Kokonut Island Grill - Provo

review star

No reviews yet

62 W. Cougar Blvd #104

Provo, UT 84604

Order Again

Mixed Plates

Lil Luau

$10.99

Big Luau

$14.49

Aloha Plate

$18.99

Shrimp Plate

$15.95
Ahi Tuna Poke

Ahi Tuna Poke

$15.95
Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$5.99

Comes with 1 meat and 1 choice of side

Sandwiches

Katsu Chicken Sandwich

Katsu Chicken Sandwich

$8.95
Kalua Pork Sandwich

Kalua Pork Sandwich

$8.95
Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Side

Side- White Rice

$1.95

Side- Brown Rice

$1.95
Side- Mac Salad

Side- Mac Salad

$3.95

Side- Salad

$3.95
Side- Teri Chicken

Side- Teri Chicken

$5.99
Side- Teri Steak

Side- Teri Steak

$7.99
Side- Kalua Pork

Side- Kalua Pork

$5.99

Side- Katsu Chicken

$5.99

Side - Spam Musubi

$3.50

Luau Experience

$4.99

Dessert

Tropical Lava Cake

Tropical Lava Cake

$3.95

Drinks

Fountain Drink (22 oz)

$2.79

Hawaiian Sun - Guava Nectar

$2.69

Hawaiian Sun - Passion Orange

$2.69

Hawaiian Sun - Strawberry Guava

$2.69

Hawaiian Sun - Pass O Guava

$2.69

Hawaiian Sun - Pineapple Orange

$2.69

Hawaiian Sun - Lilikoi Passion

$2.69

Kids Drink

$1.39
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

62 W. Cougar Blvd #104, Provo, UT 84604

Directions

Kokonut Island Grill - PROVO, UT image
Kokonut Island Grill - PROVO, UT image
Kokonut Island Grill - PROVO, UT image
Kokonut Island Grill - PROVO, UT image

