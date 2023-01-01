Koko Ni 1441 26th St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Make a reservation for our omakase tasting menu on Tock!
Location
1441 26th St, Denver, CO 80205
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stowaway Kitchen - 2528 Walnut St, #104
4.6 • 1,094
2528 Walnut St, #104 Denver, CO 80205
View restaurant
Adobo at First Draft - Temporary Account - TEMPORARY ACCOUNT - NOT ACTIVE
No Reviews
1309 26th Street Denver, CO 80205
View restaurant