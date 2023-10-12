Main

SOUP & SALAD

HOT AND SOUR SOUP

$6.00

Chicken, tofu, mushroom, bamboo shoots & scallions

TOM YUM SEAFOOD SOUP

$10.00

Seafood broth with shrimp, scallop, squid and mushroom

LOBSTER & SHRIMP WONTON SOUP

$9.00

Homemade lobster & shrimp wonton, bok choy, garlic, scallions

MISO SOUP

$5.00

Japanese miso broth with dry seaweed, tofu, enoki, mushrooms, scallions & fried onions

COCO & BANANA BLOSSOM

$7.00

Chicken, coconut cream, tomato, mushroom, cilantro

Mushroom Soup

$5.00

SIGNATURE SASHIMI SALAD*

$15.00

Assorted sashimi mixed greens, tomato, avocado, cucumber, tempura flakes

GARDEN SALAD

$6.00

Spring mix, romaine heart, tomato, cucumber, carrot served with ginger dressing

SPICY CONCH & OCTOPUS SALAD

$14.00

Conch, octopus, cucumber, tomato, onion, scallion, mixed with kimchee ponzu sauce

AVOCADO SALAD

$12.00

Spring mix, onion, cucumber, avocado, carrot, served with ginger dressing

AHI TUNA SALAD*

$15.00

Seared tuna, onion, spring mix, Japanese dressing

SEAWEED SALAD

$7.00

KANI SALAD

$11.00

Shredded cucumber, tiger shrimp, kani, masago & sesame seed dressing

VEGIE TOFU SOUP

$5.00

ROBATA GRILL

CHICKEN SATAY ROBATA

$12.00

Korean BBQ sauce

SHIITAKE MUSHROOM ROBATA

$8.00

Korean BBQ sauce

SHISHITO PEPPERS ROBATA

$8.00

Bonito flakes & yuzu sauce

LAMB CHOP ROBATA

$15.00

Korean BBQ sauce

SHRIMP ROBATA

$14.00

Korean BBQ sauce

SCALLOP ROBATA

$18.00

Korean BBQ sauce

HAMACHI KAMA ROBATA

$16.00

Korean BBQ sauce

BEEF SHORT RIB ROBATA

$12.00

Korean BBQ sauce

SUSHI APPETIZER

TATAKI

$17.00

Wahoo/tuna/ salmon/ yellowtail seared sliced sashimi, scallion, ponzu sauce, micro chive and spicy daikon top

BELLY NIGIRI

$20.00

Seared tuna belly with foie fras, seared salmon with ikura & seared yellowtail belly

SPICY TUNA CAVIAR TOWER

$18.00

Chopped tuna with different flavor tobiko, taro chips

SPICY TUNA PIZZA

$16.00

Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro with spicy mayo & eel sauce

YELLOWTAIL JALAPENO

$16.00

Sliced yellowtail & jalapeno served with ponzu sauce

WINTER TRUFFLE WITH ESCOLAR

$14.00

Seared escolar topped with yuzu & shaved truffle

FOIE GRAS WITH EEL

$19.00

Seared foie gras, eel, fresh Asian pear served with honey mustard

SPICY TUNA BISCUIT

$14.00

Crispy rice topped with spicy tuna, jalapenos, caviar, served with eel sauce & wasabi mayo

CARPACCIO

$18.00

Choice of sea scallop | wahoo | yellowtail, sliced thin sashimi style served with truffle oil, wasabi yuzu, sea salt & fried garlic

SALMON SASHIMI NEW STYLE

$17.00

Fresh Asian pear, sea salt, truffle oil, dry miso powder

SASHIMI THREE WAY

$17.00

Tuna witn yakiniku and black caviar/ salmon with mango salsa and fried leek/ yellowtail with balsamic drizzle and jalapino guacamole

BLUE CRAB TARTARE

$17.00

Jumbo blue crab, guacamole tobiko and yuzu soy

TUNA POKER

$16.00

Spicy Tuna Taretare

$14.00

Vietnamese Fresh Roll

$14.00

Shooting Star

$14.00

KITCHEN APPETIZER

BANG BANG SHRIMP

$15.00

Crispy fried shrimp tossed in spicy mayo

DIM SUM PLATTER

$15.00

Crystal Shrimp, Wagyu beef, Peking Duck, Lobster & Shrimp

EDAMAME

SPRING ROLL

$6.00

Fried veggie egg roll

WAGYU BEEF GYOZA

$16.00

Pan-seared homemade beef gyoza served with garlic dipping sauce

GYOZA (Steamed or Fried)

$8.00

Pork or vegetable

LETTUCE WRAP

$16.00

Chopped white chicken meat, shiitake mushrooms, onion, scallions, pine nuts

ROASTED DUCK WRAP

$15.00

Roasted duck, Indian pancake, spring mix, avocado, balsamic drizzle

BAO BUN

$13.00

Grilled duck or short rib, cucumber, scallions, oshinko 2 Pieces

CRISPY BABY BOK CHOY

$12.00

Lightly fried bok choy served with special sauce

TEMPURA SHRIMP & VEGETABLES

$15.00

FRIED CALAMARI

$14.00

KOI EGG ROLL

$10.00

Rice wrapper filled ground chicken, shiitake mushroom, carrot, bean thread noodle, cilantro, and sweet chili sauce.

CRISPY TANGY WING

$10.00

Crispy sweet tangy wings, soy garlic and sesame seed

Sauteed Shishito Pepper

$12.00

Vegetable Tempura

$10.00

Asian Dumplings

$12.00

Chicken Tenders Tempura

$11.00

Age Tofu

$7.00

POKE BOWL

SAMURAI BOWL

$17.00

Salmon, kani, cucumber, avocado, edamame, green onion, nori with sesame dressing

ALOHA BOWL

$18.00

Tuna salmon, white fish, kani, tomato, sweet corn, seaweed salad, edamame, avocado, rice cracker& fish eggs withe special sauce.

CLASSIC ROLL

___________

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$8.00

EEL & AVOCADO ROLL

$12.00

JB ROLL

$10.00

JB TEMPURA ROLL

$13.00

Salmon, cream cheese, scallion, tempura fried with eel sauce

MEXICAN ROLL

$13.00

Shrimp, tempura, jalapino, asparagus, avocado, spicy mayo

RAINBOW

$14.00

california roll topped with tuna, salmon, white fish and avocado

SALMON ROLL

$9.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$12.00

SPICY CRAB ROLL

$10.00

SPICY SCALLOP

$14.00

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$11.00

TUNA ROLL

$10.00

VEGGIE ROLL

$9.00

YELLOWTAIL SCALLION ROLL

$12.00

SPICY YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$13.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$9.00

Chicken Tempura Roll

$14.00

Philadelphia Roll

$11.00

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Shrimp Avocado Roll

$10.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.00

___________

CALIFORNIA H/R

$8.00

EEL & AVOCADO H/R

$12.00

JB H/R

$10.00

MEXICAN H/R

$13.00

Shrimp, tempura, jalapino, asparagus, avocado, spicy mayo

SALMON H/R

$9.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA H/R

$12.00

SPICY CRAB H/R

$10.00

SPICY SCALLOP H/R

$12.00

SPICY TUNA H/R

$11.00

TUNA H/R

$10.00

VEGGIE H/R

$9.00

YELLOWTAIL SCALLION H/R

$12.00

SPICY YELLOWTAIL H/R

$13.00

Salmon Skin H/R

$9.00

Rainbow H/R

$14.00

Chicken Tempura H/R

$14.00

Philadelphia Roll H/R

$11.00

Avocado H/R

$6.00

Shrimp Avocado H/R

$10.00

Spicy Salmon H/R

$10.00

SIGNATURE ROLL

___________

BLUE CRAB DYNAMITE

$23.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream chees, topped with avocado, dynamite blue crab& eel sauce

EEL LOVER ROLL

$19.00

Eel, cucumber, topped with eel tempura & eel sauce

GOLDEN SCALLOP

$21.00

Tiger shrimp, avocado, mango, soy paper topped with dynamite scallops, masago & eel sauce

GREEN DRAGON

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, asparagus & cream cheese topped with avocado, eel sauce.

KING CRAB TEMPURA

$21.00

King crab, cream cheese, avocado, tempura fried, topped with tobiko scallion, sesame seed sauce and eel sauce.

LOBSTER BOMB

$32.00

Tempura lobster, avocado, asparagus, masago with a side of tempura lobster tail, served with spicy mayo & eel sauce

LOBSTER DYNAMITE

$25.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese topped with avocado, baked dynamite lobster & eel sauce

LOBSTER TOWER

$26.00

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, tempura fried topped with lobster salsa & eel sauce

OSCAR WINNER

$25.00

Soft shell crab tempura, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with avocado, blue crab dynamite& eel sauce.

SPIDERMAN

$16.00

Soft shell crab tempura, cucumber, avocado, masago, lettuce, topped with eel sauce

SUPER CRUNCH

$16.00

Salmon, tuna, kani, cream cheese, avocado, tempura fried, served with spicy mayo, kimchee & eel sauce

VEGGIE RAINBOW

$15.00

cucumber, avocado, asparagus, tempura sweet potato, topped with mango, sun dried tomato, avocado and yuzu soy.

___________

ANGEL ISLAND

$18.00

Spicy tuna, avocado wrapped in a soy paper, topped with rock shrimp tempura flake & eel sauce

BIG MAMA

$17.00

Tuna, shrimp, tempura, kani, cream cheese& scallions topped with sesame seeds, masago, avocado, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

CHAD'S ROLL

$20.00

Tuna, salmon, jalapino, cilantro, brown rice, topped with sesame seeds, masago, wahoo, avocado & sriracha sauce.

DEEP BLUE SEA

$18.00

Blue crab, avocado, mango, topped with spicy tuna, ebi shrimp, spicy mayo.

LITTLE TUNA TOWER

$17.00

Tuna, avocado, cream cheese, tempura fried topped with, spicy tuna, wasabi mayo, eel sauce

OUT OF CONTROL

$17.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tempura flakes, scallions wrapped in soy paper, topped with avocado, four kinds of tobiko, spicy mayo, kimchee, eel sauce

RED HOT

$17.00

Spicy tuna, tempura flakes topped with fresh tuna, jalapeno & kimchee sauce

SEX ON THE MOON

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes & sweet chili sauce

SEXY LADY

$18.00

Spicy tuna, & tempura flakes wrapped in avocado, topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, crispy rice, mango salsa

SPICE GIRL

$17.00

Spicy tuna, salmon, avocado, cucumber, and tempura flakes topped with masago, avocado and jalapino

SPICY OTORO

$23.00

Spicy crab, avocado, topped with toro, served with truffle soy reduction

SPICY TROPICAL

$17.00

Spicy salmon, spicy lobster, shrimp inside, topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes and spicy mayo.

SUMMER SPARK

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, topped with salmon, spicy tuna, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

TRIOLE SEXY

$17.00

Yellowtail, tuna, salmon, asparagus, topped with seared tuna, salmon, yellowtail, mayo, spicy miso, eel sauce, crispy rice

TSUNAMI

$18.00

Spicy yellowtail, asparagus, jalapeno, topped with spicy tuna, avocado, & tempura flakes

TUNA LOVER (No Rice)

$18.00

Tuna wrapped in spicy crab meat, spicy tuna & peanuts, seaweed salad topped with Tobiko, wasabi mayo & eel sauce

VALENTINE

$17.00

Tuna, salmon, masago, avocado topped with tuna (Heart Shape)

YELLOWTAIL SURFER

$18.00

Yellowtail, jalapino, avocado, topped with tuna and avocado salsa.

CUCUMBER WRAP

CRAB WRAP

$11.00

Kani, avocado

GARDEN WRAP

$10.00

Assorted vegetables

RAINBOW WRAP*

$14.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, asparagus

SALMON WRAP*

$12.00

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado

SPICY TUNA WRAP*

$12.00

Spicy tuna, scallions

YELLOWTAIL WRAP*

$13.00

yellowtail, jalapino,shisho leaves.

Tuna Wrap

$12.00

SUSHI ENTREES

SUSHI & SASHIMI PLATTER

$38.00

6 Pieces of sushi & 6 sashimi out of control roll

SUSHI BOY

$35.00

12 pics of chef’s selected sushi & Tuna Roll

SASHIMI GIRL

$35.00

14 Pieces of sashimi

TRICOLOR SUSHI OR SASHIMI

$36.00

5 Pieces of Tuna, 5 Pieces Salmon & 5 Pieces of Yellowtail

OSAKA CHIRASHI

$34.00

Assorted sashimi, oshiko, ikura, rice seasoning, masago, tamago over rice

LOVE BOAT FOR TWO

$72.00

10 Pieces of sushi & 10 sashimi rainbow roll & sex on the moon roll

PIRATE BOAT FOR THREE

$98.00

14 Pieces of sashimi 14 Pieces of sushi JB tempura roll, out of control roll, sex on the moon

SUPER BOAT

$152.00

20 Pieces sashimi, 20 Pieces sushi, Spicy Tuna Roll, shrimp tempura Roll, Sex on the Moon Roll, Rainbow Roll, and Green dragon Roll.

HIBACHI ENTREES

HIBACHI SHRIMP

$28.00

served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege

HIBACHI FILET MIGNON

$38.00

served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege

HIBACHI SCALLOP

$38.00

served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege

HIBACHI SEABASS

$38.00

served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege

HIBACHI CHICKEN

$22.00

served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege

HIBACHI NY STEAK

$32.00

served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege

HIBACHI SALMON

$29.00

served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege

HIBACHI VEGETABLE & TOFU

$20.00

served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege

HIBACHI CALAMARI

$25.00

COMBINATION DINNER SPECIAL

$34.00

served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege

Filet Mignon & One Item

$45.00

Lobster & one item

$55.00

KITCHEN ENTREES

GRILLED SEA BASS WITH ASPARAGUS

$38.00

Grilled seabass, asparagus, shiitake mushroom, special soy sauce

LOBSTER PAD THAI

$35.00

Lightly battered lobster tail (8oz) sauteed with rice noodles, egg, scallions, onion, bean sprouts in a Pad Thai sauce

GREEN CURRY

$18.00

Coconut milk with bamboo shoots, peppers, zucchini basil.

RED CURRY

$18.00

Homemade curry paste, coconut cream, bamboo shoots, basil, zucchini, pepper

PEKING DUCK

$38.00

Shredded cucumber & scallion pancakes, homemade hoisin sauce HALF 33 | FULL 65

VOLCANO SEAFOOD

$34.00

Jumbo shrimp, scallop, calamari, snow peas, mushrooms, potato, XO sauce

CRISPY PDUCK

$30.00

Fried marinated duck with seasoned vegetables Sauce Choices: Sweet Chili | Thai Basil | Thai Curry

FILET MIGNON WITH SHISHITO PEPPERS

$38.00

Sir fry shishito peppers, onions, basil & black pepper sauce

MONGOLIAN BEEF

$20.00

Stir-fried beef, scallions, carrots, onions, spicy chili Mongolian sauce

TERIYAKI WITH SEASONAL VEGGIES

CRISPY BEEF WITH ORANGE AND TANGERINE PEEL

$22.00

SEARED SCALLOP

$38.00

sea scallops served with bok choy, mushroom, snow pea, broccoli and sriracha

BRAISED KOREAN SHORT RIB

$35.00

House made ribs with stir fried bok choy.

BASIL SAUCE

$17.00

Stir -fried, pepper, scallion, onion, zucchini, and basil sauce.

CASHEW WITH CHILI

$17.00

Lightly fried chicken, onion, pepper, scallion, tamarind, fried chili and cashew.

CHICKEN KATSU

$18.00

CHICKEN PEANUT(TERIYAKI)

$17.00

Chicken peanut sauce over mix vegetable

CHICKEN PEANUT(LUNCH STYLE)

$17.00

Chicken peanut sauce over mix vegetable

CHICKEN STIR FRIED WITH VEGETABLE

$17.00

GINGER SAUCE

$17.00

Stir-fried fresh ginger, onion,bell peppers and mushroom in bean sauce.

KAI PAD KAPOW

$18.00

Chicken, onion, bell pepper and basil.

MIX VEGETABLE

$17.00

PEPPER STEAK

$20.00

Stir-fried, beef, with bell pepper, onion, and scallion

SWEET SOUR CHICKEN

$18.00

Lightly fried chicken, tomato, onion, bell pepper, cucumber, pineapple and scallion.

STREET NOODLE

PAD SEE-EW

$17.00

Flat rice noodle, stir fried with bok choy, scallion and egg in a seasoning sweet soy sauce.

YAKI UDON

$17.00

Japanese thick white noodles, shiitake mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, scallions

YAKISOBA

$17.00

Japanese egg noodles stir fried in yakisoba sauce with scallions, shiitake mushrooms, bell peppers

PAD THAI

$17.00

Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, scallions & peanuts sautéed in Pad Thai sauce

PAD WOOD SEN

$17.00

Bean thread noodle, vegetables and egg

FRIED RICE

KOI SIGNATURE FRIED RICE

$18.00

Black rice, chicken, vegetables, onions, egg, scallions

VOLCANO FRIED RICE

$24.00

Aluminum fire torched shrimp, scallops, calamari, chicken, egg, scallions served spicy with XO sauce

LOBSTER PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$35.00

Lobster tail, egg, tomatoes, cashew nut, onion, carrot, pineapple and raisin.

Fried Rice

$16.00

NOODLE SOUP

SEAFOOD NOODLE SOUP

$20.00

Udon noodles, Shrimp, scallops, calamari, bok choy, scallions garlic

TONKOTSU RAMEN Noddle Soup

$17.00

Authentic Japanese ramen noodle soup, pork cashu, fish cake, soft boiled egg, scallions, corn, pickled bamboo shoots

BEEF SHORT RIB Noodle Soup

$25.00

authentic japanese ramen noodle soup, short rib, soft boiled egg, scallions, corn, pickled banboo shoots& fish cake.

DUCK NOODLE Soup

$18.00

Rice noodles, garlic, cilantro, bok choy and scallions in a special broth.

Vegan Ramen

$17.00

SUSHI & SASHIMI

___________

TUNA SUSHI

$5.00

One Piece per order*

SALMON SUSHI

$4.00

One Piece per order*

SALMON BELLY SUSHI

$6.00

One Piece per order*

HAMACHI (Yellowtail) SUSHI

$5.00

One Piece per order*

HAMACHI BELLY SUSHI

$6.00

One Piece per order*

KAMPACHI (Baby Yellowtail) SUSHI

$7.00

One Piece per order*

WAHOO SUSHI

$4.00Out of stock

One Piece per order*

ESCOLAR (White Tuna) SUSHI

$4.00

One Piece per order*

OTORO SUSHI

$12.00

One Piece per order*

MADAI (Japanese Snapper) SUSHI

$6.00

One Piece per order*

HIRAME (Fluke) SUSHI

$4.00

One Piece per order*

TAMAGO (Egg) SUSHI

$3.00

One Piece per order*

CONCH SUSHI

$5.00

One Piece per order*

EBI (Shrimp) SUSHI

$4.00

One Piece per order*

TAKO (Octopus) SUSHI

$5.00

One Piece per order*

IKA (Squid) SUSHI

$5.00

One Piece per order*

AMAEBI (Sweet Shrimp) SUSHI

$7.00

One Piece per order*

IKURA (Salmon Roe) SUSHI

$6.00

One Piece per order*

UNI (Sea Urchin) SUSHI

$13.00

One Piece per order*

TOBIKO (Flying Fish Egg) SUSHI

$5.00

One Piece per order*

MASAGO (Fish Egg) SUSHI

$5.00

One Piece per order*

UNAGI (Eel) SUSHI

$6.00

One Piece per order*

BLUEFIN TUNA

$6.00

Kani (Crab) Sushi

$3.00

Saba (Mackerel) Sushi

$5.00

Scallop sushi

$6.00

___________

TUNA SASHIMI

$5.00

Two Pieces per order*

SALMON SASHIMI

$4.00

Two Pieces per order*

SALMON BELLY SASHIMI

$6.00

Two Pieces per order*

HAMACHI (Yellowtail) SASHIMI

$5.00

Two Pieces per order*

HAMACHI BELLY SASHIMI

$6.00

Two Pieces per order*

KAMPACHI (Baby Yellowtail) SASHIMI

$7.00

Two Pieces per order*

WAHOO SASHIMI

$4.00Out of stock

Two Pieces per order*

ESCOLAR (White Tuna) SASHIMI

$4.00

Two Pieces per order*

MACKEREL SASHIMI

$5.00

Two Pieces per order*

OTORO SASHIMI

$12.00

Two Pieces per order*

MADAI (Japanese Snapper) SASHIMI

$6.00

Two Pieces per order*

TAMAGO (Egg) SASHIMI

$4.00

Two Pieces per order*

CONCH SASHIMI

$3.00

Two Pieces per order*

EBI (Shrimp) SASHIMI

$5.00

Two Pieces per order*

KANI (Imitation Crab) SASHIMI

$4.00

Two Pieces per order*

TAKO (Octopus) SASHIMI

$5.00

Two Pieces per order*

IKA (Squid) SASHIMI

$5.00

Two Pieces per order*

AMAEBI (Sweet Shrimp) SASHIMI

$7.00

One Piece per order*

IKURA (Salmon Roe) SASHIMI

$6.00

One Piece per order*

UNI (Sea Urchin) SASHIMI

$13.00

One Piece per order*

TOBIKO (Flying Fish Egg) SASHIMI

$5.00

One Piece per order*

MASAGO (Fish Egg) SASHIMI

$5.00

One Piece per order*

UNAGI (Eel) SASHIMI

$6.00

One Piece per order*

FLUKE SASHIMI

$5.00

BLUEFIN TUNA SASHIMI

$6.00

Kani (Crab) Sashimi

Saba (Mackerel) Sashimi

$5.00

Scallop sashimi

$6.00

SIDE SAUCE

BOK CHOY SAUCE

$1.00

CHILI OIL

$1.00

EEL SAUCE

$1.00

GINGER DRESSING

$1.00

HOT SAUCE

$1.00

JAPANESE DRESSING

$1.00

KIMCHEE SAUCE

$1.00

OLIVE OIL

$1.00

PEANUT DRESSING

$1.00

PEPPER FLAKES

$1.00

PLUM SAUCE

$1.00

PONZU SAUCE

$1.00

SOY SAUCE

$1.00

SPICY MAYO

$1.00

SRIRACHA

$1.00

SWEET CHILI SAUCE

$1.00

TERIYAKI SAUCE

$2.00

TRUFFLE OIL

$1.00

WASABI YUZU

$1.00

WASABI MAYO

$1.00

YUM YUM

$2.00

YUZU SOy

$1.00

DESSERT

Fried Banana

$7.00

Gourmet Ice Cream

$5.00

Mochi Ice Cream

$9.00

Molten Truffle Cake

$8.00

Tempura Cheesecake

$8.00

Tempura Ice Cream

$7.00

Thai Donuts

$7.00

SIDE ORDER

Black Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$2.50

Side Noodles

$7.00

Side Steamed Vegetables

$7.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

White Rice

$2.50

Side Avo

$3.00

Daily Special

BEEF TATAKI

$22.00

Grilled Monkfish Liver

$16.00

JAPANESE SNAPPER TARATITO

$22.00

KANPACHI CEVICHE

$20.00

Kumamoto Oysters

Omega Salmon

$18.00

Pacific Oysters

$10.00

Toro & Foie Gras

$24.00

Toro 2 Ways

$25.00

Uni Shooters

$13.00

Wagyu Beef Nigiri Special

$30.00

Wagyu Beef Sashimi Special

$30.00

Yellowtail Belly Uzusukuri

$20.00

Monk Fish Liver APP

$16.00

Lunch

BENTO BOX

Bento 1 Chicken Teriyaki

$15.95

Bento boxes come with fried pork gyoza, 4 pieces of california roll

Bento 2 Chicken Pad Thai

$15.95

Bento boxes come with fried pork gyoza, 5 pieces of california roll

Bento 3 Chicken Fried Rice

$15.95

Bento boxes come with fried pork gyoza, 6 pieces of california roll

Bento 4 Salmon Teriyaki

$17.95

Bento boxes come with fried pork gyoza, 7 pieces of california roll

Bento 5 Shrimp Tempura

$15.95

Bento boxes come with fried pork gyoza, 8 pieces of california roll

Bento 6 Red Curry Chicken

$17.95

Bento boxes come with fried pork gyoza, 9 pieces of california roll

Bento 7 Spicy Tuna Roll, Beef short rib

$17.95

Bento boxes come with fried pork gyoza, 10 pieces of california roll

Bento 8 Tuna Tataki, Tuna Roll

$18.95

Bento boxes come with fried pork gyoza, 11 pieces of california roll

SUSHI LUNCH

SUSHI LUNCH

$15.95

6 Pieces of assorted sushi & Spicy Tuna Roll

SASHIMI LUNCH

$16.95

10 Pieces of assorted sashimi & bowl sushi rice

LUNCH -SUSHI & SASHIMI COMBO

$17.95

6 Pieces assorted sashimi, 4 Pieces sushi & tuna roll

KITCHEN LUNCH

L- CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$13.95

Grill white meat chicken, stir fried vegetables, jasmine rice

L- PAD THAI

$13.95

Stir fry noodle scallion, egg, beansprout and ground peanut

L- MONGOLIAN BEEF

$15.95

Stir fried beef, onions, scallions, carrots, spicy chili sauce, jasmine rice

L- FRIED RICE

$12.95

White rice, egg, tomato, carrot, pea, onion and scallion

L- PAD WOON SEN

$13.95

Bean thread noodle, vegetable and egg

L- CHICKEN PEANUT

$13.95

Chicken peanut sauce over mix vegetable

L- YAKI UDON

$13.95

Stir fry japanese thick white noodle, shiitake mushroom, bell pepper, onion and scallion

L- PAD SEE EW

$13.95

Bok choy, egg, flat noodle

L- FRESH GINER

$13.95

Stir-fried fresh ginger, onion,bell peppers and mushroom in bean sauce.

L- CASHEW WITH CHILI

$13.95

Lightly fried chicken, onion, pepper, scallion, tamarind, fried chili and cashew.

L- BASIL SAUCE

$13.95

Stir -fried, pepper, scallion, onion, zucchini, and basil sauce.

L- KAI PAD KAPAW

$13.95

Chicken, onion, bell pepper and basil.

L- GRILL SALMON WITH CHILI

$17.95

With bok choy.

L- RED CURRY

$14.95

Coconut milk, bamboo, bell pepper, sweet pea, zucchini and basil.

L- GREEN CURRY

$14.95

Coconut milk, bamboo, bell pepper, sweet pea, zucchini and basil.

L- PEPPER STEAK

$15.95

Stir-fried, beef, with bell pepper, onion, and scallion

L- SWEET SOUR CHICKEN

$14.95

Lightly fried chicken, tomato, onion, bell pepper, cucumber, pineapple and scallion.

DOUBLE ROLL

DOUBLE ROLL

$13.95