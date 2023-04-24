- Home
- /
- Morrisville
- /
- kokí - RTP
kokí (formerly Spanglish)
960 Reviews
$$
10970 Chapel Hill Road
#122
Morrisville, NC 27560
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
EMPANADAS
One Empanada
Flaky pastry fried to order and stuffed with your favorite fillings! One (1) empanada, which we consider enough for a snack or appetizer.
Two Empanadas
Flaky pastry fried to order and stuffed with your favorite fillings! Two (2) empanadas, which we consider enough for a light meal.
Three Empanadas
Flaky pastry fried to order and stuffed with your favorite fillings! Three (3) empanadas, which we consider enough for a meal.
El Kiosko
Your choice of two empanada flavors, paired with rice and beans, and a side salad!
LUNCH & DINNER
Sandwiches
Spanglish Cuban
Slow roasted pork (pernil), smoked ham, kosher pickle, deli mustard, Swiss cheese, pressed & buttered sobao bread. Includes chips.
Chimichurri Panini
Choose your protein (marinated pulled chicken or crispy eggplant), topped with mozzarella, roasted peppers, pickled onions, herb mayo, pressed sobao bread. Includes chips.
Turkey BLT Grilled Cheese
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, sharp cheddar, salad greens, tomato, chipotle aioli, griddled sourdough. Includes chips.
Club'Wich
*choose one meat (RB, TK, Chicken), mixed greens, tomato, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, garlic aioli, crispy onions, on grilled sourdough or grilled flour tortilla. Includes chips.
Señor Iglesias Chicken Sandwich
panko-fried chicken, cheddar, jalapeño sauce, tortilla, lettuce, tomato, mallorca bun. Includes chips
La Revolución - Jackfruit Cuban
jack-nil (jackfruit pernil), vegan ham, vegan cheese, crunchy pickle, ground mustard, pressed sobao bread. Includes chips.
Tripleta
Chopped pernil, ham and roast beef with lettuce, tomato, tomato aioli, ketchup, potato strings. Includes chips.
House Specialties
The Ketolicious Bowl
Delicious thin-sliced crispy pork belly, queso frito, guacamole and fresh avocado slices. A Keto dream!
Mar y Tierra
steak tips w/chimichurri, 6 garlic butter jumbo shrimp. served w/rice & pink beans, side salad, and choice of side
Can-Can Pork Chop
The Can-Can Pork Chop is a thick cut pork loin chop, with the rib and pork belly attached, made famous in the Southwestern part of Puerto Rico 🇵🇷at Restaurant La Guardarraya (@laguardarraya). Topping this beautiful cut of meat off is the attached skin, which is a crunchy treat when prepared with love (the only way we know how).
The Señor Iglesias Sandwich
panko-fried chicken, creamy jalapeño sauce, nacho chips, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar on mallorca bread
Signature Dishes & Bowls
El Kiosko
Your choice of two empanada flavors, paired with rice and beans, and a side salad!
Old Havana
steamed white rice, pink beans, ropa vieja, maduros, fresh sliced avocado
Dirty Dancing
white rice, pink beans, fried eggplant, chimichurri, maduros, roasted corn salsa, fresh sliced avocado
Don Jacinto
white rice, black beans, jack-nil, maduros, avocado
La Fonda - Metro
Two (2) seasoned fried pork chops, served with choice of sides.
La Fonda - Isla
Seasoned fried pork chunks, served with choice of sides.
RDU to SJU
white rice, pink beans, pork belly confit, maduros, fresh sliced avocado, guava maple sauce
Ahí Está
white rice, black beans, seared ahi tuna, mango salsa, chipotle ranch, avocado
Buenos Aires
white rice, pink beans, steak tips, chimichurri, tostones, fresh sliced avocado, mk sauce
El Coqui - Campo
mofongo (plantain bowl), pernil, maduros, fresh sliced avocado
El Coqui - Marino (El Capitán)
mofongo (plantain bowl), shrimp in a Puerto Rican creole sauce, avocado
Crafted Salads
Country Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, roast turkey, Naturally smoked ham, tomato, hard boiled egg, green onions, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, Balsamic vinaigrette
Roasted Pear Salad
Field greens, spice roasted pears, Dried cranberries, candied walnuts, crumbled blue cheese, raspberry vinaigrette.
BBQ Chicken Salad
salad mix, fried chicken, queso fresco, fresh sliced avocado, roasted corn salsa, tri-color tortillas, buttermilk ranch
Fountain of Youth
salad mix, chicken chimichurri, maduros, queso fresco, roasted corn salsa, avocado, red wine vinaigrette
Soups
Cuban Black Bean Soup
stewed Cuban-style black beans in a tangy sofrito reduction. Topped with corn salsa and queso fresco (make it vegan by removing queso fresco)
Chicken Noodle Soup
chicken soup with potatoes and carrots, with noodles and served w/buttered toast
Pink Beans W/Butternut Squash
If no special soup available, Abuela's Chicken Noodle will be provided as a substitute
Shareables & Sides
Housemade Fries
w/sea salt & pepper
Potato Tots
Sweet Potato Tots
w/cinnamon sugar
Yucas Bravas
w/brava seasoning
Tostones
w/adobo seasoning
Bagged Chips
Queso Frito
w/guava maple sauce
Maduros
w/queso fresco
Crispy Pork Belly
w/guava maple sauce
Mofongo
fried savory plantains, smashed in chicken broth with garlic
Steamed White Rice
Steamed White Rice w/Pink Beans
Steamed White Rice w/Black Beans
Honey Jalapeño Bacon Cornbread
House-made honey cornbread with jalapeños and applewood smoked bacon baked right in
Make it a Combo
Make any meal a combo! Includes Fries or Chips + a Fountain Drink
Kid's Menu
Classic Grilled Cheese
buttered sourdough bread with melted cheddar
Hammy Sandwich
buttered sourdough bread with melted cheddar and smoked ham
Cheese Quesadilla
grilled tortilla with cheddar and swiss cheeses
Chicken Tenders
panko-breaded chicken breast tenders
Empanada Kid's Meal
One Empanada, Choice of Kid's Size Side
Little Rice Bowl
bowl of white rice topped with pink beans and grilled chicken
The Lunch Break
Family Meal Deal
BREAKFAST
Sandwiches
The Menorca
ham, fried egg, cheddar, pressed brioche, dusted with powdered sugar
The Mallorca
smoked ham, fried egg, applewood smoked bacon, sharp cheddar, chipotle aioli, brioche bun dusted with powdered sugar.
Baja Bacon Cheddar
Sharp cheddar, avocado mash, bacon, egg, Texas toast
Pica Power
fried cheese bricks, fried egg, applewood smoked bacon, guava maple sauce, on mallorca bread
Garden Breakfast (vegetarian)
fresh mozzarella, spinach, tomato, chimichurri, pickled onions, fried egg, pressed sourdough
The Carolinian
panko-breaded fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, maple aioli, on mallorca bread
Avocado Toasts
Rocky Mountain Avocado Toast
texas toast, avocado mash, fresh sliced avocados, over-easy egg, roasted corn salsa, goat cheese
Machete Avocado Toast
texas toast, avocado mash, fresh sliced avocados, pernil (slow-roasted pork), applewood smoked bacon, over-easy egg, roasted red peppers, hot sauce
French Toasts
Platters
Breakfast of Champions
Eggs (scrambled of fried), choice of meat (ham, turkey, bacon), sobao bread toast, potato tots
The Conquistador
eggs (scrambed or fried), choice if meat (ham, turkey, bacon), maduros, pressed sobao toast
Maduros Benedict-ish
toasted sobao bread, maduros, ham, over-easy eggs, hollandaise, paprika sprinkle, parsley
18-Wheeler Eggs Platter
choice of meat (steak tips w/chimichurri, crispy pork belly w/guava-maple sauce, or 2 fried pork chops), topped with two eggs any style, potato tots, sobao toast
Crafted Omeletts
Classic Omelette
eggs, choice of cheese (cheddar, swiss, mozzarella), choice of meat (ham, turkey, bacon), and choice of toppings
Sol y Luna
eggs, fresh mozarella, maduros, tomatoes, spinash, roasted red peppers
The Welterweight Champion
eggs, bacon, ham, turkey, roast beef, roast pork, mozarella, cheddar
Just for Kids
Breakfast Sides
Buttered Toast
Eggs Any Style
Farm-fresh eggs, cooked to order
Slices of Ham (Grilled)
Sliced smoked ham, griddled to order
Strips of Bacon
applewood smoked bacon, cooked to order
Queso Frito
w/guava maple sauce
Maduros
w/queso fresco
Add Potato Tots & Coffee
Add fresh-fried potato tots ands drip coffee to your meal, for less!
DRINKS
Soft Drinks
Fountain Drink
Canned Soda - 12oz
Bottled Water - 16.9oz
Bottled Iced Tea - 16.9oz
Mexican Coke - 16.9oz
Canned Juices - 16.9oz
PR, Coco Rico - 12oz
PR, Malta India - 12oz
PR, Kola Champagne - 12oz
PR, Old Colony - 12oz
Jarritos - 12.5oz
Orange Juice - 10oz
Coffee Bar
DESSERTS
Sweets & Desserts
House Baked Cookies
Flan - Queso y Vanilla
Traditional Puerto Rican-style cheese flan. It's like a marriage between a flan and a cheesecake
Tres Leches Cake - Chocolate
Your favorite Tres Leches Cake with a twist - Chocolate! Chocolate cake, soaked in creamy light chocolate milks, and topped with chocolate mousse
Tres Leches Cake - Coquito
Delicious butter rum cake and smothered it in a creamy coquito mix, topping it off with a velvety mousse and dusted with cinnamon.
Flancocho - Chocolate
Creamy vanilla flan layered over rich chocolate cake
Guava Pastry
Quesito Pastry
Guava + Cheese Pastry
Apple Sauce
EXTRAS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Creative Puerto Rican Kitchen
10970 Chapel Hill Road, #122, Morrisville, NC 27560