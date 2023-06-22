  • Home
Koket Island Bar & Grill 14174 Isleton Rd

No reviews yet

14174 Isleton Rd

Isleton, CA 95641

Lunch/Dinner

APPETIZERS

SEA SALT FRIES

$8.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$9.00

FRIED CALAMARI

$17.00

ONION RINGS

$11.00

TOTS

$8.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$8.00

FRIED ZUCCHINI

$12.00

COCONUT SHRIMP

$15.00

LOADED TOTS

$14.00

6 PC. WINGS

$13.00

10 PC. WINGS

$21.00

MAIN DISH

HIGH TIDE BURGER

$18.00

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.00

FISH & CHIPS

$17.00

BLT

$16.00

CHICKEN STRIPS

$16.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

FRIED CHICKEN

$18.00

TACOS

MAHI MAHI TACOS

$18.00

CRISPY FISH TACOS

$15.00

CARNITAS TACOS

$15.00

CHILE VERDE TACOS

$15.00

CHICKEN FAJITA

$15.00

SALADS

SUNSHINE FIESTA SALAD

$14.00

CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

SMALL DINNER SALAD

$6.00

SPECIALS

FRIED CHICKEN

$18.00

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$15.00

QUESADILLA

$14.00

G's WINGS

$18.00

STEAK SANDWICH

$22.00

TOP SIRLOIN

$22.00

TAMALES

BEANS

$5.00+

CEVICHE

CLAM CHOWDER CUP, BOWL BREADBOWL

ALBONDIGAS

PIZZA

$15.00

TACO THURSDAY

$4.00

TOSTADA

$14.00

BURRITO

$14.00

SHRIMP TACOS (TWO)

$10.00

Drinks

Beer

Coors Light

$6.00

Stella

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

IPA

$8.00

Nitty's

$8.00

Rotating Tap

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Descutes Fresh Squeezed

Sierra Nevada

Stella

Sierra Nev Hazy Little Thing

$6.00

High Noon

$7.00

White Claw

$7.00

Truly

$7.00

Happy Dad

$7.00

Specialty Cocktails

Delta Breeze

$12.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

River Mule

$10.00

Bloody Buoy

$12.00

Mai Tai Mike

$12.00

Captain's Krak

$10.00

Skinny Paloma

$10.00

Surfboard Slammer

$12.00

20 Min Margarita

$12.00

Pusser's Painkiller

$13.00

Weekli Tiki

$12.00

Cocktails

Adios MF

$8.00

Blue Koket

$10.00

Cherry Bomb

$9.00

Colarado Bulldog

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Cuba Libre

$7.50

Daiquiri

$9.00

Dark N Stormy

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Kamakazi

$8.00

Kentucky Mule

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Beach

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$9.00

Mexican Mule

$8.00

Midori Sour

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Purple Hooter

$8.00

Salty Dog

$8.00

Screwdriver

$7.50

Sea Breeze

$7.50

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

1.5 oz vodka .5 Peach Schp .5 Chambord 1.5 OJ 1.5 Cranberry

Swayze

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Whiskey sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Glasses of Wine

Bogle Cab Glass

$8.00

Bogle Pinot Noir Glass

$8.00

Bogle OVZ Glass

$8.00

Bogle Essential Red Glass

$8.00

OZV Glass

$9.00

Freakshow Cab Glass

$9.00

Grand Island Bridgehead Red Glass

$8.00

Bogle Chardoney Glass

$8.00

Bogle Sauv Blanc Glass

$8.00

Bogle Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.00

OZV Rose Glass

$9.00

Grand Island Bubbles Glass

$9.00

Maschio Glass

$8.00

Wiebel Almond

$8.00

Korbel Brut Split

$8.00

Wine Bottles

Bogle Cab Bottle

$30.00

Bogle Pinot Noir Bottle

$30.00

Bogle OVZ Bottle

$30.00

Bogle Essential Red Bottle

$30.00

OZV Bottle

$32.00

Freakshow Cab Bottle

$32.00

Grand Island Bridgehead Red Bottle

$30.00

Bogle Chardonnay Bottle

$30.00

Bogle Sauv Blanc Bottle

$30.00

Bogle Pinot Grigio Bottle

$30.00

OZV Rose Bottle

$32.00

Grand Island Bubbles

$32.00

Maschio Bottle

$30.00

NA Beverages

Water in Cup

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fresca

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Redbull

$5.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

JB's Soda Grapefruit Bitters

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.50

Tito's

$9.50

Deep Eddy

$9.50

Deep Eddy Grapft

$9.50

Absolut

$9.50

Absolut Citron

$9.50

Absolut Mandarin

$9.50

Tahoe Blue

$9.50

Skyy Cherry

$7.50

Ketel One

$11.50

Smirnoff Raspberry

$7.50

Smirnoff Watermelon

$7.50

DBL Well Vodka

$10.50

DBL Tito's

$11.50

DBL Deep Eddy

$11.50

DBL Deep Eddy Grapft

$11.50

DBL Absolut

$11.50

DBL Absolut Citron

$11.50

DBL Absolut Mandarin

$11.50

DBL Tahoe Blue

$11.50

DBL Skyy Cherry

$10.50

DBL Ketel One

$13.50

DBL Smirnoff Raspberry

$10.50

DBL Smirnoff Watermelon

$10.50

Gin

Well Gin

$7.50

Tanqueray

$9.50

Bombay Saphire

$9.50

Gordons

$9.50

Hendricks

$11.50

DBL Well Gin

$10.50

DBL Tanqueray

$11.50

DBL Bombay Saphire

$11.50

DBL Gordons

$11.50

DBL Hendricks

$13.50

Rum

Well Rum -Bacardi

$7.50

Sailor Jerry

$9.50

Cruzan Black Strap

$9.50

Kraken

$9.50

Pussers

$9.50

Gosling'S

$9.50

Meyers

$9.50

Flor de Cana 5

$9.50

Flor de Cana 12

$11.50

Malibu

$7.50

Havana Club

$9.50

Captain Morgan

$9.50

DBL Well Rum -Bacardi

$10.50

DBL Sailor Jerry

$11.50

DBL Cruzan Black Strap

$11.50

DBL Kraken

$11.50

DBL Pussers

$11.50

DBL Gosling'S

$11.50

DBL Meyers

$11.50

DBL Flor de Cana 5

$11.50

DBL Flor de Cana 12

$13.50

DBL Malibu

$10.50

DBL Havana Club

$11.50

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.50

Hornitos

$9.50

Patron Silver

$11.50

Cazadores

$9.50

DBL Well Tequila

$10.50

DBL Hornitos

$11.50

DBL Patron Silver

$13.50

DBL Cazadores

$11.50

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$7.50

Pendleton

$9.50

Bulliet

$9.50

Bulliet Rye

$9.50

Makers Mark

$9.50

Jack Daniels

$9.50

Jameson

$9.50

Canadian Club

$7.50

DBL Well Whiskey

$10.50

DBL Pendleton

$11.50

DBL Bulliet

$11.50

DBL Bulliet Rye

$11.50

DBL Makers Mark

$11.50

DBL Jack Daniels

$11.50

DBL Jameson

$11.50

DBL Canadian Club

$10.50

Scotch

Well Scotch - Dewers

$7.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.50

DBL Well Scotch - Dewers

$10.50

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$11.50

Liqueur/Cordials

Bailey's

$7.50

Midori

$7.50

Chambord

$7.50

Korbel Brandy

$7.50

Cointreau

$7.50

Rumplemintz

$7.50

Frangelico

$7.50

Fernet

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$7.50

Screwball

$7.50

Jagermeister

$7.50

Kahlua

$7.50

Vermouth Dry

$7.50

Vermouth Sweet

$7.50

Creme De Menth

$7.50

Creme De Cocao

$7.50

Peach Schnapps

$7.50

Butterscotch Schnapps

$7.50

Blue Curacao

$7.50

Amaretto

$7.50

DBL Bailey's

$10.50

DBL Midori

$10.50

DBL Chambord

$10.50

DBL Korbel Brandy

$10.50

DBL Cointreau

$10.50

DBL Rumplemintz

$10.50

DBL Frangelico

$10.50

DBL Fernet

$10.50

DBL Grand Marnier

$10.50

DBL Screwball

$10.50

DBL Jagermeister

$10.50

DBL Kahlua

$10.50

DBL Vermouth Dry

$10.50

DBL Vermouth Sweet

$10.50

DBL Creme De Menth

$10.50

DBL Creme De Cocao

$10.50

DBL Peach Schnapps

$10.50

DBL Butterscotch Schnapps

$10.50

DBL Blue Curacao

$10.50

DBL Amaretto

$10.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

14174 Isleton Rd, Isleton, CA 95641

Directions

