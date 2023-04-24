Restaurant header imageView gallery

kokí (formerly Spanglish)

960 Reviews

$$

10970 Chapel Hill Road

#122

Morrisville, NC 27560

EMPANADAS

One Empanada

One Empanada

$3.99

Flaky pastry fried to order and stuffed with your favorite fillings! One (1) empanada, which we consider enough for a snack or appetizer.

Two Empanadas

Two Empanadas

$7.49

Flaky pastry fried to order and stuffed with your favorite fillings! Two (2) empanadas, which we consider enough for a light meal.

Three Empanadas

Three Empanadas

$10.99

Flaky pastry fried to order and stuffed with your favorite fillings! Three (3) empanadas, which we consider enough for a meal.

El Kiosko

El Kiosko

$11.99

Your choice of two empanada flavors, paired with rice and beans, and a side salad!

LUNCH & DINNER

Sandwiches

All sandwiches include chips
Spanglish Cuban

Spanglish Cuban

$7.99+

Slow roasted pork (pernil), smoked ham, kosher pickle, deli mustard, Swiss cheese, pressed & buttered sobao bread. Includes chips.

Chimichurri Panini

$8.29+

Choose your protein (marinated pulled chicken or crispy eggplant), topped with mozzarella, roasted peppers, pickled onions, herb mayo, pressed sobao bread. Includes chips.

Turkey BLT Grilled Cheese

$8.99+

Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, sharp cheddar, salad greens, tomato, chipotle aioli, griddled sourdough. Includes chips.

Club'Wich

$12.19

*choose one meat (RB, TK, Chicken), mixed greens, tomato, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, garlic aioli, crispy onions, on grilled sourdough or grilled flour tortilla. Includes chips.

Señor Iglesias Chicken Sandwich

Señor Iglesias Chicken Sandwich

$13.59

panko-fried chicken, cheddar, jalapeño sauce, tortilla, lettuce, tomato, mallorca bun. Includes chips

La Revolución - Jackfruit Cuban

$12.99

jack-nil (jackfruit pernil), vegan ham, vegan cheese, crunchy pickle,  ground mustard, pressed sobao bread. Includes chips.

Tripleta

Tripleta

$12.99

Chopped pernil, ham and roast beef with lettuce, tomato, tomato aioli, ketchup, potato strings. Includes chips.

House Specialties

The Ketolicious Bowl

$14.99

Delicious thin-sliced crispy pork belly, queso frito, guacamole and fresh avocado slices. A Keto dream!

Mar y Tierra

$21.99

steak tips w/chimichurri, 6 garlic butter jumbo shrimp. served w/rice & pink beans, side salad, and choice of side

Can-Can Pork Chop

Can-Can Pork Chop

$24.99

The Can-Can Pork Chop is a thick cut pork loin chop, with the rib and pork belly attached, made famous in the Southwestern part of Puerto Rico 🇵🇷at Restaurant La Guardarraya (@laguardarraya). Topping this beautiful cut of meat off is the attached skin, which is a crunchy treat when prepared with love (the only way we know how).

The Señor Iglesias Sandwich

The Señor Iglesias Sandwich

$12.99

panko-fried chicken, creamy jalapeño sauce, nacho chips, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar on mallorca bread

Signature Dishes & Bowls

El Kiosko

El Kiosko

$11.99

Your choice of two empanada flavors, paired with rice and beans, and a side salad!

Old Havana

Old Havana

$7.99+

steamed white rice, pink beans, ropa vieja, maduros, fresh sliced avocado

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing

$10.19+

white rice, pink beans, fried eggplant, chimichurri, maduros, roasted corn salsa, fresh sliced avocado

Don Jacinto

Don Jacinto

$10.49+

white rice, black beans, jack-nil, maduros, avocado

La Fonda - Metro

La Fonda - Metro

$14.99

Two (2) seasoned fried pork chops, served with choice of sides.

La Fonda - Isla

La Fonda - Isla

$14.99

Seasoned fried pork chunks, served with choice of sides.

RDU to SJU

$15.99

white rice, pink beans, pork belly confit, maduros, fresh sliced avocado, guava maple sauce

Ahí Está

Ahí Está

$16.49

white rice, black beans, seared ahi tuna, mango salsa, chipotle ranch, avocado

Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires

$17.49

white rice, pink beans, steak tips, chimichurri, tostones, fresh sliced avocado, mk sauce

El Coqui - Campo

$19.49

mofongo (plantain bowl), pernil, maduros, fresh sliced avocado

El Coqui - Marino (El Capitán)

El Coqui - Marino (El Capitán)

$22.49

mofongo (plantain bowl), shrimp in a Puerto Rican creole sauce, avocado

Crafted Salads

Country Cobb Salad

Country Cobb Salad

$6.99+

Mixed greens, roast turkey, Naturally smoked ham, tomato, hard boiled egg, green onions, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, Balsamic vinaigrette

Roasted Pear Salad

Roasted Pear Salad

$7.29+

Field greens, spice roasted pears, Dried cranberries, candied walnuts, crumbled blue cheese, raspberry vinaigrette.

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$7.99+

salad mix, fried chicken, queso fresco, fresh sliced avocado,  roasted corn salsa, tri-color tortillas, buttermilk ranch

Fountain of Youth

Fountain of Youth

$7.99+

salad mix, chicken chimichurri, maduros, queso fresco,  roasted corn salsa, avocado, red wine vinaigrette

Soups

Cuban Black Bean Soup

Cuban Black Bean Soup

$3.99+

stewed Cuban-style black beans in a tangy sofrito reduction. Topped with corn salsa and queso fresco (make it vegan by removing queso fresco)

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.99+

chicken soup with potatoes and carrots, with noodles and served w/buttered toast

Pink Beans W/Butternut Squash

$3.99+

If no special soup available, Abuela's Chicken Noodle will be provided as a substitute

Shareables & Sides

Housemade Fries

$3.79

w/sea salt & pepper

Potato Tots

$3.49
Sweet Potato Tots

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.69

w/cinnamon sugar

Yucas Bravas

$4.99

w/brava seasoning

Tostones

Tostones

$4.99

w/adobo seasoning

Bagged Chips

$1.99
Queso Frito

Queso Frito

$6.29

w/guava maple sauce

Maduros

$4.99

w/queso fresco

Crispy Pork Belly

Crispy Pork Belly

$7.99

w/guava maple sauce

Mofongo

$7.99

fried savory plantains, smashed in chicken broth with garlic

Steamed White Rice

$2.99

Steamed White Rice w/Pink Beans

$4.19

Steamed White Rice w/Black Beans

$4.19
Honey Jalapeño Bacon Cornbread

Honey Jalapeño Bacon Cornbread

$2.99

House-made honey cornbread with jalapeños and applewood smoked bacon baked right in

Make it a Combo

$4.49

Make any meal a combo! Includes Fries or Chips + a Fountain Drink

Kid's Menu

Includes a kid's size side of chips, fries, or sweet potato tots

Classic Grilled Cheese

$6.99

buttered sourdough bread with melted cheddar

Hammy Sandwich

Hammy Sandwich

$6.99

buttered sourdough bread with melted cheddar and smoked ham

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

grilled tortilla with cheddar and swiss cheeses

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

panko-breaded chicken breast tenders

Empanada Kid's Meal

$6.99

One Empanada, Choice of Kid's Size Side

Little Rice Bowl

$6.99

bowl of white rice topped with pink beans and grilled chicken

The Lunch Break

MONDAY - Empanada Lunchbox

$8.99

TUESDAY - El Yukiyú

$8.99

WEDNESDAY - Caribbean Warrior Sandwich

$8.99

FRIDAY - Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Family Meal Deal

Family Meal Deal

$38.99

Includes a choice of protein, choice of side and rice & beans. Serves 4-5.

Sauces

Sauce Selections

Housemade Hot Sauces

Salad Dressings

BREAKFAST

Sandwiches

The Menorca

The Menorca

$5.99

ham, fried egg, cheddar, pressed brioche, dusted with powdered sugar

The Mallorca

The Mallorca

$7.39

smoked ham, fried egg, applewood smoked bacon, sharp cheddar, chipotle aioli, brioche bun dusted with powdered sugar.

Baja Bacon Cheddar

Baja Bacon Cheddar

$8.59

Sharp cheddar, avocado mash, bacon, egg, Texas toast

Pica Power

Pica Power

$8.59

fried cheese bricks, fried egg, applewood smoked bacon, guava maple sauce, on mallorca bread

Garden Breakfast (vegetarian)

Garden Breakfast (vegetarian)

$8.79

fresh mozzarella, spinach, tomato, chimichurri, pickled onions, fried egg, pressed sourdough

The Carolinian

The Carolinian

$8.99

panko-breaded fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, maple aioli, on mallorca bread

Avocado Toasts

Rocky Mountain Avocado Toast

$9.69

texas toast, avocado mash, fresh sliced avocados, over-easy egg, roasted corn salsa, goat cheese

Machete Avocado Toast

Machete Avocado Toast

$10.99

texas toast, avocado mash, fresh sliced avocados, pernil (slow-roasted pork), applewood smoked bacon, over-easy egg, roasted red peppers, hot sauce

French Toasts

Island Bakery French Toast

$9.29

sobao bread, honey crema drizzle, guava maple sauce, choice of meat (ham, turkey, bacon)

Roasted Pear French Toast

$9.99

sobao bread, maple syrup, dried cranberries, roasted pears, candied walnuts, honey crema drizzle, choice of meat (ham, turkey, bacon)

Platters

Breakfast of Champions

$9.39

Eggs (scrambled of fried), choice of meat (ham, turkey, bacon), sobao bread toast, potato tots

The Conquistador

$9.99

eggs (scrambed or fried), choice if meat (ham, turkey, bacon), maduros, pressed sobao toast

Maduros Benedict-ish

Maduros Benedict-ish

$12.99

toasted sobao bread, maduros, ham, over-easy eggs, hollandaise, paprika sprinkle, parsley

18-Wheeler Eggs Platter

$13.99

choice of meat (steak tips w/chimichurri, crispy pork belly w/guava-maple sauce, or 2 fried pork chops), topped with two eggs any style, potato tots, sobao toast

Crafted Omeletts

Classic Omelette

$10.49

eggs, choice of cheese (cheddar, swiss, mozzarella), choice of meat (ham, turkey, bacon), and choice of toppings

Sol y Luna

$10.99

eggs, fresh mozarella, maduros, tomatoes, spinash, roasted red peppers

The Welterweight Champion

$11.79

eggs, bacon, ham, turkey, roast beef, roast pork, mozarella, cheddar

Just for Kids

Classic Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Melted Cheddar Cheese on buttered Texas Toast

Cheesy Jr. Omellette

$6.29

egg, cheddar, mozzarella, buttered toast

Lil' Sailor

$6.99

scrambled eggs, bacon, buttered toast

Lil Champion

$6.99

Breakfast Sides

Buttered Toast

$1.69

Eggs Any Style

$1.59

Farm-fresh eggs, cooked to order

Slices of Ham (Grilled)

$2.79

Sliced smoked ham, griddled to order

Strips of Bacon

$2.39

applewood smoked bacon, cooked to order

Queso Frito

Queso Frito

$6.29

w/guava maple sauce

Maduros

$4.99

w/queso fresco

Add Potato Tots & Coffee

$4.29

Add fresh-fried potato tots ands drip coffee to your meal, for less!

DRINKS

Soft Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.49

Canned Soda - 12oz

$1.79

Bottled Water - 16.9oz

$1.79

Bottled Iced Tea - 16.9oz

$2.09

Mexican Coke - 16.9oz

$3.99

Canned Juices - 16.9oz

$2.99

PR, Coco Rico - 12oz

$2.49

PR, Malta India - 12oz

$2.99

PR, Kola Champagne - 12oz

$2.99

PR, Old Colony - 12oz

$2.99

Jarritos - 12.5oz

$2.99

Orange Juice - 10oz

$1.59

Coffee Bar

Drip Coffee

$1.50

Espresso

$2.50

2oz espresso

Cortado

$3.00

2oz espresso, 2oz steamed milk

Cappuccino

$3.50

2oz espresso, 4oz steamed milk

Latte

$4.00

2oz milk, 10oz steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Americano

$2.75

Cold Brew

$4.00

Hot tea

$2.50

Chai Latte

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

DESSERTS

Sweets & Desserts

House Baked Cookies

House Baked Cookies

$1.69+Out of stock
Flan - Queso y Vanilla

Flan - Queso y Vanilla

$3.99

Traditional Puerto Rican-style cheese flan. It's like a marriage between a flan and a cheesecake

Tres Leches Cake - Chocolate

Tres Leches Cake - Chocolate

$3.99

Your favorite Tres Leches Cake with a twist - Chocolate! Chocolate cake, soaked in creamy light chocolate milks, and topped with chocolate mousse

Tres Leches Cake - Coquito

Tres Leches Cake - Coquito

$3.99

Delicious butter rum cake and smothered it in a creamy coquito mix, topping it off with a velvety mousse and dusted with cinnamon.

Flancocho - Chocolate

Flancocho - Chocolate

$4.99Out of stock

Creamy vanilla flan layered over rich chocolate cake

Guava Pastry

$2.49

Quesito Pastry

$2.29Out of stock

Guava + Cheese Pastry

$3.29Out of stock

Apple Sauce

$1.59Out of stock

EXTRAS

BREAD

Pan Sobao (2pk)

$2.49

Mallorcas (4pk)

$3.29
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Creative Puerto Rican Kitchen

