  • Austin
  • Koko's Bavarian Brewery and Biergarten - 4715 E 5th St
Koko's Bavarian Brewery and Biergarten 4715 E 5th St

No reviews yet

4715 E 5th St

Austin, TX 78702

Order Again

Popular Items

Belgian Fries
Potato Pancakes
Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel

Starters

Belgian Fries

$10.00

Kennebeck potatoes, double fried served with mayo, ketchup, and andalouse

Pretzel

$8.00

Served with yellow mustard and queso

Spicy Pickles

$5.00

Bell pepper, cucumber, onions, and chilies

Sweet Pickles

$5.00

Bell pepper, cucumber, onions, and chilies

Sweet & Spicy Pickles

$5.00

Wedge

$8.00

Served with guanciale, blue cheese, and spicy pickles

Bayern Breakfast

$15.00Out of stock

Sausages

Antelope Bratwurst

$10.00Out of stock

Served on a potato bun with beer braised onions, and whole grain house mustard.

Bratwurst

$9.00

Currywurst

$12.00

Bratwurst served over a bed of fries with curry ketchup

Chicken Poblano Bratwurst

$10.00

Frankfurter

$8.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Bratwurst

$10.00

On fresh potato bun with jalapeno, cheddar, and woodshed bbq

Rabbit Rattlesnake Bratwurst

$10.00

Vegan Bratwurst

$11.00

On a vegan pretzel bun, with pickled chilies, caramelized onions and whole grain house mustard

Deli Atnelope

$5.00

Deli Brat

$5.00

Deli Chicken

$5.00

Deli Jal Cheddar

$5.00

Deli R&R

$5.00

Deli Vegan

$5.00

Specialties

Chicken Schnitzel

$22.00

Served with potato salad, lingonberry jam, and grilled lemon

Wienerschnitzel

$22.00

Served with potato salad, lemon and five herb salad

Dessert

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel

$9.00

Red Velvet Ice Cream Cake Sandwich

$8.00

Red velvet cake with vanilla ice cream, topped with cream cheese frosting

Sides

Green Beans

$8.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

$7.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Potato Pancakes

$6.00

Served with apple sauce and sour cream

Large Sourkraut

$5.00

Side Sourkraut

$1.00

Koko's Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Bourbon Sour

$16.00

Das Brut

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Mexican Martini

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Mule

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Pickle Martini

$12.00

Rose Peach Sangria

$14.00

Rice and Sake

$12.00

Sake

$10.00

Longhorn Shot

$5.00

Witches Brew

$10.00

Can/Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$6.00Out of stock

Lonestar

$5.00Out of stock

Yuengling

$6.00

Blackberry Seltzer

$7.00

Odell Sippin Pretty Sour

$8.00

Montucky Cold Snack

$5.00

Texas Keeper Cider

$20.00

Abbaye Swiss Ale

$12.00Out of stock

Abbey Ale St Bernardus

$11.00

Altstadt Amber

$3.50Out of stock

Chimay Dubbel Red

$10.00

Dos Equis

$7.00Out of stock

Flensburger Pilsner

$8.00

Flensburger Weizen

$8.00

Glutenberg Blonde

$8.00

Glutenberg Stout

$8.00

Hecht Urbock Schlenkerla

$12.00

Lambic Raspberry

$10.00Out of stock

N/A Einbecker Pilsner

$7.00

N/A Schneider Weissbier

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Rootstock Original Cider

$6.00

Rootstock Plum Cider

$7.00

Rootstock Rosè Cider

$7.00

Schlenkerla Marzen

$12.00

Unfiltered Lager Grevensteiner

$8.00

Weizen Dopplebock Aventinus

$12.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Maine Cola

$3.50

Maine Ginger Beer

$3.50

Maine Root Beer

$3.50

Maine Lemon Lime

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

UnSweet Tea

$3.50

Coke

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Redbull

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

Maine Blueberry Soda

$3.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mocktail

$6.00

Stein

$5.00

Beer Mug

Large Beer Mug

$25.00

Oktoberfest Mug

$25.00

Refill

$10.00

Shirts

Natural Small

$20.00

Natural Medium

$20.00

Natural Large

$20.00

Natural X-Large

$20.00

Natural XX-Large

$20.00

Red Small

$20.00

Red Medium

$20.00

Red Large

$20.00

Red X-Large

$20.00

Red XX-Large

$20.00

Yellow Small

$20.00

Yellow Medium

$20.00

Yellow Large

$20.00

Yellow X-Large

$20.00

Yellow XX-Large

$20.00

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

XLarge

$25.00

XXLarge

$25.00

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

X-Large

$25.00

XX-Large

$25.00

Hat

Hat

$35.00
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
German Brewery & Biergarten with Bavarian Specialties and Texas Smoked Meats.

4715 E 5th St, Austin, TX 78702

Directions

Koko's Bavarian Brewery and Biergarten image

