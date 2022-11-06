- Home
- Komegashi Too
Komegashi Too
No reviews yet
99 Town Square Pl
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Popular Items
Soup
Miso Soup
white miso broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions
Clear Soup
bonito broth with spinach, crabstick and clear noodles
Clam Soup
littleneck clams in bonito fish broth
Mushroom Soup
assorted mushrooms in white miso broth
Gyoza Hot Pot
your choice of gyoza, with vegetables and tofu cooked in a chicken broth
Tanuki Soba
buckwheat noodles with scallions, dry seaweed and tempura flakes in a soy broth
Tanuki Udon
flour noodles with scallions, dry seaweed and tempura flakes in a soy broth
KID UDON SOUP
KID SOBA SOUP
Salad
House Salad
fresh garden salad served with our creamy house ginger dressing
Avocado Salad
Seaweed Salad
(V) marinated seaweed mixed with sesame dressing
Hijiki Cucumber Salad
(V) black seaweed and seasoned cucumber served with our house ginger dressing
Teriyaki Salad
choice of protein cooked in teriyaki sauce over fresh garden salad served with our creamy house ginger dressing on the side
Sashimi Jalapeno Salad
jalapeno topped tuna, salmon, yellowtail sashimi over a bed of salad mixed in chili garlic ponzu sauce
Kani Salad
crabstick and cucumber mixed in mayonnaise and tobiko
Spicy Kani Salad
Kitchen Appetizer
Age Dashi Tofu
lightly-fried tofu served with scallions, seaweed, bonito flakes in a tempura sauce
Avocado Tempura
(V) lightly-fried avocado; served with spicy mayo and shichimi pepper
Beef Negimaki Appetizer
broiled beef rolled with scallion; served with teriyaki sauce
Buta no Kakuni
slow cooked sweet soy sauce marinated pork belly
Chicken Gyoza
pan-fried house made spicy chicken dumplings served with spicy gyoza sauce (steamed upon request)
Edamame
(V) steam Japanese soybeans (warmed upon request)
Hamaguri Sakamushi
clams steamed in a garlic sake broth with enoki mushrooms
Homemade Gyoza
pan-fried house made pork and chive dumplings served with spicy gyoza sauce (steamed upon request)
Ika Geso
deep-fried seasoned squid legs
Miso Black Cod
pan seared black cod, served with lemon miso sauce and grilled asparagus
Nagoya Chicken Wings
fried chicken wings tossed in a sweet pepper seasoning and sesame seeds
Popcorn Shrimp
deep-fried shrimp served with jalapeno mayo and chipotle mayo
Shrimp Harumaki
fried spring rolls with shrimp and vegetables; served with sweet chili sauce
Shumai
steamed shrimp dumplings served with mustard gyoza sauce
Soft Shell Crab Appetizer
deep-fried; served with ponzu sauce
Tatsuta Age
Japanese style lollipop fried chicken wings
Tempura Appetizer
lightly fried shrimp and vegetable; served with tempura sauce
Tuna Tacos
seared tuna and avocado in crispy shells, topped with soy onion vinaigrette; served with mixed greens and wasabi mayo on the side
Vegetable Gyoza
(V) pan-fried vegetable dumplings served with spicy gyoza sauce (steamed upon request)
Yakitori
broiled chicken and onion skewers topped with teriyaki sauce
Kitchen Entrees
Beef Negimaki (D)
broiled beef wrapped scallions in teriyaki sauce
Beef Teriyaki (D)
broiled beef in teriyaki sauce
Chicken Teriyaki (D)
broiled chicken in teriyaki sauce
Salmon Teriyaki (D)
broiled salmon in teriyaki sauce
Shrimp Teriyaki (D)
sauteed shrimp with mushrooms in teriyaki sauce
Tofu Teriyaki (D)
(V) deep-fried tofu with teriyaki sauce (steamed upon request)
TEMPURA Entree
lightly fried shrimp and vegetables; served with tempura sauce
MIKADO Entree
lightly breaded and pan fried protein; served with special curry sauce with a side of grilled vegetables
TOKYO FUSION Entree
Asian vegetables stir fry with Korean kimchi in mixed fusion sauce with your choice of protein
Tonkatsu Entree
deep-fried pork cutlet served with a Japanese BBQ sauce; served side salad
Chicken Katsu Entree
deep-fried chicken cutlet served with a Japanese BBQ sauce; served with a side salad
Katsu Don
deep-fried cutlet and egg in a special sauce served over rice
Spicy Shrimp Don
shrimp and broccoli tempura, scrambled egg mixed in chef's special sweet and spicy sauce over rice
Sukiyaki Don
thinly sliced rib-eye beef simmered with tofu, onion and clear noodles served over rice
Una Don
grilled marinated freshwater eel served over rice
Chicken Tango
tender roasted chicken (dark & white meat) with orange reduction sauce; served with grilled scallions and fried onions
Chilean Sea Bass Entree
grilled sea bass breaded with a Japanese herb pesto; served with chef's porcini mushroom garlic sauce
K2 Skirt Steak
tender skirt steak with a plum wine reduction steak sauce and a side of grilled asparagus
Yakizakana Teishoku
lightly grilled seasonal white fish (dine-in only; served with hijiki seaweed salad and pickles)
Yasai itame Entree
(V) sauteed assorted vegetables stir-fried in sesame oil
WILD Salmon Teriyaki Entree
Udon & Soba
Nabeyaki Udon
chicken, egg, vegetable and a shrimp tempura in a hot clear broth
Beef Udon
thinly sliced rib-eye beef in a hot clear broth
Chicken Udon
Vegetable Udon
mixed vegetables in a hot clear broth
Tempura Udon
shrimp tempura on top of a hot clear broth with udon
Tempura Soba
shrimp tempura on top of a hot clear broth with soba
Chicken Soba
Tempura Zaru Soba
cold buckwheat noodles served with a cold dipping sauce; shrimp tempura on the side
Shrimp & Shiitake Pasta
sauteed with a Japanese garlic soy butter sauce
Plain Butter Pasta
Spicy Miso Nabe
variety of seafood in a spicy miso broth with clear noodles
PLAIN Soba Soup
PLAIN Udon Soup
Dessert
Ice Cream (ONE scoop)
Ice Cream (TWO scoops)
Ice Cream Tempura
tempura fried ice cream with whipped cream
Warm Chocolate Cake
warm chocolate lava cake; served with a scoop of ice cream
Green Tea Tiramisu
rich and creamy green tea layered cake with ladyfingers
Crème Brûlée Cheesecake
rich vanilla cheesecake over a custard layer with a graham cracker crust and a burnt sugar top
Lady M Green Tea Crepe Cake
lacy thin green tea crepes enveloping light green tea pastry cream
Mango Mousse Cake
lightly sweet and creamy mango mousse over a sponge cake
SIDES
Sushi Bar Appetizer
Sushi Sampler
6 pieces assorted sushi
Sashimi Sampler
7 pieces assorted sashimi
Crispy Garlic Tuna
chopped tuna and avocado with tempura flakes served with chili garlic sauce
Lobster Spring Roll
lobster salad, celery, carrots and mango wrapped in rice paper; served with a sweet miso sauce
Seared Garlic Yellowtail
5 pieces topped with chili garlic, fried onion and wasabi tobiko
Salmon Cannon
spicy scallop with tempura flakes and masago wrapped with salmon in ponzu sauce and scallions
Tuna Cannon
spicy scallop with tempura flakes and masago wrapped with tuna topped with chili sauce
Tiradito
Three slices of fish with sauce and topping
Spicy Fish Tower
assorted cubed fish and avocado mixed in spicy mayo and tobiko; served with chili sauce
Usuzukuri Appetizer
thin-sliced fluke
Kampachi Appetizer
thin-sliced baby yellowtail
Wild Salmon Cannon
Uni Shooter
A la Carte Sushi / Sashimi
Tuna a la carte
Maguro
Medium Fatty Tuna a la carte
Chu Toro
Fatty Tuna a la carte
Oh Toro
White Tuna a la carte
Salmon a la carte
Sake
Salmon Belly a la carte
Smoked Salmon a la carte
Wild Salmon a la carte
Hamachi a la carte
Hamachi
Yellowtail Belly a la carte
Kampachi a la carte
Saba (Mackeral) a la carte
Saba
Sawara (Spanish Mackeral) a la carte
Sawara
Fluke a la carte
Hirame
Fluke Fin a la carte
Engawa
Eel a la carte
Anago
Sweet Egg Omelet a la carte
Tamago
Salmon Roe a la carte
Ikura
Flying Fish Roe a la carte
Tobiko
Smelt-fish Roe a la carte
Masago
Broiled Shrimp a la carte
Ebi
Large Sweet Shrimp a la carte
Botan Ebi
Crabstick a la carte
Kanikama
Blue Crab a la carte
Squid a la carte
Ika
Octopus a la carte
Tako
Scallop a la carte
Hotate
Surf Clam a la carte
Hokkigai
Sea Urchin (Maine) a la carte
M/P; Uni
Sea Urchin (CALI) a la carte
Avocado a la carte
(V)
Asparagus a la carte
(V)
Cucumber a la carte
(V)
Sweet Tofu Skin a la carte
(V) Inari
Pickled Radish a la carte
(V) Oshinko
Pickled Burdock Root a la carte
(V) Yamagobo
Sweet Gourd Strips a la carte
(V) Kampyo
Stripe Bass
Cut Roll / Handroll
California roll
crabstick, avocado, cucumber
Crab California roll
blue crab, avocado, cucumber, masago
Tuna roll
Spicy Tuna roll
with cucumbers
White Tuna Scallion roll
Spicy White Tuna roll
Negi Toro Roll
Salmon roll
Spicy Salmon roll
with cucumber and spicy mayo
Salmon Skin roll
crispy salmon skin with scallions
Smoked Salmon roll
Cooked Salmon roll
broiled salmon
Wild Salmon roll
Yellowtail Scallion roll
with scallions
Shrimp roll
Eel & Cucumber roll
Eel & Avocado roll
Avocado roll
(V)
Spicy Avocado roll
(V)
Avocado & Cucumber roll
(V)
Cucumber roll
(V)
Asparagus roll
(V)
Ume & Shiso roll
(V) salted plum paste and Japanese mint leaves
Sweet Potato Tempura roll
lightly fried sweet potato
Cream Cheese Jalapeno roll
(V)
Scallop Roll
Tamago Roll
Sawara Roll
Kani Roll
Blue Crab roll
Ikura Roll
Oshinko roll
Shiitake Mushroom Roll
Yamagobo Roll
Specialty Rolls
Alaska roll
salmon, avocado, cucumber, scallions, mayo, masago
Arigato roll
blue crab, eel, jalapeno; topped with masago and black tobiko
Big Veggie roll
(V) lettuce, avocado, cucumber, asparagus; cut into 4 large pieces
Boston roll
shrimp, lettuce, mayo; topped with masago
Crazy Eel roll
deep-fried eel and cucumber roll; topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, masago and scallions
Crazy Tuna roll
spicy crunchy tuna; topped with seared pepper tuna, masago, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo
Creamy Nirvana roll
shrimp tempura, eel, avocado, cream cheese; topped with masago
Die Hard roll
eel, shrimp, masago; topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado
Fresh Philly roll
fresh salmon, cream cheese, scallions
Funky Monkey roll
spicy tuna, shrimp, kanikama; topped with masago
Godzilla roll
(25 min prep time) deep-fried roll with assorted fish, topped with house sauce, eel sauce, spicy mayo, scallion, masago
Hot Chili Yellowtail roll
spicy chili yellowtail, scallion, cucumber; topped with yellowtail, jalapeno, chili sauce
Kia roll
deep-fried soft shell crab, avocado; topped with white tuna, salmon, blue crab
Lobster Tempura roll
lobster tail tempura, avocado; topped with masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Mi Amor roll
spicy tuna, salmon, mango; topped with masago
Newport Dragon roll
eel, cucumber; topped with avocado, eel sauce
Nirvana roll
shrimp tempura, eel, kanikama, avocado; topped with masago
One & Only roll
eel, cucumber, shrimp tempura, masago; topped with avocado, eel sauce
Rainbow roll
kanikama, cucumber; topped with tuna, fluke, salmon, yellowtail, avocado
Salmon Delight roll
salmon tempura, asparagus; topped with seared salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Sea Green roll
sweet potato, cream cheese; topped with seaweed salad, wasabi mayo (sesame allergy)
Spicy Red Dragon roll
eel, avocado; topped with spicy tuna, three colors of tobiko
Smoky Tiger roll
kanikama, avocado, tobiko; topped with smoked salmon, eel, avocado, eel sauce
Spicy Lover roll
salmon, avocado; topped with spicy tuna, masago, scallions
Spicy White Lover roll
salmon, avocado; topped with spicy white tuna, golden tobiko, scallions
Spider roll
deep-fried soft shell crab, avocado; topped with masago, eel sauce
ST2 roll
spicy tuna, shrimp tempura; topped with masago, eel sauce
Sumi roll
yellowtail, avocado, scallion, mango; topped with spicy tuna, jalapeno, chili sauce
Super ST2 roll
spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, jalapeno, cream cheese; topped with wasabi tobiko, eel sauce
Sweet & Spicy roll
yellowtail, jalapeno, pineapple, scallions; topped with yellowtail and a pineapple chili salsa
Tempura roll
shrimp tempura, avocado; topped with masago
Sushi / Sashimi Entree
Nigiri Sushi Dinner
9 pieces assorted sushi and 1 california roll
Sashimi Dinner
13 pieces of assorted sashimi
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
7 pieces sashimi, 7 pieces sushi and california roll
Vegetable Sushi Dinner
8 pieces of assorted vegetable sushi
Kaisen Chirashi
13 pieces assorted sashimi over sushi rice
Sake Don
10 pieces raw salmon sashimi over sushi rice
Sake Ikura Don
5 seared, 5 fresh salmon and ikura over sushi rice
Tekka Don
5 soy marinated, 5 fresh tuna topped with marinated chopped wasabi over sushi rice
Three Color Don
4 pieces each of tuna, salmon, yellowtail sashimi topped with tri-colored tobiko over sushi rice
Name Your Maki Combo
choose 3 rolls; prices vary based on rolls chosen
Sushi Lovers for 2 **
20 pieces sushi, 1 california roll, 1 tuna roll
Sashimi for 2
30 pieces of assorted sashimi
Sushi & Sashimi for 2 **
14 pieces sushi, 16 pieces sashimi, 1 california roll, 1 tuna roll
MAKI MAKI Platter
BIG CITIES Maki Platter
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
99 Town Square Pl, Jersey City, NJ 07310