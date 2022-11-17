Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kolache Shoppe Kingwood

review star

No reviews yet

4521 Kingwood Dr, Ste. 240

Kingwood, TX 77345

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Breakfast Style

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$3.45

Bacon, scrammbled egg & American cheese.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$3.45Out of stock

Crumbled breakfast sausage, scrambled egg & American cheese.

Sausage, Egg, Cheese & Jalapeno

$3.45

Crumbled breakfast sausage, scrambled egg, American cheese & jalapeno.

Ham & Swiss

$3.45

Diced ham with Swiss cheese.

Ranchero, Egg, Cheese & Jalapeno

$3.45

House-made tomato based ranchero salsa, scrambled egg, American cheese & jalapeno (vegetarian).

Ranchero, Egg & Cheese

$3.45

House-made tomato based ranchero salsa, scrambled egg & American cheese (vegetarian).

Spinach, Egg & Cheese

$3.45

House-made spinach filling, scrambled egg & American cheese (vegetarian).

Potato, Egg & Cheese

$3.45

House-made potato filling, scrambled egg & American cheese (vegetarian).

Brisket, Egg & Cheddar

$4.70

Locally sourced brisket, scrambled egg & cheddar cheese.

Brisket, Egg, Cheddar & Jalapeno

$4.70

Locally sourced brisket, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese & jalapeno.

Savory

Small Sausage Plain

$1.75

Smokie sausage wrapped in our signature fluffy dough.

Small Sausage & Cheese

$1.75

Smokie sausage with cheese wrapped in our signature fluffy dough.

Bacon Plain

$1.75

Bacon bits layered into our signature fluffy dough.

Bacon & Cheese

$1.75Out of stock

Bacon bits and cheese layered into our signature fluffy dough.

Kiolbassa Plain

$3.05

Kiolbassa Polish-style sausage (all beef).

Kiolbassa & Cheese

$3.05Out of stock

Kiolbassa Polish-style sausage & cheese (all beef).

Kiolbassa, Cheese & Jalapeno

$3.05

Kiolbassa Polish-style jalapeno sausage & cheese (beef and pork).

Venison & Cheese

$3.05

Prasek's venison & pork sausage with cheese.

Venison, Cheese & Jalapeno

$3.05

Prasek's venison & pork sausage with cheese & jalapeno.

Sweet

Cherry

$1.75

Cherry filled sweet kolache.

Apple

$1.75

Apple filled sweet kolache.

Strawberry

$1.75

Strawberry filled sweet kolache.

Blueberry

$1.75

Blueberry filled sweet kolache.

Apricot

$1.75Out of stock

Apricot filled sweet kolache.

Peach

$1.75

Peach filled sweet kolache.

Cream Cheese

$1.75Out of stock

Cream cheese filled sweet kolache.

Poppy Seed

$1.75Out of stock

Poppy seed stuffed sweet kolache.

Nutella

$2.40

Nutella filled sweet kolache.

Lemon

$1.75

Lemon and cream cheese filled sweet kolache.

Cinnamon Roll

$2.75

Pillowy cinnamon roll with our house-made icing.

Coffee Classics

Drip Coffee

$2.75

Freshly-brewed drip coffee using beans from Geva Coffee.

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Two parts drip coffee and one part steamed milk.

Espresso

$3.00

Double shot of espresso.

Americano

$3.25

Espresso cut with hot or iced water.

Espresso Macchiato

$3.75

Espresso with a dollop of steamed milk.

Cortado

$3.75

Espresso paired with equal parts steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$3.75

Espresso with 4 ounces of milk steamed to a thicker texture.

Flat White

$3.75

Espresso with 6 ounces of milk steamed to a thinner texture.

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$4.00

House-made cold brew.

Vietnamese Cold Brew

$4.50

Cold brew and sweetened condensed milk.

Lattes

Latte

$4.25

Two shots of espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk.

Vanilla Latte

$4.75

Two shots of espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk and house-made vanilla syrup

Lavender Latte

$4.75

Two shots of espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk and house-made lavender syrup.

Caramel Latte

$4.75

Two shots of espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk and caramel syrup.

Mocha Latte

$4.75

Two shots of espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk and mocha syrup.

Chai Latte

$4.75

Spiced chai and steamed milk.

Teas and More!

Mixed Flavor Latte

$4.75

Two shots of espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk with your choice of syrups.

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Chocolate syrup with steamed milk.

Kid's Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Served in an 8 oz cup with milk steamed at kid friendly temperature.

Hot Tea

$4.00

Steeped tea of your choice.

Iced Tea

$3.00

House-made iced tea.

Bottled Beverages

Milk

$2.75

Pint of milk from Mill-King Market & Creamery.

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Midnight Chocolate Milk from Promised Land Dairy.

Topo Chico

$3.00

Sparkling mineral water in a glass bottle.

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Dr Pepper made with real sugar.

Apple Juice

$2.50

Tropicana apple juice in a bottle.

Orange Juice

$2.50

Simply® Orange 100% pure-squeezed orange juice.

Bottle of Water

$1.50

Ozarka® brand 100% natural spring water.

Simply Lemonade

$2.50

Simply® Lemonade made with real lemon juice.

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Sweetened with real cane sugar in a glass bottle.

Slingshot Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00Out of stock

Organic, directly-traded coffee brewed hot and flash chilled with nitrogen infusion for a distinct creamy texture.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 12:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 12:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 12:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:30 pm
Restaurant info

Kolaches and Coffee

Location

4521 Kingwood Dr, Ste. 240, Kingwood, TX 77345

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee - Kingwood
orange starNo Reviews
4525 Kingwood Drive Kingwood, TX 77345
View restaurantnext
Taste of Gnome
orange star5.0 • 25
20 North Main Street Kingwood, TX 77339
View restaurantnext
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Kingwood
orange starNo Reviews
42 N Main St Kingwood, TX 77339
View restaurantnext
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Kingwood
orange star4.6 • 1,415
4121 W Lake Houston Pkwy Kingwood, TX 77339
View restaurantnext
Chimichurri's South American Grill - 1660 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste. 106
orange starNo Reviews
1660 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste. 106 Kingwood, TX 77339
View restaurantnext
Sharky's Waterfront Grill - 1660 West Lake Houston Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
1660 West Lake Houston Parkway Kingwood, TX 77339
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kingwood

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Kingwood
orange star4.6 • 1,415
4121 W Lake Houston Pkwy Kingwood, TX 77339
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 066 - Kingwood
orange star4.7 • 835
4523 Kingwood Drive Kingwood, TX 77345
View restaurantnext
Taste of Gnome
orange star5.0 • 25
20 North Main Street Kingwood, TX 77339
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kingwood
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Spring
review star
Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (995 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Baytown
review star
Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston