Kolache Rolf's - Texas Ave

252 Reviews

$

2307 Texas Ave

College Station, TX 77845

Order Again

Breakfast

Small Plain Sausage

$1.19

Plain, Cheese, or Cheese & Jalapeno

Slovacek Sausage

$2.89

Plain, Cheese, or Cheese & Jalapeno

Bacon

$2.49

Cheese or Cheese & Jalapeno

Ham

$2.49

CHeese or Cheese & Jalapeno

Bubba Bun

$2.99

Sausage, Bacon, or Ham with an Egg Patty & Cheese

Small Sausage & Cheese

$1.19

Slovacek Sausage & Cheese

$2.89

Bacon, Cheese, & Jalapeno

$2.49

Ham, Cheese, & Jalapeno

$2.49

Skinny Bubba Bun

$2.79

No Egg or No Meat

Small Sausage, Cheese, & Jalapeno

$1.19

Slovacek Sausage Cheese & Jalapeno

$2.89

Pocket

$3.99

Chicken & Beef Fajita or BBQ

Breakfast Square

Breakfast Square

$2.99

Sauasge or Chorizo with Scambled Eggs and Cheese baked inside our fresh kolache bread. Available on weekends only.

Whole Bird Bubba Bun

$2.99

Chicken Patty & Cheese

Oatmeal

$2.79

Oatmeal blended with any of the fruit kolache filling or cream cheese

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.39

Bread Rolls

$0.79

Baked Goods

Fruit Kolache

$1.35

Cream Cheese

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Apple

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Apricot

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Cinnamon Roll

$2.79

Dozen Fruit Kolaches

$15.00

Blueberry

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Cherry

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Lemon

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Cinnamon Twist

$2.79

Texas Size Muffin

$3.09

Banana Nut, Blueberry, Chocolate, Cranberry Nut, or Glorious Morning

Peach

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Prune

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Raspberry

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Loaded Cinnamon Roll

$3.39

Cinnamon Roll topped with cream cheese, caramel schmear, & pecans

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Strawberry

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Poppy Seed

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Cream Cheese/Carmel/Pecans

$0.75

Loaded Cinnamon Twist

$3.39

Cinnamon Twist topped with cream cheese, caramel schmear, & crushed pecans

Lunch & Sweets

Lunch Combo

$10.09

Two Sandwich Sliders (Ham, Turkey, or Chicken Salad) Chips, Cookie, and a Drink

Chips

$1.19

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.39

Cookie

$1.09

Chocolate Chip, Iced Lemon, Double Chocolate, Oatmeal Raisin, Snickerdoodle, Sugar, Peanut Butter

Sliders

$3.39

Drinks

Small Coffee

$1.89

Breakfast Blend, House Blend, or Decaf

Regular Fountain Drink

$2.09

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Orange Juice

$2.29

Big Train Blended ICed Coffee

$4.99

Caramel, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Kona Mocha, Low Carb Mocha, Mocha, Vanilla, White Chocolate

Large Coffee

$2.09

Breakfast Blend, House Blend, or Decaf

Large Fountain Drink

$2.29

2% Milk

$1.99

Apple Juice

$2.29

Starbucks Frappucino

$3.69

Caramel, Mocha, Vanilla

Hot Tea

$1.99

Canned Soft Drinks

$1.19

Large Milk

$1.99

Whole Chocolate or White, & 2% White

Cranberry Juice

$2.29

Smoothies

$4.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.29

Whole Milk

$1.99

Crandberry-Grape

$2.29

Energy Drinks

$3.39

Chai Tea

$3.39

Chocolate, Spiced, or Vanilla

Bottled Water 20 oz

$2.29

Gatorade

$2.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2307 Texas Ave, College Station, TX 77845

Directions

Gallery
Kolache Rolf's - Texas Ave image
Kolache Rolf's - Texas Ave image

