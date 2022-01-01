Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kompali

review star

No reviews yet

1205 E Brady Street

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Al Pastor
Argentinian Steak
Grilled chicken

$7 Tortas

Torta Milanesa de Pollo (Mexican Sandwich)

Torta Milanesa de Pollo (Mexican Sandwich)

$7.00

Breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, pork refried beans, pickled jalapeños, avocado, panela cheese & mayo

Torta Milanesa de Res (Breaded steak sandwich)

$7.00

Breaded steak, lettuce, tomato, onions, pork refried beans, pickled jalapeños, avocado, panela cheese & mayo

Torta de Carnitas (Pulled pork sandwich)

$7.00

Carnitas, lettuce, tomato, onions, pork refried beans, pickled jalapeños, avocado, panela cheese & mayo

Torta de Jamón (Ham sandwich)

$7.00

Ham, lettuce, tomato, onions, pork refried beans, pickled jalapeños, avocado, panela cheese & mayo

Torta de Asada (Steak sandwich)

$7.00

Steak, lettuce, tomato, onions, pork refried beans, pickled jalapeños, avocado, panela cheese & mayo

Torta de Pastor (Split roasted pork shoulder sandwich)

$7.00

Split roasted pork, lettuce, tomato, onions, pork refried beans, pickled jalapeños, avocado, panela cheese & mayo

Appetizers

Chips & Guacamole

$10.75

Esquite

$9.00

Street corn, feta cheese, cilantro,chipolte mayo

Shrimp Ceviche

$13.00

Chicken Wings

$13.75

Buffalo or Habanero Barbecue served with fries

Chips & Salsa

$2.00

Quesadilla

$10.50

Choice of Meat.

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Nachos Supreme

$10.75

Fried Clams

$12.00

Served with fries and Valentina ranch.

JalapeNo Poppers

$11.00

Lunch & Dinner

Fajitas

$17.95

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.00

Green tomatillo salsa. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Rojas

$12.00

Red guajillo salsa. Served with rice & beans.

Mole Enchiladas

$13.00

Chimichanga Grande

$12.00

Mini Chimichanga

$10.50

Burrito

$11.95

Fajita Veggie Burrito

$8.75

Burrito Mojado Roja (with red salsa)

$12.50

Choice protein, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, rice and black beans.

Burrito Mojado Verde (with green salsa)

$12.50

Choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, black beans & rice

Torta Milanesa de Pollo (Breaded chicken sandwich)

Torta Milanesa de Pollo (Breaded chicken sandwich)

$9.75

Breaded chicken, pork refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickled jalapeños, avocado, panela cheese & mayo.

Torta Milanesa de Res (Breaded steak sandwich)

$9.75

Breaded steak, pork refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickled jalapeños, avocado, panela cheese & mayo.

Torta de Jamón (Ham sandwich)

$8.50

Ham, pork refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickled jalapeños, avocado, panela cheese & mayo.

Torta de Asada (Steak sandwich)

Steak, pork refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickled jalapeños, avocado, panela cheese & mayo.

Torta de Carnitas (Pulled pork sandwich)

$9.75

Pulled pork, pork refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickled jalapeños, avocado, panela cheese & mayo.

Flautas

$9.50

Tamales

$8.90

Choice of chicken or pork.

Puerco en Salsa Verde

$13.50

Pork tenderloins prepared in green tomatillo salsa. Served with tortillas, rice and beans.

TampiqueNa

$14.50

Grilled steak served with rice and beans and one cheese enchilada. Lettuce and guacamole on the side.

Pacos Tacos

Asada

$3.00

Seasoned steak, cilantro onions

Al Pastor

$3.50

Marinated split roasted pork, grilled pineapple cilantro onions

Carnitas

$3.50Out of stock

Braised pork shoulder, pico de gallo

Chorizo

$3.25Out of stock

House made chorizo, queso fresco cilantro

Pollo Chicken Tinga

$3.00

Pulled chicken Marinated in tinga sauce, cilantro

Tilapia

$3.00

Grilled tilapia , pineapple salsa

Papa con Rajas

$3.00

Potatoes, chiles, queso fresco cilantro

Bistec a la mexicana (Mexican style steak)

$3.50

Deep fried avocado

$4.00

Taco de nopales (cactus)

$3.50

Alambre (steak mix with bacon and ham)

$3.50

Grilled chicken

$3.75

Tripa

$3.00

Onions & Cilantro

Lengua

$3.00

Slow cooked tongue, served with cilantro and onions.

Barbacoa

$3.75

Beef brisket, served with pickled red onion.

Tilapia

$3.50

Sautéed tilapia served with pineapple salsa.

Pollo Al Pastor

$3.50

Marinated grilled chicken. Served with pineapple, onions and cilantro.

Soy Chorizo and Papas

$3.50

Soy chorizo, potatoes, queso fresco and cilantro.

Bisteck a la Mexicana

$4.00

Sautéed steak cooked with onions, jalapeños and tomatoes.

Karlos Tacos

Argentinian Steak

$3.75

Marinated steak in chimichurri sauce

El Guero

$3.00

Ground beef lettuce tomato cheese

Baja fish

$3.75

Beer Battered fresh white fish, cabbage chipotle cream

Shrimp - Camaron

$4.00

sauteed Shrimp, cabbage, cilantro crema

Blackened Shrimp

$4.00

pico de gallo Chipotle crema

Cachai

$2.75

Black beans queso fresco cucumbers

Lomo Saltado Taco

$3.75

Cubano

$3.75

Barbecue pork

$3.75

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$4.00

Served with lettuce, cheese, cilantro and chipotle mayo.

Blackened Salmon

$4.00

Served with pineapple salsa.

Fried Clams

$4.00

Served with sweet chili mayo and cilantro.

Tortas Mexican Sandwiches

Torta Milanesa (Breaded chicken or steak sandwich)

Torta Milanesa (Breaded chicken or steak sandwich)

$9.75

Breaded chicken or steak, pork beans, panela cheese, avocado, onions, pickled jalapeños, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Torta Jamon

$8.50

Ham, pork beans, panela cheese, avocado, onions, pickled jalapeños, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Torta Carnitas

$9.75

Pulled pork, pork beans, panela cheese, avocado, onions, pickled jalapeños, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Torta de asada (Steak sandwich)

$8.50

Steak, lettuce, tomato, onions, pork refried beans, pickled jalapeños, avocado, panela cheese & mayo

Family Meals

Family Taco Plater

$35.00

10 Tacos, pre-assembled. 1-2 meat choices, cilantro, onion, house salsa on the side. Rice & Beans, chips & salsa.

Enchilada Platter

$38.00

10 enchiladas, 2 choices of meat. Served with rice & beans and chips & salsa.

Sodas & Desserts

Jarritos

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Dessert - Mexican Flan

$5.00Out of stock

Dessert - Churros

$4.00

Dessert - Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Sides

Black Beans

$3.00

Pork Beans

$2.25

Avocado slices

$3.50

Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Guacamole

$6.00

Side Cheese

$1.00

Side Mexican Rice

$2.00

Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Side Tortillas (3)

$1.00

Salads

Taco Salad

$9.50

Shrimp and PiNa Salad

$9.50Out of stock

Blackened shrimp, pineapple, red onion, queso fresco & honey lime dressing.

Ensalada Grande

$9.75Out of stock

Mixed greens, cabbage, tomatoes, onions, queso fresco, avocado, pickled radish & cilantro vinaigrette.

Mexican Brunch

Chilaquiles

$9.50

Salsa Soaked Tortillas Chips Eggs Any Style

Huevos Con Chorizo

$8.50

Steak & Eggs

$12.50

Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

Rice, black beans, scrambled eggs and cheese

Huevos Rancheros

$9.00

Margaritas & More

Margarita To Go

$10.00

ID required when picking up.

Margarita Kit

$40.00Out of stock

Bottle of Tequila Bottle of Triple sec Kompali Margarita Mix ID required when picking up.

Mojito Kit

$40.00Out of stock

ID required when picking up.

House Margarita Mix Only

$10.00

Paloma TO - GO

$10.00

ID required when picking up.

Mojito to - go

$10.00

ID required when picking up.

Camarena Tequila Shooter

$5.00

ID required when picking up.

Mexican Beers

Beers Cans & Bottles

$5.00

ID required when picking up.

Beer Bucket (6)

$20.00

ID required when picking up.

More Beers

Cuzqueña Peru

$4.00

ID REQUIRED.

Xingu Brazil

$4.00

ID REQUIRED.

Miller Lite

$4.00

ID REQUIRED.

High life

$4.00

ID REQUIRED.

Bud light

$4.00

ID REQUIRED.

Quilmes

$4.00

ID REQUIRED.

Pacifico Bottle

$5.00

ID REQUIRED.

Victoria Bottle

$5.00

ID REQUIRED.

Corona Bottle

$5.00

ID REQUIRED.

Estrella Jalisco Bottle

$5.00

ID REQUIRED.

Sol Bottle

$5.00

ID REQUIRED.

Carta Blanca Bottle

$5.00

ID REQUIRED.

Tecate Can

$4.00

ID REQUIRED.

Spotted Cow Can

$4.00

ID REQUIRED.

Wines - Vinos Bottles

Luc Cholot - Cabernet

$22.00

ID REQUIRED.

Chardonnay

$22.00

ID REQUIRED.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy great tacos and mexican Food!! Amazing atmosphere!

Location

1205 E Brady Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Directions

Gallery
Kompali image
Kompali image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pete’s Pub
orange starNo Reviews
1234 E Brady Street Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Mangos Cafe East - 1682 N Van Buren
orange star4.1 • 272
1682 N Van Buren Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Eagle Park Brewing Company - Hamilton St.
orange star4.7 • 621
823 E. Hamilton Street Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
orange star4.3 • 2,487
1030 e juneau ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Up Down Milwaukee
orange starNo Reviews
615 E Brady St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1503 N Farwell Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Milwaukee

Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
orange star4.5 • 1,136
1901 E North Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Birch - The North End
orange star4.7 • 986
459 E. Pleasant St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar - Milwaukee
orange star4.0 • 696
2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200 Milwaukee, WI 53212
View restaurantnext
Eagle Park Brewing Company - Hamilton St.
orange star4.7 • 621
823 E. Hamilton Street Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Ardent
orange star4.7 • 572
1751 N Farwell Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
La Masa Empanada Bar
orange star4.5 • 468
1300 E Brady St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Milwaukee
East Side
review star
Avg 5 (15 restaurants)
Walker's Point
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Historic Third Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
East Town
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bronzeville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Riverwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Bay View
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston