Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kokomos

125 Reviews

$$

88 Hartford ave

Old Lyme, CT 06371

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Weekday

05/02/22

$25.00

05/03/2022

$20.00

05/04/2022

$20.00

05/05/2022

$20.00

05/09/2022

$20.00

05/10/2022

$20.00

05/11/2022

$20.00

05/12/2022

$20.00

05/16/2022

$20.00

05/17/2022

$20.00

05/18/2022

$20.00

05/19/2022

$20.00

05/23/2022

$20.00

05/24/2022

$20.00

05/25/2022

$20.00

05/26/2022

$20.00

05/31/2022

$20.00

06/01/2022

$20.00

06/02/2022

$20.00

06/06/2022

$20.00

06/07/2022

$20.00

06/08/2022

$20.00

06/09/2022

$20.00

06/13/2022

$20.00

06/14/2022

$20.00

06/15/2022

$20.00

06/16/2022

$20.00

06/20/2022

$20.00

06/21/2022

$20.00

06/22/2022

$20.00

06/23/2022

$20.00

06/27/2022

$20.00

06/28/2022

$20.00

06/29/2022

$20.00

06/30/2022

$20.00

07/05/2022

$20.00

07/06/2022

$20.00

07/07/2022

$20.00

07/11/2022

$20.00

07/12/2022

$20.00

07/13/2022

$20.00

07/14/2022

$20.00

07/18/2022

$20.00

07/19/2022

$20.00

07/20/2022

$20.00

07/21/2022

$20.00

07/25/2022

$20.00

07/26/2022

$20.00

07/27/2022

$20.00

07/28/2022

$20.00

08/01/2022

$20.00

08/02/2022

$20.00

08/03/2022

$20.00

08/04/2022

$20.00

08/08/2022

$20.00

08/09/2022

$20.00

08/10/2022

$20.00

08/11/2022

$20.00

08/15/2022

$20.00

08/16/2022

$20.00

08/17/2022

$20.00

08/18/2022

$20.00

08/22/2022

$20.00

08/23/2022

$20.00

08/24/2022

$20.00

08/25/2022

$20.00

08/29/2022

$20.00

08/30/2022

$20.00

08/31/2022

$20.00

09/01/2022

$20.00

09/06/2022

$20.00

09/07/2022

$20.00

09/08/2022

$20.00

09/12/2022

$20.00

09/13/2022

$20.00

09/14/2022

$20.00

09/15/2022

$20.00

09/19/2022

$20.00

09/20/2022

$20.00

09/21/2022

$20.00

09/22/2022

$20.00

09/26/2022

$20.00

Weekend

05/06/2022

$30.00

05/07/2022

$30.00

05/08/2022

$30.00

05/013/2022

$30.00

05/14/2022

$30.00

05/15/2022

$30.00

05/20/2022

$30.00

05/21/2022

$30.00

05/22/2022

$30.00

06/03/2022

$30.00

06/04/2022

$30.00

06/05/2022

$30.00

06/10/2022

$30.00

06/11/2022

$30.00

06/12/2022

$30.00

06/17/2022

$30.00

06/18/2022

$30.00

06/19/2022

$30.00

06/24/2022

$30.00

06/25/2022

$30.00

06/26/2022

$30.00

07/08/2022

$30.00

07/09/2022

$30.00

07/10/2022

$30.00

07/15/2022

$30.00

07/16/2022

$30.00

07/17/2022

$30.00

07/22/2022

$30.00

07/23/2022

$30.00

07/24/2022

$30.00

07/29/2022

$30.00

07/30/2022

$30.00

07/31/2022

$30.00

08/05/2022

$30.00

08/06/2022

$30.00

08/07/2022

$30.00

08/12/2022

$30.00Out of stock

08/13/2022

$30.00

08/14/2022

$30.00

08/19/2022

$30.00

08/20/2022

$30.00

08/21/2022

$30.00

08/26/2022

$30.00

08/27/2022

$30.00

08/28/2022

$30.00

09/09/2022

$30.00

09/10/2022

$30.00

09/11/2022

$30.00

09/16/2022

$30.00

09/17/2022

$30.00

09/18/2022

$30.00

09/23/2022

$30.00

09/24/2022

$30.00

09/25/2022

$30.00

Holidays

5/27/22

$35.00

5/28/22

$35.00

5/29/22

$35.00

5/30/22

$35.00Out of stock

7/1/22

$35.00

7/2/22

$35.00

7/3/22

$35.00

7/4/22

$35.00

9/2/22

$35.00

9/3/22

$35.00

9/3/22

$35.00

9/4/22

$35.00

Weekday

05/02/2022

$150.00

05/03/2022

$150.00

05/04/2022

$150.00

05/05/2022

$150.00

05/09/2022

$150.00

05/10/2022

$150.00

05/11/2022

$150.00

05/12/2022

$150.00

05/16/2022

$150.00

05/17/2022

$150.00

05/18/2022

$150.00

05/19/2022

$150.00

05/23/2022

$150.00Out of stock

05/24/2022

$150.00Out of stock

05/25/2022

$150.00Out of stock

05/26/2022

$150.00Out of stock

05/31/2022

$150.00

06/01/2022

$150.00

06/02/2022

$150.00

06/06/2022

$150.00

06/07/2022

$150.00

06/08/2022

$150.00

06/09/2022

$150.00

06/13/2022

$150.00

06/14/2022

$150.00

06/15/2022

$150.00

06/16/2022

$150.00

06/20/2022

$150.00

06/21/2022

$150.00

06/22/2022

$150.00

06/23/2022

$150.00

06/27/2022

$150.00

06/28/2022

$150.00

06/29/2022

$150.00

06/30/2022

$150.00

07/05/2022

$150.00

07/06/2022

$150.00

07/07/2022

$150.00

07/11/2022

$150.00

07/12/2022

$150.00

07/13/2022

$150.00

07/14/2022

$150.00

07/18/2022

$150.00

07/19/2022

$150.00

07/20/2022

$150.00

07/21/2022

$150.00

07/25/2022

$150.00

07/26/2022

$150.00

07/27/2022

$150.00

07/28/2022

$150.00

08/01/2022

$150.00

08/02/2022

$150.00

08/03/2022

$150.00

08/04/2022

$150.00

08/08/2022

$150.00

08/09/2022

$150.00

08/10/2022

$150.00

08/11/2022

$150.00

08/15/2022

$150.00

08/16/2022

$150.00

08/17/2022

$150.00

08/18/2022

$150.00

08/22/2022

$150.00

08/23/2022

$150.00

08/24/2022

$150.00

08/25/2022

$150.00

08/29/2022

$150.00

08/30/2022

$150.00

08/31/2022

$150.00

09/01/2022

$150.00

09/06/2022

$150.00

09/07/2022

$150.00

09/08/2022

$150.00

09/12/2022

$150.00

09/13/2022

$150.00

09/14/2022

$150.00

09/15/2022

$150.00

09/19/2022

$150.00

09/20/2022

$150.00

09/21/2022

$150.00

09/22/2022

$150.00

Weekend

05/06/2022

$250.00

05/07/2022

$250.00

05/08/2022

$250.00

05/13/2022

$250.00

05/14/2022

$250.00

05/15/2022

$250.00

05/20/2022

$250.00Out of stock

05/21/2022

$250.00Out of stock

05/22/2022

$250.00Out of stock

06/03/2022

$250.00

06/04/2022

$250.00

06/05/2022

$250.00

06/10/2022

$250.00

06/11/2022

$250.00

06/12/2022

$250.00

06/17/2022

$250.00

06/18/2022

$250.00

06/19/2022

$250.00

06/24/2022

$250.00

06/25/2022

$250.00

06/26/2022

$250.00

07/08/2022

$250.00

07/09/2022

$250.00

07/10/2022

$250.00

07/15/2022

$250.00

07/16/2022

$250.00

07/17/2022

$250.00

07/22/2022

$250.00

07/23/2022

$250.00

07/24/2022

$250.00

07/29/2022

$250.00

07/30/2022

$250.00

07/31/2022

$250.00

08/05/2022

$250.00

08/06/2022

$250.00

08/07/2022

$250.00

08/12/2022

$250.00Out of stock

08/13/2022

$250.00

08/14/2022

$250.00

08/19/2022

$250.00

08/20/2022

$250.00Out of stock

08/21/2022

$250.00Out of stock

08/26/2022

$250.00

08/27/2022

$250.00

08/28/2022

$250.00

09/09/2022

$250.00

09/10/2022

$250.00

09/11/2022

$250.00

09/16/2022

$250.00

09/17/2022

$250.00

09/18/2022

$250.00

09/23/2022

$250.00

09/24/2022

$250.00

09/25/2022

$250.00

Holidays

5/27/22

$300.00

5/28/22

$300.00

5/29/22

$300.00

5/30/22

$300.00

7/1/22

$350.00

7/2/22

$350.00

7/3/22

$350.00

7/4/22

$350.00

9/2/22

$300.00

8/3/22

$300.00

8/4/22

$300.00

8/5/22

$300.00

Draft Beer

Modelo

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Guinness

$8.00

Subduction

$8.00

Greenport Pilsner

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

88 Hartford ave, Old Lyme, CT 06371

Directions

Gallery
Kokomos image
Kokomos image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Black Hall Kitchen Co.
orange star3.0 • 54
100 Shore Rd Old Lyme, CT 06371
View restaurantnext
Deke's Bagels
orange starNo Reviews
157 West Main Street Niantic, CT 06357
View restaurantnext
Liv's Shack OLD SAYBROOK - PICK UP IN OLD SAYBROOK
orange star4.6 • 154
26 Bridge Street Old Saybrook, CT 06475
View restaurantnext
Charlie's Place Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
26 West Main Street Niantic, CT 06357
View restaurantnext
Skipper's - Niantic
orange starNo Reviews
167 Main Street East Lyme, CT 06357
View restaurantnext
185 Main Street - Sift Bake Shop - Niantic
orange starNo Reviews
185 Main Street East Lyme, CT 06357
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Old Lyme
Old Saybrook
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Niantic
review star
No reviews yet
New London
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Groton
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Greenport
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Shelter Island Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Guilford
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Mystic
review star
Avg 4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston