Komma South Beach

review star

No reviews yet

560 Washington Avenue

MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139

Order Again

Raw Bar

Tuna Tartare

$22.00

Red onions, fresno chili, micro cilantro, avocado

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Chilled shrimp with house made cocktail sauce

Half Dozen Oysters

$20.00

Seasonal selection served with fresh lemon, cocktail and mignonette sauce

Dozen Oysters

$35.00

Seasonal selection served with fresh lemon, cocktail and mignonette sauce

Pre-Fix Menu #1

$70.00

Pre-Fix Menu #2

$100.00

Pre-Fix Menu #3

$130.00

Salads/Soups

Arugula and Beet Salad

$14.00

Baby arugula, roasted red peppers, beets, raisins, pine nuts, pesto sauce and shaved parmesan

Shepherd Salad

$14.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, parsley, olives and lemon dressing

Lentil Soup

$10.00

Red lentil

Greek Salad

$18.00

Cold Appetizers

Komma Pikilia

$24.00

Hummus, Kommammara, Crete Feta Dip, Skordalia

Hummus

$10.00

Chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice and olive oil

Tzatziki

$10.00

Greek strained yogurt, garlic, cucumber & dill

Pink Lady

$11.00

Greek yogurt, fresh beet mash, pistachio, walnut & garnished with carrot reduced balsamic vinegar

Melitzanosalata

$10.00

Roasted baby eggplant spread

Skordalia

$10.00

Garlic and roasted almond spread

Kommammara

$12.00

Fire roasted peppers, walnuts, pistachios, olive oil, breadcrumbs and garnished with balsamic caviar

Crete Feta Dip

$12.00

Feta cheese, dill, pomegranate molasses, pistachios, walnuts & garnished with balsamic caviar

Mediterranean Feta Cheese with Olives

$14.00

Served with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers and olive oil

Hot Appetizers

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$22.00

Mediterranean Octopus, baked and pan seared in olive oil and house vinaigrette

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Tender pieces of squid, lightly fried with arrabiatta sauce and green mayonnaise

Ouzo Mussels

Ouzo Mussels

$18.00

Mediterranean mussels prepared with ouzo, white wine, flavored with butter and fresh tomatoes

Grilled Halloumi Caprese

Grilled Halloumi Caprese

$18.00

Grilles Cyprus cheese with lemon, olive oil, tomatoes, basil and balsamic vinaigrette

Grilled Wild Mushrooms

Grilled Wild Mushrooms

$18.00

Mixture of grilled wild mushrooms with balsamic reduction

Grilled Vegetables

Grilled Vegetables

$19.00

Assortment of seasonal grilled vegetables erved

Calf's Liver

$14.00

Sucuk

$14.00

Cigar Rolls

$10.00

Spanakopita

$10.00

Saganaki

$16.00

Keftedes

$18.00

Fish Filets and Shellfish

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$32.00

8 oz Faore island salmon fillet with scallions, capers and lemon sauce with choice of side

Chilean Sea Bass

$48.00

8 oz pan seared filet with sauteed spinach

Lobster Linguini

Lobster Linguini

$46.00

Served over linguini with white wine sauce

Grilled Prawns

Grilled Prawns

$35.00

Skull grilled island prawns served with fingerling potatoes

Komma Shrimp

$26.00

Sauteed jumbo shrimps in a toamoto, peppers and feta sauce served with rice

Lobster for 2

$110.00Out of stock

Grilled maine lobster with lemon and olive oil , served with grilled asparagus and lemon potatoes

Grilled Branzino Filet

$36.00

Whole Fish

Whole Chargrilled Branzino

$46.00

Chef's favorite. Deboned and flavored with seasonal herbs, grilled lemon, olive oil and caper with choice of side

Salt Baked Whole Branzino for 2

$140.00

Served with mixed grilled vegetables

Royal Dorado

$46.00

Crispy and juice whole Dorado, slowly cooked served with choice of side

Fried Snapper

$48.00Out of stock

Deep fried Gulf of Mexico Snapper served with choice of 2 sides

Pasta

Aegean Pasta

$24.00

Seasonal vegetables, feta, olives, vine ripe tomatoes

Seafood Linguini

$32.00

PEI black mussels, little neck clams, shrimp, calamari, parsley, tomatoes

Special Platters

Cold Seafood Platter

$250.00Out of stock

Scallops, Shrimps, Prawns, Lobester, Oysters

Mix Grill Platter for 2

$120.00

Chicken Kebab, Lamb Chops, Keftedes, 8oz Ribeye, Adana Kebab and choice of 2 sides

Meat

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$46.00

Austalian fresh baby lamb chops, served with lemon potatoes

Chicken Kebab

Chicken Kebab

$26.00

Grilled chicken served with jasmine rice, vegetables and tzatziki

Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

$46.00

Slowly cooked prepared in a red wine sauce, served with orzo

Ribeye Steak

$58.00

16 oz chargrilled, served with home fries

Adana Kebab

$28.00

Char grilled lamb and beef skewer served with choice of side

Sides

Fingerling Potatoes

$8.00

Roasted with rosemary, thyme, and extra virgin olive oil

Home Fries

$8.00

Sea salt and oregano

Truffle Fries

$14.00

Sea salt, oregano and parmesan cheese

Broccolini

$8.00

Sauteed in olive oil, garlic and feta cheese

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Fresh spinach, garlic and olive oil

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Grilled with house dressing

Lemon Potatoes

$8.00

Baked potatoes with lemon juice and olive oil

Jasmine Rice

$8.00

Served with orzo

Bulgur Pilaf

$8.00

N/A Beverages

On My Best Behavior

$12.00

Virgin Cocktail

$12.00

Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Aqua Panna Water

$7.00

Pellegrino Water

$8.00

Red Bull

$8.00

Ayran

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cafe Latte

$5.00

Capuccino

$5.00

Turkish Tea

$5.00

Desserts

Lava Cake

$16.00

Pistachio Baklava

$14.00

Kunefe with Ice Cream

$12.00

Bougatsa with Ice Cream

$20.00

Baked Rice Pudding

$12.00

Yiaourti me meli

$12.00

Ice Cream Cup

$10.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Location

560 Washington Avenue, MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139

Directions

