Drink Menu

Beer

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00Out of stock

Corona

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Ichiban

$7.00

Kirin Light

$7.00

Mich Ultra Lime Pear

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Saporro

$7.00

White Claw

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Common Cocktails

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Rum Runner

$12.00

Screw Driver

$7.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Midori Sour

$9.00

Margarita

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Vodka Martini

$9.00

Gin Martini

$9.00

Vodka Gimlet

$9.00

Gin Gimlet

$9.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Side Car

$12.00

Daiquiri UP

$9.00

Frozen Cocktails

Melon Pina Colada

$12.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$12.00

Mango Daiquiri

$12.00

Frozen Margarita

$12.00

Frozen Strawberry Margarita

$12.00

House Red Bottle

House Cab Bottle

$42.00

House Chianti Bottle

$42.00

House Pinot Noir Bottle

$42.00

House Zinfandel Bottle

$42.00

House White Bottle

House Chardonnay Bottle

$42.00

House Pinot Grigio Bottle

$42.00

House Moscato Bottle

$42.00

House Plum Bottle

$42.00

House Prosecco Bottle

$42.00

House Riesling Bottle

$42.00

House Rose Bottle

$42.00

House Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$42.00

House Wine Red

Cab

$9.00

Chianti

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Zinfandel

$9.00

Refill Cab

$9.00

Refill Chianti

$9.00

Refill Pinot Noir

$9.00

Refill Zinfandel

$9.00

Bottle Cab

$42.00

Bottle Chianti

$42.00

Bottle Pinot Noir

$42.00

Bottle Zinfandel

$42.00

House Wine White

Chardonnay

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Reisling

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Plum

$9.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Rose

$9.00

Moscato

$9.00

Refill Chardonnay

$9.00

Refill Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Refill Reisling

$9.00

Refill Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Refill Plum

$9.00

Refill Prosecco

$9.00

Refill Rose

$9.00

Refill Moscato

$9.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$42.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio

$42.00

Bottle Reisling

$42.00

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

Bottle Plum

$42.00

Bottle Prosecco

$42.00

Bottle Rose

$42.00

Bottle Moscato

$42.00

Infinity Bowls

Infinity Beach Daze

$26.00

Infinity Blue Ocean

$26.00

Infinity Hurricane

$26.00

Infinity Wild Berri Lemonade

$26.00

Liqour

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Absolut Elyx

$9.00

Absolut Mandrin

$9.00

Absolut Peach

$9.00

Absolut Raspberry

$9.00

Absolut Vanilla

$9.00

Absolut Wild Berry

$9.00

Amarula

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Canadian Club (CC)

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Dewars

$8.00

Don Julio

$11.00

Ford's Gin

$8.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Glenlivet 12year

$15.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Hibiki

$15.00

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

Jack Daniel's Apple

$8.00

Jack Daniel's Fire

$8.00

Jack Daniel's Honey

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Orange

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$45.00

Kettle One

$11.00

Legent

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Midori

$9.00

Mr. Black

$8.00

Ocean Organic

$9.00

Patron

$10.00

Peanut Butter Whiskey

$8.00

Rum- Orange Vanilla

$7.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Tenjaku

$11.00

Tito's

$9.00

Villa Massa

$9.00

Well Coconut Rum

$7.00

Well Dark Rum

$7.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Well Japanese Whiskey

$9.00

Well Light Rum

$7.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Non-Alcoholic

Blueberry Lemonade

$6.00

Bottled Water Sparkling

$7.00

Bottled Water Still

$7.00

Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Orange Fanta

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Peach Lemonade

$6.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$6.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Topical Breeze

$7.00

Water (Tap)

Virgin Strawberry

$7.00

Virgin PinaColada

$7.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Lavender Lemonade

$6.00

Sake

House Sake Small

$8.00

House Sake Medium

$12.00

Tozai Night Swim

$10.00

Ozeki Peach Sparkling Jelly

$10.00

Bushido Way of Warrior

$11.00

Ozeki Hana Citrus

$12.00

Tozai Well of Wisdom

$18.00

Tozai Snow Nigori

$20.00

Hiro (Blue)

$22.00Out of stock

Amabuki Junmai Ginjo Strawberry Flower

$50.00

Saketinis

Strawberry Saketini

$12.00

Lychee Saketini

$12.00

Lemon Drop Saketini

$12.00

Honeydew Saketini

$12.00

Apple Saketini

$12.00

Signature Cocktails

Whiskey Smash

$14.00

PB Ole Fashioned

$14.00

Blueberry Martini

$14.00

Blue Ocean

$12.00

Southside Mojito

$12.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Wild Berri Lemonade

$12.00

Beach Daze

$12.00

Party Shots

PS Vodka Orange 6

$24.00

PS Vodka Watermelon 6

$24.00

PS Vodka Cherry 6

$24.00

PS Gin Orange 6

$24.00

PS Gin Watermelon 6

$24.00

PS Gin Cherry 6

$24.00

Additional PS

$4.00

Red Bottle List

Charles Krug Cab

$50.00

Silverado Cab

$70.00

Prisoner Cab

$90.00

RodneyStrong Cab

$99.00

Caymus Cab

$130.00

Chimney Rock

$145.00

Far Niente

$160.00

Federlist Zin

$45.00

Salado Zin

$60.00

Red Schooner Zin

$90.00

Hartford Zin

$95.00

Raymond Merlot

$60.00

Prisoner Blend

$90.00

Flowers Pinot Noir

$90.00

Belle Glos PN

$90.00

Ferrari Blend

$95.00

Rochioli PN

$125.00

Opus One 2019

$565.00

White Bottle List

Ferrari Pinot Grigio

$45.00

Teralato Pinot Grigio

$50.00

Freemark Abbey Char

$65.00

Flowers Chardonnay

$75.00

Sushi Menu

Appetizers

Edamame

$9.00

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Tuna Tataki

$17.00

Sushi Appetizer

$11.00

5 pieces

Sashimi Appetizer

$11.00

5 pieces

Tuna Salad

$17.00

Escolar Sashimi

$17.00

Poke Bowls

Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl

$18.00

Salmon Poke Bowl

$18.00

Koji Poke Bowl

$28.00

Sushi Dinners

Koji Deluxe

$35.00

(5) nigiri, (5)sushi, and (1) spicy tuna roll

Sashimi Deluxe

$35.00

(12) chef's choice sashimi

Nigri Sushi & Sashimi

Tamago Rolled Egg

$3.00

Kanikama Krab Stick

$3.00

Unagi Eel

$4.00

Conch

$4.00

Escolar

$4.00

Fish Roe

$4.00

Quail Egg

$3.00

Salmon

$4.00

Ikura Salmon Roe

$4.00

Tako Octopus

$4.00

Ebi Shrimp

$4.00

Smoked Salmon

$4.00

Scallop

$4.00

Smelt Roe

$4.00

Ika Squid

$4.00

Sweet Shrimp

$5.00

Maguro Tuna

$4.00

White Fish

$4.00

Hamachi Yellowtail

$4.00

Makimono (Rolls)

Chicken Tempura Roll

$11.00

Crunchy Roll

$9.00

Eel Tempura Roll

$10.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$10.00

Salmon Tempura Roll

$10.00

Scallop Tempura Roll

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

California Roll

$8.00

Tuna Roll

$9.00

Salmon Roll

$9.00

Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$9.00

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$9.00

Philadelphia Roll

$10.00

Alaskan Roll

$10.00

Spider Roll

$15.00

Chicken Little Roll

$16.00

Volcano Roll

$16.00

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

Dragon Roll

$18.00

Caterpillar Roll

$17.00

Hawaiian Roll

$16.00

Lava Roll

$16.00

Bamboo Roll

$16.00

Cherry Blossom Roll

$18.00

Mexican Roll

$16.00

Triton Roll

$18.00

Dzuy's Roll

$16.00

Firecracker Roll

$17.00

Meo's Roll

$17.00

Smokey Roll

$17.00

Everest Roll

$17.00

Mango Tango

$17.00

Ormond Beach Roll

$16.00

Emmy's Roll

$18.00

Teppanyaki Menu

Appetizers

2 Spring Rolls

$9.00

6 Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$15.00

Chicken Tempura Appetizer

$13.00

Vegetable Tempura Appetizer

$12.00

Lobster Tempura Appetizer

$25.00

8 Teriyaki Chicken Wings

$15.00

5 Pork Gyoza

$9.00

Negimaki

$15.00

Edamame

$9.00

Soft Shell Crab

$15.00

Children's Menu

Kid Lobster

$32.00

1 tail

Kid Filet Mignon

$23.00

*The consumption of raw or undercooked food such as meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, specially if you have certain medical conditions

Kid Cold Water Scallops*

$22.00

Kid 6 Shrimp

$19.00

Kid Ribeye

$20.00

6 oz

Kid Chicken*

$15.00

5 oz

Single Selections

Tofu Teriyaki Dinner

$24.00

Vegetable Delight Dinner

$21.00

Lobster Dinner

$50.00

2 tails

Calamari Steak Dinner

$30.00

Cold Water Scallops Dinner

$38.00

10 oz

12 Shrimp Dinner

$32.00

Salmon Fish Dinner

$30.00

7 oz

Tuna Fish Dinner

$30.00

7 oz

Chateaubriand

$40.00

10 oz. *The consumption of raw or undercooked food such as meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, specially if you have certain medical conditions

Imperial Steak

$36.00

12 oz. *The consumption of raw or undercooked food such as meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, specially if you have certain medical conditions

Teriyaki Steak

$27.00

8 oz. *The consumption of raw or undercooked food such as meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, specially if you have certain medical conditions

Chicken Dinner

$24.00

10 oz

Filet Dinner

$39.00

Duo Selections

FiletMignon & Lobster

$44.00

FiletMignon & Scallop

$38.00

FiletMignon & Shrimp

$36.00

FiletMignon & Calamari

$34.00

FiletMignon & Chicken

$34.00

Scallop & Calamari

$35.00

Lobster & Calamari

$37.00

Lobster & Shrimp

$37.00

Ribeye & Lobster

$41.00

*The consumption of raw or undercooked food such as meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, specially if you have certain medical conditions

Ribeye & Scallop

$35.00

*The consumption of raw or undercooked food such as meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, specially if you have certain medical conditions

Ribeye & Shrimp

$33.00

*The consumption of raw or undercooked food such as meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, specially if you have certain medical conditions

Ribeye & Calamari

$31.00

*The consumption of raw or undercooked food such as meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, specially if you have certain medical conditions

Ribeye & Chicken

$31.00

*The consumption of raw or undercooked food such as meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, specially if you have certain medical conditions

Scallop & Lobster

$39.00

Shrimp & Calamari

$30.00

Shrimp & Scallop

$35.00

Chicken & Scallop

$37.00

Chicken & Lobster

$37.00

Chicken & Calamari

$30.00

Chicken & Shrimp

$30.00

Chef Recommendations

Seafood Trio

$54.00

Lobster, shrimp, and scallop

Koji Special

$55.00

Filet, lobster, and shrimp

Koji Trio

$45.00

Ribeye*, chicken, and shrimp. *The consumption of raw or undercooked food such as meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, specially if you have certain medical conditions

Side Items

Side 6 Shrimp*

$14.00

Side Scallop

$17.00

Side Lobster*

$25.00

1 tail

Side Filet Mignon*

$17.00

5 oz. *The consumption of raw or undercooked food such as meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, specially if you have certain medical conditions

Side Ribeye*

$15.00

5 oz. *The consumption of raw or undercooked food such as meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, specially if you have certain medical conditions

Side Calamari

$13.00

Side Chicken**

$12.00

Side Broccoli

$6.00

Side Zucchini

$6.00

Side Mushrooms

$6.00

Side Onions

$6.00

Side Mix Vegetables

$6.00

Noodles

$7.00

Side Fried Rice

$6.00

Miso Soup

$4.00

House Salad

$4.00

Onion Soup

$4.00

Side Steamed Rice

$4.00

Dessert Menu

Dessert

Plain NY Cheesecake

$8.00

SeaSalt Carmel CC

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Molten Lava Cake

$8.00

Wht Choc Ras Cheesecake

$8.00