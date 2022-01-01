A map showing the location of KOK Wings - Food Truck 5725 Johnston St., Suite 271View gallery
Chicken
Dessert & Ice Cream
Seafood

KOK Wings - Food Truck 5725 Johnston St., Suite 271

review star

No reviews yet

5725 Johnston St., Suite 271

Lafayette, LA 70503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5725 Johnston St., Suite 271, Lafayette, LA 70503

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

KOK Wings & Things - 405 E University Ave
orange star4.5 • 616
405 E University Ave Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
The Acadiana Bar & Grill - 327 Iberia St. Suite 1
orange starNo Reviews
327 Iberia St. Suite 1 Youngsville, LA 70592
View restaurantnext
Pizza Artista
orange starNo Reviews
219 G-1 Saint Nazaire Road Broussard, LA 70518
View restaurantnext
KOK Wings - Mall - 5725 Johnston
orange starNo Reviews
5725 Johnston Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Lafayette
orange starNo Reviews
2801 Johnston St. Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lafayette

Bon Temps Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,833
1211 West Pinhook Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
orange star4.5 • 2,058
3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300 Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Pizza Artista
orange star4.6 • 1,838
5409 Johnston Street Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Lafayette 1
orange star4.4 • 1,330
2010 Johnston St Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!
orange star4.4 • 1,227
109 Old Camp Road Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurantnext
KOK Wings & Things - 405 E University Ave
orange star4.5 • 616
405 E University Ave Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lafayette
Port Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
review star
Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Lake Charles
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Sulphur
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Houma
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston