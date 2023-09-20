Koinonia Cafe 892 8th Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Low Carb, Sugar Free Cafe that operates as a Pay-It-Forward Cafe. Suggested Donation Amounts for our items and allows for patrons to pay it forward to assist others with discounted or free meals as needed.
Location
892 8th Ave, Marion, IA 52302
Gallery