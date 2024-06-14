KoKo's Crispy Fried Chicken
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
At our restaurant, we take pride in crafting each dish with a blend of traditional Asian spices and seasonings, creating a unique and tantalizing flavor profile that will transport your taste buds to the bustling streets of Asia. Our Asian Style Fried Chicken is a labor of love, prepared with the freshest ingredients and a secret blend of aromatic herbs and spices, ensuring every bite is a burst of savory satisfaction. Served crispy and golden, our Asian Style Fried Chicken boasts a perfectly seasoned, crunchy exterior that gives way to juicy, tender meat with each bite. Whether you prefer a classic, straightforward flavor or a bold, spicy kick, our menu offers a variety of options to cater to every palate.
6418 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX 78413