KOMAAJ
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Komaaj is a cultural Iranian cuisine brand focusing on food, drinks and flavors from all regions of Northern Iran. Komaaj is committed to showcasing seasonal fresh produce, herbs, spices and products available in the Bay area with the combination of traditional yet specific Persian ingredients. Dishes are presented and developed in the manner that honors Northern Iran gastronomic traditions.
Location
10 29th st, San Francisco, CA 94110
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Blue Plate - 3218 Mission Street
4.3 • 3,963
3218 Mission Street San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurant