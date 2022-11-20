Kona Craft Kitchen 6757 Longshore St
6757 Longshore St
Dublin, OH 43017
Breakfast Cocktails
House Cocktails
Apple Of My Eye
$14.00
Banana Hammock
$14.00
Beet Daze
$14.00
Blood Moon Rising
$14.00
Brown Butter Old Fashioned
$14.00
Celtic Isle
$10.00
Community Garden
$14.00
Dry Run
$11.00
Espresso Martini
$14.00
HH Mini Martini
$6.00
House Woodford Manhattan
$14.00
Island Negroni
$14.00
King's Cup
$14.00
Kona Crafted Punch
$12.00
MOCKTAIL
$8.00
Pimm & Proper
$14.00
Pina Fresca
$14.00
Smoke & Mirrors
$14.00
Aperitifs/Cordials
Absente
$12.00
Amaro di Angostura
$12.00
Amaro Montenegro
$12.00
Amaro Nonino
$10.00
Aperol
$10.00
Averna
$10.00
Bailey's
$9.00
Campari
$10.00
Cantera Negra Cafe
$11.00
Carpano Antica
$10.00
Chambord
$11.00
Chareau Aloe
$13.00
Clement Creole
$11.00
Cointreau
$12.00
Cynar
$10.00
DeKuyper Butterscotch Schnapps
$9.00
DeKuyper Peach Schnapps
$9.00
Disaronno
$10.00
Dolin Blanc
$10.00
Dolin Dry
$9.00
Dolin Sweet
$9.00
Domaine de Canton
$11.00
Drambuie
$12.00
Fernet Branca
$10.00
Frangelico
$9.00
Giffard Coconut (NA)
$9.00
Giffard Orgeat (NA)
$8.50
Giffard Violette
$9.00
Godiva Dark Chocolate
$9.00
Grand Marnier
$12.00
Green Chartreuse
$14.00
Kahlua
$9.00
Lillet Blanc
$9.00
Liquor 43
$9.00
Luxardo Marachino
$12.00
Pierre Ferand Curacao
$9.00
Pimm's
$9.00
St. Germain
$11.00
Watershed Nocino
$12.00
Yellow Chartreuse
$14.00
Bourbon/Whiskey
Angel's Envy
$14.00
Angel's Envy Rye
$25.00
Baker's Single Barrel
$16.00
Bardstown Discovery Series
$31.00
Basil Hayden
$13.00
Basil Hayden 10 Year
$20.50
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
$13.00
Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask
$23.50
Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke
$15.00
Basil Hayden Toasted Oak
$15.00
Bib & Tucker 6 Year
$21.50
Blade & Bow Straight Bourbon Whiskey
$15.00
Blanton's
$25.50
Blood Oath Pact No.8
$27.00Out of stock
Blue Spot 7yr Irish Whiskey
$27.00
Booker's
$37.50
Buffalo Trace
$13.00Out of stock
Buffalo Trace White Dog Mash No 1
$15.00Out of stock
Buffalo Trace White Dog Wheated Mash
$15.00Out of stock
Bulleit
$9.25
Bulleit 10
$13.00
Bulleit Rye
$9.25
Bushmills Irish Whiskey
$8.50
Buzzard's Roost Barrel Strength Rye
$16.00
Calumet Farm 15 Single Rack Black - Whirlaway
$47.50
Calumet Farm 16 Single Rack Black
$57.50
Canadian Club
$8.50
Chicken Cock Bourbon
$21.50
Crown Royal
$9.25
Crown Royal Peach
$10.00
E.H. Taylor
$14.00Out of stock
Eagle Rare
$29.50
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
$18.00Out of stock
Elijah Craig Small Batch
$22.00
Elijah Craig Straight Rye
$15.50
Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel
$15.00
Elmer T. Lee
$42.50
Four Roses Priv. Selection Barrel Strength
$18.00Out of stock
Four Roses Single Barrel
$14.00
Four Roses Sm. Batch 90
$12.00Out of stock
Four Roses Sm. Batch SELECT
$16.00
Hayner Bourbon
$16.00
Hayner Rye
$15.00
Heaven Hill Bottled In Bond
$20.00
Henry McKenna Bottled In Bond
$37.50
High Bank Whiskey War
$11.00
High Bank WW BARREL PROOF
$14.00
High West Campfire
$18.00Out of stock
High West Double Rye
$12.00
Horse Soldier Barrel Strength
$20.00
Horse Soldier Small Batch
$18.00
Jack Daniel's
$8.50
Jack Daniel's Bonded Whiskey
$11.00
Jack Daniel's Triple Mash
$12.00
Jameson
$9.25
Jameson 18yr
$40.00
Jefferson's Ocean Voyage 25
$20.00
Jefferson's Reserve Old Rum Cask
$18.00
Jefferson's Reserve Single Barrel
$15.00
Jefferson's Reserve Twin Oak Barrel
$18.00
Jefferson's Rye Cognac Finish
$18.00
Jim Beam Black
$8.00
Joseph Magnus
$35.50
Joseph Magnus Cigar Blend
$55.00Out of stock
Kentucky Owl 10yr Last Rye
$60.00
Kentucky Owl Confiscated
$30.00
Knob Creek
$11.50
Knob Creek 12 Year
$29.50
Knob Creek 18 Year
$42.50
Larceny Barrel Proof
$22.50
Maker's Mark
$10.00
Masterson's Rye
$18.00
Michter's 10 Year Rye
$40.00
Michter's Bourbon
$14.00
Michter's Rye Single Barrel
$15.00
Michter's Small Batch
$14.00
Middle West Sherry Cask Bourbon
$25.00
Middle West Straight Pumpernickel Rye
$18.00
Murray Hill Club Bourbon
$30.00
Noah's Mill Bourbon
$16.00
Old Forester
$8.50
Old Forester 1920
$16.00
Old Forester Single Barrel 100 Proof
$14.00
Old Forester Statesman
$15.00
Old Overholt Rye
$8.50
Peerless Barrel Proof
$24.00
Pikesville Rye
$27.50
Red Spot 15yr Irish Whiskey
$35.00
Rittenhouse Rye
$9.25
Rowan's Creek
$15.00
Russel's 13 Year
$42.50
Smooth Ambler Contradiction
$12.00
Smooth Ambler Contradiction Rye
$12.00
Suntory Toki Japanese Whisky
$10.00
Templeton Rye 6
$12.00Out of stock
Thomas S. Moore Bbn Port Cask
$18.00
Thomas S. Moore Chardonnay Cask
$18.00
TX Blended Whiskey
$11.00
Uncle Nearest 1856
$21.50
Uncle Nearest 1884
$21.50
Watershed Barrel Proof Priv Barrel
$16.00
Watershed Bbn Nocino Barrel
$25.00Out of stock
Watershed Bottled In Bond
$14.00Out of stock
Watershed Bourbon
$12.00Out of stock
Weller 12yr
$42.50
Weller Antique
$15.00
Weller Special Reserve
$10.00
Whistlepig 10
$24.00
Whistlepig 12
$35.00
Whistlepig 15 Estate Oak Rye
$57.50
Whistlepig 6 Piggyback Rye
$20.50
Wild Turkey Kentucky Spirit
$16.00
Willet 8 Year Bourbon
$57.50
Willett Pot Still Reserve
$25.00
Willett Small Batch Rye 4yr
$18.00Out of stock
Wiseman Bourbon
$15.00
Wiseman Rye
$15.00
Woodford Reserve
$12.00
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
$14.00
Woodford Reserve Master's Collection
$31.00
Woodford Reserve Straight Wheat
$13.00
Woodinvale Special Reserve
$27.50
Yellowstone Barrel Proof
$16.00
Yellowstone Single Barrel
$14.00
Brandy/Cognac/Pisco
Gin
Beefeater
$8.50
Bombay Dry
$8.50
Bombay Sapphire
$9.25
Botanist
$12.00
Empress Gin
$10.50
Gray Whale Gin
$14.00
Hendrick's
$11.50
High Bank Statehouse Gin
$10.00
Monkey 47
$14.00
Nolet's
$12.00
Roku Gin
$11.00
Tanqueray
$9.25
Tanqueray 10
$10.50
Watershed Bbn Barrel Gin
$12.00
Watershed Four Peel
$10.00
Watershed Guild Gin
$11.00
Watershed Strawberry Four Peel Gin
$16.00
Rum/Cachaca
Appleton 12
$12.00
Appleton Signature
$9.25
Appleton Estate VX
$8.50
Bumbu
$12.00
Captain Morgan
$8.50
Appleton 8
$11.50
Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva
$13.00
Echo Spirits Pineapple Rum
$10.00
Echo Spirits Queen's Share
$20.00
Leblon Cachaca
$9.25
Myer's Dark Rum
$8.50
Plantation 3 Stars
$8.50
Plantation Dark
$8.50
Plantation OFTD
$10.00
Plantation Pineapple
$9.25
Plantation Xaymaca
$9.25
Rhum JM Blanc
$12.00
Smith & Cross
$10.00
Wray & Nephew
$10.00
Scotch
Balvenie 12
$16.00
Balvenie 14 Caribbean Cask
$18.00
Bruichladdich "Classic Laddie"
$20.00
Bruichladdich Port Charlotte
$27.50
Chivas Regal
$10.00
Dewars White
$9.00
Glenlivet 12
$13.00
Glenmorangie 18
$47.50
Glenmorangie Nectar D'or
$27.50
JW Black
$13.00
JW Blue
$40.00
JW Red
$8.50
Lagavulin 16
$18.00
Laphroaig 10
$14.00
Macallan 12 Sherry Cask
$17.00
Macallan 18 Double Cask
$97.50
Oban 14
$18.00
Redbreast 12
$16.00
The Dalamore 14 Year
$37.50
Tequila/Mezcal
Bozal Mezcal Borrego
$22.00
Bozal Mezcal Castilla
$25.00
Bozal Mezcal Cuishe
$20.00
Bozal Mezcal Ensamble
$12.00
Bozal Mezcal Tobasiche
$21.00
Cantera Negra Anejo
$19.00
Cantera Negra Extra Anejo
$25.00
Cantera Negra Reposado
$16.00
Cantera Negra Silver
$14.00
Casamigos Anejo
$16.00
Casamigos Blanco
$13.00
Casamigos Mezcal
$18.00
Casamigos Reposado
$14.00
Cincoro Anejo
$31.00
Cincoro Blanco
$21.00
Cincoro Extra Anejo
$250.00
Cincoro Reposado
$25.00
Clase Azul Plata
$30.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$32.00
Corazon Expresiones George T Stagg Anejo
$40.00
Del Maguey Chichicapa Mezcal
$21.00Out of stock
Del Maguey Las Milpas
$21.00
Del Maguey Tobala
$30.00
Del Maguey Vida de Muertos
$14.00
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
$10.00
Don Julio 1942
$35.00
Don Julio 70th
$21.00
El Silencio Mezcal
$9.50
Espolon Blanco
$8.50
Espolon Reposado
$9.25
Gran Patron Piedra
$70.00
Hornitos Plata
$8.50
Ilegal Mezcal Reposado
$22.50Out of stock
Illegal Mezcal Anejo
$37.50
Komos Anejo Cristalino
$30.00
Komos Extra Anejo
$65.00
Komos Reposado Rosa
$28.00
Lunazul Blanco
$8.50
Lunazul Roposado
$9.25
Mezcal Vago Espadin
$16.00Out of stock
Patron Anejo
$15.00
Patron Reposado
$14.00
Patron Silver
$13.00
Rey Sol 6yr Extra Anejo
$60.00
Tres Generaciones
$11.50
Wahaka Mezcal Joven
$12.50
Vodka
Absolut
$8.50
Absolut Mandarin
$8.50
Absolut Rasberi
$8.50
Absolut Vanilla
$8.50
Absolut Watermelon
$8.50Out of stock
Belvedere
$13.00
Buckeye Vodka
$9.00
Chopin
$13.00
Ciroc
$13.00
Grey Goose
$13.00
HDW CLIX Vodka
$70.00
High Bank Vodka
$10.00
Ketel One
$12.00
Ketel One Citroen
$12.00
Tito's
$12.00
Watershed Vodka
$11.00
Wheatley Vodka
$10.00
Sparkling Glass
Sparkling Bottle
White Glass
G - Caposaldo Pinot Grigio
$10.00
G - JD Macon Villages Chard
$12.00
G - Les Charmes Chenin Blanc
$12.00
G - Max Ferd Richter Riesling
$12.00
G - McBride Sisters Sauv Blanc
$14.00
G - Morgan Chardonnay
$16.00
G - Peyrassol Rose
$12.00
G - Valdemonxes Albarino
$11.00
Sample Of...
G - Montinore Borealis White Blend
$11.00Out of stock
G - Rocim Mariana Rose
$12.00Out of stock
G - Textbook Chard
$17.00Out of stock
White Bottle
B - Caposaldo Pinot Grigio
$36.00
B - JD Macon-Villages Chard
$48.00
B - Les Charmes Chenin Blanc
$48.00
B - Maison Champy Chablis
$45.00
B - Max Ferd Richter Riesling
$48.00
B - McBride Sisters Sauv Blanc
$56.00
B - Morgan Chardonnay
$64.00
B - Paul Thomas Chavignol Sancerre
$55.00Out of stock
B - Peyrassol Rose
$48.00
B - Rivers Edge Pinot Gris
$44.00
B - Rombauer Chardonnay
$80.00
B - Santadi Villa Solais Vermentino
$40.00
B - Stag's Leap Viognier
$50.00
B - Valdemonxes Albarino
$44.00
Red Glass
Red Bottle
B - Alta Vista Malbec
$36.00
B - Burgess Cab
$100.00
B - Casa Boschino Super Tuscan
$56.00
B - Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon
$98.00
B - Chateau de La Gardine CdP Rouge
$95.00Out of stock
B - Damilano Lecinquevigne Barolo
$90.00
B - Grgich Hills Estate Cabernet
$110.00
B - Haut La Pereyre Bordeaux Rouge
$50.00
B - Lubanzi Red Blend
$48.00
B - Owen Roe Cab Franc
$64.00
B - Palacios Propiedad Garnacha
$90.00
B - Quilt Cabernet
$76.00
B - Spring Street Cabernet
$52.00
B - Terre Rouge Syrah
$56.00
B - Whitehall Tre Leoni Red Blend
$70.00
B - Willamette Valley Vineyards Pinot Noir
$56.00
B - Seven Hills Merlot
$56.00Out of stock
B - Brea Pinot Noir Special
$50.00
B - Finca Parera "Fosc" Tinto
$50.00
Draft Beer
Packaged Beer
Breakfast
Breakfast A La Carte
Snacks / Shareables / Sides
Salads & Bowls
Sandwiches
Dinner
Dinner Sides
Side Baby Yukon Potatoes
$5.00Out of stock
Side Beets
$4.00Out of stock
Side Braised Kale
$3.00
Side Chipotle Queso
$1.00
Side Confetti Potatoes
$5.00Out of stock
Side Fingerlings
$5.00
Side Flank Steak
$12.00
Side Fresh Seasonal Fruit
$5.00
Side Fries
$5.00
Side Fry Sauce
$0.50
Side Grilled Chicken
$7.00
Side Grilled Flatbread
$2.00
Side Salmon
$10.00
Side Seasonal Vegetable
$3.00
Side Simple Salad
$6.00
Side Summer Squash
$3.00
Side Toasted Points
$4.00
Side Tofu
$7.00
Side Tokyo Turnips
$3.00Out of stock
Side Tortilla Chips
$5.00
Dessert
Café/Pastry
Bacon & Gruyere Scone
$4.75
Banana Nut Loaf
$4.50
Black Walnut Apple Scone
$4.75
Blueberry CC Galette
$5.00
Chocolate Oatmeal GF Cookie
$4.75
Cinnamon Roll
$4.75
Coffee Crumb Cake
$4.75
Bagel W C.C
$4.50
Fall Harvest Muffin
$4.25
Honey Pear Ginger Muffin
$4.25
Glazed Pumpkin Pound Cake
$4.50
Pumpkin Polenta
$4.50
Prosciutto Demi
$10.00
Salted Chocolate Truffle Cookie
$2.50
Seasonal Galette
$5.00
Snickerdoodle Cookie
$4.50