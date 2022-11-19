Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

Kolache Krave (Pleasant Grove, UT)

446 Reviews

$

1926 W Pleasant Grove Blvd Suite D

Pleasant Grove, UT 84062

Order Again

Popular Items

*Sausage, Egg & Cheese
*Bacon, Egg & Cheese
*Mountain Man

Savory

*Sausage, Egg & Cheese

*Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$4.39

Ground sausage tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs and topped with mild cheddar cheese. A regular favorite.

Sausage, Egg, Cheese & Jalapeño

Sausage, Egg, Cheese & Jalapeño

$4.39

Our traditional mix of ground sausage, cooked eggs, mild cheddar cheese, but comes with roasted jalapeños. 🔥

*Bacon, Egg & Cheese

*Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$4.39

Fresh, crisp bacon tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs and topped with mild cheddar cheese. What's not to like?

Bacon, Egg, Cheese & Jalapeño

Bacon, Egg, Cheese & Jalapeño

$4.39

Our traditional bacon, egg, and cheese mix but with roasted jalapeños to give an extra kick.

*Mountain Man

*Mountain Man

$4.59

Ground sausage, pepper bacon, ham, and hash browns tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs and topped with mild cheddar cheese. A way to a man's heart <3

Mountain Man Jalapeño

Mountain Man Jalapeño

$4.59

Ground sausage, pepper bacon, ham, and hash browns tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs, spiced with roasted diced jalapenos, and topped with mild cheddar cheese. A way to a spicy man's heart <3

Sausage & Gravy

Sausage & Gravy

$4.59

Seasoned ground sausage, creamy white gravy, stuffed in our sweet dough. Your Grandma's biscuits and gravy may have finally found its match.

Southwest Veggie Omelette

Southwest Veggie Omelette

$4.39

This is our kolache with the most variety we have made so far. Packed with roasted corn, black beans, peppers, onions, cooked egg, chipotle salsa, and melted pepper jack cheese.

Denver Omelette **NEW**

Denver Omelette **NEW**

$4.39

This classic Denver Omelette brings it all together with smoked bell peppers and onions, diced ham, our seasoned eggs and cheddar cheese.

Cajun Sausage

Cajun Sausage

$4.39

This one's a real southern treat. Comes with a cajun sausage link wrapped in our traditional dough, seasoned with paprika on top. Be ready for lots of flavor when you take a bite!

*Meat Lovers Pizza

*Meat Lovers Pizza

$4.59

For the pizza lovers. This one will not disappoint. Mozzarella cheese melted into loads of sausage and pepperoni and bacon bits, mixed in with marinara sauce.

*Philly Cheesesteak

*Philly Cheesesteak

$5.39

Marinated beef blended with roasted peppers mixed in, cheese, a dash of seasonings, and cream cheese to hold it all together. We don't hold back when it comes to kolaches.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.09

Shredded and seasoned chicken tossed with roasted corn, beans, with cheese, a small amount of chipotle salsa for a slight kick, and a little cream cheese to hold it all together in our sweet dough.

Soups *Coming Soon!*

Tomato Basil Bisque

Tomato Basil Bisque

$4.19Out of stock

Delicious medley of tomatoes, light cream, spices, and garlic all simmered in a rich broth.

Chicken Poblano

Chicken Poblano

$4.19Out of stock

A creamy blend of diced chicken and spicy peppers are accented with corn and black beans, then finished with a hint of lime.

Broccoli Cheese

Broccoli Cheese

$4.19Out of stock

Tender chopped broccoli and sauteed onions in a velvety smooth cheddar cheese sauce.

Sweet

Apple Crisp

Apple Crisp

$2.69

Cream cheese base kolache, apple pie filling topped with our in-house cinnamon streusel. *someone pinch me*

Plain Cream Cheese

Plain Cream Cheese

$2.69

Sometimes you just got to be simple and to the point.

*Raspberry

*Raspberry

$2.69

This one has a cream cheese base with raspberry filling that feels like it bursts in your mouth with tart and sweet. A forever favorite here at Kolache Krave. 👌

*Strawberry

*Strawberry

$2.69

A cream cheese base kolache, whip cream, strawberries, and uhh.. more strawberries. What else do you really need? 🍓😍

Streusel & Cream Cheese

Streusel & Cream Cheese

$2.69

Comes with a tasty balance of cinnamon and cream cheese and a crumbly streusel topping. This kolache is the cinna-BOMB.

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$2.69

A cream cheese base kolache that's topped with a creamy lime filling, a dollop of whip cream and a cinnamon streusel sprinkle on top.

*Chocolate Éclair

*Chocolate Éclair

$2.69

A sweet cream cheese kolache base with a unique concoction. Comes drizzled with our traditional chocolate creme and also a Bavarian cream. Probably our sweetest one we have! 😋

Oreo Crème

Oreo Crème

$2.69

Our cream cheese sweet base topped with our chocolate crème, a dollop of whipped cream and Oreo crumbs on top!

Pumpkin *Seasonal*

Pumpkin *Seasonal*

$2.69

Seasonal Item! Our cream cheese sweet base with creamy Pumpkin filling topped with whip cream. Though simple, the flavor means it is finally fall! 🍁

Peppermint Cocoa *Seasonal*

Peppermint Cocoa *Seasonal*

$2.69

On our cream cheese base, this sweet has our creamy chocolate with a dollop of whip cream and flakes of peppermint will sure get you into the holiday spirit. *Note* chocolate is not hot because that would be insane.

Beverages

Fountain Drink 21oz

Fountain Drink 21oz

$1.99
Fountain Drink 32oz

Fountain Drink 32oz

$2.49
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$1.99
Milk

Milk

$1.99
Traditional Eggnog

Traditional Eggnog

$3.19Out of stock

Shamrock Farms Eggnog makes a custom blend of spices and sweet, creamy flavor. Festive holiday beverage.

Cocoa 12oz

Cocoa 12oz

$1.99
Cocoa 20oz

Cocoa 20oz

$2.29
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.69

Can't go wrong with a chilled Root Beer in a glass bottle.

Sarsaparilla

Sarsaparilla

$2.69

To me, Root Beer and Sarsaparilla smell the same, but Sarsaparilla tastes better and I couldn't tell you why. Also chilled in a glass bottle. The only way to drink soda

Cream Soda

Cream Soda

$2.69

Vanilla, carbonated, and in a chilled glass bottle. What could go wrong?

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$1.99

Breakfast Kolache and Orange Juice, now that is a complete breakfast.

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.99

An Apple Juice a day keeps the doctor wanting more Kolaches with his Apple Juice.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.59

Water Cup

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Kolache Krave fast casual counter serve bakery restaurant. Enjoy our sweet and savory kolaches baked fresh with our unique dough recipe that you will krave. Order online for pickup

Website

Location

1926 W Pleasant Grove Blvd Suite D, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062

Directions

