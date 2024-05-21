KO Live 1520 Nolan Ryan Expressway
No reviews yet
1520 Nolan Ryan Expy
Arlington, TX 76011
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Salads
- Chopped Caprese$13.75
A tantalizing new twist on the classic favorite. Our dish combines the vibrant flavors of wild arugula lettuce, basil pesto, creamy ciliegine mozzarella, juicy grape tomatoes, red onion and a drizzle of balsamic glaze. This new gig is pure entertainment for your taste buds.
- People's Champ$14.75
This flavor-packed salad offers the perfect mix of crunchy and savory goodness. Our signature blend of fresh romaine lettuce and spring mix is combined with two cheese tater kegs, juicy grape tomatoes, black beans, roasted corn, red onion, red pepper, corn tortilla strips, creamy smoked gouda and a zesty chipotle ranch dressing. Get ready to indulge in a delicious, action-packed salad that is the champ of them all! (Add chicken for $3.00)
- Fajita Salad$13.75
Get a blast of bold fajita enjoyment in this flavor-packed salad made with chopped romaine lettuce, juicy grape tomatoes, aged cotija cheese, cheddar cheese, black beans, roasted bell peppers, onions and our zesty salsa vinaigrette. This is definitely not a salad for featherweights!
- .50 Add-on$0.50
- 1.00 Add-on$1.00
Appetizers
- Fried Pickle Spears$8.75
Start your meal with a burst of flavors. Each tangy pickle is perfectly coated with seasoned flour and deep-fried to crispy perfection. Served with a zesty Cajun aioli sauce and a refreshing lemon wedge, it's the perfect punch your taste buds have been craving.
- Chips & Queso$7.75
Enjoy a platter of crunchy, cheesy fun featuring our housemade tortilla chips, then kick it up a notch with our fire-roasted salsa.
- KO Nacho Stack$15.75
These house made tortilla chips are stacked with your choice of chipotle grilled chicken or carne asada, house queso, pico de gallo, black bean purée, avocado cream and fire-roasted salsa. It's a unanimous favorite of KO fans.
- Brisket Bombers$14.75
These delectable bacon-wrapped jalapeño peppers are stuffed with tender brisket and gooey gouda cheese, then finished off with a drizzle of balsamic glaze. Each bite is an explosion of flavor that you can jab into a side of Cajun aioli sauce.
- Burnt End Nacho Stack$17.75
These are nacho typical nachos. Our house made tortilla chips are piled high with a savory stack of smoked brisket burnt ends, decadent house queso, flavorful pico de gallo, a tantalizing drizzle of BBQ sauce, creamy avocado cream and zesty pickled onions. Experience a whole new level of deliciousness.
- Fried Cheese Curds$12.75
Your friends will grapple over these simple and delicious treats – battered and fried cheese curds served with spicy marinara and ranch for your final takedown.
- Chicharrona Basket