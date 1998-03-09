Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
Dessert & Ice Cream

Kolache Rolf's University

252 Reviews

$

800 Earl Rudder

College Station, TX 77840

Popular Items

Dozen Fruit Kolaches


Breakfast

Small Plain Sausage

Small Plain Sausage

$1.19

Small Sausage & Cheese

$1.19

Small Sausage, Cheese, & Jalapeno

$1.19

Slovacek Sausage

$2.89

Slovacek Sausage & Cheese

$2.89

Slovacek Sausage & Cheese & Jalapeno

$2.89
Bacon & Cheese

Bacon & Cheese

$2.49
Bacon & Cheese & Jalapeno

Bacon & Cheese & Jalapeno

$2.49

CHeese or Cheese & Jalapeno

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$2.49

Ham, Cheese, & Jalapeno

$2.49
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bubba Bun

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bubba Bun

$2.99
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bubba Bun

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bubba Bun

$2.99

Sausage, Bacon, or Ham with an Egg Patty & Cheese

Ham Egg&Cheese Bubba Bun

$2.99

Whole Bird Bubba Bun

$2.99

Chicken Patty & Cheese

Skinny Bubba Bun

$2.79

No Egg or No Meat

Breakfast Square

Breakfast Square

$2.99

Sauasge or Chorizo with Scambled Eggs and Cheese baked inside our fresh kolache bread

Beef Pocket

Beef Pocket

$3.99

Chicken & Beef Fajita or BBQ

Chicken Pocket

$3.99

BBQ Pocket

$3.99
Bread Rolls

Bread Rolls

$0.79

Baked Goods

Fruit Kolache

$1.35
Cream Cheese

Cream Cheese

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Apple

Apple

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Apricot

Apricot

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Blueberry

Blueberry

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Cherry

Cherry

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Lemon

Lemon

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Peach

$1.35
Poppy Seed

Poppy Seed

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Prune

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Raspberry

Raspberry

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Strawberry

Strawberry

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Strawberry Cream Cheese

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$1.35

Traditional Kolache

Cinnamon Roll

$2.79

Loaded Cinnamon Roll

$3.39

Cinnamon Roll topped with cream cheese, caramel schmear, & pecans

Cinnamon Twist

$2.79

Loaded Cinnamon Twist

$3.39

Cinnamon Twist topped with cream cheese, caramel schmear, & crushed pecans

Texas Size Muffin

$3.09

Banana Nut, Blueberry, Chocolate, Cranberry Nut, or Glorious Morning

Oatmeal

$2.89

Oatmeal blended with any of the fruit kolache filling or cream cheese

Dozen Fruit Kolaches

$15.00

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Caramel

$0.75

Day Old Fruit

$0.65

Lunch & Sweets

Lunch Combo

$10.09

Two Sandwich Sliders (Ham, Turkey, or Chicken Salad) Chips, Cookie, and a Drink

Chips

$1.19
Fresh Fruit Cup

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.39

Cookie

$1.09

Chocolate Chip, Iced Lemon, Double Chocolate, Oatmeal Raisin, Snickerdoodle, Sugar, Peanut Butter

Turkey Slider

$3.39

Ham Slider

$3.39

Chicken Salad Slider

$3.39

Drinks

Small Coffee

$1.89

Breakfast Blend, House Blend, or Decaf

Large Coffee

$2.09

Breakfast Blend, House Blend, or Decaf

Chai Tea

$3.39

Chocolate, Spiced, or Vanilla

Hot Tea

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.29

Big Train Blended ICed Coffee

$4.99

Caramel, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Kona Mocha, Low Carb Mocha, Mocha, Vanilla, White Chocolate

Starbucks Frappucino

$3.69

Caramel, Mocha, Vanilla

Smoothies

$4.99

Regular Fountain Drink

$2.09

Large Fountain Drink

$2.29

Canned Soft Drinks

$1.19

Large Milk

$1.99

Whole Chocolate or White, & 2% White

Whole Milk

$1.99

2% Milk

$1.99

Juice 15 oz

$2.29

Apple, Cranberry, Cran-Apple, Cran-Grape, Grapefruit, Orange

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Gatorade

$2.29

20 oz. Bottled Water

$2.29

Kickstarts

$3.39

Water

Refill

$0.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.29

Crandberry-Grape

$2.29

Apple Juice

$2.29

Orange Juice

$2.29

10z Apple/Orange Juice

$1.79
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

800 Earl Rudder, College Station, TX 77840

Directions

Gallery
Kolache Rolf's image
Kolache Rolf's image

