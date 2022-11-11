Komoon Thai Sushi Ceviche - Immokalee
No reviews yet
1514 Immokalee Rd UNIT 109
NAPLES, FL 34110
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Soups
Chicken Noodle Soup
Rice noodles with chicken, bean sprouts, cilantro, garlic and scallions.
Chicken Rice Soup
Rice, chicken, garlic, cilantro and scallions in a clear broth.
Miso Soup
Delicate bean broth with miso, tofu, scallions and seaweed.
Seafood Soup
Fresh fish, shrimp, squid and mussels and veggies in a delicious miso broth.
Tom Kha Soup
Coconut milk & lime juice, lemongrass, onions, chili, tomatoes, mushrooms & Thai herbs.
Tom Yum Soup
Lime juice, chili, onions, tomatoes, lemongrass, mushrooms & Thai herbs.
Vegetable Soup
Zucchini, carrots, broccoli, napa, baby corn, snow peas, cilantro and scallions in a clear broth.
Wonton Soup
Chicken wrapped in soft wonton skins with bean sprouts, cilantro and scallions in a clear broth.
Salads
Crispy Duck Salad
Mixed greens with cherry tomatoes, mango, crispy duck with special sauce.
Green Salad (large)
Mixed greens with tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers & ginger or peanut dressing.
Green Salad (small)
Mixed greens with tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers & ginger or peanut dressing.
Krab Avocado Salad
Krabmeat, avocado, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, mayonnaise & sesame seeds on lettuce.
Papaya Salad
Green papaya, carrots, tomatoes, shrimp, string beans, garlic and peanuts in lime juice on lettuce.
Seared Ahi Tuna Salad
Slices of seared rare ahi tuna with cherry tomatoes on a bed of lettuce.
Seaweed Salad
Cold seasoned green seaweed sprinkled with sesame seeds.
Spicy Seaweed Salad
Cold seasoned green seaweed sprinkled with sesame seeds.
Thai Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots, egg, fried tofu and topped with peanut dressing.
Tiger's Tear Salad
Grilled slices of beef dressed Thai style with lime juice, onions, cilantro scallions with lettuce.
Appetizers
Chicken Satay
Marinated skewers served with peanut and sweet & sour sauces.
Edamame
Steamed soy beans seasoned with sea salt or with sweet chili sauce.
Fresh Spring Rolls
Cooked shrimp, krab meat, lettuce, cucumber & carrots in rice paper.
Fried Calamari
Deep-fried pieces of squid served with a delicious sweet sauce.
Krab Rangoon
Krab meat blended with cream cheese and deep-fried in a wonton wrapper.
Pork Dumplings
Your choice of steamed, pan-fried or deep-fried dumplings served with a gyoza sauce.
Seasonal Vegetables Tempura
Crispy fried mixed vegetables.
Shrimp Dumplings
Your choice of steamed, pan-fried or deep-fried dumplings served with a gyoza sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
Crispy fried shrimp with vegetables.
Spicy Edamame
Steamed soy beans seasoned with sea salt or with sweet chili sauce.
Thai Spring Rolls
Deep-fried rolls with cabbage, carrots, and celery wrapped in rice paper and served with a sweet plum sauce.
Steak Satay
Chicken Wings
Sushi Bar Starters
Idako (Baby Octopus)
Kanisu
Maki Naruto
Cream cheese, krab meat, masago, scallion, cucumber skin with maki.
Mussel Madness
Baked green mussels topped with mayonnaise, garlic and oregano.
Salmon Naruto
Cream cheese, krab meat, masago, scallion, cucumber skin with salmon/tuna.
Seaweed Salad
Krab meat, avocado, and masago wrapped in paper-thin cucumber.
Spicy Mixed Seafood
Octopus, krabmeat, shrimp, conch, cucumber, avocado, masago, sesame seed. Scallion, kimchee sauce.
Spicy Octopus
Octopus, scallions, masago, sesame seed and cucumber with kimchee sauce.
Spicy Seaweed Salad
Spicy Tuna Salad
Tuna, cucumber, masago, scallions and avocado with kimchee sauce.
Spicy Yellowtail Petals
Thinly sliced yellowtail adorned with chopped jalapeno slices, cilantro & sesame seeds.
Tuna Naruto
Tuna Tataki
Thin slices of seared rare tuna topped with scallion, sesame seeds in ponzu sauce.
Veg Naruto
Cream cheese, krab meat, masago, scallion, cucumber skin with veg.
Sushi Rolls
Avocado Roll
Black Dragon Roll
Boston Roll
California Roll
Chicken Tempura Roll
Crazy Salmon Roll
Dynamite Roll
Baked mixed seafood & mayonnaise wrapped in rice.
Eel Roll
Grilled eel and cucumber, topped with eel and avocado.
Fancy Tuna Roll
Jalapeno, tuna, avocado and scallions inside, topped with spicy tuna and special sauce.
Four Friends Roll
Hamachi, tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, asparagus, scallions, masago & tempura flakes.
Green Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, masago, topped with avocado.
Happy Roll
Spicy yellowtail and tempura flakes inside, topped with red & white tuna and sliced fresh strawberries.
Hurricane Roll
Deep-fried roll with tuna, salmon, yellowtail & avocado inside, topped with spicy tuna & fresh tobiko.
J.B. Roll
Salmon (tempura), cream cheese & scallions wrapped in seaweed paper.
J.B. Tempura
Salmon (tempura), cream cheese & scallions wrapped in seaweed paper.
Komango Roll
Lobster Roll
Deep-fried whole Maine lobster, avocado, asparagus & scallions on the inside topped with tobiko.
Lobster Tail Roll
Deep fried lobster, avocado, asparagus, scallions on the inside topped with tobiko.
Lomo Loco Roll
Peruvian stir fried beef & cooked onion inside topped with seared slices of rare beef sirloin.
Long Beach Roll
Tuna, White Tuna, Salmon, Hamachi asparagus inside topped with eel, tempura flakes & masago/tobiko.
Mega Power Roll
Slices of fresh eel and avocado on the inside, topped with spicy tuna and our chef’s special sauce.
Ocean Roll
Pink Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, masago and scallions topped with sesame seeds and krabmeat.
Rainbow Roll
California Roll with tuna, white tuna, white fish & salmon on top.
Red Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, masago, topped with tuna.
Salmon Roll
Scuba Roll
Shrimp and krabmeat tempura, tobiko and sesame seeds topped with avocado, seared tuna and tempura flakes.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Deep-fried shrimp, asparagus, avocado and masago.
Slammin' Salmon Roll
Eel, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado and asparagus topped with salmon, tobiko, sesame seeds and tempura flakes.
Spicy Crunchy Tuna Roll
Tuna, tempura flakes, asparagus, and avocado, topped with tuna.
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spider Roll
Sushi Sandwhich
Sweet Potato Roll
Tanzana Roll
Tekka Roll
Three's Company Roll
Tuna, cucumber & avocado topped with salmon, krabmeat & sesame seeds, drizzled with spicy mayo & sriracha sauce.
TNT Roll
Salmon, avocado, and asparagus inside topped with baked mixed seafood, mushrooms and sesame seeds.
Triple Play Roll
Spicy tuna and pieces of cucumber inside, topped with fresh seared yellowtail, jalapeno & tobiko.
Tuna Chips
Chopped tuna filled with krabmeat, tobiko and tempura flakes, topped with avocado on fried wonton chips.
Tuna Rockin' Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado and scallions inside, topped with seared tuna, tobiko, and tempura flakes & special sauce.
Tuna Roll
Vegetable Roll
Vegetable Tempura Roll
Viper Roll
Volcano Roll
Yellow Dragon Roll
Sushi & Sashimi Combos
Chirashi
An artistically arranged variety of mixed fish sashimi on a bed of sushi rice.
Komoon Deluxe
California roll, Tekka roll and 7 pieces of nigiri.
Komoon Sushi Platter
California Roll and assorted pieces of Chef’s choice of nigiri.
Mini Single
Rainbow roll, 3 pieces of sushi and 6 pieces of sashimi.
Nigiri
Sushi rice with topping. 2 pieces per order.
Sashimi
2 pieces per order.
Sashimi App (9P) | Mori (16P)
Sushi Boats
Artfully presented sushi rolls, nigiri, and sashimi on a beautiful boat.
Poke Bowls
Crispy Duck Poke
Crispy duck, avocado, carrot, lettuce, cucumber, red beets, mango, sesame seeds, radish, sesame dressing.
Komoon Poke
Yellow chicken, lettuce, purple cabbage, carrots, cucumber, beets, jalapeno, sesame seeds, peanut dressing.
Lomo Poke
Beef, rice, carrots, cucumber, edamame, lettuce, purple cabbage, sesame seeds & fried egg.
Salmon Poke
Salmon, sushi rice, mango, avocado, jalapeño, lettuce, seaweed salad red beets, sesame seeds, spicy mayo.
Tuna Poke
Chunk tuna, sushi rice, cucumber, avocado, carrot, edamame, sesame seeds, purple cabbage, kimchi sauce.
Veggie Poke
Lettuce, purple cabbage, avocado, cucumber, carrots, mango, corn, bean sprouts, sesame dressing.
Starters & Ceviches
Ceviche De Pescado
White fish cooked in lime juice, cilantro, onions & Peruvian peppers.
Ceviche De Pescado Y Camaron
Ceviche de Pescado with steamed shrimp.
Ceviche Mixto
Mixed seafood cooked in lime juice, cilantro, onions & Peruvian peppers.
Ceviche Tricolor
Three glasses of Ceviche de Pescado each featuring a unique ceviche marinade.
Choritos A La Chalaca
Steamed mussels topped with a salsa blend of tomato, onion marinade.
Leche De Tigre
Two cocktail glasses of our ceviche marinade topped with shrimp.
Palta Rellena
Sliced avocado stuffed with choice of krab meat or shrimp.
Peruvian Entrees
Arroz Chaufa
Fried rice with hot dog and egg, peas, carrots, ginger, red bell peppers & cilantro.
Bistec A La Plancha
8 oz of NY strip steak with onions & tomatoes, served with rice and french fries or plantains.
Filete De Pescado
Grilled or fried fish fillet with onions & tomatoes, served with rice and french fries or plantains,
Jalea
Fried, lightly breaded seafood served with salsa & tartar sauce.
Lomo Saltado
Stir-fried beef with onions tomatoes, served with and french fries or plantains.
Pollo A La Plancha
Grilled chicken with onions and tomatoes, served with rice and french fries or plantains.
Pollo Saltado
Stir-fried chicken with onions & tomatoes, served with rice and french fries or plantains.
Soba Saltado
Stir-fried egg noodles with onions and tomatoes.
Stir-Fries & Curries
Basil Sauce
Sauteed basil leaves, bell peppers, hot chili and onions. Served with white rice & your choice of chicken, beef, pork, tofu, mixed vegetables or shrimp (+ $4 extra) | Gluten-free preparation (+$1 extra).
Blue Crab Fried Rice
Cashew Nuts
Sauteed cashew nuts, onions, celery, carrots, bell peppers, water chestnuts & scallions. Served with white rice & your choice of chicken, beef, pork, tofu, mixed vegetables or shrimp (+ $4 extra) | Gluten-free preparation (+$1 extra).
Curries
Curry paste dishes made with herbs, vegetables & coconut milk. Red|Yellow|Massaman|Panang. Served with white rice & your choice of chicken, beef, pork, tofu, mixed vegetables or shrimp (+ $4 extra) | Gluten-free preparation (+$1 extra).
Fried Rice
Str-fried with onion, carrots, peas, tomato & eggs. Served with white rice & your choice of chicken, beef, pork, tofu, mixed vegetables or shrimp (+ $4 extra) | Gluten-free preparation (+$1 extra).
Garlic Sauce
Sauteed fresh garlic with steamed vegetables. Served with white rice & your choice of chicken, beef, pork, tofu, mixed vegetables or shrimp (+ $4 extra) | Gluten-free preparation (+$1 extra).
Mixed Vegetables
Sauteed carrots, zucchini, broccoli, baby corn, snow peas, scallions, onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, napa & mushrooms. Served with white rice & your choice of chicken, beef, pork, tofu, mixed vegetables or shrimp (+ $4 extra) | Gluten-free preparation (+$1 extra).
Mongolian Beef
Sweet & Sour Sauce
Sauteed tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, scallions, onions & pineapples. Served with white rice & your choice of chicken, beef, pork, tofu, mixed vegetables or shrimp (+ $4 extra) | Gluten-free preparation (+$1 extra).
Teriyaki
Served with vegetables & miso soup or salad. Served with white rice & your choice of chicken, beef, pork, tofu, mixed vegetables or shrimp (+ $4 extra) | Gluten-free preparation (+$1 extra).
Noodles
Drunken Noodles
Sauteed flat rice noodles with onions, basil & bell peppers.
Pad See-Ew
Sauteed flat rice noodles with eggs, garlic & broccoli.
Pad Thai
Sauteed rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, scallions & ground peanuts.
Pad Woon Sen
Sauteed clear noodles with eggs, onions, scallions, tomatoes & bean sprouts.
Yaki Soba
Stir-fried Japanese egg noodles with vegetables and your choice of protein.
House Specials
Crispy Duck
Deep-fried boneless duck.
Crispy Duck Thai Curry
Boneless deep-fried crispy duck served with rice and your choice of red or yellow curry.
Frog Legs
Deep-fried frog legs (seasonal).
Jumbo Sea Scallops
Fresh jumbo sea scallops served with your favorite sauce.
Jumbo Shrimp
Grilled jumbo shrimp.
Mango Fried Rice (Seasonal)
Fried rice with shrimps and chicken, carrots, peas, mango, tomatoes and onions.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with shrimps and chicken, carrots, peas, pineapple, cashew nuts and curry powder.
Tempura
Deep-fried tempura batter with your choice of vegetables, chicken, or shrimp.
Whole Lobster
Fresh whole Maine lobster with your favorite sauce.
Whole Snapper
Deep-fried whole red snapper.
Kids Menu
Cheese Sticks
Mozzarella cheese deep fried into crispy sticks. 12 & under only.
Chicken Nuggets
Chicken nuggets served with choice of french fries or rice. 12 & under only.
Chicken Tenders
Chicken tenders served with choice of french fries or rice. 12 & under only.
Peruvian Salchipapas
A Peruvian fast food dish featuring hot dog and french fries. 12 & under only.
Teriyaki Junior
Teriyaki with vegetables & french fries or rice. 12 & under only.
Desserts
Drinks
Sides
Brown Rice
Fried Rice (Sm)
Peruvian Rice
Sushi Rice
White Rice
Fried egg
French Fries
Ginger Dressing (L)
Ginger Dressing (Sm)
Mix Vegetables
Peruvian Cancha (Fried)
Peruvian Corn (Steamed)
Side Sauces
Steamed Broccoli
Steamed Noodles
Steamed Tofu
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1514 Immokalee Rd UNIT 109, NAPLES, FL 34110