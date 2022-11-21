Restaurant header imageView gallery

KOHOKU-KU RAMEN 709 9th Ave

review star

No reviews yet

709 9th Ave

New york, NY 10019

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

SPICY TONKOTSU
VIGAN RAMEN
CHASHU BUN

Ramen

KOHOKU-KU RAMEN

KOHOKU-KU RAMEN

$25.00

SPICY SHIO (SEA SALT) FLAVORED CHICKEN AND BONITO FISH BROTH, TOPPED WITH SOFT-SHELL CRAB, SHRIMP TEMPURA, ENOKI MUSHROOM, BOK CHOY, SCALLION, YUZU, SESAME SEED, SOFT BOILED MARINATED EGG, AND NORI.

AHIRU RAMEN

AHIRU RAMEN

$25.00
MACKEREL RAMEN

MACKEREL RAMEN

$20.00

SOY SAUCE FLAVORED CHICKEN AND BONITO FISH BROTH, TOPPED WITH SABA FISH, SEASONED BOILED EGG, ASPARAGUS, TOMATO, MENMA, SESAME SEED, SCALLION AND NORI.

SHIO RAMEN

SHIO RAMEN

$17.00

SHIO (SEA SALT) FLAVORED CHICKEN AND BONITO FISH BROTH, TOPPED WITH CHASHU PORK, BOK CHOY, MENMA, YUZU, SESAME SEED, SOFT BOILED MARINATED EGG, SCALLIONAND NORI.

KUMAMOTO RAMEN

KUMAMOTO RAMEN

$18.00

PORK BONE BASED NOODLE SOUP WITH MAYU (BLACK GARLIC OIL), TOPPED WITH CHASHU PORK, SHISHITO PEPPER, SOFT BOILED MARINATED EGG, BOK CHOY, SCALLION, SESAME SEED, AND NORI.

EBI RAMEN

EBI RAMEN

$19.00

SPICY SHRIMP BROTH, TOPPED WITH SHRIMP, ENOKI MUSHROOM, SCALLION, OSEN EGG, SESAME SEED AND NORI.

TONKOTSU RAMEN

TONKOTSU RAMEN

$17.00

PORK BASED SOUP, TOPPED WITH CHASHU PORK, SOFT BOILED MARINATED EGG, BOK CHOY, MENMA, SCALLION, SESAME SEED, AND NORI.

SPICY TONKOTSU

SPICY TONKOTSU

$18.00

PORK BASED SOUP, TOPPED WITH CHASHU PORK, SOFT BOILED MARINATED EGG, BOK CHOY, MENMA, SCALLION, SESAME SEED, AND NORI.

MISO RAMEN

MISO RAMEN

$18.00

MISO BASED NOODLE SOUP WITH GROUND CHICKEN, SEASONED BOILED EGG, CABBAGE, CORN, SCALLION, SESAME SEED, AND NORI.

SHOYU RAMEN

SHOYU RAMEN

$18.00

SOY SAUCE FLAVORED CHICKEN AND BONITO FISH BROTH, TOPPED WITH FRIED CHICKEN KARA-AGE, WONTON, SOFT BOILED MARINATED EGG, BOK CHOY, MENMA, SCALLION, SESAME SEED, AND NORI.

VEGETABLE TEMPURA RAMEN

VEGETABLE TEMPURA RAMEN

$17.00

SOY SAUCE FLAVORED VEGETABLE, VEGAN NOODLE, TOPPED WITH VEGETABLE ( CARROT, KIMPIRA, ENOKI MUSHROOM, ONION, CORN, TOFU), BENI SHOGA, SCALLION, SESAME SEED, AND NORI.

SHRIMP & VEGETABLE TEMPURA RAMEN

SHRIMP & VEGETABLE TEMPURA RAMEN

$20.00
VIGAN RAMEN

VIGAN RAMEN

$17.00

MISO BASED NOODLE SOUP WITH MIX VEGETABLE ( BOK CHOY, KIKURAGE MUSHROOM, CORN). SERVED WITH TOFU, KIM CHEE, BENI SHOGA, SESAME SEED, SCALLION AND NORI.

アペタイザー Appetizer

KARA - AGE

KARA - AGE

$8.00

Boneless marinated fried chicken. Served with slice of lemon and spicy mayo dipping sauce.

SHISHITO PEPPER

SHISHITO PEPPER

$7.00

Blistered and seasoned with yuzu salt.

CHASHU BUN

CHASHU BUN

$5.00

Comes with steamed buns, chashu, lettuce, scallions, sesame seed. Served with Japanese spicy mayo.

SEA SALT EDAMAME

SEA SALT EDAMAME

$6.00

Boiled green soy bean, sea salt.

CHAHAN (PORK FRIED RICE)

CHAHAN (PORK FRIED RICE)

$10.00

Fried rice with Japanese chop chashu pork, egg, scallion and carrot. Served with beneshoga,nori and sesame seed.

AGEDASHI TOFU

AGEDASHI TOFU

$7.00

Fried tofu in dashi broth with scallion, grated radish and ginger. Vegetarian.

TEBASAKI (Wings App)

TEBASAKI (Wings App)

$10.00

Marinated fried chicken wings with soy and topped with sesame pepper.

TAKOYAKI

TAKOYAKI

$6.00

Donburi

CHICKEN CURRY RICE

CHICKEN CURRY RICE

$16.00
SHRIMP CURRY RICE

SHRIMP CURRY RICE

$17.00
SABA SHIOYAKI

SABA SHIOYAKI

$18.00
YAKINIKU DON

YAKINIKU DON

$18.00
PAN-FRIED TERIYAKI TOFU DONBURI

PAN-FRIED TERIYAKI TOFU DONBURI

$16.00
Butadon (Pork Donburi)

Butadon (Pork Donburi)

$17.00

やきとり Yakitori

TEBA (Chicken Wing) YAKITORI

TEBA (Chicken Wing) YAKITORI

$3.00
SALMON YAKITORI

SALMON YAKITORI

$4.00
BARA (Pork belly) YAKITORI

BARA (Pork belly) YAKITORI

$4.00
BEEF YAKITORI

BEEF YAKITORI

$4.00
EBI (Shrimp) YAKITORI

EBI (Shrimp) YAKITORI

$3.00
SABA YAKITORI

SABA YAKITORI

$4.00
TOFU YAKITORI

TOFU YAKITORI

$3.00
UZURA (Quail egg) YAKITORI

UZURA (Quail egg) YAKITORI

$3.00
ASPARA BACON YAKITORI

ASPARA BACON YAKITORI

$4.00
UZURA BACON YAKITORI

UZURA BACON YAKITORI

$4.00
ENOKI BACON YAKITORI

ENOKI BACON YAKITORI

$4.00
Sweet Corn YAKITORI

Sweet Corn YAKITORI

$3.00
NEGI ( Spring onion ) YAKITORI

NEGI ( Spring onion ) YAKITORI

$3.00
ASPARAGUS YAKITORI

ASPARAGUS YAKITORI

$3.00
SHISHITO (Green Pepper) YAKITORI

SHISHITO (Green Pepper) YAKITORI

$3.00
TOMATO YAKITORI

TOMATO YAKITORI

$3.00
NINNIKU (Garlic) YAKITORI

NINNIKU (Garlic) YAKITORI

$3.00

Yakitori

TEBA (Chicken Wing)

$3.00

BARA (Pork belly)

$3.00

BEEF

$3.00

SALMOM

$4.00

SABA

$4.00

EBI (Shrimp)

$3.00

TOFU

$3.00

UZURA (Quail egg)

$3.00

ASPARA BACON

$3.50

UZURA BACON

$3.50

ENOKI BACON

$3.50

NEGI ( Spring onion )

$2.00

SHIITAKE ( Shiitake mushroom )

$2.00

SWEET CORN

$2.00

ASPARAGUS

$2.00

SHISHITO (Green Pepper)

$2.00

TOMATO

$2.00

NINNIKU (Garlic)

$2.00

Dessert

VANILLA CUSTARD

VANILLA CUSTARD

$8.00
PANDAN LEAF

PANDAN LEAF

$8.00

SODA

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SELTZER

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

JAPANESE DRINK

CALPICO

$4.00

RAMUNE

$4.00

MELON CREAM SODA

$4.00

ICED HONEY GREEN TEA

$4.00

JUICE

JUFI APPLE JUICE

$6.00

Side order

ADD CHA SHU

ADD CHA SHU

$3.00
ADD OSEN EGG

ADD OSEN EGG

$2.00
ADD SEASONED BOILED EGG

ADD SEASONED BOILED EGG

$2.00
ADD GROUND CHICKEN

ADD GROUND CHICKEN

$3.00
ADD SHRIMP TEMPURA

ADD SHRIMP TEMPURA

$2.00
ADD TOFU

ADD TOFU

$2.00
ADD CORN

ADD CORN

$2.00
ADD BENI SHOGA

ADD BENI SHOGA

$2.00
ADD KIMCHEE

ADD KIMCHEE

$3.00
ADD ENOKI MUSHROOM

ADD ENOKI MUSHROOM

$2.00
ADD KIKURAGE MUSHROOM

ADD KIKURAGE MUSHROOM

$2.00
ADD MENMA

ADD MENMA

$2.00
ADD RICE

ADD RICE

$3.00
ADD THIN NOODLE

ADD THIN NOODLE

$3.00
ADD VEGAN NOODLE

ADD VEGAN NOODLE

$3.00
ADD SPICY CHILI OIL

ADD SPICY CHILI OIL

$2.00

ADD RAYU

$2.00
ADD KURO GARLIC

ADD KURO GARLIC

$2.00
ADD VOLCANO PASTE

ADD VOLCANO PASTE

$2.00

BROTH

$3.00

ランチ Lunch

CHASHU DONBURI ( LUNCH)

CHASHU DONBURI ( LUNCH)

$12.99

Braised Pork Belly slices served over rice with fried egg.

KARA-AGE DONBURI ( LUNCH)

KARA-AGE DONBURI ( LUNCH)

$12.99

Boneless fried chicken thighs sprinkled with togarashi and drizzled with spicy mayo.

YASAI ITAME (Stir Fry Vegetables) LUNCH

YASAI ITAME (Stir Fry Vegetables) LUNCH

$12.99

Stir fry vegetables (Enoki mushroom, carrot, cabbage, boy choy, scallion). served with white rice.

CHAHAN (Pork fried rice) LUNCH

CHAHAN (Pork fried rice) LUNCH

$12.99

Fried rice with Japanese chop pork belly, egg, garlic, onion, scallion. Served with beni shoga, nori and sesame seed.

CHICKEN CURRY RICE (LUNCH)

CHICKEN CURRY RICE (LUNCH)

$12.99

Home made curry. Served with white rice, furikake, scallion, fried onion, beni shoga and sesame seed.

SHRIMP CURRY RICE (LUNCH)

SHRIMP CURRY RICE (LUNCH)

$12.99

Home made curry. Served with white rice, furikake, scallion, fried onion, beni shoga and sesame seed.

しょうしん Promotion

BEER

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

709 9th Ave, New york, NY 10019

Directions

Gallery
KOHOKU-KU RAMEN image
KOHOKU-KU RAMEN image
KOHOKU-KU RAMEN image

Similar restaurants in your area

All'Antico Vinaio
orange starNo Reviews
729 8th Avenue New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Chophouse - Times Square LLC - 253 W 47Th street
orange starNo Reviews
253 W 47Th street New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Upside Pizza - Garment District
orange starNo Reviews
270 W 39th St New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
the restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
506 9th Ave New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Schnipper's - Times Square - (8th Avenue and 41st Street)
orange starNo Reviews
620 8th Avenue New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Printers Alley - 215 W 40th St
orange starNo Reviews
215 W 40th St New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New york

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New york
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston