Komegashi Too

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna roll
Salmon roll
Yellowtail Scallion roll

Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00+

white miso broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions

Clear Soup

$5.00

bonito broth with spinach, crabstick and clear noodles

Clam Soup

$6.95

littleneck clams in bonito fish broth

Mushroom Soup

$5.95

assorted mushrooms in white miso broth

Gyoza Hot Pot

$13.95

your choice of gyoza, with vegetables and tofu cooked in a chicken broth

Tanuki Soba

$6.95

buckwheat noodles with scallions, dry seaweed and tempura flakes in a soy broth

Tanuki Udon

$6.95

flour noodles with scallions, dry seaweed and tempura flakes in a soy broth

KID UDON SOUP

$6.50

KID SOBA SOUP

$6.50

Salad

House Salad

$4.00

fresh garden salad served with our creamy house ginger dressing

Avocado Salad

$9.00

Seaweed Salad

$5.50

(V) marinated seaweed mixed with sesame dressing

Hijiki Cucumber Salad

$6.50

(V) black seaweed and seasoned cucumber served with our house ginger dressing

Teriyaki Salad

choice of protein cooked in teriyaki sauce over fresh garden salad served with our creamy house ginger dressing on the side

Sashimi Jalapeno Salad

$14.00

jalapeno topped tuna, salmon, yellowtail sashimi over a bed of salad mixed in chili garlic ponzu sauce

Kani Salad

$7.00

crabstick and cucumber mixed in mayonnaise and tobiko

Spicy Kani Salad

$7.75

Kitchen Appetizer

Age Dashi Tofu

$5.50

lightly-fried tofu served with scallions, seaweed, bonito flakes in a tempura sauce

Avocado Tempura

$8.00

(V) lightly-fried avocado; served with spicy mayo and shichimi pepper

Beef Negimaki Appetizer

$12.50

broiled beef rolled with scallion; served with teriyaki sauce

Buta no Kakuni

$12.50

slow cooked sweet soy sauce marinated pork belly

Chicken Gyoza

$7.50

pan-fried house made spicy chicken dumplings served with spicy gyoza sauce (steamed upon request)

Edamame

$4.50

(V) steam Japanese soybeans (warmed upon request)

Hamaguri Sakamushi

$11.50

clams steamed in a garlic sake broth with enoki mushrooms

Homemade Gyoza

$7.50

pan-fried house made pork and chive dumplings served with spicy gyoza sauce (steamed upon request)

Ika Geso

$8.50

deep-fried seasoned squid legs

Miso Black Cod

$17.50

pan seared black cod, served with lemon miso sauce and grilled asparagus

Nagoya Chicken Wings

$5.00

fried chicken wings tossed in a sweet pepper seasoning and sesame seeds

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.00

deep-fried shrimp served with jalapeno mayo and chipotle mayo

Shrimp Harumaki

$6.95

fried spring rolls with shrimp and vegetables; served with sweet chili sauce

Shumai

$6.95

steamed shrimp dumplings served with mustard gyoza sauce

Soft Shell Crab Appetizer

$24.00

deep-fried; served with ponzu sauce

Tatsuta Age

$6.50

Japanese style lollipop fried chicken wings

Tempura Appetizer

$9.50

lightly fried shrimp and vegetable; served with tempura sauce

Tuna Tacos

$14.00

seared tuna and avocado in crispy shells, topped with soy onion vinaigrette; served with mixed greens and wasabi mayo on the side

Vegetable Gyoza

$5.95

(V) pan-fried vegetable dumplings served with spicy gyoza sauce (steamed upon request)

Yakitori

$6.50

broiled chicken and onion skewers topped with teriyaki sauce

Kitchen Entrees

Beef Negimaki (D)

$21.50

broiled beef wrapped scallions in teriyaki sauce

Beef Teriyaki (D)

$21.50

broiled beef in teriyaki sauce

Chicken Teriyaki (D)

$14.95

broiled chicken in teriyaki sauce

Salmon Teriyaki (D)

$21.50

broiled salmon in teriyaki sauce

Shrimp Teriyaki (D)

$16.95

sauteed shrimp with mushrooms in teriyaki sauce

Tofu Teriyaki (D)

$14.50

(V) deep-fried tofu with teriyaki sauce (steamed upon request)

TEMPURA Entree

lightly fried shrimp and vegetables; served with tempura sauce

MIKADO Entree

lightly breaded and pan fried protein; served with special curry sauce with a side of grilled vegetables

TOKYO FUSION Entree

Asian vegetables stir fry with Korean kimchi in mixed fusion sauce with your choice of protein

Tonkatsu Entree

$17.95

deep-fried pork cutlet served with a Japanese BBQ sauce; served side salad

Chicken Katsu Entree

$17.95

deep-fried chicken cutlet served with a Japanese BBQ sauce; served with a side salad

Katsu Don

$16.95

deep-fried cutlet and egg in a special sauce served over rice

Spicy Shrimp Don

$17.95

shrimp and broccoli tempura, scrambled egg mixed in chef's special sweet and spicy sauce over rice

Sukiyaki Don

$20.00

thinly sliced rib-eye beef simmered with tofu, onion and clear noodles served over rice

Una Don

$26.00

grilled marinated freshwater eel served over rice

Chicken Tango

$16.50

tender roasted chicken (dark & white meat) with orange reduction sauce; served with grilled scallions and fried onions

Chilean Sea Bass Entree

$30.00

grilled sea bass breaded with a Japanese herb pesto; served with chef's porcini mushroom garlic sauce

K2 Skirt Steak

$32.00

tender skirt steak with a plum wine reduction steak sauce and a side of grilled asparagus

Yakizakana Teishoku

$18.00

lightly grilled seasonal white fish (dine-in only; served with hijiki seaweed salad and pickles)

Yasai itame Entree

$11.50

(V) sauteed assorted vegetables stir-fried in sesame oil

WILD Salmon Teriyaki Entree

$32.00Out of stock

Udon & Soba

Nabeyaki Udon

$16.95

chicken, egg, vegetable and a shrimp tempura in a hot clear broth

Beef Udon

$19.95

thinly sliced rib-eye beef in a hot clear broth

Chicken Udon

$15.95

Vegetable Udon

$15.95

mixed vegetables in a hot clear broth

Tempura Udon

$16.95

shrimp tempura on top of a hot clear broth with udon

Tempura Soba

$16.95

shrimp tempura on top of a hot clear broth with soba

Chicken Soba

$16.95

Tempura Zaru Soba

$16.95

cold buckwheat noodles served with a cold dipping sauce; shrimp tempura on the side

Shrimp & Shiitake Pasta

$16.95

sauteed with a Japanese garlic soy butter sauce

Plain Butter Pasta

$8.50

Spicy Miso Nabe

$22.50

variety of seafood in a spicy miso broth with clear noodles

PLAIN Soba Soup

$8.50

PLAIN Udon Soup

$8.50

Dessert

Ice Cream (ONE scoop)

$3.25

Ice Cream (TWO scoops)

$4.75

Ice Cream Tempura

$7.00

tempura fried ice cream with whipped cream

Warm Chocolate Cake

$7.00

warm chocolate lava cake; served with a scoop of ice cream

Green Tea Tiramisu

$6.00Out of stock

rich and creamy green tea layered cake with ladyfingers

Crème Brûlée Cheesecake

$8.00

rich vanilla cheesecake over a custard layer with a graham cracker crust and a burnt sugar top

Lady M Green Tea Crepe Cake

$10.00

lacy thin green tea crepes enveloping light green tea pastry cream

Mango Mousse Cake

$7.00

lightly sweet and creamy mango mousse over a sponge cake

SIDES

Side of White Rice

$2.00

Side of Brown Rice

$2.00

Side of Sushi Rice

$3.50

Side of Mashed Potato

$3.00

Side of Kimchi

$4.00Out of stock

SIDE SAUCE

GRILLED Vegetables

$4.00

STEAMED Vegetables

$4.00

***NO UTENSILS OR NAPKINS

*** ATTN : ADD ON ***

!! CASH !!

Sushi Bar Appetizer

Sushi Sampler

$16.00

6 pieces assorted sushi

Sashimi Sampler

$17.00

7 pieces assorted sashimi

Crispy Garlic Tuna

$14.00

chopped tuna and avocado with tempura flakes served with chili garlic sauce

Lobster Spring Roll

$7.00

lobster salad, celery, carrots and mango wrapped in rice paper; served with a sweet miso sauce

Seared Garlic Yellowtail

$15.00

5 pieces topped with chili garlic, fried onion and wasabi tobiko

Salmon Cannon

$14.00

spicy scallop with tempura flakes and masago wrapped with salmon in ponzu sauce and scallions

Tuna Cannon

$14.00

spicy scallop with tempura flakes and masago wrapped with tuna topped with chili sauce

Tiradito

Three slices of fish with sauce and topping

Spicy Fish Tower

$14.00

assorted cubed fish and avocado mixed in spicy mayo and tobiko; served with chili sauce

Usuzukuri Appetizer

$13.00

thin-sliced fluke

Kampachi Appetizer

$15.00

thin-sliced baby yellowtail

Wild Salmon Cannon

$26.00Out of stock

Uni Shooter

$14.00

A la Carte Sushi / Sashimi

--- Separate Plate ---

Tuna a la carte

$4.00

Maguro

Medium Fatty Tuna a la carte

$10.00

Chu Toro

Fatty Tuna a la carte

$14.00Out of stock

Oh Toro

White Tuna a la carte

$3.50

Salmon a la carte

$3.75

Sake

Salmon Belly a la carte

$4.00

Smoked Salmon a la carte

$4.00

Wild Salmon a la carte

$5.00Out of stock

Hamachi a la carte

$4.00

Hamachi

Yellowtail Belly a la carte

$4.50

Kampachi a la carte

$5.00

Saba (Mackeral) a la carte

$3.25

Saba

Sawara (Spanish Mackeral) a la carte

$3.75

Sawara

Fluke a la carte

$3.25

Hirame

Fluke Fin a la carte

$3.50Out of stock

Engawa

Eel a la carte

$4.50

Anago

Sweet Egg Omelet a la carte

$3.00Out of stock

Tamago

Salmon Roe a la carte

$4.50

Ikura

Flying Fish Roe a la carte

$3.25

Tobiko

Smelt-fish Roe a la carte

$3.25

Masago

Broiled Shrimp a la carte

$3.00

Ebi

Large Sweet Shrimp a la carte

$5.00

Botan Ebi

Crabstick a la carte

$2.50

Kanikama

Blue Crab a la carte

$5.75

Squid a la carte

$3.00

Ika

Octopus a la carte

$3.00

Tako

Scallop a la carte

$3.50

Hotate

Surf Clam a la carte

$3.25

Hokkigai

Sea Urchin (Maine) a la carte

$10.00Out of stock

M/P; Uni

Sea Urchin (CALI) a la carte

$12.00

Avocado a la carte

$3.00

(V)

Asparagus a la carte

$2.25

(V)

Cucumber a la carte

$2.00

(V)

Sweet Tofu Skin a la carte

$2.50

(V) Inari

Pickled Radish a la carte

$2.25

(V) Oshinko

Pickled Burdock Root a la carte

$2.00

(V) Yamagobo

Sweet Gourd Strips a la carte

$2.50

(V) Kampyo

Stripe Bass

$3.25

Cut Roll / Handroll

--- Separate Plate ---

California roll

$5.00

crabstick, avocado, cucumber

Crab California roll

$10.75

blue crab, avocado, cucumber, masago

Tuna roll

$6.00

Spicy Tuna roll

$6.25

with cucumbers

White Tuna Scallion roll

$6.00

Spicy White Tuna roll

$6.25

Negi Toro Roll

$10.50

Salmon roll

$5.50

Spicy Salmon roll

$6.50

with cucumber and spicy mayo

Salmon Skin roll

$5.75

crispy salmon skin with scallions

Smoked Salmon roll

$6.25

Cooked Salmon roll

$6.00

broiled salmon

Wild Salmon roll

$10.00Out of stock

Yellowtail Scallion roll

$6.50

with scallions

Shrimp roll

$5.00

Eel & Cucumber roll

$7.00

Eel & Avocado roll

$7.25

Avocado roll

$4.50

(V)

Spicy Avocado roll

$5.50

(V)

Avocado & Cucumber roll

$4.75

(V)

Cucumber roll

$3.25

(V)

Asparagus roll

$4.25

(V)

Ume & Shiso roll

$4.50

(V) salted plum paste and Japanese mint leaves

Sweet Potato Tempura roll

$5.00

lightly fried sweet potato

Cream Cheese Jalapeno roll

$4.50

(V)

Scallop Roll

$5.00

Tamago Roll

$5.00

Sawara Roll

$6.50Out of stock

Kani Roll

$4.50

Blue Crab roll

$10.00

Ikura Roll

$7.00

Oshinko roll

$4.50

Shiitake Mushroom Roll

$4.50

Yamagobo Roll

$4.50

Specialty Rolls

--- Separate Plate ---

Alaska roll

$8.50

salmon, avocado, cucumber, scallions, mayo, masago

Arigato roll

$13.50

blue crab, eel, jalapeno; topped with masago and black tobiko

Big Veggie roll

$7.00

(V) lettuce, avocado, cucumber, asparagus; cut into 4 large pieces

Boston roll

$7.50

shrimp, lettuce, mayo; topped with masago

Crazy Eel roll

$12.50

deep-fried eel and cucumber roll; topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, masago and scallions

Crazy Tuna roll

$14.75

spicy crunchy tuna; topped with seared pepper tuna, masago, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo

Creamy Nirvana roll

$14.75

shrimp tempura, eel, avocado, cream cheese; topped with masago

Die Hard roll

$14.50

eel, shrimp, masago; topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado

Fresh Philly roll

$8.50

fresh salmon, cream cheese, scallions

Funky Monkey roll

$9.50

spicy tuna, shrimp, kanikama; topped with masago

Godzilla roll

$11.95

(25 min prep time) deep-fried roll with assorted fish, topped with house sauce, eel sauce, spicy mayo, scallion, masago

Hot Chili Yellowtail roll

$15.50

spicy chili yellowtail, scallion, cucumber; topped with yellowtail, jalapeno, chili sauce

Kia roll

$22.95

deep-fried soft shell crab, avocado; topped with white tuna, salmon, blue crab

Lobster Tempura roll

$21.95

lobster tail tempura, avocado; topped with masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Mi Amor roll

$12.50

spicy tuna, salmon, mango; topped with masago

Newport Dragon roll

$14.00

eel, cucumber; topped with avocado, eel sauce

Nirvana roll

$14.50

shrimp tempura, eel, kanikama, avocado; topped with masago

One & Only roll

$17.50

eel, cucumber, shrimp tempura, masago; topped with avocado, eel sauce

Rainbow roll

$12.50

kanikama, cucumber; topped with tuna, fluke, salmon, yellowtail, avocado

Salmon Delight roll

$16.00

salmon tempura, asparagus; topped with seared salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Sea Green roll

$13.00

sweet potato, cream cheese; topped with seaweed salad, wasabi mayo (sesame allergy)

Spicy Red Dragon roll

$15.95

eel, avocado; topped with spicy tuna, three colors of tobiko

Smoky Tiger roll

$15.95

kanikama, avocado, tobiko; topped with smoked salmon, eel, avocado, eel sauce

Spicy Lover roll

$13.50

salmon, avocado; topped with spicy tuna, masago, scallions

Spicy White Lover roll

$13.50

salmon, avocado; topped with spicy white tuna, golden tobiko, scallions

Spider roll

$14.95

deep-fried soft shell crab, avocado; topped with masago, eel sauce

ST2 roll

$12.50

spicy tuna, shrimp tempura; topped with masago, eel sauce

Sumi roll

$14.50

yellowtail, avocado, scallion, mango; topped with spicy tuna, jalapeno, chili sauce

Super ST2 roll

$16.75

spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, jalapeno, cream cheese; topped with wasabi tobiko, eel sauce

Sweet & Spicy roll

$13.50

yellowtail, jalapeno, pineapple, scallions; topped with yellowtail and a pineapple chili salsa

Tempura roll

$10.00

shrimp tempura, avocado; topped with masago

Sushi / Sashimi Entree

Nigiri Sushi Dinner

$23.00

9 pieces assorted sushi and 1 california roll

Sashimi Dinner

$25.00

13 pieces of assorted sashimi

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$31.00

7 pieces sashimi, 7 pieces sushi and california roll

Vegetable Sushi Dinner

$16.00

8 pieces of assorted vegetable sushi

Kaisen Chirashi

$32.00

13 pieces assorted sashimi over sushi rice

Sake Don

$21.00

10 pieces raw salmon sashimi over sushi rice

Sake Ikura Don

$25.00

5 seared, 5 fresh salmon and ikura over sushi rice

Tekka Don

$20.00

5 soy marinated, 5 fresh tuna topped with marinated chopped wasabi over sushi rice

Three Color Don

$25.00

4 pieces each of tuna, salmon, yellowtail sashimi topped with tri-colored tobiko over sushi rice

Name Your Maki Combo

choose 3 rolls; prices vary based on rolls chosen

Sushi Lovers for 2 **

$60.00

20 pieces sushi, 1 california roll, 1 tuna roll

Sashimi for 2

$72.00

30 pieces of assorted sashimi

Sushi & Sashimi for 2 **

$75.00

14 pieces sushi, 16 pieces sashimi, 1 california roll, 1 tuna roll

MAKI MAKI Platter

$50.00

BIG CITIES Maki Platter

$120.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
