Kokonut Island Grill - Woods Cross North Salt Lake (Woodscross)

470 E 1100 N

North Salt Lake, UT 84054

Mixed Plates

$10.99

$14.49

$18.99

$15.95
$15.95
$5.99

Comes with 1 meat and 1 choice of side

Sandwiches

$8.95
$8.95
$8.95

Side

$1.95

$1.95
$3.95

$3.95
$5.99
$7.99
$5.99

$5.99

$3.50

$4.99

$3.95

$2.79

$2.69

$2.69

$2.69

$2.69

$2.69

$2.69

$1.39
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
