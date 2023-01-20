Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Sandwiches

Kolache Rolf's - Longmire

review star

No reviews yet

3525 F Longmire

College Station, TX 77845

Popular Items

Dozen Fruit Kolaches
Pocket
Energy Drinks

Breakfast

Small Sausage

$1.19

Plain, Cheese, or Cheese & Jalapeno

Slovacek Sausage

$2.89

Plain, Cheese, or Cheese & Jalapeno

Bacon

$2.49

Cheese or Cheese & Jalapeno

Ham

$2.49

CHeese or Cheese & Jalapeno

Pocket

$3.99

Chicken & Beef Fajita or BBQ

Bubba Bun

$2.99

Sausage, Bacon, or Ham with an Egg Patty & Cheese

Whole Bird Bubba Bun

$2.99

Chicken Patty & Cheese

Skinny Bubba Bun

$2.79

No Egg or No Meat

Breakfast Square

$2.99

Oatmeal

$2.89

Oatmeal blended with any of the fruit kolache filling or cream cheese

Bread Rolls

$0.79

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.39

Baked Goods

Fruit Kolache

$1.35

Cream Cheese

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Apple

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Apricot

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Dozen Fruit Kolaches

$15.00

Blueberry

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Cherry

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Lemon

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Peach

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Poppy Seed

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Prune

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Raspberry

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Strawberry

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Texas Size Muffin

$3.09

Banana Nut, Blueberry, Chocolate, Cranberry Nut, or Glorious Morning

Cinnamon Roll

$2.79

Loaded Cinnamon Roll

$3.39

Cinnamon Roll topped with cream cheese, caramel schmear, & pecans

Cinnamon Twist

$2.79

Loaded Cinnamon Twist

$3.39

Cinnamon Twist topped with cream cheese, caramel schmear, & crushed pecans

Oatmeal

$2.89

Oatmeal blended with any of the fruit kolache filling or cream cheese

Cream Cheese/Carmel

$0.75

Lunch & Sweets

Lunch Combo

$10.09

Two Sandwich Sliders (Ham, Turkey, or Chicken Salad) Chips, Cookie, and a Drink

Sliders

$3.39

Chips

$1.19

Cookie

$1.09

Chocolate Chip, Iced Lemon, Double Chocolate, Oatmeal Raisin, Snickerdoodle, Sugar, Peanut Butter

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.39

Drinks

Regular Fountain Drink

$2.09

Small Coffee

$1.89

Breakfast Blend, House Blend, or Decaf

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Starbucks Frappucino

$3.69

Caramel, Mocha, Vanilla

Juice 15 oz

$2.29

Apple, Cranberry, Cran-Apple, Cran-Grape, Grapefruit, Orange

Large Fountain Drink

$2.29

Large Coffee

$2.09

Breakfast Blend, House Blend, or Decaf

White Milk

$1.99

Whole Chocolate or White, & 2% White

Bottled Water

$2.29

Drinks

$1.95

Canned Soft Drinks

$1.19

Big Train Blended ICed Coffee

$4.99

Caramel, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Kona Mocha, Low Carb Mocha, Mocha, Vanilla, White Chocolate

Energy Drinks

$3.19

Special Energy Drinks

$3.59

Gatorade

$2.29

Refill

$0.99

Smoothies

$4.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.29

Chai Tea

$3.39

Chocolate, Spiced, or Vanilla

2% Milk

$1.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.29

Crandberry-Grape

$2.29

Apple Juice

$2.29

Orange Juice

$2.29

Sweet Tea

$1.79
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3525 F Longmire, College Station, TX 77845

Directions

Gallery
Kolache Rolf's - Longmire image
Kolache Rolf's - Longmire image

