Kona Craft Kitchen 6757 Longshore St

No reviews yet

6757 Longshore St

Dublin, OH 43017

Order Again

Breakfast Cocktails

MOCKTAIL

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Breakfast Martini

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

King's Cup

$14.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Passion Spritz

$10.00

Pina Fresca

$14.00

Pina Mosa

$10.00

House Cocktails

Apple Of My Eye

$14.00

Banana Hammock

$14.00

Beet Daze

$14.00

Blood Moon Rising

$14.00

Brown Butter Old Fashioned

$14.00

Celtic Isle

$10.00

Community Garden

$14.00

Dry Run

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

HH Mini Martini

$6.00

House Woodford Manhattan

$14.00

Island Negroni

$14.00

King's Cup

$14.00

Kona Crafted Punch

$12.00

MOCKTAIL

$8.00

Pimm & Proper

$14.00

Pina Fresca

$14.00

Smoke & Mirrors

$14.00

Aperitifs/Cordials

Absente

$12.00

Amaro di Angostura

$12.00

Amaro Montenegro

$12.00

Amaro Nonino

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Averna

$10.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Campari

$10.00

Cantera Negra Cafe

$11.00

Carpano Antica

$10.00

Chambord

$11.00

Chareau Aloe

$13.00

Clement Creole

$11.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Cynar

$10.00

DeKuyper Butterscotch Schnapps

$9.00

DeKuyper Peach Schnapps

$9.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Dolin Blanc

$10.00

Dolin Dry

$9.00

Dolin Sweet

$9.00

Domaine de Canton

$11.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Giffard Coconut (NA)

$9.00

Giffard Orgeat (NA)

$8.50

Giffard Violette

$9.00

Godiva Dark Chocolate

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Green Chartreuse

$14.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Lillet Blanc

$9.00

Liquor 43

$9.00

Luxardo Marachino

$12.00

Pierre Ferand Curacao

$9.00

Pimm's

$9.00

St. Germain

$11.00

Watershed Nocino

$12.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$14.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Angel's Envy

$14.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$25.00

Baker's Single Barrel

$16.00

Bardstown Discovery Series

$31.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Basil Hayden 10 Year

$20.50

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$13.00

Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask

$23.50

Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke

$15.00

Basil Hayden Toasted Oak

$15.00

Bib & Tucker 6 Year

$21.50

Blade & Bow Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$15.00

Blanton's

$25.50

Blood Oath Pact No.8

$27.00Out of stock

Blue Spot 7yr Irish Whiskey

$27.00

Booker's

$37.50

Buffalo Trace

$13.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace White Dog Mash No 1

$15.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace White Dog Wheated Mash

$15.00Out of stock

Bulleit

$9.25

Bulleit 10

$13.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.25

Bushmills Irish Whiskey

$8.50

Buzzard's Roost Barrel Strength Rye

$16.00

Calumet Farm 15 Single Rack Black - Whirlaway

$47.50

Calumet Farm 16 Single Rack Black

$57.50

Canadian Club

$8.50

Chicken Cock Bourbon

$21.50

Crown Royal

$9.25

Crown Royal Peach

$10.00

E.H. Taylor

$14.00Out of stock

Eagle Rare

$29.50

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$18.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$22.00

Elijah Craig Straight Rye

$15.50

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

$15.00

Elmer T. Lee

$42.50

Four Roses Priv. Selection Barrel Strength

$18.00Out of stock

Four Roses Single Barrel

$14.00

Four Roses Sm. Batch 90

$12.00Out of stock

Four Roses Sm. Batch SELECT

$16.00

Hayner Bourbon

$16.00

Hayner Rye

$15.00

Heaven Hill Bottled In Bond

$20.00

Henry McKenna Bottled In Bond

$37.50

High Bank Whiskey War

$11.00

High Bank WW BARREL PROOF

$14.00

High West Campfire

$18.00Out of stock

High West Double Rye

$12.00

Horse Soldier Barrel Strength

$20.00

Horse Soldier Small Batch

$18.00

Jack Daniel's

$8.50

Jack Daniel's Bonded Whiskey

$11.00

Jack Daniel's Triple Mash

$12.00

Jameson

$9.25

Jameson 18yr

$40.00

Jefferson's Ocean Voyage 25

$20.00

Jefferson's Reserve Old Rum Cask

$18.00

Jefferson's Reserve Single Barrel

$15.00

Jefferson's Reserve Twin Oak Barrel

$18.00

Jefferson's Rye Cognac Finish

$18.00

Jim Beam Black

$8.00

Joseph Magnus

$35.50

Joseph Magnus Cigar Blend

$55.00Out of stock

Kentucky Owl 10yr Last Rye

$60.00

Kentucky Owl Confiscated

$30.00

Knob Creek

$11.50

Knob Creek 12 Year

$29.50

Knob Creek 18 Year

$42.50

Larceny Barrel Proof

$22.50

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Masterson's Rye

$18.00

Michter's 10 Year Rye

$40.00

Michter's Bourbon

$14.00

Michter's Rye Single Barrel

$15.00

Michter's Small Batch

$14.00

Middle West Sherry Cask Bourbon

$25.00

Middle West Straight Pumpernickel Rye

$18.00

Murray Hill Club Bourbon

$30.00

Noah's Mill Bourbon

$16.00

Old Forester

$8.50

Old Forester 1920

$16.00

Old Forester Single Barrel 100 Proof

$14.00

Old Forester Statesman

$15.00

Old Overholt Rye

$8.50

Peerless Barrel Proof

$24.00

Pikesville Rye

$27.50

Red Spot 15yr Irish Whiskey

$35.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.25

Rowan's Creek

$15.00

Russel's 13 Year

$42.50

Smooth Ambler Contradiction

$12.00

Smooth Ambler Contradiction Rye

$12.00

Suntory Toki Japanese Whisky

$10.00

Templeton Rye 6

$12.00Out of stock

Thomas S. Moore Bbn Port Cask

$18.00

Thomas S. Moore Chardonnay Cask

$18.00

TX Blended Whiskey

$11.00

Uncle Nearest 1856

$21.50

Uncle Nearest 1884

$21.50

Watershed Barrel Proof Priv Barrel

$16.00

Watershed Bbn Nocino Barrel

$25.00Out of stock

Watershed Bottled In Bond

$14.00Out of stock

Watershed Bourbon

$12.00Out of stock

Weller 12yr

$42.50

Weller Antique

$15.00

Weller Special Reserve

$10.00

Whistlepig 10

$24.00

Whistlepig 12

$35.00

Whistlepig 15 Estate Oak Rye

$57.50

Whistlepig 6 Piggyback Rye

$20.50

Wild Turkey Kentucky Spirit

$16.00

Willet 8 Year Bourbon

$57.50

Willett Pot Still Reserve

$25.00

Willett Small Batch Rye 4yr

$18.00Out of stock

Wiseman Bourbon

$15.00

Wiseman Rye

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$14.00

Woodford Reserve Master's Collection

$31.00

Woodford Reserve Straight Wheat

$13.00

Woodinvale Special Reserve

$27.50

Yellowstone Barrel Proof

$16.00

Yellowstone Single Barrel

$14.00

Brandy/Cognac/Pisco

Barsol Pisco

$10.00

E&J XO

$8.50

Hennessy VS

$11.00Out of stock

Hennessy XO

$40.00

Remy Martin 1738

$16.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$13.00

Watershed Apple Brandy

$12.00

Gin

Beefeater

$8.50

Bombay Dry

$8.50

Bombay Sapphire

$9.25

Botanist

$12.00

Empress Gin

$10.50

Gray Whale Gin

$14.00

Hendrick's

$11.50

High Bank Statehouse Gin

$10.00

Monkey 47

$14.00

Nolet's

$12.00

Roku Gin

$11.00

Tanqueray

$9.25

Tanqueray 10

$10.50

Watershed Bbn Barrel Gin

$12.00

Watershed Four Peel

$10.00

Watershed Guild Gin

$11.00

Watershed Strawberry Four Peel Gin

$16.00

Rum/Cachaca

Appleton 12

$12.00

Appleton Signature

$9.25

Appleton Estate VX

$8.50

Bumbu

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Appleton 8

$11.50

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

$13.00

Echo Spirits Pineapple Rum

$10.00

Echo Spirits Queen's Share

$20.00

Leblon Cachaca

$9.25

Myer's Dark Rum

$8.50

Plantation 3 Stars

$8.50

Plantation Dark

$8.50

Plantation OFTD

$10.00

Plantation Pineapple

$9.25

Plantation Xaymaca

$9.25

Rhum JM Blanc

$12.00

Smith & Cross

$10.00

Wray & Nephew

$10.00

Scotch

Balvenie 12

$16.00

Balvenie 14 Caribbean Cask

$18.00

Bruichladdich "Classic Laddie"

$20.00

Bruichladdich Port Charlotte

$27.50

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Dewars White

$9.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

Glenmorangie 18

$47.50

Glenmorangie Nectar D'or

$27.50

JW Black

$13.00

JW Blue

$40.00

JW Red

$8.50

Lagavulin 16

$18.00

Laphroaig 10

$14.00

Macallan 12 Sherry Cask

$17.00

Macallan 18 Double Cask

$97.50

Oban 14

$18.00

Redbreast 12

$16.00

The Dalamore 14 Year

$37.50

Tequila/Mezcal

Bozal Mezcal Borrego

$22.00

Bozal Mezcal Castilla

$25.00

Bozal Mezcal Cuishe

$20.00

Bozal Mezcal Ensamble

$12.00

Bozal Mezcal Tobasiche

$21.00

Cantera Negra Anejo

$19.00

Cantera Negra Extra Anejo

$25.00

Cantera Negra Reposado

$16.00

Cantera Negra Silver

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Cincoro Anejo

$31.00

Cincoro Blanco

$21.00

Cincoro Extra Anejo

$250.00

Cincoro Reposado

$25.00

Clase Azul Plata

$30.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$32.00

Corazon Expresiones George T Stagg Anejo

$40.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa Mezcal

$21.00Out of stock

Del Maguey Las Milpas

$21.00

Del Maguey Tobala

$30.00

Del Maguey Vida de Muertos

$14.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Don Julio 70th

$21.00

El Silencio Mezcal

$9.50

Espolon Blanco

$8.50

Espolon Reposado

$9.25

Gran Patron Piedra

$70.00

Hornitos Plata

$8.50

Ilegal Mezcal Reposado

$22.50Out of stock

Illegal Mezcal Anejo

$37.50

Komos Anejo Cristalino

$30.00

Komos Extra Anejo

$65.00

Komos Reposado Rosa

$28.00

Lunazul Blanco

$8.50

Lunazul Roposado

$9.25

Mezcal Vago Espadin

$16.00Out of stock

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Rey Sol 6yr Extra Anejo

$60.00

Tres Generaciones

$11.50

Wahaka Mezcal Joven

$12.50

Vodka

Absolut

$8.50

Absolut Mandarin

$8.50

Absolut Rasberi

$8.50

Absolut Vanilla

$8.50

Absolut Watermelon

$8.50Out of stock

Belvedere

$13.00

Buckeye Vodka

$9.00

Chopin

$13.00

Ciroc

$13.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

HDW CLIX Vodka

$70.00

High Bank Vodka

$10.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel One Citroen

$12.00

Tito's

$12.00

Watershed Vodka

$11.00

Wheatley Vodka

$10.00

Sparkling Glass

HH Valdo Prosecco

$5.00

G - Giusti Prosecco

$13.00

G - L'Arboc Cava Rose

$12.00

Sparkling Bottle

B - Gimonnet-Gonet L'Identite

$100.00

B - Giusti Prosecco

$52.00

B - L'Arboc Cava Rose

$48.00

B - Laurent-Perrier Brut Rose

$120.00

B - Valdo Numero

$25.00

B - Esencia "Pampaneo Ancestral"

$55.00

White Glass

G - Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$10.00

G - JD Macon Villages Chard

$12.00

G - Les Charmes Chenin Blanc

$12.00

G - Max Ferd Richter Riesling

$12.00

G - McBride Sisters Sauv Blanc

$14.00

G - Morgan Chardonnay

$16.00

G - Peyrassol Rose

$12.00

G - Valdemonxes Albarino

$11.00

G - Montinore Borealis White Blend

$11.00Out of stock

G - Rocim Mariana Rose

$12.00Out of stock

G - Textbook Chard

$17.00Out of stock

White Bottle

B - Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$36.00

B - JD Macon-Villages Chard

$48.00

B - Les Charmes Chenin Blanc

$48.00

B - Maison Champy Chablis

$45.00

B - Max Ferd Richter Riesling

$48.00

B - McBride Sisters Sauv Blanc

$56.00

B - Morgan Chardonnay

$64.00

B - Paul Thomas Chavignol Sancerre

$55.00Out of stock

B - Peyrassol Rose

$48.00

B - Rivers Edge Pinot Gris

$44.00

B - Rombauer Chardonnay

$80.00

B - Santadi Villa Solais Vermentino

$40.00

B - Stag's Leap Viognier

$50.00

B - Valdemonxes Albarino

$44.00

Red Glass

G - Alta Vista Malbec

$10.00

G - Brea Pinot Noir Special

$11.00Out of stock

G - Casa Boschino Super Tuscan

$14.00

G - Lubanzi Red Blend

$12.00

G - Quilt Cab

$19.00

G - Spring Street Cab

$13.00

G - Terre Rouge Syrah

$14.00

G - Willamette Valley Pinot Noir

$15.00

Red Bottle

B - Alta Vista Malbec

$36.00

B - Burgess Cab

$100.00

B - Casa Boschino Super Tuscan

$56.00

B - Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$98.00

B - Chateau de La Gardine CdP Rouge

$95.00Out of stock

B - Damilano Lecinquevigne Barolo

$90.00

B - Grgich Hills Estate Cabernet

$110.00

B - Haut La Pereyre Bordeaux Rouge

$50.00

B - Lubanzi Red Blend

$48.00

B - Owen Roe Cab Franc

$64.00

B - Palacios Propiedad Garnacha

$90.00

B - Quilt Cabernet

$76.00

B - Spring Street Cabernet

$52.00

B - Terre Rouge Syrah

$56.00

B - Whitehall Tre Leoni Red Blend

$70.00

B - Willamette Valley Vineyards Pinot Noir

$56.00

B - Seven Hills Merlot

$56.00Out of stock

B - Brea Pinot Noir Special

$50.00

B - Finca Parera "Fosc" Tinto

$50.00

Draft Beer

1. Masthead IPA

$8.00

2. CBC/Fathead's Center Of The Universe DIPA

$7.00

3. Fat Heads Goggle Fogger

$7.00

4. Land Grant Beard Crumbs Stout

$9.00

5. Homestead Tenpenny

$7.00

6. Market Garden Pilsner

$7.00

7. Nocterra Brewing Trail Break

$7.00

8. Antiques on High

$7.00

Packaged Beer

Ace Perry Cider

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

PBR

$3.00

White Claw

$6.00

Breakfast

5 Grain Kimchi Power Bowl

$14.00

Acai Bowl

$13.00

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Big Island French Toast

$15.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$8.00

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Chicken Chorizo Hash

$14.00

Eggs Your Way

$13.00

Pancakes

$14.00Out of stock

Steel Cut Oats

$9.00

Turkey Biscuit

$14.00

Yogurt Berry Power Bowl

$12.00

Breakfast A La Carte

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$5.00

Biscuit

$3.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

Candied Bacon

$6.00

Side Fresh Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

Root Vegetable Hash

$5.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Turkey Sausage Gravy

$5.00

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

Snacks / Shareables / Sides

Calamari

$13.00

Cast Iron Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Chips and Queso

$10.00

Piri Piri PEI Mussels

$17.00

Salmon Poke

$17.00

Salmon Rillette

$16.00

Salads & Bowls

*EMP Bread

*EMP Salad

*EMP Soup

5 Grain Kimchi Bowl

$13.00

Crafted Salad

$14.00

Island Salad

$11.00

Soup of the Day - BOWL

$6.00

Soup of the Day- Cup

$4.00

Watermelon Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Flatbread

$16.00

Smash Burger - Single

$12.00

Smash Burger - Double

$14.00

Smash Burger - Triple

$16.00

Veggie Toast

$15.00

Dinner

Banana Leaf Grouper

$37.00

Blackened Hanger Steak

$27.00

Half Gerber Chicken

$25.00

NY Strip Steak

$39.00

Pan Seared Halibut

$37.00

Steak Aroborio

$28.00Out of stock

Scallop Ceviche

$31.00

Soba Tofu

$19.00

Dinner Sides

Side Baby Yukon Potatoes

$5.00Out of stock

Side Beets

$4.00Out of stock

Side Braised Kale

$3.00

Side Chipotle Queso

$1.00

Side Confetti Potatoes

$5.00Out of stock

Side Fingerlings

$5.00

Side Flank Steak

$12.00

Side Fresh Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Fry Sauce

$0.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side Grilled Flatbread

$2.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Seasonal Vegetable

$3.00

Side Simple Salad

$6.00

Side Summer Squash

$3.00

Side Toasted Points

$4.00

Side Tofu

$7.00

Side Tokyo Turnips

$3.00Out of stock

Side Tortilla Chips

$5.00

Dessert

Affogato

$9.00

Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$11.00

Pear Crisp

$8.00Out of stock

Café/Pastry

Bacon & Gruyere Scone

$4.75

Banana Nut Loaf

$4.50

Black Walnut Apple Scone

$4.75

Blueberry CC Galette

$5.00

Chocolate Oatmeal GF Cookie

$4.75

Cinnamon Roll

$4.75

Coffee Crumb Cake

$4.75

Bagel W C.C

$4.50

Fall Harvest Muffin

$4.25

Honey Pear Ginger Muffin

$4.25

Glazed Pumpkin Pound Cake

$4.50

Pumpkin Polenta

$4.50

Prosciutto Demi

$10.00

Salted Chocolate Truffle Cookie

$2.50

Seasonal Galette

$5.00

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$4.50