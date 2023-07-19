Koji Express North
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Fast casual japanese restaurant serving hibachi meals in Murfreesboro since 2012. All of our meals are made fresh to order and come with our signature Koji sauce Koji Express offers a drive thru service that enables its customers the convenience of enjoying quick hibachi on the go
3230 Memorial Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
