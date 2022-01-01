Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Koffee Kup

review star

No reviews yet

9601 North Tryon Street Suite F

Charlotte, NC 28262

Fried - Jumbo Wing (3)
PC fried

Meal

Baked - Dark

$12.25

Baked Chicken (dark meat) served with two sides, and a choice of bread.

Fried - Dark

$12.25

Fried Chicken (dark meat) served with two sides, and a choice of bread.

$13.25

Jumbo Wings Specialty

$10.00

Baked - White

$12.25

Baked Chicken (white meat) served with two sides, and a choice of bread.

Fried - White

$12.25

Fried Chicken (white meat) served with two sides, and a choice of bread.

Stewed Chicken-Dark

$13.00

Stewed Chicken (Dark meat) served with white rice, two sides, and a choice of bread.

Stewed Chicken-White

$13.00

Stewed Chicken (White meat) served with white rice, two sides, and a choice of bread.

BBQ Chicken-White

$12.50

BBQ Chicken (White Meat) served with two sides, and a choice of bread.

BBQ Chicken-Dark

$12.50

BBQ Chicken (Dark Meat) served with two sides, and a choice of bread.

Side

Side Baked - Dark

$2.00

Side Fried - Dark

$2.00

Side Baked - Jumbo Wing

$2.00

Side Fried - Jumbo Wing

$3.00

Side Baked - White

$2.00

Fish

Croaker

$13.50

One Piece of Croaker Fish (Bone-in) served with two sides, and a choice of bread.

Swai

$12.95

One Piece of Swai Fish (boneless) served with two sides and a choice of bread.

Baked Swai

$13.50
Perch

$12.25

Four Pieces of Perch Fish (Boneless) served with two sides and a choice of bread.

Fish Sides

Croaker

$5.50

Baked Swai

$5.50

Swai

$5.50

Perch

$5.50

Meal

PC fried

$13.25

Pork Chops served with two sides and a choice of bread.

PC Smotherd

$13.75

Side

Pig Feet

$4.95Out of stock

PC fried

$4.25

PC Smotherd

$6.25

Pork Rib

$4.75Out of stock

Meal

Beef Ribs

$14.95

Beef Ribs served with two sides, and a choice of bread.

Meatloaf

$12.95Out of stock

Meat Loaf served two sides, and a choice of bread.

Meal Sides

Pinto Beans

$3.50

Black Eyed Peas

$3.50

Collard Greens

$4.25

Green Beans

$3.50

Okra (F)

$3.50

Rice & Gravy

$3.50

Cabbage

$3.50Out of stock

Lima Beans

$3.50

Yams

$3.50

Broccoli Cassarole

$4.25

Mac & Cheese

$4.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Fries

$3.50

Meal

Veggie Plate

$9.00

Meal

Perch (kids meal)

$6.49

Tenders (kids meal)

$5.99

Meatloaf (Kids meal)

$6.99Out of stock

Beverages

Lemonade

$2.00+

Tea

$2.00

Can Soda

$1.50Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$1.50+Out of stock

Orange Juice

$2.50

Milkshakes

Vanilla

$3.99Out of stock

Chocolate

$3.99Out of stock

Cookies & Cream

$3.99

Strawberry

$3.99

Desserts

Apple Cobbler

$3.50Out of stock
Peach Cobbler

$3.50
Strawberry Cake

$3.50
Double Chocolate

$3.50Out of stock
Hummingbird

$3.50

Sweet Potato Cobbler

$3.50

Banana Pudding

$3.50Out of stock

Cobbler sampler

$7.00Out of stock

Comes with all three cobblers and a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Lemon Pound Cake

Additional Items

2 Fatback

$1.00Out of stock

4 Fatback

$2.00Out of stock

Cornbread

$0.50

Dinner Roll

$0.25

Honey Glaze Cornbread

$0.25Out of stock

Mambo Dipping Sauce

$0.75

Three Course Meal

Fried White

$25.00

Fried Dark

$25.00

BBQ White

$25.00

BBQ Dark

$25.00

Baked White

$25.00

Baked Dark

$25.00

Fried Perch

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Soul Food the way you've always wanted. Everything is HOMEMADE! Come on in....You'll be glad that you did!!!

9601 North Tryon Street Suite F, Charlotte, NC 28262

Koffee Kup image
Koffee Kup image
Koffee Kup image

