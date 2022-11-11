Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kolacheez Coffee Bar 108 North Hartford Avenue

No reviews yet

108 North Hartford Avenue

Centerburg, OH 43011

Popular Items

Sausage and Cheese Kolache
Pumpkin Cream Cheese
Sausage Jalapeno, Cheese Kolache

Savory Kolache

1/2 Dozen Kolache

$22.00

Dozen Kolache

$40.00

Sausage Jalapeno, Cheese Kolache

$3.95

Sausage and Cheese Kolache

$3.95

Ham, Cheese, Jalapeno Kolache

$3.95

Ham and Cheese Kolache

$3.95

Breakfast Sausage, Egg and Cheese Kolache

$3.95

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Kolache

$3.95

Egg and Cheese

$3.95

Bacon, Egg, Cheese and Jalapeno

$3.95

Breakfast Sausage, Egg, Cheese and Jalapeno

$3.95

Thanksgiving Kolache

$6.50

Traditional Kolache dough heavily stuffed with Turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce. *not eligible for 1 dozen discount pricing*

Turkey and Swiss

$3.95Out of stock

Our NEW LUNCH kolache! Deli Sliced Turkey with Swiss Cheese

Monte Cristo Kolache

$4.50Out of stock

Fruit Kolache

Strawberry and Cream Cheese

$3.95

Blackberry Cream Cheese

$3.95Out of stock

Cherry Cream Cheese

$3.95

Lg Apple Icing

$3.95

Apricot Cream Cheese

$3.95Out of stock

Pumpkin Cream Cheese

$3.95

Sweet Kolache dough with a dollop of pumpkin, spices and cream cheese baked inside

Raspberry Cream Cheese

$3.95

Caramel Apple

$3.95Out of stock

Lg Cherry Icing

$3.95Out of stock

Raspberry Iced

$3.95Out of stock

Blackberry Iced

$3.95Out of stock

Blueberry Cream Cheese Iced

$3.95Out of stock

Blueberry Iced

$3.95Out of stock

Strawberry Iced

$3.95Out of stock

Lemon Poppy

$3.95Out of stock

Apricot Iced

$3.95Out of stock

Drip Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$3.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.25+

Decaf Coffee

$2.00+

Airpot Coffee To-Go

$35.00Out of stock

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Espresso

Americano

$2.50+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Latte

$3.75+

Espresso and Steamed Milk

Mocha Latte

$4.25+

Caramel Latte

$4.25+

Vanilla Latte

$4.25+

Redeye

$4.25+

Espresso

$2.50+

Cortado

$3.00+

Toasted Marshmallow Latte

$4.25+

Smore latte

$4.50+

Bonfire lovers unite over this yummy drink! Espresso with chocolate sauce, toasted marshmallow syrup topped with whipped cream and crumbled graham cracker on top.

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$4.50+

Caramel Machiatto

$4.25+
White Chocolate Raspberry Cake

White Chocolate Raspberry Cake

$4.50+

Whoa! This is like Holiday Heaven! Espresso and steamed milk with a perfect ratio of White Chocolate sauce, and our secret flavor profile that creates a decadent start to your morning! Topped with whipped cream, raspberry drizzle vanilla cookie crumbles.

Raspberry Mocha

$4.75+

Mocha Latte with Raspberry flavor shot

Cinnamon Dulce Latte

$4.50+

Teacher's Pet - Caramel Mocha Latte

$5.00+

Caramel Mocha Latte

Caramel Pumpkin Swirl

$4.50+
Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

$4.75+

The BEST Cold Brew Ever just got even better with a little pumpkin syrup and a sweet pumpkin cream topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon!

White Pumpkin Latte

$4.50+

Pumpkin Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$4.50+

Witches Brew

$4.50+

Espresso, Butterscotch Syrup, Caramel Sauce, Whipped Cream, Caramel Drizzle, and Toffee Bits

Hazelnut Mocha

$4.75+

This is your nutella-adjacent Latte. Mocha latte with Hazelnut syrup topped with whipped cream, fudge drizzle and a chocolate covered espresso bean for an added kick.

Hot Drinks

Chai Latte

$3.75+

Steamer (Steamed milk)

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Harvest Apple Cider

$4.25+

Hot Apple Cider with special blend of Harvest Flavors and Spices, topped with Whipped Cream and a sprinkle of Cinnamon.

Apple Chai-der

$4.00+

Seasonal fall flavors of apple cider and chai in a slightly creamy hot blend. You’ll definitely want to try this barista favorite! 🍎 🍁

Pumpkin Chai Latte

$4.00+

Pumpkin Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Green Tea HOT

$3.25+

Peppermint Tea HOT

$3.25+

Earl Grey Tea Hot

$3.25+

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Cold Drinks

Pop

$2.00+

Fountain Water

$0.25+

Small milk

$2.50

Large milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50+

A delicious concoction of strawberries and lemon to make a sweet, yet tart, spritzer *available for a limited time*

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.00+

Iced Caramel Machiatto

$4.50+
Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

$4.75+

The BEST Cold Brew Ever just got even better with a little pumpkin syrup and a sweet pumpkin cream topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon!

Iced Pumpkin Chai Latte

$4.50+

Cinnamon Dulce Cold Brew

$4.50+
Salted Caramel Cold Brew with Sweet Cream

Salted Caramel Cold Brew with Sweet Cream

$4.50+

Heaven in a cup? Yes please! This amazing cold brew is topped with sweet cream and mouth watering drizzle of salted caramel and coarse salt.

Campfire Cold Brew

$4.50+

ICED Harvest Apple Cider

$5.25+

Cold Cauldron

$4.25+

Iced Brewed Coffee, Butterscotch Syrup, Caramel Syrup

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Blended Drinks

Vanilla Blended

$4.50+

Mocha Blended

$4.50+

Caramel Blended

$4.50+

Hot chocolate- FROZEN

$4.50+

Our signature hot chocolate blended with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle on top.

Decaf Vanilla Blended

$4.50+

Decaf Mocha Blended

$4.50+

Decaf Caramel Blended

$4.50+

Blended Creme

$3.50+

Frozen Chocolate Covered Cherry 🍒

$5.25+

White Chocolate Raspberry Cake - Frozen

$5.50+

Harvest Apple Cider

$5.50+

Frozen S'mores

$5.50+

Sweets

A very wholesome treat! Made with Nestle Tollhouse morsels, chopped pecans, old fashioned oats, cinnamon, brown sugar, and flour. Great Milk Dunker !
Cowboy Cookie Texas size

Cowboy Cookie Texas size

$1.00

A very wholesome treat! Made with Nestle Tollhouse morsels, chopped pecans, old fashioned oats, cinnamon, brown sugar, and flour. Great Milk Dunker !

1/2 Dozen Cookies

$5.00

Dozen Cookies

$10.00

Pumpkin bread loaf

$12.50

Pumpkin muffin

$3.50Out of stock
Mini Pumpkin Cookie

Mini Pumpkin Cookie

$1.00
1 dozen Pumpkin Cookies

1 dozen Pumpkin Cookies

$10.00
1/2 dozen Mini Pumpkin Cookies

1/2 dozen Mini Pumpkin Cookies

$5.00

Pecan Pie Muffin

$3.50

GF Cowboy Cookie

$1.25

Retail Coffee

El Bombo Columbian Roast

$18.00

Griffin Espresso Roast

$15.00Out of stock

Decaf Roast

$18.00Out of stock

Java Dark Roast

$18.00Out of stock

Early Bird

12 oz Coffee

$6.25

16 oz Coffee

$6.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 am
Restaurant info

We serve hot express breakfast items, Roosevelt Coffee, and bakery goods. We have a drive thru and a dine in that seats 25 people. Located at the old Centerburg mill and right on the Ohio Erie trail!

Website

Location

108 North Hartford Avenue, Centerburg, OH 43011

Directions

Gallery
Kolacheez Coffee Bar image
Kolacheez Coffee Bar image
Kolacheez Coffee Bar image

