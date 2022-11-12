Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kokobelli

1155 S Power Rd

Mesa, AZ 85206

Dozens N Halfs

Bakers 1/2 DZN (7 Bagels + 1 tub)

$12.69

Bakers Dzn(14 Bagels + 2 tubs)

$20.99

Dozen No Cream Cheese

$14.49

1/2 Dozen No Cream Cheese

$8.99

Bagels W/toppings

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$4.95

Bagel w/ Butter

$3.35

Naked Bagel

$1.95

Bagel w/ Butter & Cinn Sugar

$3.65

Bagel w/ Cream Chz & Butter

$4.75

Bagel w/ Jelly

$2.95

Bagel w/ PB&J

$5.25

Bagel w/ Butter & Honey

$3.95

Bagel w/ Honey

$2.95

Bagel w/ PB & Honey

$5.25

Bagel w/ Nutella

$4.95

Bagel w/ Peanut Butter

$4.95

Bagel w/ Butter & Jelly

$3.95

Cinnamon Sugar

$0.50

Side Cream Cheese

$1.49

TO GO Naked Bagel

$1.95

TO GO Naked Trio

$4.95

Day Old Bagels

$3.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Sunrise w/ Meat

$6.95

scrambled eggs, choice of meat, & cheese on a toasted buttered bagel.

Sunrise

$5.95

scrambled eggs and choice of cheese on a toasted buttered bagel.

Sonoran

$6.95

scrambled eggs, chorizo, & jalapeno cream cheese on a toasted bagel.

Wildcat

$6.95

crispy bacon, tomato, & plain cream cheese on a toasted bagel.

Sedona

$6.75

crispy bacon, onion, & jalapeno cream cheese on a toasted bagel.

Ranchero

$6.95

scrambled eggs, sausage, red onion & jalapeno cream cheese on a toasted bagel.

Meaty Egg White

$6.95

scrambled egg whites, choice of meat, & cheese on a toasted buttered bagel.

Egg White Delight

$5.95

scrambled egg whites, & choice of cheese on a toasted bagel.

Nova Lox

$9.99

smoked salmon, plain cream cheese, tomato, red onion, & capers on a toasted bagel.

Kokobelli Breakfast Scramble

$6.95

scrambled eggs, choice of meat, tomato, onion, & hashbrowns scrambled together. Topped with choice of melted cheese. Side of Salsa

Spirited Kokobelli

$6.95

Lunch Sandwiches

Ham Sandwich

$7.95

lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, & choice of cheese on a toasted bagel.

Turkey Sandwich

$7.95

lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, & choice of cheese on a toasted bagel.

Veggie Sandwich

$6.95

lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers, sprouts, & choice of cream cheese on a toasted bagel. Capers optional.

Southwest Turkey

$8.95

lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers sprouts, & roasted red pepper cream cheese on a toasted bagel.

Turkey Veggie Sandwich

$8.85

lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers, sprouts, & veggie cream cheese on a toasted bagel.

BLT

$7.95

crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a toasted bagel.

Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

chicken salad mix, lettuce, tomato and cucumbers.

Tuna Sandwich

$7.95

tuna salad mix, lettuce, tomato, onion, & cucumbers on a toasted bagel.

Turkey Avocado Club

$8.95

turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone cheese, lettuce & tomato on a toasted bagel.

Rueben Pastrami

$8.95

pastrami, melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, & spicy mustard on a toasted bagel. Sauerkraut.

Club Sandwich

$8.95

ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & mustard, choice of cheese on a toasted bagel.

Soup Cup

$3.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.69+

Hot Coffee

$2.59+

Iced Coffee

$2.99+

Americano

$2.99+

Latte

$3.99+

Chai Latte

$3.99+

Orange Juice

$3.39+

Espresso

Hot Chocolate

$2.99+

Tea Bag Only

$0.59

Coffee Box Full Package

$18.99

Raspberry Mocha Latte

$3.99+

Avocado Smoothie

$5.49+

Coffee Box

$12.99

Fruit Smoothies

Two to Mango

$5.49+

mango, orange, peach & yogurt.

Orange You Happy

$5.49+

orange, strawberry, mango & yogurt.

Canyon Cooler

$5.49+

strawberry, banana & yogurt.

Cold Rush

$5.49+

piña colada, strawberry, banana & yogurt.

Raspberry Crush

$5.49+

raspberry & yogurt.

Seasonal Smoothie

$5.49+

Kokoccino

Chai Frappe

$5.49+

Caramel Frappe

$5.49+

Mocha Frappe

$5.49+

Mocha Chip Frappe

$5.49+

White Mocha Frappe

$5.49+

Raspberry Mocha Frappe

$5.49+

Seasonal Frappe

$5.49+

Pastries

Croissant Plain

$2.39

Chocolate Croissant

$2.89

Cinnamon Roll

$2.99

Brownie Loaf

$2.99

Cake Loaf

$2.99

Muffin

$2.95

Danish

$2.89

Cookies

$1.99

Bear Claw

$2.99

Donut

$1.49

Crumb Cake

$2.99

Specialty Cookies

$2.49

Small Brownie

$1.79

Sides to Buy

Egg

$1.99

Bacon

$2.49

Sausage

$2.49

Small Side Cream Cheese

$1.69

Small Side of Lox CC

$1.99

Small Side Peanut Butter

$1.39

Country Potatoes 4oz

$1.99

Chips

$1.49

Small Side of Butter

$0.99

Potato Salad

$1.49

Mac Salad

$1.49

8oz Butter

$3.69

Tuna 8oz Tub

$4.99

Chicken Salad 8oz Tub

$4.99

Salsa Side

$0.49

Side of Honey

$0.50

Lox Portion

$3.99

Veggies

$0.65

Breakfast Turkey Portion

$2.15

Turkey Bacon Portion

$2.39

Eggwhite

$1.99

Bottled Drinks

Amino

$2.49

Apple & Eve Juice

$0.99

Apple / Banana

$0.69

Arizona

$0.99

Bang Energy

$2.99

Bubly

$0.75

Calypso

$3.19

Coconut Water

$2.99

Glass Coke Bottle

$1.99

Hersheys Drink

$0.99

Honest Juice

$1.39

Large Water Bottle

$2.29

Life WTR

$2.29

Martinell Apple Juice

$1.99

Milk Tea

$2.19

Monster Energy

$2.99

Muscle Milk

$2.99

Nestle Water

$2.49

Oatmeal

$3.99

Peace Tea

$1.69

Protein Puck

$3.19

Pure Leaf

$1.99

Red Bull

$2.29

Sanpellegrino

$1.39

Shamrock Milks

$1.99

Smart Water

$2.29

Snapple

$2.49

Sparkling Ice

$1.49

Vital Proteins

$3.19

YooHoo

$2.59

Yup Milks

$2.39

Soup

Soup Cup

$3.99

8oz Tub

8oz Cream Cheese

Tonto Pass

Blue Tonto Parking

$8.00

Silver Water Craft

$3.00

Coffee Bags

Coffee Bag

$12.99

Honey Jars

Honey Size

$5.95+

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Fresh bagels, coffee, and smoothies

Website

Location

1155 S Power Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

