Kokobelli
No reviews yet
1155 S Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Dozens N Halfs
Bagels W/toppings
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
Bagel w/ Butter
Naked Bagel
Bagel w/ Butter & Cinn Sugar
Bagel w/ Cream Chz & Butter
Bagel w/ Jelly
Bagel w/ PB&J
Bagel w/ Butter & Honey
Bagel w/ Honey
Bagel w/ PB & Honey
Bagel w/ Nutella
Bagel w/ Peanut Butter
Bagel w/ Butter & Jelly
Cinnamon Sugar
Side Cream Cheese
TO GO Naked Bagel
TO GO Naked Trio
Day Old Bagels
Breakfast Sandwiches
Sunrise w/ Meat
scrambled eggs, choice of meat, & cheese on a toasted buttered bagel.
Sunrise
scrambled eggs and choice of cheese on a toasted buttered bagel.
Sonoran
scrambled eggs, chorizo, & jalapeno cream cheese on a toasted bagel.
Wildcat
crispy bacon, tomato, & plain cream cheese on a toasted bagel.
Sedona
crispy bacon, onion, & jalapeno cream cheese on a toasted bagel.
Ranchero
scrambled eggs, sausage, red onion & jalapeno cream cheese on a toasted bagel.
Meaty Egg White
scrambled egg whites, choice of meat, & cheese on a toasted buttered bagel.
Egg White Delight
scrambled egg whites, & choice of cheese on a toasted bagel.
Nova Lox
smoked salmon, plain cream cheese, tomato, red onion, & capers on a toasted bagel.
Kokobelli Breakfast Scramble
scrambled eggs, choice of meat, tomato, onion, & hashbrowns scrambled together. Topped with choice of melted cheese. Side of Salsa
Spirited Kokobelli
Lunch Sandwiches
Ham Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, & choice of cheese on a toasted bagel.
Turkey Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, & choice of cheese on a toasted bagel.
Veggie Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers, sprouts, & choice of cream cheese on a toasted bagel. Capers optional.
Southwest Turkey
lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers sprouts, & roasted red pepper cream cheese on a toasted bagel.
Turkey Veggie Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers, sprouts, & veggie cream cheese on a toasted bagel.
BLT
crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a toasted bagel.
Chicken Sandwich
chicken salad mix, lettuce, tomato and cucumbers.
Tuna Sandwich
tuna salad mix, lettuce, tomato, onion, & cucumbers on a toasted bagel.
Turkey Avocado Club
turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone cheese, lettuce & tomato on a toasted bagel.
Rueben Pastrami
pastrami, melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, & spicy mustard on a toasted bagel. Sauerkraut.
Club Sandwich
ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & mustard, choice of cheese on a toasted bagel.
Soup Cup
Drinks
Fruit Smoothies
Kokoccino
Pastries
Sides to Buy
Egg
Bacon
Sausage
Small Side Cream Cheese
Small Side of Lox CC
Small Side Peanut Butter
Country Potatoes 4oz
Chips
Small Side of Butter
Potato Salad
Mac Salad
8oz Butter
Tuna 8oz Tub
Chicken Salad 8oz Tub
Salsa Side
Side of Honey
Lox Portion
Veggies
Breakfast Turkey Portion
Turkey Bacon Portion
Eggwhite
Bottled Drinks
Amino
Apple & Eve Juice
Apple / Banana
Arizona
Bang Energy
Bubly
Calypso
Coconut Water
Glass Coke Bottle
Hersheys Drink
Honest Juice
Large Water Bottle
Life WTR
Martinell Apple Juice
Milk Tea
Monster Energy
Muscle Milk
Nestle Water
Oatmeal
Peace Tea
Protein Puck
Pure Leaf
Red Bull
Sanpellegrino
Shamrock Milks
Smart Water
Snapple
Sparkling Ice
Vital Proteins
YooHoo
Yup Milks
Soup
8oz Tub
Coffee Bags
Honey Jars
Bagels W/topping
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
Bagel w/ Butter
Naked Bagel
Bagel w/ Butter & Cinn Sugar
Bagel w/ Cream Chz & Butter
Bagel w/ Jelly
Bagel w/ PB&J
Bagel w/ Butter & Honey
Bagel w/ Honey
Bagel w/ PB & Honey
Bagel w/ Nutella
Bagel w/ Peanut Butter
Bagel w/ Butter & Jelly
Cinnamon Sugar
Side Cream Cheese
TO GO Naked Bagel
TO GO Naked Trio
Day Old Bagels
Dozen Deals
Breakfast
Sunrise w/ Meat
scrambled eggs, choice of meat, & cheese on a toasted buttered bagel.
Sunrise
scrambled eggs and choice of cheese on a toasted buttered bagel.
Sonoran
scrambled eggs, chorizo, & jalapeno cream cheese on a toasted bagel.
Wildcat
crispy bacon, tomato, & plain cream cheese on a toasted bagel.
Sedona
crispy bacon, onion, & jalapeno cream cheese on a toasted bagel.
Ranchero
scrambled eggs, sausage, red onion & jalapeno cream cheese on a toasted bagel.
Meaty Egg White
scrambled egg whites, choice of meat, & cheese on a toasted buttered bagel.
Egg White Delight
scrambled egg whites, & choice of cheese on a toasted bagel.
Nova Lox
smoked salmon, plain cream cheese, tomato, red onion, & capers on a toasted bagel.
Kokobelli Breakfast Scramble
scrambled eggs, choice of meat, tomato, onion, & hashbrowns scrambled together. Topped with choice of melted cheese. Side of Salsa
Spirited Kokobelli
Lunch
Ham Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, & choice of cheese on a toasted bagel.
Turkey Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, & choice of cheese on a toasted bagel.
Veggie Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers, sprouts, & choice of cream cheese on a toasted bagel. Capers optional.
Southwest Turkey
lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers sprouts, & roasted red pepper cream cheese on a toasted bagel.
Turkey Veggie Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers, sprouts, & veggie cream cheese on a toasted bagel.
BLT
crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a toasted bagel.
Chicken Sandwich
chicken salad mix, lettuce, tomato and cucumbers.
Tuna Sandwich
tuna salad mix, lettuce, tomato, onion, & cucumbers on a toasted bagel.
Turkey Avocado Club
turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone cheese, lettuce & tomato on a toasted bagel.
Rueben Pastrami
pastrami, melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, & spicy mustard on a toasted bagel. Sauerkraut.
Club Sandwich
ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & mustard, choice of cheese on a toasted bagel.
Soup Cup
Drinks
Fountain Drink
Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee
Americano
Latte
St. Mary's Glacier
Kokoccino
Caramel Kokoccino
Mocha Kokoccino
Mocha Chip Kokoccino
White Mocha Kokoccino
Chai Latte
Orange Juice
Espresso
Hot Chocolate
Tea Bag Only
Coffee Box Full Package
Raspberry Mocha Latte
Avocado Smoothie
Coffee Box
Frappe Special
Fruit Smoothies
Frozen Blended Coffees
Pastries
Sides to Buy
Egg
Bacon
Sausage
Small Side Cream Cheese
Small Side of Lox CC
Small Side Peanut Butter
Country Potatoes 4oz
Chips
Small Side of Butter
Potato Salad
Mac Salad
8oz Butter
Tuna 8oz Tub
Chicken Salad 8oz Tub
Salsa Side
Side of Honey
Lox Portion
Veggies
Breakfast Turkey Portion
Turkey Bacon Portion
Eggwhite
Bottled Drinks
Amino
Apple & Eve Juice
Apple / Banana
Arizona
Bang Energy
Bubly
Calypso
Coconut Water
Glass Coke Bottle
Hersheys Drink
Honest Juice
Large Water Bottle
Life WTR
Martinell Apple Juice
Milk Tea
Monster Energy
Muscle Milk
Nestle Water
Oatmeal
Peace Tea
Protein Puck
Pure Leaf
Red Bull
Sanpellegrino
Shamrock Milks
Smart Water
Snapple
Sparkling Ice
Vital Proteins
YooHoo
Yup Milks
Soups and Salads
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Fresh bagels, coffee, and smoothies
1155 S Power Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206