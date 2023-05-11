Kokonut Island Grill - Pleasant Grove 005 - Pleasant Grove

A map showing the location of Kokonut Island Grill - Pleasant Grove 005 - Pleasant GroveView gallery

Kokonut Island Grill - Pleasant Grove

No reviews yet

612 S. Pleasant Grove Blvd Suite 500

Pleasant Grove, UT 84062

FOOD

Mixed Plates

Lil Luau

$10.99

Combination Plate that includes choice of two 4 oz. meat portions, choice of white or brown rice, choice of Macaroni salad or Green Salad w/dressing and 2 side sauces cups.

Big Luau

$14.49

Combination Plate that includes choice of two 6 oz. meat portions, choice of white or brown rice, choice of Macaroni salad or Green Salad w/dressing and 2 side sauce cups.

Aloha Plate

$18.99

Combination Plate that includes choice of three 6 oz. meat portions, choice of white or brown rice, choice of Macaroni salad or Green Salad w/dressing and 3 side sauce cups.

Family Feast

$49.99

A complete meal service for approximately five adults that includes a choice of 2 meats, a choice of white or brown rice, a choice of macaroni salad or green salad with dressings and 2 side sauces.

Ahi Tuna Poke

$15.95

Includes spicy Sesame Shoyu marinated Ahi Tuna served on a bed of your choice of white rice, brown rice or green salad. Then topped with shredded cabbage, spicy mayo, green onions and sesame seeds.

Kids Meal

$5.99

A children's size portion that includes a choice of 1 meat, 1 side, 1 side sauce and a choice of apple juice or chocolate milk box.

Side

Side - Spam Musubi

$3.50
Side- Mac Salad

$3.95

Side- White Rice

$1.95

Side- Brown Rice

$1.95

Side- Green Salad

$3.95
Side- Teri Chicken

$5.99

Side- Katsu Chicken

$5.99
Side- Kalua Pork

$5.99

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Side - Poke

$5.99

Dessert

Tropical Lava Cake

$3.95

Strawberry Guave flavored cake topped with Cream Cheese Frosting and Guava Nectar Glaze.

DRINKS

Fountain Drink (22 oz)

$2.79

Hawaiian Sun

$2.69

Kids Drink

$1.39
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
612 S. Pleasant Grove Blvd Suite 500, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062

