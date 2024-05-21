People's Champ

$14.75

This flavor-packed salad offers the perfect mix of crunchy and savory goodness. Our signature blend of fresh romaine lettuce and spring mix is combined with two cheese tater kegs, juicy grape tomatoes, black beans, roasted corn, red onion, red pepper, corn tortilla strips, creamy smoked gouda and a zesty chipotle ranch dressing. Get ready to indulge in a delicious, action-packed salad that is the champ of them all! (Add chicken for $3.00)