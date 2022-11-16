  • Home
  • /
  • Bonita Springs
  • /
  • Komoon Thai Sushi & Ceviche - Bonita Springs - 3300 Bonita beach Rd #101
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Komoon Thai Sushi & Ceviche - Bonita Springs 3300 Bonita beach Rd #101

review star

No reviews yet

3300 Bonita beach Rd #101

Bonita Springs, FL 34134

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Thai Spring Rolls
Curries

Soups

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$8.00

Rice noodles with chicken, bean sprouts, cilantro, garlic and scallions.

Chicken Rice Soup

Chicken Rice Soup

$7.00

Rice, chicken, garlic, cilantro and scallions in a clear broth.

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$4.00

Delicate bean broth with miso, tofu, scallions and seaweed.

Seafood Soup

Seafood Soup

$9.00

Fresh fish, shrimp, squid and mussels and veggies in a delicious miso broth.

Tom Kha Soup

Tom Kha Soup

Coconut milk & lime juice, lemongrass, onions, chili, tomatoes, mushrooms & Thai herbs.

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

Lime juice, chili, onions, tomatoes, lemongrass, mushrooms & Thai herbs.

Vegetable Soup

Vegetable Soup

$6.00

Zucchini, carrots, broccoli, napa, baby corn, snow peas, cilantro and scallions in a clear broth.

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$7.00

Chicken wrapped in soft wonton skins with bean sprouts, cilantro and scallions in a clear broth.

Salads

Crispy Duck Salad

Crispy Duck Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens with cherry tomatoes, mango, crispy duck with special sauce.

Green Salad (large)

Green Salad (large)

$9.00

Mixed greens with tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers & ginger or peanut dressing.

Green Salad (small)

Green Salad (small)

$5.00

Mixed greens with tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers & ginger or peanut dressing.

Krab Avocado Salad

Krab Avocado Salad

$13.00

Krabmeat, avocado, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, mayonnaise & sesame seeds on lettuce.

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$14.00

Green papaya, carrots, tomatoes, shrimp, string beans, garlic and peanuts in lime juice on lettuce.

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$15.00

Slices of seared rare ahi tuna with cherry tomatoes on a bed of lettuce.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Cold seasoned green seaweed sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Spicy Seaweed Salad

Spicy Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Cold seasoned green seaweed sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Thai Salad

Thai Salad

$14.00

Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots, egg, fried tofu and topped with peanut dressing.

Tiger's Tear Salad

Tiger's Tear Salad

$13.00

Grilled slices of beef dressed Thai style with lime juice, onions, cilantro scallions with lettuce.

Appetizers

Chicken Satay

$10.00

Marinated skewers served with peanut and sweet & sour sauces.

Edamame

$7.00

Steamed soy beans seasoned with sea salt or with sweet chili sauce.

Fresh Spring Rolls

$8.00

Cooked shrimp, krab meat, lettuce, cucumber & carrots in rice paper.

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Deep-fried pieces of squid served with a delicious sweet sauce.

Krab Rangoon

$10.00

Krab meat blended with cream cheese and deep-fried in a wonton wrapper.

Pork Dumplings

$8.00

Your choice of steamed, pan-fried or deep-fried dumplings served with a gyoza sauce.

Seasonal Vegetables Tempura

$10.00

Crispy fried mixed vegetables.

Shrimp Dumplings

$9.00

Your choice of steamed, pan-fried or deep-fried dumplings served with a gyoza sauce.

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$12.00

Crispy fried shrimp with vegetables.

Spicy Edamame

$8.00

Steamed soy beans seasoned with sea salt or with sweet chili sauce.

Thai Spring Rolls

$7.00

Deep-fried rolls with cabbage, carrots, and celery wrapped in rice paper and served with a sweet plum sauce.

Steak Satay

$10.00

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Sushi Bar Starters

Idako (Baby Octopus)

$10.00

Kanisu

$9.00

Maki Naruto

$10.00

Cream cheese, krab meat, masago, scallion, cucumber skin with maki.

Mussel Madness

$13.00

Baked green mussels topped with mayonnaise, garlic and oregano.

Salmon Naruto

$13.00

Cream cheese, krab meat, masago, scallion, cucumber skin with salmon/tuna.

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Krab meat, avocado, and masago wrapped in paper-thin cucumber.

Spicy Mixed Seafood

$14.00

Octopus, krabmeat, shrimp, conch, cucumber, avocado, masago, sesame seed. Scallion, kimchee sauce.

Spicy Octopus

$12.00

Octopus, scallions, masago, sesame seed and cucumber with kimchee sauce.

Spicy Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Salad

$12.00

Tuna, cucumber, masago, scallions and avocado with kimchee sauce.

Spicy Yellowtail Petals

$18.00

Thinly sliced yellowtail adorned with chopped jalapeno slices, cilantro & sesame seeds.

Tuna Naruto

$13.00

Tuna Tataki

$15.00

Thin slices of seared rare tuna topped with scallion, sesame seeds in ponzu sauce.

Veg Naruto

$9.00

Cream cheese, krab meat, masago, scallion, cucumber skin with veg.

Sushi Rolls

Avocado Roll

$8.00

Black Dragon Roll

$15.00

Boston Roll

$10.00+

California Roll

$10.00+

Chicken Tempura Roll

$15.00

Crazy Salmon Roll

$18.00

Dynamite Roll

$12.00

Baked mixed seafood & mayonnaise wrapped in rice.

Eel Roll

$14.00

Grilled eel and cucumber, topped with eel and avocado.

Fancy Tuna Roll

$17.00

Jalapeno, tuna, avocado and scallions inside, topped with spicy tuna and special sauce.

Four Friends Roll

Four Friends Roll

$16.00

Hamachi, tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, asparagus, scallions, masago & tempura flakes.

Green Dragon Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, masago, topped with avocado.

Happy Roll

$19.00

Spicy yellowtail and tempura flakes inside, topped with red & white tuna and sliced fresh strawberries.

Hurricane Roll

$21.00

Deep-fried roll with tuna, salmon, yellowtail & avocado inside, topped with spicy tuna & fresh tobiko.

J.B. Roll

$10.00

Salmon (tempura), cream cheese & scallions wrapped in seaweed paper.

J.B. Tempura

J.B. Tempura

$11.00

Salmon (tempura), cream cheese & scallions wrapped in seaweed paper.

Komango Roll

$18.00

Krab Roll

$12.00

Lobster Roll

$49.00+

Deep-fried whole Maine lobster, avocado, asparagus & scallions on the inside topped with tobiko.

Lobster Tail Roll

$29.00

Deep fried lobster, avocado, asparagus, scallions on the inside topped with tobiko.

Lomo Loco Roll

$20.00

Peruvian stir fried beef & cooked onion inside topped with seared slices of rare beef sirloin.

Long Beach Roll

$20.00

Tuna, White Tuna, Salmon, Hamachi asparagus inside topped with eel, tempura flakes & masago/tobiko.

Mega Power Roll

$18.00

Slices of fresh eel and avocado on the inside, topped with spicy tuna and our chef’s special sauce.

Ocean Roll

$19.00

Pink Dragon Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, masago and scallions topped with sesame seeds and krabmeat.

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

California Roll with tuna, white tuna, white fish & salmon on top.

Red Dragon Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, masago, topped with tuna.

Salmon Roll

$10.00

Scuba Roll

$18.00

Shrimp and krabmeat tempura, tobiko and sesame seeds topped with avocado, seared tuna and tempura flakes.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.00

Deep-fried shrimp, asparagus, avocado and masago.

Slammin' Salmon Roll

$19.00

Eel, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado and asparagus topped with salmon, tobiko, sesame seeds and tempura flakes.

Spicy Crunchy Tuna Roll

$16.00

Tuna, tempura flakes, asparagus, and avocado, topped with tuna.

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.00+

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00+

Spider Roll

$14.00+

Sushi Sandwhich

$16.00

Tanzana Roll

$10.00+

Tekka Roll

$10.00

Three's Company Roll

$20.00

Tuna, cucumber & avocado topped with salmon, krabmeat & sesame seeds, drizzled with spicy mayo & sriracha sauce.

TNT Roll

$20.00

Salmon, avocado, and asparagus inside topped with baked mixed seafood, mushrooms and sesame seeds.

Triple Play Roll

$20.00

Spicy tuna and pieces of cucumber inside, topped with fresh seared yellowtail, jalapeno & tobiko.

Tuna Chips

Tuna Chips

$13.00

Chopped tuna filled with krabmeat, tobiko and tempura flakes, topped with avocado on fried wonton chips.

Tuna Rockin' Roll

$18.00

Spicy tuna, avocado and scallions inside, topped with seared tuna, tobiko, and tempura flakes & special sauce.

Tuna Roll

$10.00

Vegetable Roll

$10.00+

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$11.00

Viper Roll

$17.00

Volcano Roll

$13.00

Yellow Dragon Roll

$15.00

Golden Salmon Roll

$20.00

Sushi & Sashimi Combos

Chirashi

$25.00

An artistically arranged variety of mixed fish sashimi on a bed of sushi rice.

Komoon Deluxe

$24.00

California roll, Tekka roll and 7 pieces of nigiri.

Komoon Sushi Platter

California Roll and assorted pieces of Chef’s choice of nigiri.

Mini Single

$28.00

Rainbow roll, 3 pieces of sushi and 6 pieces of sashimi.

Nigiri

Sushi rice with topping. 2 pieces per order.

Sashimi

2 pieces per order.

Sashimi App (9P) | Mori (16P)

Sushi Boats

Artfully presented sushi rolls, nigiri, and sashimi on a beautiful boat.

Poke Bowls

Crispy Duck Poke

$16.00

Crispy duck, avocado, carrot, lettuce, cucumber, red beets, mango, sesame seeds, radish, sesame dressing.

Komoon Poke

$14.00

Yellow chicken, lettuce, purple cabbage, carrots, cucumber, beets, jalapeno, sesame seeds, peanut dressing.

Lomo Poke

Lomo Poke

$15.00

Beef, rice, carrots, cucumber, edamame, lettuce, purple cabbage, sesame seeds & fried egg.

Salmon Poke

Salmon Poke

$16.00

Salmon, sushi rice, mango, avocado, jalapeño, lettuce, seaweed salad red beets, sesame seeds, spicy mayo.

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$15.00

Chunk tuna, sushi rice, cucumber, avocado, carrot, edamame, sesame seeds, purple cabbage, kimchi sauce.

Veggie Poke

Veggie Poke

$13.00

Lettuce, purple cabbage, avocado, cucumber, carrots, mango, corn, bean sprouts, sesame dressing.

Starters & Ceviches

Ceviche De Pescado

$18.00

White fish cooked in lime juice, cilantro, onions & Peruvian peppers.

Ceviche De Pescado Y Camaron

$20.00

Ceviche de Pescado with steamed shrimp.

Ceviche Mixto

$22.00

Mixed seafood cooked in lime juice, cilantro, onions & Peruvian peppers.

Ceviche Tricolor

$35.00

Three glasses of Ceviche de Pescado each featuring a unique ceviche marinade.

Choritos A La Chalaca

$15.00

Steamed mussels topped with a salsa blend of tomato, onion marinade.

Leche De Tigre

$12.00

Two cocktail glasses of our ceviche marinade topped with shrimp.

Palta Rellena

Sliced avocado stuffed with choice of krab meat or shrimp.

Peruvian Entrees

Arroz Chaufa

Fried rice with hot dog and egg, peas, carrots, ginger, red bell peppers & cilantro.

Bistec A La Plancha

$24.00

8 oz of NY strip steak with onions & tomatoes, served with rice and french fries or plantains.

Filete De Pescado

$20.00

Grilled or fried fish fillet with onions & tomatoes, served with rice and french fries or plantains,

Jalea

Fried, lightly breaded seafood served with salsa & tartar sauce.

Lomo Saltado

$20.00

Stir-fried beef with onions tomatoes, served with and french fries or plantains.

Pollo A La Plancha

$20.00

Grilled chicken with onions and tomatoes, served with rice and french fries or plantains.

Pollo Saltado

$18.00

Stir-fried chicken with onions & tomatoes, served with rice and french fries or plantains.

Soba Saltado

Stir-fried egg noodles with onions and tomatoes.

Stir-Fries & Curries

Basil Sauce

$18.00

Sauteed basil leaves, bell peppers, hot chili and onions. Served with white rice & your choice of chicken, beef, pork, tofu, mixed vegetables or shrimp (+ $4 extra) | Gluten-free preparation (+$1 extra).

Blue Crab Fried Rice

$24.00

Cashew Nuts

$18.00

Sauteed cashew nuts, onions, celery, carrots, bell peppers, water chestnuts & scallions. Served with white rice & your choice of chicken, beef, pork, tofu, mixed vegetables or shrimp (+ $4 extra) | Gluten-free preparation (+$1 extra).

Chicken Volcano

$20.00

Curries

$22.00

Curry paste dishes made with herbs, vegetables & coconut milk. Red|Yellow|Massaman|Panang. Served with white rice & your choice of chicken, beef, pork, tofu, mixed vegetables or shrimp (+ $4 extra) | Gluten-free preparation (+$1 extra).

Fried Rice

Str-fried with onion, carrots, peas, tomato & eggs. Served with white rice & your choice of chicken, beef, pork, tofu, mixed vegetables or shrimp (+ $4 extra) | Gluten-free preparation (+$1 extra).

Garlic Sauce

$18.00

Sauteed fresh garlic with steamed vegetables. Served with white rice & your choice of chicken, beef, pork, tofu, mixed vegetables or shrimp (+ $4 extra) | Gluten-free preparation (+$1 extra).

Mixed Vegetables

$16.00

Sauteed carrots, zucchini, broccoli, baby corn, snow peas, scallions, onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, napa & mushrooms. Served with white rice & your choice of chicken, beef, pork, tofu, mixed vegetables or shrimp (+ $4 extra) | Gluten-free preparation (+$1 extra).

Mongolian Beef

$18.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$18.00

Sauteed tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, scallions, onions & pineapples. Served with white rice & your choice of chicken, beef, pork, tofu, mixed vegetables or shrimp (+ $4 extra) | Gluten-free preparation (+$1 extra).

Teriyaki

Served with vegetables & miso soup or salad. Served with white rice & your choice of chicken, beef, pork, tofu, mixed vegetables or shrimp (+ $4 extra) | Gluten-free preparation (+$1 extra).

Noodles

Drunken Noodles

Sauteed flat rice noodles with onions, basil & bell peppers.

Pad See-Ew

Sauteed flat rice noodles with eggs, garlic & broccoli.

Pad Thai

Sauteed rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, scallions & ground peanuts.

Pad Woon Sen

Sauteed clear noodles with eggs, onions, scallions, tomatoes & bean sprouts.

Yaki Soba

Stir-fried Japanese egg noodles with vegetables and your choice of protein.

House Specials

Crispy Duck

$28.00

Deep-fried boneless duck.

Crispy Duck Thai Curry

$30.00

Boneless deep-fried crispy duck served with rice and your choice of red or yellow curry.

Frog Legs

$26.00

Deep-fried frog legs (seasonal).

Jumbo Sea Scallops

$35.00

Fresh jumbo sea scallops served with your favorite sauce.

Jumbo Shrimp

$35.00

Grilled jumbo shrimp.

Mango Fried Rice (Seasonal)

$26.00

Fried rice with shrimps and chicken, carrots, peas, mango, tomatoes and onions.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$26.00

Fried rice with shrimps and chicken, carrots, peas, pineapple, cashew nuts and curry powder.

Tempura

Deep-fried tempura batter with your choice of vegetables, chicken, or shrimp.

Whole Lobster

$49.00+

Fresh whole Maine lobster with your favorite sauce.

Whole Snapper

$40.00

Deep-fried whole red snapper.

Kids Menu

Cheese Sticks

$6.00

Mozzarella cheese deep fried into crispy sticks. 12 & under only.

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Chicken nuggets served with choice of french fries or rice. 12 & under only.

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Chicken tenders served with choice of french fries or rice. 12 & under only.

Peruvian Salchipapas

$6.00

A Peruvian fast food dish featuring hot dog and french fries. 12 & under only.

Teriyaki Junior

Teriyaki with vegetables & french fries or rice. 12 & under only.

Desserts

Banana Split Roll

$13.00

Banana Tempura (w/ice cream)

$8.00

Cheesecake Tempura

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Ice Cream/Tempura

$8.00

Mango & Sticky Rice

$8.00

Oreo Tempura

$7.00

Peruvian Flan

$8.00Out of stock

Thai Donuts

$6.00

Drinks

Sodas

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Bottled Water

$6.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Inca Cola

$4.00

Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$4.00

Acqua Panna Water

$7.00

Sides

Brown Rice

$3.50

Fried Rice (Sm)

$5.00

Peruvian Rice

$3.50

Sushi Rice

$4.00

White Rice

$3.00

Fried egg

$2.00

French Fries

$3.50

Ginger Dressing (L)

$10.00

Ginger Dressing (Sm)

$5.00

Mix Vegetables

$6.00

Peruvian Cancha (Fried)

$2.00

Peruvian Corn (Steamed)

$2.00

Side Sauces

$1.00

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Steamed Noodles

$3.00

Steamed Tofu

$3.95

Fried Plantains

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3300 Bonita beach Rd #101, Bonita Springs, FL 34134

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

MALINCHE MEXICAN CUISINE - 3250 Bonita Beach Road Southwest
orange starNo Reviews
3250 Bonita Beach Road Bonita Springs, FL 34134
View restaurantnext
Skillets - Bonita Springs
orange star4.6 • 2,434
9174 Bonita Beach Rd SE Bonita Springs, FL 34135
View restaurantnext
Corner Spot Diner + Drink - 4450 Bonita Beach Road Southwest
orange starNo Reviews
4450 Bonita Beach Road Southwest Bonita Springs, FL 34134
View restaurantnext
All Seasons in Naples
orange starNo Reviews
15495 Tamiami TrailSuite 121 Naples, FL 34110
View restaurantnext
El Basque - 25245 Chamber of Commerce Drive
orange starNo Reviews
25245 Chamber of Commerce Drive Bonita Springs, FL 34135
View restaurantnext
Zeppe's Tavern Naples
orange starNo Reviews
895 Wiggins Pass Rd Naples, FL 34110
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bonita Springs

Skillets - Bonita Springs
orange star4.6 • 2,434
9174 Bonita Beach Rd SE Bonita Springs, FL 34135
View restaurantnext
Chartreuse Craft Cocktail Lounge - 27313 Old 41 Road Units 1 and 2
orange star5.0 • 27
27313 Old 41 Road Units 1 and 2 Bonita Springs, FL 34135
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bonita Springs
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Fort Myers
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Immokalee
review star
No reviews yet
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Marco Island
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston