Kona Poké (express) imageView gallery

Kona Poké (express) Melbourne Beach

review star

No reviews yet

3860 S HWY A1A

Melbourne Beach, FL 32951

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Poké Bowl
Kona Fire
Dole Soft Serve

Signature Bowls

Our Signature bowls.
Bourbon Chicken Bowl

Bourbon Chicken Bowl

$11.99

Marinated Bourbon chicken with green onion and sesame seeds.

Shoyu Ahi Poke

Shoyu Ahi Poke

$15.49

Fresh Shoyu Ahi Tuna (Soy-based sauce, red curry paste, chili oil, kimchee, onion, garlic), sweet onion, green onion, garlic crisps.

Kona Fire

Kona Fire

$15.49

Fresh Ahi Tuna topped with our classic hawaiian sauce, sesame seeds, seaweed salad, green onions, avocado, a sriracha aioli and our sriracha sauce, over sushi or brown rice.

Tidal Wave

Tidal Wave

$15.49

Fresh Ahi Tuna topped with eel sauce, sriracha aioli, seaweed salad,green onions, onion crisps, and avocado.

Bird of Paradise

Bird of Paradise

$11.99

tofu - edamame - sweet onion - cucumber - avocado - green onion - sesame seed - mango - sweet heat sauce

Build Your Own Bowl

Our build your own bowls.
Build Your Own Poké Bowl

Build Your Own Poké Bowl

$15.49

Build your own Regular (2 protein) bowl.

Build Your Own Chicken Bowl

Build Your Own Chicken Bowl

$11.99

Build your own chicken bowl.

Build Your Own Tofu Bowl

Build Your Own Tofu Bowl

$11.99

Build your own veggie bowl.

Kids Menu and Sides

Our Kids menu and sides.
Side Rice

Side Rice

$2.00

A side of rice.

Side Seaweed Salad

Side Seaweed Salad

$3.00

A side seaweed salad.

Kids Tuna Bowl

$7.00

Our kids tuna bowl.

Kids Chicken (Bourbon) Bowl

$6.00

Our kids chicken bourbon bowl.

Drinks

Our drink offerings.
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Dole Soft Serve

Dole Soft Serve is a delicious dairy-free, cholesterol-free, and vegan-friendly frozen dessert. 110 cal.
Dole Soft Serve

Dole Soft Serve

$3.50

Dole Soft Serve is a delicious dairy-free, cholesterol-free, and vegan-friendly frozen dessert. 110 cal.

Add Pineapple To Dole

$0.50

Choc Chip Cookie/brownie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Choc Chip Brownie

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hawaiian-style bowls of awesomeness! Fresh sushi-grade fish, house-sauces, vegan, gluten-free & cooked options available.

Website

Location

3860 S HWY A1A, Melbourne Beach, FL 32951

Directions

Gallery
Kona Poké (express) image

Similar restaurants in your area

Station 49 - Palm Bay - 4720 Dixie Highway NE
orange starNo Reviews
4720 Dixie Highway NE Palm Bay, FL 32905
View restaurantnext
The Shack Riverfront Tiki Bar
orange starNo Reviews
4845 Dixie Higheay NE Palm Bay, FL 32905
View restaurantnext
Lizzys Soul Food
orange starNo Reviews
1301 E University Blvd Melbourne, FL 32901
View restaurantnext
BB's @ Bleu beach resort - 501 N. Miramar Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
501 N. Miramar Avenue Indialantic, FL 32903
View restaurantnext
Long Doggers - Indialantic
orange starNo Reviews
890 Hyw A1A Indialantic, FL 32903
View restaurantnext
Kahlo Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar
orange starNo Reviews
990 Highway A1A Indialantic, FL 32903
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Melbourne Beach
Indialantic
review star
No reviews yet
Melbourne
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
Satellite Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Cocoa Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Merritt Island
review star
No reviews yet
Rockledge
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Cocoa
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Vero Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Titusville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston