Kona Poké (express) Melbourne Beach
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hawaiian-style bowls of awesomeness! Fresh sushi-grade fish, house-sauces, vegan, gluten-free & cooked options available.
Location
3860 S HWY A1A, Melbourne Beach, FL 32951
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Station 49 - Palm Bay - 4720 Dixie Highway NE
No Reviews
4720 Dixie Highway NE Palm Bay, FL 32905
View restaurant
BB's @ Bleu beach resort - 501 N. Miramar Avenue
No Reviews
501 N. Miramar Avenue Indialantic, FL 32903
View restaurant
More near Melbourne Beach