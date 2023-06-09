  • Home
  • /
  • Herriman
  • /
  • Kokonut Island Grill - Riverton - 006 - Riverton
A map showing the location of Kokonut Island Grill - Riverton 006 - RivertonView gallery

Kokonut Island Grill - Riverton 006 - Riverton

review star

No reviews yet

13222 S Tree Sparrow Dr, Suite R-100

Riverton, UT 84096

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

Mixed Plates

Lil Luau

$10.99

Combination Plate that includes choice of two 4 oz. meat portions, choice of white or brown rice, choice of Macaroni salad or Green Salad w/dressing and 2 side sauces cups.

Big Luau

$14.49

Combination Plate that includes choice of two 6 oz. meat portions, choice of white or brown rice, choice of Macaroni salad or Green Salad w/dressing and 2 side sauce cups.

Aloha Plate

$18.99

Combination Plate that includes choice of three 6 oz. meat portions, choice of white or brown rice, choice of Macaroni salad or Green Salad w/dressing and 3 side sauce cups.

Family Feast

$49.99

A complete meal service for approximately five adults that includes a choice of 2 meats, a choice of white or brown rice, a choice of macaroni salad or green salad with dressings and 2 side sauces.

Ahi Tuna Poke

Ahi Tuna Poke

$15.95

Includes spicy Sesame Shoyu marinated Ahi Tuna served on a bed of your choice of white rice, brown rice or green salad. Then topped with shredded cabbage, spicy mayo, green onions and sesame seeds.

Kids Meal

$5.99

A children's size portion that includes a choice of 1 meat, 1 side, 1 side sauce and a choice of apple juice or chocolate milk box.

Side

Side - Spam Musubi

$3.50
Side- Mac Salad

Side- Mac Salad

$3.95

Side- White Rice

$1.95

Side- Brown Rice

$1.95

Side- Green Salad

$3.95
Side- Teri Chicken

Side- Teri Chicken

$5.99

Side- Katsu Chicken

$5.99
Side- Kalua Pork

Side- Kalua Pork

$5.99

Dessert

Tropical Lava Cake

Tropical Lava Cake

$3.95

Strawberry Guave flavored cake topped with Cream Cheese Frosting and Guava Nectar Glaze.

DRINKS

Fountain Drink (22 oz)

$2.79

Hawaiian Sun

$2.69

Kids Drink

$1.39
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13222 S Tree Sparrow Dr, Suite R-100, Riverton, UT 84096

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Los Tapatios Taco Grill - Herriman - 5418 W Mainn St
orange starNo Reviews
5418 W Mainn St Herriman, UT 84096
View restaurantnext
Iceberg Drive Inn - Riverton
orange starNo Reviews
5049 13400 South Riverton, UT 84096
View restaurantnext
The Salty Pineapple
orange star4.4 • 990
13262 S 5600 W Herriman, UT 84096
View restaurantnext
Crave Cookies - Herriman, UT
orange starNo Reviews
11946 South Carlsbad Way, STE 200 Herriman, UT 84096
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Herriman
orange starNo Reviews
5502 13400 S Herriman, UT 84096
View restaurantnext
SAFFRON CIRCLE - RIVERTON
orange starNo Reviews
4594 W PARTRIDGEHILL LN Riverton, UT 84096
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Riverton

The Salty Pineapple
orange star4.4 • 990
13262 S 5600 W Herriman, UT 84096
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Riverton
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Lehi
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
American Fork
review star
Avg 4.9 (14 restaurants)
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston