KOMAAJ

review star

No reviews yet

10 29th st

San Francisco, CA 94110

Popular Items

Pomegranate Chicken Wrap / Jooje Anaar Dast-pich

Pomegranate Chicken Wrap / Jooje Anaar Dast-pich

$17.50

Organic oven roasted chicken thighs with pomegranate paste, lemon yogurt sauce, pickled, cucumbers, lettuce, fresh herbs, pickled shallots. (wrap in lavash bread)

Smoked Salmon Belly Wrap / Maahi Azad Dast-Pich

Smoked Salmon Belly Wrap / Maahi Azad Dast-Pich

$18.50

Sumac roasted California smoked salmon belly, lemon yogurt sauce, pickled, cucumbers, lettuce, fresh herbs, pickled shallots. (wrap in lavash bread)

Vegan Wrap / Mirzaghasemi Dast-Pich

Vegan Wrap / Mirzaghasemi Dast-Pich

$16.00

Eggplant & tomato dip, roasted chickpeas, pickles, herbs, lettuce and Dalar dressing

All Day Menu

Salads

Cucumber Salad / Khiaar Dalaar (Vegan,GF)

Cucumber Salad / Khiaar Dalaar (Vegan,GF)

$10.00

Persian cucumbers, radish, barberries and Komaaj seeds with Dalar dressing. (16oz Container)

Daikon & Carrot Salad / Torob (Vegetarian,GF)

Daikon & Carrot Salad / Torob (Vegetarian,GF)

$11.50

White daikon, carrots, red cabbage, barberries, raisin, sesame seeds, parsley, green onion, lemon yogurt sauce.

Mazze / Small Bowls / Dips

Northern Iranian Flavors in a non-traditional form! Our new way of sharing our flavors.!
Naz Khatoon / Eggplant & Walnut dip (Vegan,GF)

Naz Khatoon / Eggplant & Walnut dip (Vegan,GF)

$13.00

Roasted eggplant, walnut, basil, mint, garlic, pomegranate molasses and vinegar. Served with Sangak bread.

Mirzaghasemi / Eggplant & Tomato dip (Vegan,GF)

Mirzaghasemi / Eggplant & Tomato dip (Vegan,GF)

$13.50

Roasted eggplant, garlic, shallot and tomato dip. Served with herbs, pickles & Sangak bread.

Marinated Olives / Zeitoun Parvardeh (Vegan,GF)

Marinated Olives / Zeitoun Parvardeh (Vegan,GF)

$12.00

Castelvetrano olives, walnuts, pomegranate molasses, garlic, Persian hogweed, Dalar & olive oil. (Contains nuts)

Sumac Labneh / Maast Somagh (Vegetarian)

Sumac Labneh / Maast Somagh (Vegetarian)

$9.00

Labneh, Sumac, Mint, Olive oil and seeds mix/ Served with toasted Sangak bread.

Herby Labneh / Maast Dalar (vegetarian)

Herby Labneh / Maast Dalar (vegetarian)

$9.50

Labneh, Dalar, celery, parsley, dill, walnut & olive oil. Served with Sangak bread.

Wraps / Dast-pich

Northern Iranian flavors in non-traditional form. Our new way of sharing our old flavors.
Pomegranate Chicken Wrap / Jooje Anaar Dast-pich

Pomegranate Chicken Wrap / Jooje Anaar Dast-pich

$17.50

Organic oven roasted chicken thighs with pomegranate paste, lemon yogurt sauce, pickled, cucumbers, lettuce, fresh herbs, pickled shallots. (wrap in lavash bread)

Sumac Beef Wrap / Kabob Digi Dast-Pich

Sumac Beef Wrap / Kabob Digi Dast-Pich

$17.90

Organic oven cooked beef and onion patty, sumac, lemon yogurt sauce, pickled, cucumbers, lettuce, fresh herbs, pickled shallots. (wrap in lavash bread)

Smoked Salmon Belly Wrap / Maahi Azad Dast-Pich

Smoked Salmon Belly Wrap / Maahi Azad Dast-Pich

$18.50

Sumac roasted California smoked salmon belly, lemon yogurt sauce, pickled, cucumbers, lettuce, fresh herbs, pickled shallots. (wrap in lavash bread)

Vegan Wrap / Mirzaghasemi Dast-Pich

Vegan Wrap / Mirzaghasemi Dast-Pich

$16.00

Eggplant & tomato dip, roasted chickpeas, pickles, herbs, lettuce and Dalar dressing

Herb cheese Wrap / Kalan Sabzi Dast-Pich

Herb cheese Wrap / Kalan Sabzi Dast-Pich

$12.00

Parsley, Green onion, Crumbled village cheese and poppy seeds / wrapped in Lavash bread.

Dast Pich Platter

$59.00

Rice Bowls / Kaase

Rice fields are close to Caspian Sea! That's why fish & rice is the most common lunch!
Chicken & Rice / Katte Va Morgh

Chicken & Rice / Katte Va Morgh

$19.50

Turmeric rice, Pomegranate chicken thigh, barberries, fresh herbs, pickles, Komaaj seeds mix, radish and pomegranate sauce (pom paste-olive oil)

Smoked Fish & Rice / Maahi Polo

Smoked Fish & Rice / Maahi Polo

$21.50

Smoked Salmon belly cooked with turmeric rice, garlic and onion with fresh herbs, pickles, radish and Dalar dressing.

Chickpea & Rice / Katte Va Nokhod

Chickpea & Rice / Katte Va Nokhod

$17.50

Turmeric rice, sumac roasted chickpeas, fresh herbs, pickles, Komaaj seeds mix, walnut, cooked fava, radish and Dalar dressing -

Drinks

Fermented dairy drink / Dough

$5.50

$5.50
Pomegranate Juice / AAB Anaar

$6.50

Pomegranate Juice / AAB Anaar

$6.50

Sparkling Water / Rose Water Relaxer (Exeer)

$4.50

Sparkling Water / Pussy Willow Stimulator (Exeer)

$4.50
Mint & Vinegar drink / SHARBAT Sekanjebin

$7.50

Mint & Vinegar drink / SHARBAT Sekanjebin

$7.50

Sparkling Water (Sanpellegrino)/ Lemon flavor

$3.50

Sparkling Water (Sanpellegrino) / Pomegranate-lemon flavor

$3.50
Sparkling Botanical Tea / Grapefruit flavor

$7.50

Sparkling Botanical Tea / Grapefruit flavor

$7.50

Market

Komaaj Products

Mixed Flower Tea

$12.00

$12.00
Orange Blossom Black Tea / Chai Bahar Narenj

$13.00

Orange Blossom Black Tea / Chai Bahar Narenj

$13.00

Mixed Flower Tea

$12.00

Black Tea & Cardomom

$12.00

Green Tea Quince Poppy

$13.00

Mint & Orange Tea

$12.00

Mint Black Tea / Chai Nanaa

$12.00

$12.00
Borage Flower Tea / Damnoush Gol Gavzaban

$13.00

Borage Flower Tea / Damnoush Gol Gavzaban

$13.00
Rose Black Tea / Chai Gol E Rose

$13.00

Rose Black Tea / Chai Gol E Rose

$13.00
Iranian Herb Salt

$7.50

Iranian Herb Salt

$7.50
Grilling Spice Blend

$7.50

Grilling Spice Blend

$7.50
Seeds Mix

Seeds Mix

$6.00
Sumac Salt / Namak Somagh

$7.50

Sumac Salt / Namak Somagh

$7.50
Persian Hogweed Salt / Namak Golpar

$7.50

Persian Hogweed Salt / Namak Golpar

$7.50
Nettle Salt / Namak Gazaneh

$8.00

Nettle Salt / Namak Gazaneh

$8.00

Persian Others

Rose Water / Golaab

$4.90

Orange Blossom Water / Aragh e Bahaar Naarenj

$5.50

Peppermint Water / Aragh Nanaa

$5.50

Chicory Water / Aragh e Kaasni

$5.50

Pomegranate Molasses

$4.90

Dried whey / Kashk

$8.00

Green Resin / Keshmesh Sabz

Biscuits / Sagheh Talayee

$4.00

Rock Candy / Nabaat Zaferani

$6.00

Persian Dried Fruits

Dried Mulberries / toot

$9.90

Dried Mulberries / toot

$9.90
Dried Prune / Aloo Bokhara

$9.90

Dried Prune / Aloo Bokhara

$9.90
Dried Plum Slices / Bargeh Aloo Torsh

$8.50

Dried Plum Slices / Bargeh Aloo Torsh

$8.50
Red Rasin / Keshmesh Poloyee

$7.90

Red Rasin / Keshmesh Poloyee

$7.90
Green Rasin / Keshmesh Sabz

$8.90

Green Rasin / Keshmesh Sabz

$8.90
Raspberry Fruit Roll

$8.50

Raspberry Fruit Roll

$8.50
Dried Sour Cherry / Albaloo Khoshk

$7.50

Dried Sour Cherry / Albaloo Khoshk

$7.50
Dried Rosebud / Gol

$7.50

Dried Rosebud / Gol

$7.50
Dried herb (Dill) .

$5.90

Dried herb (Dill) .

$5.90
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Komaaj is a cultural Iranian cuisine brand focusing on food, drinks and flavors from all regions of Northern Iran. Komaaj is committed to showcasing seasonal fresh produce, herbs, spices and products available in the Bay area with the combination of traditional yet specific Persian ingredients. Dishes are presented and developed in the manner that honors Northern Iran gastronomic traditions.

10 29th st, San Francisco, CA 94110

