Kokomo NYC

65 Kent Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11249

Cocktails

Spice Island

$19.00

Painkiller

$18.00

Island Goddess

$18.00

Tingz ah Gwan

$18.00

Take Flight

$17.00

Blouse and Skirt

$17.00

Rude Gyal

$18.00

Tropical G&T

$17.00

Frozen Dusse Colada

$21.00

U Remind Me

$18.00

Junglebird

$17.00

We Limin'

$17.00

A Likkle Fiyah

$17.00

Koko Express

$18.00Out of stock

Sop Thyme

$17.00

Berry & Bright

$18.00

Mule tide greetings

$18.00

Mango Rum Punch

$17.00

Tropical Rum Punch

$17.00

Koko Spritz

$15.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$18.00

Caribbean Rum Flight

$35.00

Blood Orange Kokomosa

$13.00

Pomegranate Cranberry Kokomosa

$13.00

Pear Ginger Kokomosa

$13.00

Kokomosa Flight

$36.00

Good Guice Kokorita

$16.00

Good Guice Cocktail Tree

$200.00

Premium Cocktail Tree

$280.00

Beer

Corona

$8.00

Heinekein

$8.00

Red Stripes

$8.00

Wine

GLS Les Alliés Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS Red Diamond Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

GLS Malbec Mendoza

$15.00

GLS Simonetti Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Mussel Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GLS Branizzi Pinot Grigio

$12.00

GLS Beach Rosé

$12.00

GLS Whispering Angel Rosé

$14.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Pineapple Soda

$4.00Out of stock

Kola Champagne

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$8.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$10.00

Fruit Punch

$9.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Club Soda

$5.00

Tonic Water

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
An immersive, multi-sensory dining experience, Kokomo connects with guests by way of art, architectural design, and sophisticated Caribbean inspired cuisine. The menu highlights a delicious mix of flatbreads, quality meats, comfort starches, and lavish cocktails.

65 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249

