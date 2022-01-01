Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Seafood
Dessert & Ice Cream

KOK Wings & Things 405 E University Ave

616 Reviews

$

405 E University Ave

Lafayette, LA 70503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Naked Wings
Boneless Wings
Breaded Wings

A la Carte Online

Fish

$5.99

1 piece of fried fish

Small Fry

$2.99

Large Fry

$3.99

Hawaiin Rolls

$1.00

Load Your Fry

$1.99

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Sauce Cup

$1.00

Large Loaded Fry

$6.49

Small Loaded Fry

$3.99

Entree Online

Naked Wings

Traditional Bone-in Wings served w/ fries

Breaded Wings

Traditional Bone-in Wings breaded served w/ fries

Boneless Wings

Boneless fried chicken served w/ fries

Chicken Strips

$11.99

Fried chicken tenders w/ fries and choice of sauce

2 Piece Fish

$12.99

2 fried fish flets serverd w/ fries

Fish Sliders

$11.99

3 pieces of fried fish served on hawaiian rolls w/ fries

Shrimp Basket

$12.99

10 fried shrimp served w/ fries

The Personal Platter

$18.99+

1 fried fish filet, 5 fried shrimp, and 5 wings of your choice served w/ fries

The Seafood Platter

$17.99

1 fried fish flet, 10 fried shrimp served w/ fries

Shareables Online

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

5 mozzarella sticks served w/ marinara sauce

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Fried pickles served w/ ranch dipping sauce

Boneless Sliders

$7.99

3 Boneless wings served on hawaiian rolls

Southwest Egg-Rolls

$8.59

3 southwest eggrolles served w/ ranch dipping sauce

Fish Sliders App

$9.99

3 pieces of fried fish served on hawaiian rolls topped with 2 sauces

Shareable Sampler

$14.99

3 southwest eggrolls, 5 mozzarella sticks, and fried pickles

The Pressure Pack

$44.99+

fried pickles, fish sliders, fried shrimp, fries, mozzarella sticks, boneless wings, and traditional wings

Beverages Online

Fountain Drink

$2.79

Soft Drink

Red Bull

$5.00

Kentwood Water

$1.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Follow us on social media @EatKOK_

Website

Location

405 E University Ave, Lafayette, LA 70503

Directions

Gallery
KOK Wings & Things image
KOK Wings & Things image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Artista
orange starNo Reviews
219 G-1 Saint Nazaire Road Broussard, LA 70518
View restaurantnext
The Acadiana Bar & Grill - 327 Iberia St. Suite 1
orange starNo Reviews
327 Iberia St. Suite 1 Youngsville, LA 70592
View restaurantnext
KOK Wings - Food Truck - 5725 Johnston St., Suite 271
orange starNo Reviews
5725 Johnston St., Suite 271 Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
KOK Wings - Mall - 5725 Johnston
orange starNo Reviews
5725 Johnston Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Lafayette
orange starNo Reviews
2801 Johnston St. Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lafayette

Bon Temps Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,833
1211 West Pinhook Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
orange star4.5 • 2,058
3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300 Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Pizza Artista
orange star4.6 • 1,838
5409 Johnston Street Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Lafayette 1
orange star4.4 • 1,330
2010 Johnston St Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!
orange star4.4 • 1,227
109 Old Camp Road Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurantnext
Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 319
900 Jefferson St Lafayette, LA 70501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lafayette
Port Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
review star
Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Lake Charles
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Sulphur
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Houma
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston