Kokonut Island Grill - SLC Salt Lake City

358 S 700 E

Salt Lake City, UT 84102

Order Again

Mixed Plates

Lil Luau

$10.99

Big Luau

$14.49

Aloha Plate

$18.99

Shrimp Plate

$15.95
Ahi Tuna Poke

Ahi Tuna Poke

$15.95
Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$5.99

Comes with 1 meat and 1 choice of side

Sandwiches

Katsu Chicken Sandwich

Katsu Chicken Sandwich

$8.95
Kalua Pork Sandwich

Kalua Pork Sandwich

$8.95
Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Side

Side- White Rice

$1.95

Side- Brown Rice

$1.95
Side- Mac Salad

Side- Mac Salad

$3.95

Side- Salad

$3.95
Side- Teri Chicken

Side- Teri Chicken

$5.99
Side- Teri Steak

Side- Teri Steak

$7.99
Side- Kalua Pork

Side- Kalua Pork

$5.99

Side- Katsu Chicken

$5.99

Side - Spam Musubi

$3.50

Luau Experience

$4.99

Dessert

Tropical Lava Cake

Tropical Lava Cake

$3.95

Drinks

Fountain Drink (22 oz)

$2.79

Hawaiian Sun - Guava Nectar

$2.69

Hawaiian Sun - Passion Orange

$2.69

Hawaiian Sun - Strawberry Guava

$2.69

Hawaiian Sun - Pass O Guava

$2.69

Hawaiian Sun - Pineapple Orange

$2.69

Hawaiian Sun - Lilikoi Passion

$2.69

Kids Drink

$1.39
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

358 S 700 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102

Directions

