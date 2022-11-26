Kohinoor Indian Restaurant FL

A map showing the location of Kohinoor Indian Restaurant FLView gallery

FL

Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Soup

LENTIL SOUP

$5.00

Yellow lentils cooked with cumin, garlic and mild spices

TOMATO SOUP

$5.00

Fresh tomatoes blended with herbs, cilantro and spices

Appetizer

VEGETABLE SAMOSA

$6.00

Crisp patties stuffed with potatoes and green peas

MIX PAKORA

$7.00

Vegetable fritters mixed with chickpea flour and deep fried in oil.

ALOO PAKORA

$7.00

Potato fritters are mildly spiced and deep fried in oil.

CHILI PAKORA

$8.00

Hot peppers spiced in chickpea batter and fried.

CHICKEN PAKORA

$9.00

Boneless chicken tenders mixed with chickpea flour and deep fried in cholesterol free oil.

CHICKEN TIKKA APP

$8.95

Chicken marinated overnight in ginger/garlic paste and yogurt, skewered then grilled in a clay oven.

SEEKH KABAB APP

$9.95

Mild spiced minced lamb wrapped around a skewer and grilled in a clay oven.

KOHINOOR SPECIAL APPETIZER

$14.00

A mixed platter with samosa , mix pakora, aloo pakora, chicken pakora,chicken tikka and seekh kabab.

VEGETARIAN SPECIAL APPETIZER

$12.95

A combination platter with samosa, aloo pakoras, mixed pakoras and chilli pakoras.

Lamb Samosa

$8.00

Crisp patties stuffed with flavored minced lamb and peas.

Vegetarian Specialities

BHARTA

$15.00

Eggplant grilled over charcoal, mashed, then cooked with fresh tomatoes, onions and spices.

MIXED VEGETABLE CURRY

$15.00

Vegetables cooked with spices in a creamy butter sauce.

CHANNA MASALA

$14.00

Chick peas cooked with onions, potatoes and spices.

DAL MAKHANI

$14.00

Black beans flavored with ginger, garlic & tomatoes.

YELLOW DAL FRY

$12.00

Yellow lentils cooked with garlic, cumin, and cilantro.

MUTTER PANEER

$15.00

Green peas cooked with paneer in a mild sauce.

SAAG PANEER

$15.00

Freshly chopped spinach and homemade cheese cooked in a mild sauce.

SHAHI PANEER

$15.00

Paneer strips cooked with onions and peppers in a korma base sauce made from almonds and cashews.

BOMBAY ALOO

$14.00

A potato specialty from Bombay cooked in a creamy tomato based sauce with cumin and spices .

NAVRATAN KORMA

$15.00

Mixed vegetables with homemade cheese cooked in a mild creamy sauce made from cashews and almonds.

ALOO MUTTER

$14.00

Green peas and potatoes cooked in a curry sauce.

ALOO GOBI

$14.00

Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with herbs and spices.

MALAI KOFTA

$16.00

Croquettes made from homemade cheese and vegetables simmered in a creamy sauce of cashews and almonds.

PANEER MASALA

$16.00

Homemade cheese cooked with bell peppers , onion and spices in a creamy tomato based sauce.

DEWANI HANDI

$15.00

An assortment of vegetables and homemade cheese cooked with spinach and mild spices.

PANEER MAKHANI

$16.00

Cottage cheese cooked with creamy tomato - based zesty gravy

Chicken Specialities

CHICKEN BHUNA

$16.00

Boneless chicken cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, fresh coriander and spices.

CHICKEN CURRY

$16.00

Boneless chicken cooked in a curry sauce.

CHICKEN KORMA

$16.00

Chicken cooked in almond and cashew based sauce.

CHICKEN MADRAS

$16.00

Chicken cooked with special madras sauce.

CHICKEN MAKHANI (BUTTER CHICKEN)

$18.00

A delicious preparation of boneless chicken tikka cooked in tomato based creamy sauce.

CHICKEN SAAG

$16.00

Chicken cooked with chopped spinach and Indian spices.

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$18.00

Chicken tikka cooked with bell peppers, onions and spices in a tomato based creamy sauce.

CHICKEN VINDALOO

$16.00

Chicken marinated with vinegar, chilies and spices, then cooked with potatoes in a Goan curry sauce.

CHICKEN XACUTI

$16.00

A Traditional Goan Dish. Chicken cooked in a coconut based gravy with potatoes and spices

Lamb Specialities

LAMB CURRY

$19.00

Lamb cooked with curry sauce and Indian spices.

LAMB VINDALOO

$19.00

Lamb marinated with Vinegar, chilies and spices.

LAMB MADRAS

$19.00

Lamb cooked with curry sauce and special madras spices.

LAMB KORMA

$19.00

Lamb cooked in almonds and cashew sauce.

LAMB SAAG

$19.00

Boneless lamb cubes cooked together with chopped spinach and Indian spices.

BOTI KABAB MASALA

$19.00

Cubes of lamb cooked in a creamy butter sauce with onions, spices and bell peppers.

LAMB XACUTI

$19.00

Lamb cooked in a coconut based gravy with potatoes.

LAMB ROGAN JOSH

$19.00

Lamb cooked in curry sauce with yogurt, tomatoes and spices.

Tandoori Specialities

CHICKEN TANDOORI

$16.00

Chicken marinated overnight in yogurt with fresh Indian spices and grilled in a clay oven.

CHICKEN TIKKA

$17.00

Boneless chunks of chicken marinated overnight in ginger, garlic, lemon juice and yogurt, skewered and grilled in a clay oven.

LAMB CHOPS

$28.00

Lamb chops marinated in yogurt, ginger and mild spices.

SEEKH KABAB

$19.00

Minced lamb wrapped on skewer & grilled in tandoor.

TANDOORI SHRIMP

$21.00

Fresh shrimps marinated in yogurt and milled spices.

PANEER TANDOORI

$18.00

Paneer marinated overnight in ginger, garlic, lemon juice and yogurt, skewered and grilled in a clay oven.

MIXED TANDOORI PLATTER

$25.00

An assortment of tandoori chicken, seekh kabab, chicken tikka and tandoori shrimp.

Seafood Specialities

FISH CURRY

$18.00

Fish cooked in a curry sauce with herbs and spices.

FISH KORMA

$18.00

Fish cooked in cashews and almond sauce.

FISH MASALA

$18.00

Fish sautéed with onions and bell peppers in a tomato based creamy sauce.

SHRIMP CURRY

$19.00

Shrimp cooked in a curry sauce with Indian Spices.

SHRIMP VINDALOO

$19.00

Shrimp marinated with vinegar, chilies and spices, then cooked with potatoes in a Goan curry sauce.

SHRIMP MASALA

$19.00

Cubes of lamb cooked in a creamy butter sauce with onions, spices and bell peppers.

SHRIMP KORMA

$19.00

Shrimps cooked in almonds and cashew sauce.

SHRIMP BHUNA

$19.00

Shrimps cooked with bell peppers, onions and spices.

Rice Delicacies

VEGETABLE BIRYANI

$15.00

Vegetables cooked with mild spices along with basmati rice, garnished with cilantro, nuts and raisins.

CHICKEN BIRYANI

$16.00

Chicken and basmati rice cooked with saffron and spices, garnished with cilantro, nuts and raisins.

LAMB BIRYANI

$18.00

Lamb and basmati rice cooked with saffron and spices, garnished with cilantro, nuts and raisins.

SHRIMP BIRYANI

$19.00

Shrimp cooked in special curry sauce in basmati rice, garnished with cilantro, nuts and raisins.

BASMATI RICE

$2.95

Basmati is a variety of long, slender-grained aromatic rice which is traditionally from the India

Bread Delicacies

NAAN

$3.50

Bread made from refined flour and baked in a clay oven.

ROTI

$3.50

Whole wheat bread cooked in a clay oven.

PESHAWARI NAAN

$5.00

Sweet naan stuffed with fruits, nuts, raisins and coconut.

ONION KULCHA

$5.00

Tandoori bread stuffed with onion, cumin and cilantro.

ALOO NAAN

$5.00

Naan stuffed with mashed potatoes and green peas.

CHEESE NAAN

$6.00

Bread stuffed with paneer and baked in a clay oven.

GARLIC NAAN

$5.00

Light bread made with fresh garlic, herbs and cilantro.

KOHINOOR NAAN

$6.00

Naan stuffed with chicken tikka, onions and spices.

CHILI NAAN

$5.00

Naan topped with green chilies and cilantro.

KEEMA NAAN

$6.00

Minced lamb stuffed inside a light flatbread.

Sides

MANGO CHUTNEY

$3.00

HOT PICKLE

$2.00

RAITA

$3.00

PLAIN YOGURT

$3.00

GREEN SALAD

$5.00

MAKHANI SAUCE

$9.00

CURRY SAUCE

$9.00

KORMA SAUCE

$9.00

VINDALOO SAUCE

$9.00

ROASTED PAPADAM

$3.00

Rice

$2.95

Papad

$1.95

Onion Chutney

$2.95

Desserts

GULAB JAMUN

$5.00

A light pastry made from fat free milk and honey.

RASMALAI

$5.00

Sweet, cottage cheese cake soaked in rose flavored milk.

RICE PUDDING

$5.00

Rice cooked with cashew nuts, raisins and milk.

KULFI

$5.00

Indian ice cream made with milk and pistachios.

MANGO ICECREAM

$5.00

Homemade ice cream made with mango pulp.

Lunch Buffet

Weekday Lunch Buffet

$14.00

Weekday Kid Buffet

$6.95

Weekend Lunch Buffet

$18.00

Buffet Naan

Weekend Kids Buffet

$8.95

Buffet to go

$8.95

Buffet to go Weekend

$9.99

N/A Beverages

FOUNTAIN SODA

$3.00

MANGO LASSI

$5.00

LASSI (Sweet / Salty)

$5.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

HOT TEA / COFFEE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

MASALA TEA

$3.00

MANGO JUICE

$4.00

PERRIER / BOTTLE WATER

$5.00

Beers (Indian)

Taj Mahal 11oz

$4.95

Taj Mahal 22oz

$11.00

Kingfisher 11oz

$4.95

1947 11oz

$4.95

Beers (Domestic)

BUDWEISER,

$3.95

BUD LIGHT,

$3.95

MICHELOB,

$3.95

MICHELOB ULTRA,

$3.95

White Wine (GLASS)

JP Chenet Sparkling

$10.00

GANCIA Prosecco

$12.00

CANDONI Moscato

$10.00

PACIFIC RIM Riesling

$8.00

RELAX Riesling

$10.00

VINO CASA Pinot G

$10.00

TORRESELLA Pinot G

$10.00

CASTELLA BANFI Pinot G

$12.00

IMAGERY Sauv Blanc

$11.00

C'EST LA VIE Chardon

$10.00

1000 Stories Chardon

$12.00

HAHN Chardon

$14.00

Red Wine (GLASS)

RYDER Pinot N

$8.00

GOLDEN W Pinot N

$11.00

PICKET F Pinot N

$12.00

MCMANIS Merlot

$10.00

J. LOHR Merlot

$11.00

ARGENTO Malbec

$10.00

TRIVENTO Malbec

$12.00

CHATEU Cabernet

$10.00

LONGEVITY Cabernet

$12.00

Sparkling WHITE (BOTTLE)

CAPOSALDO Prosecco

$35.00

CANARD Brut

$95.00

CANARD Brut Rose

$95.00

Riesling WHITE (BOTTLE)

PACIFIC RIM

$20.00

RELAX

$35.00

SCHLOSS VOLLRADS

$45.00

Pinot G WHITE (BOTTLE)

VINO CASA SMITH

$25.00

TORRESELLA

$30.00

CASTELLA BANFI

$40.00

Sauvignon B WHITE (BOTTLE)

IMAGERY

$38.00

SILVERADO

$50.00

Chardonnay WHITE (BOTTLE)

C'EST LA VIE

$25.00

1000 STORIES

$35.00

HAHN ESTATE

$45.00

BALLETO

$50.00

CHAMISAL

$60.00

Cabernet RED (BOTTLE)

CHATEU

$25.00

LONGEVITY

$35.00

DAOU

$55.00

RUTHERFORD RANCH

$65.00

AUSTIN HOPE

$75.00

PINE RIDGE

$90.00

Merlot RED (BOTTLE)

MCMANIS

$25.00

J. LOHR Los Osos

$35.00

SWANSON

$45.00

CLOS PEGASE MITSUKO

$65.00

Pinot N RED (BOTTLE)

RYDER ESTATE

$20.00

GOLDEN WEST

$30.00

PICKET FENCE

$35.00

STOLLER ESTATE

$45.00

Malbec RED (BOTTLE)

TRIVENTO RESERVE

$35.00

ARGENTO

$25.00

Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa lunch

$3.95

Mix Pakora lunch

$4.95

Aloo Pakora lunch

$4.95

Chili Pakora lunch

$4.95

Vegetarian Entrees

Mixed Vegetable Curry lunch

$8.95

Channa Masala lunch

$8.95

Yellow Daal Fry lunch

$8.95

Saag Paneer lunch

$8.95

Navratan Shahi Korma lunch

$8.95

Paneer Masala lunch

$8.95

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Curry lunch

$8.95

Chicken Vindaloo lunch

$8.95

Chicken Makhni (Butter chicken) lunch

$8.95

Chicken Korma lunch

$8.95

Chicken Saag lunch

$8.95

Lamb Entrees

Lamb Curry lunch

$9.95

Lamb Vindaloo lunch

$9.95

Lamb Korma lunch

$9.95

Lamb Saag lunch

$9.95

Boti Kabab Masala lunch

$9.95

Extra Protein

Extra Chicken

$3.00

Extra Lamb

$4.00

Extra Veggies

$3.00

Extra Shrimp

$5.00

Indian Hot

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

FL, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Directions

