Kohinoor Indian Restaurant FL
FL
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Soup
Appetizer
VEGETABLE SAMOSA
Crisp patties stuffed with potatoes and green peas
MIX PAKORA
Vegetable fritters mixed with chickpea flour and deep fried in oil.
ALOO PAKORA
Potato fritters are mildly spiced and deep fried in oil.
CHILI PAKORA
Hot peppers spiced in chickpea batter and fried.
CHICKEN PAKORA
Boneless chicken tenders mixed with chickpea flour and deep fried in cholesterol free oil.
CHICKEN TIKKA APP
Chicken marinated overnight in ginger/garlic paste and yogurt, skewered then grilled in a clay oven.
SEEKH KABAB APP
Mild spiced minced lamb wrapped around a skewer and grilled in a clay oven.
KOHINOOR SPECIAL APPETIZER
A mixed platter with samosa , mix pakora, aloo pakora, chicken pakora,chicken tikka and seekh kabab.
VEGETARIAN SPECIAL APPETIZER
A combination platter with samosa, aloo pakoras, mixed pakoras and chilli pakoras.
Lamb Samosa
Crisp patties stuffed with flavored minced lamb and peas.
Vegetarian Specialities
BHARTA
Eggplant grilled over charcoal, mashed, then cooked with fresh tomatoes, onions and spices.
MIXED VEGETABLE CURRY
Vegetables cooked with spices in a creamy butter sauce.
CHANNA MASALA
Chick peas cooked with onions, potatoes and spices.
DAL MAKHANI
Black beans flavored with ginger, garlic & tomatoes.
YELLOW DAL FRY
Yellow lentils cooked with garlic, cumin, and cilantro.
MUTTER PANEER
Green peas cooked with paneer in a mild sauce.
SAAG PANEER
Freshly chopped spinach and homemade cheese cooked in a mild sauce.
SHAHI PANEER
Paneer strips cooked with onions and peppers in a korma base sauce made from almonds and cashews.
BOMBAY ALOO
A potato specialty from Bombay cooked in a creamy tomato based sauce with cumin and spices .
NAVRATAN KORMA
Mixed vegetables with homemade cheese cooked in a mild creamy sauce made from cashews and almonds.
ALOO MUTTER
Green peas and potatoes cooked in a curry sauce.
ALOO GOBI
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with herbs and spices.
MALAI KOFTA
Croquettes made from homemade cheese and vegetables simmered in a creamy sauce of cashews and almonds.
PANEER MASALA
Homemade cheese cooked with bell peppers , onion and spices in a creamy tomato based sauce.
DEWANI HANDI
An assortment of vegetables and homemade cheese cooked with spinach and mild spices.
PANEER MAKHANI
Cottage cheese cooked with creamy tomato - based zesty gravy
Chicken Specialities
CHICKEN BHUNA
Boneless chicken cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, fresh coriander and spices.
CHICKEN CURRY
Boneless chicken cooked in a curry sauce.
CHICKEN KORMA
Chicken cooked in almond and cashew based sauce.
CHICKEN MADRAS
Chicken cooked with special madras sauce.
CHICKEN MAKHANI (BUTTER CHICKEN)
A delicious preparation of boneless chicken tikka cooked in tomato based creamy sauce.
CHICKEN SAAG
Chicken cooked with chopped spinach and Indian spices.
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
Chicken tikka cooked with bell peppers, onions and spices in a tomato based creamy sauce.
CHICKEN VINDALOO
Chicken marinated with vinegar, chilies and spices, then cooked with potatoes in a Goan curry sauce.
CHICKEN XACUTI
A Traditional Goan Dish. Chicken cooked in a coconut based gravy with potatoes and spices
Lamb Specialities
LAMB CURRY
Lamb cooked with curry sauce and Indian spices.
LAMB VINDALOO
Lamb marinated with Vinegar, chilies and spices.
LAMB MADRAS
Lamb cooked with curry sauce and special madras spices.
LAMB KORMA
Lamb cooked in almonds and cashew sauce.
LAMB SAAG
Boneless lamb cubes cooked together with chopped spinach and Indian spices.
BOTI KABAB MASALA
Cubes of lamb cooked in a creamy butter sauce with onions, spices and bell peppers.
LAMB XACUTI
Lamb cooked in a coconut based gravy with potatoes.
LAMB ROGAN JOSH
Lamb cooked in curry sauce with yogurt, tomatoes and spices.
Tandoori Specialities
CHICKEN TANDOORI
Chicken marinated overnight in yogurt with fresh Indian spices and grilled in a clay oven.
CHICKEN TIKKA
Boneless chunks of chicken marinated overnight in ginger, garlic, lemon juice and yogurt, skewered and grilled in a clay oven.
LAMB CHOPS
Lamb chops marinated in yogurt, ginger and mild spices.
SEEKH KABAB
Minced lamb wrapped on skewer & grilled in tandoor.
TANDOORI SHRIMP
Fresh shrimps marinated in yogurt and milled spices.
PANEER TANDOORI
Paneer marinated overnight in ginger, garlic, lemon juice and yogurt, skewered and grilled in a clay oven.
MIXED TANDOORI PLATTER
An assortment of tandoori chicken, seekh kabab, chicken tikka and tandoori shrimp.
Seafood Specialities
FISH CURRY
Fish cooked in a curry sauce with herbs and spices.
FISH KORMA
Fish cooked in cashews and almond sauce.
FISH MASALA
Fish sautéed with onions and bell peppers in a tomato based creamy sauce.
SHRIMP CURRY
Shrimp cooked in a curry sauce with Indian Spices.
SHRIMP VINDALOO
Shrimp marinated with vinegar, chilies and spices, then cooked with potatoes in a Goan curry sauce.
SHRIMP MASALA
Cubes of lamb cooked in a creamy butter sauce with onions, spices and bell peppers.
SHRIMP KORMA
Shrimps cooked in almonds and cashew sauce.
SHRIMP BHUNA
Shrimps cooked with bell peppers, onions and spices.
Rice Delicacies
VEGETABLE BIRYANI
Vegetables cooked with mild spices along with basmati rice, garnished with cilantro, nuts and raisins.
CHICKEN BIRYANI
Chicken and basmati rice cooked with saffron and spices, garnished with cilantro, nuts and raisins.
LAMB BIRYANI
Lamb and basmati rice cooked with saffron and spices, garnished with cilantro, nuts and raisins.
SHRIMP BIRYANI
Shrimp cooked in special curry sauce in basmati rice, garnished with cilantro, nuts and raisins.
BASMATI RICE
Basmati is a variety of long, slender-grained aromatic rice which is traditionally from the India
Bread Delicacies
NAAN
Bread made from refined flour and baked in a clay oven.
ROTI
Whole wheat bread cooked in a clay oven.
PESHAWARI NAAN
Sweet naan stuffed with fruits, nuts, raisins and coconut.
ONION KULCHA
Tandoori bread stuffed with onion, cumin and cilantro.
ALOO NAAN
Naan stuffed with mashed potatoes and green peas.
CHEESE NAAN
Bread stuffed with paneer and baked in a clay oven.
GARLIC NAAN
Light bread made with fresh garlic, herbs and cilantro.
KOHINOOR NAAN
Naan stuffed with chicken tikka, onions and spices.
CHILI NAAN
Naan topped with green chilies and cilantro.
KEEMA NAAN
Minced lamb stuffed inside a light flatbread.
Sides
Desserts
GULAB JAMUN
A light pastry made from fat free milk and honey.
RASMALAI
Sweet, cottage cheese cake soaked in rose flavored milk.
RICE PUDDING
Rice cooked with cashew nuts, raisins and milk.
KULFI
Indian ice cream made with milk and pistachios.
MANGO ICECREAM
Homemade ice cream made with mango pulp.
Lunch Buffet
N/A Beverages
Beers (Domestic)
White Wine (GLASS)
Red Wine (GLASS)
Sparkling WHITE (BOTTLE)
Riesling WHITE (BOTTLE)
Pinot G WHITE (BOTTLE)
Sauvignon B WHITE (BOTTLE)
Chardonnay WHITE (BOTTLE)
Cabernet RED (BOTTLE)
Merlot RED (BOTTLE)
Pinot N RED (BOTTLE)
Malbec RED (BOTTLE)
Appetizers
Vegetarian Entrees
Chicken Entrees
Lamb Entrees
