with our Guacamole Grande.
Spinach Herb Wrap -
Top turkey, Swiss cheese, onion and tomato with Koehn's mayo, sun-dried tomato and raspberry vinaigrette. Roll it up in a spinach wrap and enjoy!
Ham Panini -
Ham on sourdough bread with Swiss cheese, onion and sun dried tomato dressing.
Beef Panini -
Roast beef on sourdough bread with Swiss cheese, onions, green peppers and horseradish dressing.
Soups & Salads
Chef Salad -
Our fresh garden salad with a hard boiled egg, turkey, ham, and your choice of dressing.
Mexicali Crunch -
Our fresh garden salad with fajita chicken breast, tortilla strips and Koehn's Mexicali dressing.
Small Chef Salad -
Our fresh garden salad with a hard boiled egg, turkey, ham, and your choice of dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad -
Our fresh garden salad with grilled fajita chicken breast and your choice of dressing.
Garden Salad -
Freshly cut, blended lettuces with red cabbage, carrot, cucumber & tomato, topped with cheese and your choice of dressing.
Side Salad -
Smaller version of our freshly cut, blended lettuces with red cabbage, carrot, cucumber & tomato, topped with cheese.
Tuesdays Cheesy Chicken & Rice Soup -
Cheesy, delicious, warm and filling. Koehns Cheesy Chicken & Rice soup has been a favorite for years!
Wednesdays Potato Soup -
Our potato soup with ham is simple and delightful.
Thursdays Chicken & Noodles -
Chicken and Noodles, Just Like Grandmas!
Fri & Sat Vegetable Beef Soup -
Koehns Veggie soup is loaded with beef and our special recipe of vegetables and seasonings.
Texas Chili -
Koehns Texas Chili, enough said!
4 Inch Sandwiches -
4in Ham or Turkey -
Have it your way! Choose your bread, ham or turkey, cheese, fixins and dressing.
4in Roast Beef, Salami or Tuna -
Have it your way! Choose your bread, roast beef, salami or tuna, cheese, fixins and dressing.
4in Chicken Salad -
Koehn Bakery's own chicken salad, yes it is that good!
4in 4 Meat Combo -
Roast beef, ham, turkey and salami with your choice of bread, cheese and fixins.
4in Italian -
Ham, salami, and pepperoni with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and black olives on our very own Italian bread.
4in Pizza -
We take Italian bread, load it up with pepperoni and provolone cheese, cover that with Acursos sugo, sprinkle it with oregano and parmesan cheese, toast it and call it Pizza.
4in Veggie -
Delight yourself! Choose your bread, veggies, cheese and dressing.
4in BLT -
Try this old time favorite with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and your choice of mayo. Add cheese if you like.
12 Inch Sandwiches -
12in Ham or Turkey -
Have it your way! Choose your bread, ham or turkey, cheese, fixins and dressing.
12in Roast Beef, Salami or Tuna -
Have it your way! Choose your bread, roast beef, salami or tuna, cheese, fixins and dressing.
12in 4 Meat Combo -
Roast beef, ham, turkey and salami with your choice of bread, cheese and fixins.
12in Chicken Salad -
Koehn Bakery's own chicken salad, yes it is that good!
12in Brisket -
Koehns white bread, smoked sliced brisket, Blues Hog BBQ sauce and Kentucky cole slaw. We may not be a BBQ joint but the flavor profile will make you think we are.
12in Meatball -
A Koehn Bakery specialty. Seasoned meatballs served on our Italian bread with Provlone cheese and covered in Accurso's Sugo.
12in Pizza -
We take Italian bread, load it up with pepperoni and provolone cheese, cover that with Acursos sugo, sprinkle it with oregano and parmesan cheese, toast it and call it Pizza.
12in Italian -
Ham, salami, and pepperoni with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and black olives on our very own Italian bread.
12in Veggie -
Delight yourself! Choose your bread, veggies, cheese and dressing.
12in BLT -
Try this old time favorite with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and your choice of mayo. Add cheese if you like.
Sides
Sliced Meats & Cheeses -
Hot Drinks
Cold Drinks
Iced Coffees
Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino
This delicious, lowfat blend of coffee, milk and rich, chocolaty taste is the perfect drink for chocoholics on the move.
Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino
Coffee, lowfat milk and vanilla – available to go.
Starbucks Cold Brew
Starbucks Coffee Frappucino
Starbucks Caramel Frappuccino
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
101 S. Orange Street, Butler, MO 64730