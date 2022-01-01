Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kombu Sushi & Sake

review star

No reviews yet

3719 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90026

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Miso Soup
Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes
Spicy Tuna Roll (gf)

Apertif

Choya Ume Plum Wine

$13.00

Hard Kombucha Sangria Sunrise

$7.00

Cocktails

Ginza - Tonic

$14.00

Taste our crisp and clean London G&T with 12 botnicals married with our homemade tonic.

Ozaka-jito

$14.00

Designed with a touch of mint, our Mojito is the perfect combination of tartness and sweetness

Tokyo Mule

$14.00

Crafted with all natural real ingredients, homemade ginger beer recipe and real lime juice.

Sparkling

Plum Wine Sparkler

$14.00

Yuzu Spritz

$14.00

Natural Wine

Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00+

Rose

$13.00+

J. Mourat 'Collection' Rose 2021, Loire, FR Made by a 3rd generation family winemaker on the Atlantic coast of France. Bio-dynamic farming. Bright and crisp, fruit, forward, floral.

Cabernet Franc

$13.00+

Landron Chartier 'Clair Mont' Cabernet Franc 2021, Loire FR Father & Son team, making natural wines outside Nantes. Single vineyard Cabernet franc. Peppery, funky, unfiltered.

Orange Wine

$15.00+

Flavia 'Alle' Skin Contact Catarratto/Zibibbo 2020, Sicily IT Textural, vibrant and wild. Great with oily and fatty fishes. Organically farmed, made by 4th generation female winemaker Flavia Rallo

Pinor Noir

$13.00

Wine

Pinot Noir

$12.00

Chardonnay

$12.00

Cabernet

$12.00

Beer

Kirin Light Bottle

$5.50
Asahi Bottle 21oz

Asahi Bottle 21oz

$9.00
Flying Dragon IPA

Flying Dragon IPA

$6.00

Sake

CHIKA Sake Cup

$8.00

HAKUTSURU House Sake

$13.00
AWA YUKI Sparkling Sake

AWA YUKI Sparkling Sake

$18.00

Soft sweet sparkling Sake with notes of peach, cucumber, watermelon and just a hint of marshmallow creme. Enjoy chilled.

ONIKOROSHI

ONIKOROSHI

$23.00+

Earth, robust, medium body, extra dry finish. Served chilled/ warm

SAYURI NIGORI

SAYURI NIGORI

$18.00

Unfiltered sake, rich, and creamy finish. Served chilled

Hakutsuru- ORGANIC SAKE

Hakutsuru- ORGANIC SAKE

$18.00

Draft style, fruity & fresh wine semi-dry finished. Served chilled

N/A Beverage

Bruce Coast Ginger Ale

$6.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Ice Green Tea

$4.00

LG Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$7.00

LG Mountain Valley Spring Water

$7.00

Moshi Yuzu Sparkling Red Shiso & Apple

$6.00

Soda

$4.00

Small Plates

3 Shrooms (v)

3 Shrooms (v)

$10.00

Shitake, enoki and white mushrooms sauteed in garlic and miso-soy sauce

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$8.00

Fired tofu served in dashi broth, topped with daikon, ginger and scallions

Brussel Sprouts (v)

Brussel Sprouts (v)

$8.00

Sauteed brussel sprouts in citrus-soy miso sauce

Calamari

Calamari

$13.00

Fried seasoned panko breaded calamari served with garlic chili ponzu

Dynamite Mussels

Dynamite Mussels

$10.00

Baked mussels topped with masago, spicy mayo, scallions & eel sauce ( allow for additional prep time)

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Blanched organic soy beans, dashed with sea salt.

Grilled Kama

Grilled Kama

$18.00

Delicately grilled salmon collar, ideal for two. ( allow for additonal prep time )

Gyoza

Gyoza

$8.00
Kaki Fry

Kaki Fry

$10.00

Panko breaded fried oyster with katsu sauce.

Miso Black Cod

Miso Black Cod

$22.00

Allow for additional prep time.

Nasu Miso (v)

Nasu Miso (v)

$8.00

Sautéed Japanese eggplant tossed in sweet white miso glaze.

Onigiri

Onigiri

Onigiri Combo

Onigiri Combo

$12.00

2 Onigiri with 2 sides ( sunomono & edamame)

Satsuma Fries

Satsuma Fries

$8.00

Japanese sweet potato fries served with yuzu aioli.

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Flashed fried Japanese peppers drizzled with soy sauce and topped with bonito flakes.

Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes

Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes

$12.00

4 deep fried rice cakes topped with spicy tuna, spicy aioli, scallions, avocado and eel sauce.

Soft Shell Crab

Soft Shell Crab

$10.00
Veggie Tempura

Veggie Tempura

$12.00

Assorted vegetable tempura

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$14.00
Veggie & Shrimp Tempura

Veggie & Shrimp Tempura

$16.00
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$2.00
White Rice

White Rice

$2.00
Sushi Rice

Sushi Rice

$2.00

Specialty Sushi Rolls

Alaska Roll

Alaska Roll

$20.00

crab, avocado topped with baked salmon, massago, scallions, spicy mayo & eel sauce ( allow for additonal prep time )

Baja Roll

Baja Roll

$15.00

Yellowtail, mango, cilantro, serrano pepper and lime.

Blue Dynamite Roll

Blue Dynamite Roll

$20.00

baked dynamite scallops and onions over surimi, crab avocado roll, topped with masago, scallions and spicy aioli. (allow for additonal prep time)

Cajun Roll

Cajun Roll

$20.00

Shrimp tempura crab roll topped with seasoned seared albacore, cilantro, jalapeño, garlic ponzu, chili oil and fried crispy red onions.

Caterpillar Roll

Caterpillar Roll

$20.00

Fresh water eel & cucumber topped with avocado, drizzled with eel sauce.

Citron Roll

Citron Roll

$20.00

Spicy tuna, thinly sliced lemon, layered with seared albacore, cilantro, serrano peppers, ponzu and chili oil.

Cosmic Roll

Cosmic Roll

$20.00

Spicy tuna & shrimp tempura roll with pepper seared ahi tuna, red onions, yuzu-wasabi dressing.

Crunchy Roll

Crunchy Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, cucumber, tempura flakes and drizzled with eel sauce.

Fire Cracker Roll

Fire Cracker Roll

$16.00

spicy tuna, cream cheese, cilantro, serrano, eel sauce, and Mexican spices, tempura roll

Nirvana Roll

Nirvana Roll

$20.00

Albacore, cucumber and avocado, layered with red snapper, thinly sliced lime, yuzu kosho, kaiware, ponzu sauce, and peppercorn

Pacific Roll

Pacific Roll

$20.00

Yellowtail, cilantro, cucumber topped with yellowtail, jalapeño & ponzu sauce.

Phoenix Roll

Phoenix Roll

$20.00

Spicy shrimp, avocado, topped with seared ahi tuna, red onion & ginger-apple sauce.

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$20.00

Assorted sashimi over California roll.

Salmon Fusion Roll

Salmon Fusion Roll

$20.00

Salmon avocado roll topped with salmon, sesame oil, ponzu, shichimi and red onions.

Serpent Roll

Serpent Roll

$20.00

Spicy Tuna, tempura string bean, avocado, masago, shishito peppers & balsamic soy sauce

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$20.00

Deep fried soft-shell crab, avocado, gobo, cucumber, eel sauce & kaiware sprouts.

Simple Rolls

Albacore Roll

Albacore Roll

$10.00
Baked Blue Crab & Avocado Hand Roll

Baked Blue Crab & Avocado Hand Roll

$12.00
Blue Crab & Avocado Roll

Blue Crab & Avocado Roll

$12.00
California Roll

California Roll

$9.00
Eel Avocado Roll

Eel Avocado Roll

$10.00
Negi Hama (gf)

Negi Hama (gf)

$11.00
Negi Toro

Negi Toro

$14.00
Philadelphia Roll (gf)

Philadelphia Roll (gf)

$10.00
Salmon Avocado Roll (gf)

Salmon Avocado Roll (gf)

$10.00
Salmon Skin Roll

Salmon Skin Roll

$10.00
Shrimp Asparagus Roll (gf)

Shrimp Asparagus Roll (gf)

$10.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00
Spicy Octopus Roll

Spicy Octopus Roll

$10.00
Spicy Scallop Roll

Spicy Scallop Roll

$10.00
Spicy Tuna Roll (gf)

Spicy Tuna Roll (gf)

$10.00
Tuna Roll (gf)

Tuna Roll (gf)

$10.00
Yellowtail Roll (gf)

Yellowtail Roll (gf)

$10.00
Uni Ikura Hand Roll

Uni Ikura Hand Roll

$14.00

Vegetable Rolls

Avocado & Cucumber Roll

Avocado & Cucumber Roll

$8.00
Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$8.00
Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$7.00
Hermit Roll

Hermit Roll

$9.00

Pickled radish, gobo and shiso leaf.

Hippy Roll

Hippy Roll

$9.00

Shitake mushrooms, inari, cucumber, gobo and scallions.

Inari Roll

Inari Roll

$9.00

Sweet braised tofu

Karma Roll

Karma Roll

$9.00

Pickled plum, shiso leaf and cucumber.

Veggie Crunch Roll

Veggie Crunch Roll

$9.00

Assorted vegetable tempura roll.

Veggie Roll

Veggie Roll

$9.00

Avocado, asparagus, cucumber, gobo, kaiware sprouts.

Vruit Roll

Vruit Roll

$9.00

Avocado, asparagus, cucumber, cilantro, gobo, mango and serrano pepper.

Nigiri / Sashimi

Abura Bouzu - Escolar

Abura Bouzu - Escolar

$7.00+
Aji - Spanish Mackerel

Aji - Spanish Mackerel

$8.00+
Amaebi - Sweet Shrimp

Amaebi - Sweet Shrimp

$12.00+
Ebi - Shrimp

Ebi - Shrimp

$6.00+
Engawa - Halibut Fin

Engawa - Halibut Fin

$8.00+
Hamachi - Yellowtail

Hamachi - Yellowtail

$8.00+
Hirame - Halibut

Hirame - Halibut

$6.00+
Hokkigai - Surf Clam

Hokkigai - Surf Clam

$5.00+
Hotate - Hokkaido

Hotate - Hokkaido

$7.00+
Ika - Squid

Ika - Squid

$6.00+
Ikura - Salmon Roe

Ikura - Salmon Roe

$7.00+
Inari - Sweet Tofu

Inari - Sweet Tofu

$4.00+
Kampachi - Amberjack

Kampachi - Amberjack

$8.00+
Kampachi Seared with Truffle

Kampachi Seared with Truffle

$10.00+
Maguro - Tuna

Maguro - Tuna

$8.00+
Masago -Smelt Roe

Masago -Smelt Roe

$6.00+
Saba - Japanese Mackerel

Saba - Japanese Mackerel

$7.00+
Sake - Salmon

Sake - Salmon

$8.00+
Shiro - Albacore

Shiro - Albacore

$8.00+
Tai - Red Snapper

Tai - Red Snapper

$8.00+
Tako - Octopus

Tako - Octopus

$6.00+
Tamago - Sweet Egg Cake

Tamago - Sweet Egg Cake

$5.00+
Tobiko - Flying Fish Roe

Tobiko - Flying Fish Roe

$6.00+
Toro

Toro

$16.00+
Tuna Takaki - Seared Tuna

Tuna Takaki - Seared Tuna

$6.00+
Unagi - Freshwater Eel

Unagi - Freshwater Eel

$6.00+
Uni - Sea Urchin

Uni - Sea Urchin

$14.00+

Soup & Noodles

Bone Broth

Bone Broth

$6.00
Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.50
Mushroom Ginger

Mushroom Ginger

$4.00
Udon Noodle (hot)

Udon Noodle (hot)

$19.00

Dashi broth soup with shrimp tempura, shitake & enoki mushrooms, fish cake, spinach, wakame and scallions.

Soba Noodle (hot)

Soba Noodle (hot)

$19.00

Soy dashi broth soup with tempura shrimp, spinach, wakame and scallions.

Zaru Soba (cold)

Zaru Soba (cold)

$12.00

Cold organic buckwheat noodles served with dashi soy dipping sauce.

Entrees

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$24.00

Breaded Jidori chicken cutlet. Includes miso soup & organic green salad.

Chirashi

Chirashi

$30.00

Chef's choice of sashimi over a bed of sushi rice. Includes miso soup & organic green salad.

Sashimi Plate

Sashimi Plate

$30.00

11 pieces assorted sashimi. Includes miso soup & organic green salad.

Shiro Miso Tofu Steak

Shiro Miso Tofu Steak

$22.00

Black sesame crusted tofu steak topped with soy-miso mushrooms. Includes miso soup & organic green salad.

Sushi Plate

Sushi Plate

$30.00

9 piece Chef's choice assorted nigiri. Includes miso soup & organic green salad.

Chicken Teriyaki Plate

Chicken Teriyaki Plate

$20.00

Dark meat. Includes miso soup & organic green salad.

Salmon Teriyaki Plate

Salmon Teriyaki Plate

$27.00

Includes miso soup & organic green salad.

Vegetable Curry

Vegetable Curry

$18.00

Includes miso soup & organic green salad.

Specialty Sashimi

Ahi Tuna Poke

Ahi Tuna Poke

$19.00
Crispy Onion Albacore (6pc)

Crispy Onion Albacore (6pc)

$19.00
Halibut with Garlic (6pc)

Halibut with Garlic (6pc)

$19.00
Octopus Lemon Carpaccio (6pc)

Octopus Lemon Carpaccio (6pc)

$16.00
Salmon with Citrus Truffle (6pc)

Salmon with Citrus Truffle (6pc)

$19.00
Yellowtail Jalapeno (6pc)

Yellowtail Jalapeno (6pc)

$19.00

Salad

Sunomono (v)

Sunomono (v)

$6.00

Thinly sliced cucumbers pickled in sweet dashi vinegar, topped with sesame seeds.

Gomaae (v)

Gomaae (v)

$8.00

Blanched organic spinach tossed in sesame dressing.

Ocean Salad (v)

Ocean Salad (v)

$7.00

Wakame seaweed salad.

Spring Salad (v)

Spring Salad (v)

$9.00

Organic greens, tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, carrots, and apple-ginger dressing

Tofu Salad (v)

Tofu Salad (v)

$13.00

Tossed organic greens with tofu, avocado, tomato and sprouts with creamy sesame dressing.

Salmon Skin Salad

Salmon Skin Salad

$15.00

Crispy salmon skin on a bed of organic spring mix, w/ avocado, tomato, cucumber, carrots and ponzu dressing.

Ahi Tuna Tataki Salad

Ahi Tuna Tataki Salad

$18.00

Seared ahi tuna, tomato, avocado, kaiware sprouts, cucumber, carrots on a bed of organic greens in apple-ginger dressing.

Hamachi Mango Salad

Hamachi Mango Salad

$18.00

Seared Yellowtail, mango, avocado, kaiware sprouts, cucumber, carrots on a bed of organic greens, dried cranberries, apple-ginger dressing.

Side Salad

$3.00

Extras

Fresh Wasabi

$2.00

Kizami Wasabi

$2.00

Yuzu Kosho

$1.00

Truffle Oil

$2.00

Truffle

$2.50

Desserts

Ice Cream

$6.00

Mochi Ice Cream

$6.00

Pet Menu

Pet Menu with Chicken and Brown Rice

$5.00

Pet Menu with Salmon and Brown Rice

$5.00

Bandanas

BLUE BANDANA

$13.00

KHAKI BANDANA

$13.00

PINK BANDANA

$13.00

GREEN BANDANA

$13.00

Hats

White/Blue w/ Kombu logo

$28.00

Brown Corderoy

$28.00

Pink Corderoy

$28.00

Blue Dad Hat

$28.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:15 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:15 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:15 pm
Restaurant info

Where Tradition Meets Modern Come experience sushi the Kombu way Family owned and located in Silver Lake, Kombu Sushi provides guest with the familiar flavors of Japan in a contemporary yet relaxed atmosphere. We invite you and your family and friends to dine in with us. Patio dining and parking available.

Location

3719 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Directions

Gallery
Kombu Sushi & Sake image
Kombu Sushi & Sake image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Intelligentsia Coffee - Silver Lake
orange starNo Reviews
3922 West Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90029
View restaurantnext
All Day Baby
orange star4.6 • 78
3200 W Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext
El Cochinito
orange star4.3 • 1,650
3508 Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext
Breadblok - Silver Lake
orange starNo Reviews
1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Unit 103 Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext
Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1521 Griffith Park Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext
The Black Cat
orange starNo Reviews
3909 Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90029
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston