Koi Sushi Lounge
No reviews yet
1841 Cordova Rd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Main
SOUP & SALAD
HOT AND SOUR SOUP
Chicken, tofu, mushroom, bamboo shoots & scallions
TOM YUM SEAFOOD SOUP
Seafood broth with shrimp, scallop, squid and mushroom
LOBSTER & SHRIMP WONTON SOUP
Homemade lobster & shrimp wonton, bok choy, garlic, scallions
MISO SOUP
Japanese miso broth with dry seaweed, tofu, enoki, mushrooms, scallions & fried onions
COCO & BANANA BLOSSOM
Chicken, coconut cream, tomato, mushroom, cilantro
Mushroom Soup
SIGNATURE SASHIMI SALAD*
Assorted sashimi mixed greens, tomato, avocado, cucumber, tempura flakes
GARDEN SALAD
Spring mix, romaine heart, tomato, cucumber, carrot served with ginger dressing
SPICY CONCH & OCTOPUS SALAD
Conch, octopus, cucumber, tomato, onion, scallion, mixed with kimchee ponzu sauce
AVOCADO SALAD
Spring mix, onion, cucumber, avocado, carrot, served with ginger dressing
AHI TUNA SALAD*
Seared tuna, onion, spring mix, Japanese dressing
SEAWEED SALAD
KANI SALAD
Shredded cucumber, tiger shrimp, kani, masago & sesame seed dressing
VEGIE TOFU SOUP
ROBATA GRILL
CHICKEN SATAY ROBATA
Korean BBQ sauce
SHIITAKE MUSHROOM ROBATA
Korean BBQ sauce
SHISHITO PEPPERS ROBATA
Bonito flakes & yuzu sauce
LAMB CHOP ROBATA
Korean BBQ sauce
SHRIMP ROBATA
Korean BBQ sauce
SCALLOP ROBATA
Korean BBQ sauce
HAMACHI KAMA ROBATA
Korean BBQ sauce
BEEF SHORT RIB ROBATA
Korean BBQ sauce
SUSHI APPETIZER
TATAKI
Wahoo/tuna/ salmon/ yellowtail seared sliced sashimi, scallion, ponzu sauce, micro chive and spicy daikon top
BELLY NIGIRI
Seared tuna belly with foie fras, seared salmon with ikura & seared yellowtail belly
SPICY TUNA CAVIAR TOWER
Chopped tuna with different flavor tobiko, taro chips
SPICY TUNA PIZZA
Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro with spicy mayo & eel sauce
YELLOWTAIL JALAPENO
Sliced yellowtail & jalapeno served with ponzu sauce
WINTER TRUFFLE WITH ESCOLAR
Seared escolar topped with yuzu & shaved truffle
FOIE GRAS WITH EEL
Seared foie gras, eel, fresh Asian pear served with honey mustard
SPICY TUNA BISCUIT
Crispy rice topped with spicy tuna, jalapenos, caviar, served with eel sauce & wasabi mayo
CARPACCIO
Choice of sea scallop | wahoo | yellowtail, sliced thin sashimi style served with truffle oil, wasabi yuzu, sea salt & fried garlic
SALMON SASHIMI NEW STYLE
Fresh Asian pear, sea salt, truffle oil, dry miso powder
SASHIMI THREE WAY
Tuna witn yakiniku and black caviar/ salmon with mango salsa and fried leek/ yellowtail with balsamic drizzle and jalapino guacamole
BLUE CRAB TARTARE
Jumbo blue crab, guacamole tobiko and yuzu soy
TUNA POKER
Spicy Tuna Taretare
Vietnamese Fresh Roll
Shooting Star
KITCHEN APPETIZER
BANG BANG SHRIMP
Crispy fried shrimp tossed in spicy mayo
DIM SUM PLATTER
Crystal Shrimp, Wagyu beef, Peking Duck, Lobster & Shrimp
EDAMAME
SPRING ROLL
Fried veggie egg roll
WAGYU BEEF GYOZA
Pan-seared homemade beef gyoza served with garlic dipping sauce
GYOZA (Steamed or Fried)
Pork or vegetable
LETTUCE WRAP
Chopped white chicken meat, shiitake mushrooms, onion, scallions, pine nuts
ROASTED DUCK WRAP
Roasted duck, Indian pancake, spring mix, avocado, balsamic drizzle
BAO BUN
Grilled duck or short rib, cucumber, scallions, oshinko 2 Pieces
CRISPY BABY BOK CHOY
Lightly fried bok choy served with special sauce
TEMPURA SHRIMP & VEGETABLES
FRIED CALAMARI
KOI EGG ROLL
Rice wrapper filled ground chicken, shiitake mushroom, carrot, bean thread noodle, cilantro, and sweet chili sauce.
CRISPY TANGY WING
Crispy sweet tangy wings, soy garlic and sesame seed
Sauteed Shishito Pepper
Vegetable Tempura
Asian Dumplings
Chicken Tenders Tempura
Age Tofu
POKE BOWL
CLASSIC ROLL
CALIFORNIA ROLL
EEL & AVOCADO ROLL
JB ROLL
JB TEMPURA ROLL
Salmon, cream cheese, scallion, tempura fried with eel sauce
MEXICAN ROLL
Shrimp, tempura, jalapino, asparagus, avocado, spicy mayo
RAINBOW
california roll topped with tuna, salmon, white fish and avocado
SALMON ROLL
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
SPICY CRAB ROLL
SPICY SCALLOP
SPICY TUNA ROLL
TUNA ROLL
VEGGIE ROLL
YELLOWTAIL SCALLION ROLL
SPICY YELLOWTAIL ROLL
Salmon Skin Roll
Chicken Tempura Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Avocado Roll
Shrimp Avocado Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
CALIFORNIA H/R
EEL & AVOCADO H/R
JB H/R
MEXICAN H/R
Shrimp, tempura, jalapino, asparagus, avocado, spicy mayo
SALMON H/R
SHRIMP TEMPURA H/R
SPICY CRAB H/R
SPICY SCALLOP H/R
SPICY TUNA H/R
TUNA H/R
VEGGIE H/R
YELLOWTAIL SCALLION H/R
SPICY YELLOWTAIL H/R
Salmon Skin H/R
Rainbow H/R
Chicken Tempura H/R
Philadelphia Roll H/R
Avocado H/R
Shrimp Avocado H/R
Spicy Salmon H/R
SIGNATURE ROLL
BLUE CRAB DYNAMITE
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream chees, topped with avocado, dynamite blue crab& eel sauce
EEL LOVER ROLL
Eel, cucumber, topped with eel tempura & eel sauce
GOLDEN SCALLOP
Tiger shrimp, avocado, mango, soy paper topped with dynamite scallops, masago & eel sauce
GREEN DRAGON
Shrimp tempura, asparagus & cream cheese topped with avocado, eel sauce.
KING CRAB TEMPURA
King crab, cream cheese, avocado, tempura fried, topped with tobiko scallion, sesame seed sauce and eel sauce.
LOBSTER BOMB
Tempura lobster, avocado, asparagus, masago with a side of tempura lobster tail, served with spicy mayo & eel sauce
LOBSTER DYNAMITE
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese topped with avocado, baked dynamite lobster & eel sauce
LOBSTER TOWER
Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, tempura fried topped with lobster salsa & eel sauce
OSCAR WINNER
Soft shell crab tempura, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with avocado, blue crab dynamite& eel sauce.
SPIDERMAN
Soft shell crab tempura, cucumber, avocado, masago, lettuce, topped with eel sauce
SUPER CRUNCH
Salmon, tuna, kani, cream cheese, avocado, tempura fried, served with spicy mayo, kimchee & eel sauce
VEGGIE RAINBOW
cucumber, avocado, asparagus, tempura sweet potato, topped with mango, sun dried tomato, avocado and yuzu soy.
ANGEL ISLAND
Spicy tuna, avocado wrapped in a soy paper, topped with rock shrimp tempura flake & eel sauce
BIG MAMA
Tuna, shrimp, tempura, kani, cream cheese& scallions topped with sesame seeds, masago, avocado, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
CHAD'S ROLL
Tuna, salmon, jalapino, cilantro, brown rice, topped with sesame seeds, masago, wahoo, avocado & sriracha sauce.
DEEP BLUE SEA
Blue crab, avocado, mango, topped with spicy tuna, ebi shrimp, spicy mayo.
LITTLE TUNA TOWER
Tuna, avocado, cream cheese, tempura fried topped with, spicy tuna, wasabi mayo, eel sauce
OUT OF CONTROL
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tempura flakes, scallions wrapped in soy paper, topped with avocado, four kinds of tobiko, spicy mayo, kimchee, eel sauce
RED HOT
Spicy tuna, tempura flakes topped with fresh tuna, jalapeno & kimchee sauce
SEX ON THE MOON
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes & sweet chili sauce
SEXY LADY
Spicy tuna, & tempura flakes wrapped in avocado, topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, crispy rice, mango salsa
SPICE GIRL
Spicy tuna, salmon, avocado, cucumber, and tempura flakes topped with masago, avocado and jalapino
SPICY OTORO
Spicy crab, avocado, topped with toro, served with truffle soy reduction
SPICY TROPICAL
Spicy salmon, spicy lobster, shrimp inside, topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes and spicy mayo.
SUMMER SPARK
Shrimp tempura, avocado, topped with salmon, spicy tuna, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
TRIOLE SEXY
Yellowtail, tuna, salmon, asparagus, topped with seared tuna, salmon, yellowtail, mayo, spicy miso, eel sauce, crispy rice
TSUNAMI
Spicy yellowtail, asparagus, jalapeno, topped with spicy tuna, avocado, & tempura flakes
TUNA LOVER (No Rice)
Tuna wrapped in spicy crab meat, spicy tuna & peanuts, seaweed salad topped with Tobiko, wasabi mayo & eel sauce
VALENTINE
Tuna, salmon, masago, avocado topped with tuna (Heart Shape)
YELLOWTAIL SURFER
Yellowtail, jalapino, avocado, topped with tuna and avocado salsa.
CUCUMBER WRAP
SUSHI ENTREES
SUSHI & SASHIMI PLATTER
6 Pieces of sushi & 6 sashimi out of control roll
SUSHI BOY
12 pics of chef’s selected sushi & Tuna Roll
SASHIMI GIRL
14 Pieces of sashimi
TRICOLOR SUSHI OR SASHIMI
5 Pieces of Tuna, 5 Pieces Salmon & 5 Pieces of Yellowtail
OSAKA CHIRASHI
Assorted sashimi, oshiko, ikura, rice seasoning, masago, tamago over rice
LOVE BOAT FOR TWO
10 Pieces of sushi & 10 sashimi rainbow roll & sex on the moon roll
PIRATE BOAT FOR THREE
14 Pieces of sashimi 14 Pieces of sushi JB tempura roll, out of control roll, sex on the moon
SUPER BOAT
20 Pieces sashimi, 20 Pieces sushi, Spicy Tuna Roll, shrimp tempura Roll, Sex on the Moon Roll, Rainbow Roll, and Green dragon Roll.
HIBACHI ENTREES
HIBACHI SHRIMP
served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege
HIBACHI FILET MIGNON
served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege
HIBACHI SCALLOP
served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege
HIBACHI SEABASS
served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege
HIBACHI CHICKEN
served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege
HIBACHI NY STEAK
served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege
HIBACHI SALMON
served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege
HIBACHI VEGETABLE & TOFU
served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege
HIBACHI CALAMARI
COMBINATION DINNER SPECIAL
served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege
Filet Mignon & One Item
Lobster & one item
KITCHEN ENTREES
GRILLED SEA BASS WITH ASPARAGUS
Grilled seabass, asparagus, shiitake mushroom, special soy sauce
LOBSTER PAD THAI
Lightly battered lobster tail (8oz) sauteed with rice noodles, egg, scallions, onion, bean sprouts in a Pad Thai sauce
GREEN CURRY
Coconut milk with bamboo shoots, peppers, zucchini basil.
RED CURRY
Homemade curry paste, coconut cream, bamboo shoots, basil, zucchini, pepper
PEKING DUCK
Shredded cucumber & scallion pancakes, homemade hoisin sauce HALF 33 | FULL 65
VOLCANO SEAFOOD
Jumbo shrimp, scallop, calamari, snow peas, mushrooms, potato, XO sauce
CRISPY PDUCK
Fried marinated duck with seasoned vegetables Sauce Choices: Sweet Chili | Thai Basil | Thai Curry
FILET MIGNON WITH SHISHITO PEPPERS
Sir fry shishito peppers, onions, basil & black pepper sauce
MONGOLIAN BEEF
Stir-fried beef, scallions, carrots, onions, spicy chili Mongolian sauce
TERIYAKI WITH SEASONAL VEGGIES
CRISPY BEEF WITH ORANGE AND TANGERINE PEEL
SEARED SCALLOP
sea scallops served with bok choy, mushroom, snow pea, broccoli and sriracha
BRAISED KOREAN SHORT RIB
House made ribs with stir fried bok choy.
BASIL SAUCE
Stir -fried, pepper, scallion, onion, zucchini, and basil sauce.
CASHEW WITH CHILI
Lightly fried chicken, onion, pepper, scallion, tamarind, fried chili and cashew.
CHICKEN KATSU
CHICKEN PEANUT(TERIYAKI)
Chicken peanut sauce over mix vegetable
CHICKEN PEANUT(LUNCH STYLE)
Chicken peanut sauce over mix vegetable
CHICKEN STIR FRIED WITH VEGETABLE
GINGER SAUCE
Stir-fried fresh ginger, onion,bell peppers and mushroom in bean sauce.
KAI PAD KAPOW
Chicken, onion, bell pepper and basil.
MIX VEGETABLE
PEPPER STEAK
Stir-fried, beef, with bell pepper, onion, and scallion
SWEET SOUR CHICKEN
Lightly fried chicken, tomato, onion, bell pepper, cucumber, pineapple and scallion.
STREET NOODLE
PAD SEE-EW
Flat rice noodle, stir fried with bok choy, scallion and egg in a seasoning sweet soy sauce.
YAKI UDON
Japanese thick white noodles, shiitake mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, scallions
YAKISOBA
Japanese egg noodles stir fried in yakisoba sauce with scallions, shiitake mushrooms, bell peppers
PAD THAI
Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, scallions & peanuts sautéed in Pad Thai sauce
PAD WOOD SEN
Bean thread noodle, vegetables and egg
FRIED RICE
KOI SIGNATURE FRIED RICE
Black rice, chicken, vegetables, onions, egg, scallions
VOLCANO FRIED RICE
Aluminum fire torched shrimp, scallops, calamari, chicken, egg, scallions served spicy with XO sauce
LOBSTER PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
Lobster tail, egg, tomatoes, cashew nut, onion, carrot, pineapple and raisin.
Fried Rice
NOODLE SOUP
SEAFOOD NOODLE SOUP
Udon noodles, Shrimp, scallops, calamari, bok choy, scallions garlic
TONKOTSU RAMEN Noddle Soup
Authentic Japanese ramen noodle soup, pork cashu, fish cake, soft boiled egg, scallions, corn, pickled bamboo shoots
BEEF SHORT RIB Noodle Soup
authentic japanese ramen noodle soup, short rib, soft boiled egg, scallions, corn, pickled banboo shoots& fish cake.
DUCK NOODLE Soup
Rice noodles, garlic, cilantro, bok choy and scallions in a special broth.
Vegan Ramen
SUSHI & SASHIMI
TUNA SUSHI
One Piece per order*
SALMON SUSHI
One Piece per order*
SALMON BELLY SUSHI
One Piece per order*
HAMACHI (Yellowtail) SUSHI
One Piece per order*
HAMACHI BELLY SUSHI
One Piece per order*
KAMPACHI (Baby Yellowtail) SUSHI
One Piece per order*
WAHOO SUSHI
One Piece per order*
ESCOLAR (White Tuna) SUSHI
One Piece per order*
OTORO SUSHI
One Piece per order*
MADAI (Japanese Snapper) SUSHI
One Piece per order*
HIRAME (Fluke) SUSHI
One Piece per order*
TAMAGO (Egg) SUSHI
One Piece per order*
CONCH SUSHI
One Piece per order*
EBI (Shrimp) SUSHI
One Piece per order*
TAKO (Octopus) SUSHI
One Piece per order*
IKA (Squid) SUSHI
One Piece per order*
AMAEBI (Sweet Shrimp) SUSHI
One Piece per order*
IKURA (Salmon Roe) SUSHI
One Piece per order*
UNI (Sea Urchin) SUSHI
One Piece per order*
TOBIKO (Flying Fish Egg) SUSHI
One Piece per order*
MASAGO (Fish Egg) SUSHI
One Piece per order*
UNAGI (Eel) SUSHI
One Piece per order*
BLUEFIN TUNA
Kani (Crab) Sushi
Saba (Mackerel) Sushi
Scallop sushi
TUNA SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
SALMON SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
SALMON BELLY SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
HAMACHI (Yellowtail) SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
HAMACHI BELLY SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
KAMPACHI (Baby Yellowtail) SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
WAHOO SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
ESCOLAR (White Tuna) SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
MACKEREL SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
OTORO SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
MADAI (Japanese Snapper) SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
TAMAGO (Egg) SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
CONCH SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
EBI (Shrimp) SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
KANI (Imitation Crab) SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
TAKO (Octopus) SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
IKA (Squid) SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
AMAEBI (Sweet Shrimp) SASHIMI
One Piece per order*
IKURA (Salmon Roe) SASHIMI
One Piece per order*
UNI (Sea Urchin) SASHIMI
One Piece per order*
TOBIKO (Flying Fish Egg) SASHIMI
One Piece per order*
MASAGO (Fish Egg) SASHIMI
One Piece per order*
UNAGI (Eel) SASHIMI
One Piece per order*
FLUKE SASHIMI
BLUEFIN TUNA SASHIMI
Kani (Crab) Sashimi
Saba (Mackerel) Sashimi
Scallop sashimi
SIDE SAUCE
BOK CHOY SAUCE
CHILI OIL
EEL SAUCE
GINGER DRESSING
HOT SAUCE
JAPANESE DRESSING
KIMCHEE SAUCE
OLIVE OIL
PEANUT DRESSING
PEPPER FLAKES
PLUM SAUCE
PONZU SAUCE
SOY SAUCE
SPICY MAYO
SRIRACHA
SWEET CHILI SAUCE
TERIYAKI SAUCE
TRUFFLE OIL
WASABI YUZU
WASABI MAYO
YUM YUM
YUZU SOy
DESSERT
SIDE ORDER
Daily Special
BEEF TATAKI
Grilled Monkfish Liver
JAPANESE SNAPPER TARATITO
KANPACHI CEVICHE
Kumamoto Oysters
Omega Salmon
Pacific Oysters
Toro & Foie Gras
Toro 2 Ways
Uni Shooters
Wagyu Beef Nigiri Special
Wagyu Beef Sashimi Special
Yellowtail Belly Uzusukuri
Monk Fish Liver APP
Lunch
BENTO BOX
Bento 1 Chicken Teriyaki
Bento boxes come with fried pork gyoza, 4 pieces of california roll
Bento 2 Chicken Pad Thai
Bento boxes come with fried pork gyoza, 5 pieces of california roll
Bento 3 Chicken Fried Rice
Bento boxes come with fried pork gyoza, 6 pieces of california roll
Bento 4 Salmon Teriyaki
Bento boxes come with fried pork gyoza, 7 pieces of california roll
Bento 5 Shrimp Tempura
Bento boxes come with fried pork gyoza, 8 pieces of california roll
Bento 6 Red Curry Chicken
Bento boxes come with fried pork gyoza, 9 pieces of california roll
Bento 7 Spicy Tuna Roll, Beef short rib
Bento boxes come with fried pork gyoza, 10 pieces of california roll
Bento 8 Tuna Tataki, Tuna Roll
Bento boxes come with fried pork gyoza, 11 pieces of california roll
SUSHI LUNCH
KITCHEN LUNCH
L- CHICKEN TERIYAKI
Grill white meat chicken, stir fried vegetables, jasmine rice
L- PAD THAI
Stir fry noodle scallion, egg, beansprout and ground peanut
L- MONGOLIAN BEEF
Stir fried beef, onions, scallions, carrots, spicy chili sauce, jasmine rice
L- FRIED RICE
White rice, egg, tomato, carrot, pea, onion and scallion
L- PAD WOON SEN
Bean thread noodle, vegetable and egg
L- CHICKEN PEANUT
Chicken peanut sauce over mix vegetable
L- YAKI UDON
Stir fry japanese thick white noodle, shiitake mushroom, bell pepper, onion and scallion
L- PAD SEE EW
Bok choy, egg, flat noodle
L- FRESH GINER
Stir-fried fresh ginger, onion,bell peppers and mushroom in bean sauce.
L- CASHEW WITH CHILI
Lightly fried chicken, onion, pepper, scallion, tamarind, fried chili and cashew.
L- BASIL SAUCE
Stir -fried, pepper, scallion, onion, zucchini, and basil sauce.
L- KAI PAD KAPAW
Chicken, onion, bell pepper and basil.
L- GRILL SALMON WITH CHILI
With bok choy.
L- RED CURRY
Coconut milk, bamboo, bell pepper, sweet pea, zucchini and basil.
L- GREEN CURRY
Coconut milk, bamboo, bell pepper, sweet pea, zucchini and basil.
L- PEPPER STEAK
Stir-fried, beef, with bell pepper, onion, and scallion
L- SWEET SOUR CHICKEN
Lightly fried chicken, tomato, onion, bell pepper, cucumber, pineapple and scallion.
DOUBLE ROLL
