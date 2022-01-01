Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

koKo Ramen Union Hall

276 Reviews

$$

720 Franklin Avenue

Waco, TX 76701

Popular Items

Tonkotsu Ramen
Shoyu Ramen
Brussel Sprouts

Starters

Smoked Chicken Wings

Smoked Chicken Wings

$9.00

Smoked at Guess Family Barbecue, quick fried to order. Tossed in our signature sweet and sour sauce.

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00
Pulled Pork Eggrolls

Pulled Pork Eggrolls

$6.00

2 Eggrolls with Pulled Pork from Guess Family Barbecue. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Smoked Brisket Rangoons

Smoked Brisket Rangoons

$7.00

Handmade Rangoons with smoked brisket from Guess Family Barbecue. 3 per order.

Tshirts

$20.00

Sandwiches and Bao Buns

Bao Buns

Bao Buns

$7.00

Our signature buns served with your choice of meat. Comes with cilantro, jalapeño, pickle and hoisin sauce.

Ramen with Broth

Hearty Mushroom Broth, Miso Blend, Mushrooms, Atijima Egg, Fried Brussel Sprouts, Braised Daikon, Seasonal Greens
Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$12.00

Triple Stock, Pork Belly, Noodles, Mushroom, Scallion, Ajitama Egg, Pickled Ginger, Black Garlic Oil.

Shoyu Ramen

$12.00

Triple Stock, Seaweed, Pork Belly, Sun Noodles, Atijima Egg, Scallions, Seasonal Greens

Miso Ramen

$12.00

Triple Stock, Miso Blend, Pork Belly, Noodles, Atijima Egg, Scallion, Fish Cake, Pickled Mustard Greens

Mushroom Miso Ramen

$12.00

Kid Noodle

$7.00

Side Of Noodles

$3.00

Dry Ramen - No Broth

Spicy Pork Mazemen

Spicy Pork Mazemen

$12.00

Dry noodle dish served with diced up pork belly in our house made spicy sauce.

Cold Noodle

$12.00

Rice Bowls

Rice Bowl with Brisket

Rice Bowl with Brisket

$11.00

Rice Bowl with Rib Meat

$9.00Out of stock

Rice, Guess Family BBQ pulled Spare Rib, Pickle, Fried Garlic, Sesame, Salt

Rice Bowl with Pork Belly

$9.00

Rice Bowl with Pulled Pork

$9.00

Side of Rice

$2.00

Rice Bowl with Veggies

$9.00

Extra Items

Side Brisket

$6.00

Egg

Fried Katsu

$4.00Out of stock

Fried Rib

$3.00

Pork Belly

$2.50

T Shirts S-L

$20.00

Sub Brisket

$3.00

Beverages

Water

$2.00

Canned Soda

$2.00

Monster

$4.50

Can - Green Tea

$3.00

Stubborn Soda

$2.00+Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Lemon Tea

$3.00

Green Tea Citrus

$3.00Out of stock

Ramune

$3.00

Bbq

Chopstick Helper

$1.25
check markDelivery
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a Japanese Restaurant with a BBQ Twist thanks to our partner, Guess Family Barbecue! We opened in late 2017 and quickly expanded our menu to include four types of ramen, appetizers, and other great treats. We smoke all of our Proteins on our custom smokers. In November of 2019, we opened inside Union Hall with a bigger menu and in depth flavors!

Location

720 Franklin Avenue, Waco, TX 76701

Directions

