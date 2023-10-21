Entrees

Vegetables
$8.99

A mixture of mushroom, broccoli, zucchini, onions, sliced carrots cooked in our savory hibachi sauce. Served with fried rice, sweet carrots and Koji Sauce

Teriyaki Chicken
$11.99

Grilled chicken tenderloin cooked in our homemade teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce

Hibachi Chicken
$11.99

Grilled chicken tenderloin cooked in our savory hibachi sauce. Served with mushroom, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce

Teriyaki Steak
$12.99

USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked in our homemade teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce

Hibachi Steak
$12.99

USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked in our savory hibachi sauce. Served with mushroom, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce

Shrimp
$12.89

Shrimp cooked in our blended teriyaki and savory hibachi sauce. Served with broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce

Scallops
$13.99

Sea scallops cooked in our blended teriyaki and savory hibachi sauce. Served with broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce

Steak & Chicken
$15.59

USDA Choice sirloin steak and grilled chicken tenderloin cooked in our savory hibachi sauce. Served with mushroom, broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce

Steak & Shrimp
$16.59

USDA Choice sirloin steak and shrimp cooked in our savory hibachi sauce. Served with mushroom, broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce

Steak & Scallops
$17.09

USDA Choice sirloin steak and sea scallops cooked in our savory hibachi sauce. Served with mushroom, broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce

Shrimp & Chicken
$14.99

Shrimp and grilled chicken tenderloin cooked in our savory hibachi sauce. Served with mushroom, broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce

Chicken & Scallops
$15.89

Grilled chicken tenderloin and sea scallops cooked in our savory hibachi sauce. Served with mushroom, broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce

Shrimp & Scallops
$17.29

Shrimp and sea scallops cooked in our blended teriyaki and savory hibachi sauce. Served with mushroom, broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce

Sides

S/O White Rice
$5.39
S/O Fried Rice
$5.39
S/O Vegetables
$5.49
S/O Teriyaki Chicken
$8.59
S/O Hibachi Chicken
$8.59
S/O Teriyaki Steak
$9.99
S/O Hibachi Steak
$9.99
S/O Shrimp
$9.69
S/O Scallops
$10.99
S/O Zucchini & Onions
$4.49
S/O Zucchini
$4.49
S/O Onions
$4.49
S/O Mushrooms
$4.49
S/O Broccoli
$4.49
S/O Sweet Carrots
$3.99

Sauces

Extra 4oz Koji Sauce
$1.00
Extra 4oz Ginger Sauce
$1.00
Extra 4oz Teriyaki Sauce
$1.00

Beverages

DT Drink - Regular 20oz
$1.99
DT Drink - Large 32oz
$2.99

Condiments

Chopsticks
Extra Soy Sauce